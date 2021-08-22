Tsimikas hauls but Robertson return looms in Gameweek 3

We begin our more detailed Scout Notes of the Gameweek 3 action with a look at Liverpool’s win over Burnley.

LIVERPOOL 2-0 BURNLEY

Goals: Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Sadio Mane (£12.0m)

Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Sadio Mane (£12.0m) Assists: Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m)

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) Bonus: Alexander-Arnold x3, Tsimikas x2, Alisson (£6.0m)

ROBERTSON RETURNS – TSIMIKAS OUT?

The return to fitness of Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) likely spells bad news for owners of Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m) but the budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender at least signed off in style against Burnley on Saturday.

Robertson was among the substitutes as the Reds defeated Sean Dyche’s side and the serious money will be on a playing return for the Scot against Chelsea next weekend, given the calibre of opponent.

But Tsimikas did everything he asked of him and more against the Clarets, setting up Diogo Jota’s (£7.5m) opener in Robertson-esque fashion and leaving Anfield with an 11-point haul.

“Both were spectacular, two nice [assists]. They were defensively good, as well.” – Jurgen Klopp on his full-backs

Both players were in the wars late in the game, with Tsimikas hurting his shoulder shortly before being replaced and Alexander-Arnold seemingly limping at the full-time whistle – but there has been no word on any problem for either player, post-match.

LIVERPOOL’S DEFENCE

The hosts’ backline played a huge part in their victory.

Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold both nabbed an assist and created a remarkable 11 chances between them, with the latter making some Joao Cancelo-esque (£6.0m) forays into more central areas; as evidenced in his pass for Sadio Mane‘s (£12.0m) strike.

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch heatmap against Burnley

Alexander-Arnold averages 7.75 points per match over his last 12 appearances, stretching back to Gameweek 28 of last season.

As important was the partnership between Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joel Matip (£5.5m) at centre-half, which grew ever more commanding as the game went on.

It wasn’t perfect, it should be said. Burnley, as Norwich did a week ago, did penetrate the Liverpool backline on a number of occasions, especially early in the first half. The Reds’ high line, which proved increasingly effective in catching Burnley offside, will be put to a much sterner test in Gameweek 3 by a pacier Chelsea attack.

But it’s two clean sheets in two for the Reds, who took nine Gameweeks to reach that total last season.

The return of Fabinho (£5.5m), absent for personal reasons this week, will surely only strengthen them further at the back.

Van Dijk’s long diagonal balls to the right flank were also the source of several Liverpool attacks, while the two centre-halves racked up a combined six efforts on goal from set-play situations – more reasons to be cheerful for the corner-taking Alexander-Arnold.

SALAH’S BURNLEY HOODOO

Another game against Burnley and another blank for Mohamed Salah (£12.5m).

There wasn’t a great deal wrong with his performance, with a goal chalked off for a marginal offside, two goalbound efforts blocked by Burnley defenders with Nick Pope (£5.5m) beaten, and his 12 penalty box touches a game-high.

It was simply one of those days for the Egyptian, with fellow attackers Jota – again preferred to Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) through the middle – and Mane instead on target.

As for the Clarets, there was plenty of encouragement in an attacking sense with two big chances created and some ‘nearly moments’ besides – although a tough-looking schedule will surely deter FPL investment for now. Caught offside seven times, their last-line loitering will get more rewards against sides less adept at playing higher up than a van Dijk-led Liverpool.

Liverpool XI: Becker; Alexander-Arnold; Matip, van Dijk, Tsmikas (Gomez 90) Elliott, Henderson, Keita (Thiago 81); Salah, Jota (Firmino 81), Mane.

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson (Pieters 79), Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood (Rodriguez 75), Barnes.

