55
Scout Notes August 22

Tsimikas hauls but Robertson return looms in Gameweek 3

55 Comments
Share

We begin our more detailed Scout Notes of the Gameweek 3 action with a look at Liverpool’s win over Burnley.

For a briefer round-up of Saturday’s goings-on, check out our Scoreboard summary here.

LIVERPOOL 2-0 BURNLEY

  • Goals: Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Sadio Mane (£12.0m)
  • Assists: Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m)
  • Bonus: Alexander-Arnold x3, Tsimikas x2, Alisson (£6.0m)

ROBERTSON RETURNS – TSIMIKAS OUT?

The return to fitness of Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) likely spells bad news for owners of Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m) but the budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender at least signed off in style against Burnley on Saturday.

Robertson was among the substitutes as the Reds defeated Sean Dyche’s side and the serious money will be on a playing return for the Scot against Chelsea next weekend, given the calibre of opponent.

But Tsimikas did everything he asked of him and more against the Clarets, setting up Diogo Jota’s (£7.5m) opener in Robertson-esque fashion and leaving Anfield with an 11-point haul.

“Both were spectacular, two nice [assists]. They were defensively good, as well.” – Jurgen Klopp on his full-backs

Both players were in the wars late in the game, with Tsimikas hurting his shoulder shortly before being replaced and Alexander-Arnold seemingly limping at the full-time whistle – but there has been no word on any problem for either player, post-match.

LIVERPOOL’S DEFENCE

The hosts’ backline played a huge part in their victory.

Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold both nabbed an assist and created a remarkable 11 chances between them, with the latter making some Joao Cancelo-esque (£6.0m) forays into more central areas; as evidenced in his pass for Sadio Mane‘s (£12.0m) strike.

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch heatmap against Burnley

Alexander-Arnold averages 7.75 points per match over his last 12 appearances, stretching back to Gameweek 28 of last season.

As important was the partnership between Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joel Matip (£5.5m) at centre-half, which grew ever more commanding as the game went on.

It wasn’t perfect, it should be said. Burnley, as Norwich did a week ago, did penetrate the Liverpool backline on a number of occasions, especially early in the first half. The Reds’ high line, which proved increasingly effective in catching Burnley offside, will be put to a much sterner test in Gameweek 3 by a pacier Chelsea attack.

But it’s two clean sheets in two for the Reds, who took nine Gameweeks to reach that total last season.

The return of Fabinho (£5.5m), absent for personal reasons this week, will surely only strengthen them further at the back.

Van Dijk’s long diagonal balls to the right flank were also the source of several Liverpool attacks, while the two centre-halves racked up a combined six efforts on goal from set-play situations – more reasons to be cheerful for the corner-taking Alexander-Arnold.

SALAH’S BURNLEY HOODOO

1

Another game against Burnley and another blank for Mohamed Salah (£12.5m).

There wasn’t a great deal wrong with his performance, with a goal chalked off for a marginal offside, two goalbound efforts blocked by Burnley defenders with Nick Pope (£5.5m) beaten, and his 12 penalty box touches a game-high.

It was simply one of those days for the Egyptian, with fellow attackers Jota – again preferred to Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) through the middle – and Mane instead on target.

As for the Clarets, there was plenty of encouragement in an attacking sense with two big chances created and some ‘nearly moments’ besides – although a tough-looking schedule will surely deter FPL investment for now. Caught offside seven times, their last-line loitering will get more rewards against sides less adept at playing higher up than a van Dijk-led Liverpool.

Liverpool XI: Becker; Alexander-Arnold; Matip, van Dijk, Tsmikas (Gomez 90) Elliott, Henderson, Keita (Thiago 81); Salah, Jota (Firmino 81), Mane.

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson (Pieters 79), Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood (Rodriguez 75), Barnes.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    What do you think of Bamford Sarr Ayling in for Toney Raphinha Digne?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd hold what you have, possibly just get Bamford.

      Toney bound to haul the moment you sell him, though!

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Why would you sell Raphinha?

      Open Controls
  2. AC Yew
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who to replace first?

    Tsimi
    Amartey

    Open Controls
    1. goblin140
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Tsimi only to free up 1 LIV.

      Open Controls
      1. gergin
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        For Chelsea home? Interesting....

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Goblin didn't say that

          Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Tsimi

      Open Controls
  3. goblin140
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Ayling
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Benrahma Buendia
    Ings Antonio

    Foster Tsimikas Amartey Obafemi

    I'm thinking Buendia & Mahrez > Son (c) & Gray/Mbeumo with 2 FTs. Edging towards Gray for a short term punt. Any other options to finance 1M for Mahrez > Son?

    Open Controls
  4. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Tsimikas likely to hit 4.2 before the deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. goblin140
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably at this rate.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Problem is Duffy will rise at the same time so no profit for straight swap.

        Open Controls
    2. welshyoo
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fingers crossed

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No because folks on here are selling instead of holding till he reaches .2!!

      In 86k

      Out 14k

      Open Controls
  5. Dusty Donut
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    How did Gundo look yesterday? Was he unlucky not to get in on the points or nowhere to be seen?

    Open Controls
    1. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pay up for Grealish imo

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Grealish due a benching now after starting the last 2

        Open Controls
  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Morning all!! Have two frees and not really sure how best to use them as I cannot see anyone that really needs to go for the next week, so thinking maybe Timmy to a 4.5 and roll again to have two frees over the international break and will probably do Barnes and Ings to Sarr and DCL, team below and advised welcomed!!!

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Ayling
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Barnes
    Ings Antonio Toney
    Subs- Steele Brownhill Livramento Timmy

    Open Controls
  7. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Pool took nine games to reach that clean sheet total last season.
    Almost wants me to sign up as a member for that chuckle! 🙂 Cheers!

    Open Controls
  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    Sorry if this is a stupid question, I have 2 ft's if I use just one of them does that mean I will have 2 ft's the following game week or do I need to use both free tf's this week?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      2 again

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      18 mins ago

      you will have 2 next week

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      The former. If you use only one, the other still carries over. (You can only carry over 1 maximum.)

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's in the rules

      Open Controls
    5. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
    6. alfast1c
      • 10 Years
      just now

      U can use 1 and still have 2 next week m8.

      Open Controls
  9. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    It will rollover. No worries.

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      ban!

      Open Controls
  10. Milkman Bruno
    16 mins ago

    Salah C over Bruno. Damn. Now I’ve to hide behind the couch watching Son and Bruno !

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Same as most people

      Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Son Heung Min, same as GW2 last season please 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If som hauls today, he’s in and Ings is out, which is tough considering Ings form

      Open Controls
  12. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on Mahrez & Toney to Raphinha & DCL for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could backfire. Toney could have scored by now and is on pens. DCL is still a bit of a donkey.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        DCL is on pens too and he's getting into much better positions than Toney. Apparently Toney is playing deeper and the only real chances he had were from corners.

        Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts, 2FT

    Change defender

    Look to get Son?

    Look to swap Toney for DCL?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Tsimikas, Shaw
    BrunoC, Salah, Barnes, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio, Toni

    Steele, White, Amartey, Gilmour.

    .5 bank

    Open Controls
    1. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      You will need to sort out Tsim/Amarty as they are both going to be doubtful for starts. Duffy could be a straight swap.

      I like DCL over Son given price/fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gonna be hard to get Son without losing Salah or Bruno. Maybe upgrade whichever of the fodder defenders you think will first lose their starting place.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Could do a Hokey Cokey with Salah

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Tsimikas or Amartey can be Duffy.

      Might roll one & assess?

      Open Controls
  14. Kellz86
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have exact cash for ESR to Greenwood, no brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      hold, Jota maybe

      Open Controls
      1. Kellz86
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        3 LIV with Tsimikas, would require a -4 to get Jota 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Keep Smith Rowe. Greenwood probably gonna lose his starting place in the next few GWs.

      Open Controls
  15. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    What would you do with 2FTs?

    Sanchez
    Trent | Shaw | Coufal
    Salah | Bruno | Son | Jota | Mbuemo
    Antonio | Pukki

    Steele | Amartey | Omobamidele | Scarlett

    0ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      2 mins ago

      I’m going to probably use one to change one of the 4m defs to Duffy to try and catch value. Carry the second then again? Team looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pukki to DCL and upgrade a bench slot (Amartey)

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Needs 2.5 - 3m for that.

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        just now

        With what money?

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      See how today plays out but looks like you could have a few non starters & Pukki is like Toney done nothing !

      Omo,
      Scarlett
      Amartey

      Open Controls
  16. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Reguilon Veltman (!)
    Salah Bruno Son (C) Barnes Benrahma
    Antonio Toney

    White(!) Tsi

    1 FT 0ITB If Veltman is Okay then save?

    Would be nice to have 2 transfers after IB. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  17. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Tsimikas on this picture looks like a cartoon character.

    Open Controls
  18. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Will Duffy continue to play once Veltman is back?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.