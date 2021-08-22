1513
Dugout Discussion August 22

Kane on the bench as Shaw and Fernandes start for Man Utd

Two Premier League matches kick off at 2pm BST today – Southampton v Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes two changes from the team that comfortably beat Leeds United in Gameweek 1, as Nemanja Matic (£4.5m) and Anthony Martial (£7.9m) replace Scott McTominay (£5.5m) and Daniel James (£6.0m) in the starting XI.

New signings Raphael Varane (£5.5m) and Jadon Sancho (£9.4m) are both named on the bench.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton will be looking to bounce back from their opening-day loss at Everton, though they are without a win in 10 home league matches against The Red Devils.

New signing Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) leads the line, while £4.0m defender Tino Livramento gets another start at right-back ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m), who again has to settle for a place on the bench.

At Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno names an unchanged starting XI with Harry Kane (£12.4m) on the bench. That means another out-of-position start for Son Heung-min (£10.0m).

Of all the current Premier League sides that the South Korean international has played against, Wolves are the only team he hasn’t scored against. Could that be about to change?

Meanwhile, Bruno Lage takes charge of his first Wolves home game and makes just one change to his starting XI, with Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) replacing Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.0m).

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Djenepo, Adams, A Armstrong

Subs: Forster, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Valery, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Tella, Redmond, Long

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Martial, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Varane, James, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, van de Beek, Sancho

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Traore, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Gibbs-White, Dendoncker, Cundle, Marques, Campbell

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Bergwijn, Son

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Gil, Kane, Scarlett

  1. zeslinguer
    45 mins ago

    Where are all the geniuses who captained Bruno over Salah? There were loads of them yesterday

  2. Must.Go.Faster.
    43 mins ago

    Probably busy transferring him out.

  3. Must.Go.Faster.
    42 mins ago

    Lukaku!!!

  4. BobB
    42 mins ago

    He is now ESSENTIAL

  5. hullcityfan
    41 mins ago

    Golden boot pending

  6. Pompel
    41 mins ago

    With Toney punt seemingly failing, looks like a flexible 352 / 442 is the way to go this season, given the choice of mid priced assets in midfield. Giving him one more week. Armstrong is an alternative, ofc

  7. BobB
    30 mins ago

    Drogba used to bully Arsenal too. Oh for a Tony Adams or Steve Bould.

  8. Shark Team
    21 mins ago

    Tierney x Saka left flank gets exposed so badly... Arteta in the mudddd

  9. Must.Go.Faster.
    just now

    I got a lot of points so far! Is that any good?

    Yuuhuuuuuu!!!

