The Promoted July 17

Who are the best FPL players in Watford’s mean defence?

57 Comments
Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with this look at Watford’s goalkeepers and defenders.

We have already assessed Norwich City’s defence and their options further forward, with focus now switching to the Hornets. 

In this article, we will assess their overall clean sheet potential and then have a look at some of the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in their backline.

WHAT IS WATFORD’S CLEAN SHEET POTENTIAL?    

Watford return to the Premier League as the Championship runners-up thanks largely to a strong defence that formed the foundation of their success.

Their totals of 23 clean sheets and 30 goals conceded were both league-leading and show how good the Hornets were at the back.

In fact, their goals conceded total equalled a Championship record set by Preston North End back in the 2005/06 season.

Watford’s home record especially stood out in 2020/21:

PWDLFAGDPTSCS
Total46271096330+339123
Home2319224412+325914
Away238871918+1329

The appointment of Xisco Muñoz as head coach in December was the turning point, as the Hornets went on to concede only three goals in 13 home matches under the Spaniard, claiming 11 clean sheets.

Having started in a 4-4-2 formation, from February onwards they settled on a 4-3-3 which relied on the full-backs overlapping and getting the wingers on the ball as much as possible.

“Sometimes you need to change because of different situations, like injuries. We started in 4-4-2 because we were improving our physical condition and this is a formation where you have more normal situations on the pitch. After this we changed to 4-3-3 and this is a formation the team feels more comfortable in. We had better condition, better power, better speed and higher intensity, and it was a big success – Xisco Muñoz

Watford start 2021/22 with an appealing run and sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture in Gameweeks 1-7:

To get back into the Premier League at the first attempt following relegation in 2019/20 was no mean feat. 

And while the Championship and Premier League has a huge gulf in quality, the numbers above do suggest that there could be value in Watford’s backline next season.

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m) appears to have moved ahead of Ben Foster (£4.0m) as Watford’s no. 1.

The Austrian international, who featured at EURO 2020, started the season as backup to Foster but was awarded a first league start in January and went on to keep the jersey thanks to some impressive showings. 

He made 23 starts and kept 13 clean sheets under Muñoz, which does suggest Foster will have to bide his time and wait for opportunities.

It’s also worth noting that Bachmann saved three penalties in a man-of-the-match Carabao Cup performance against Oxford United back in September, and kept out another against Rotherham earlier this year.

Third-choice will be former Newcastle United custodian Rob Elliot, who has earned himself a new contract but is yet to be added to the game.

DEFNDERS: CENTRE-BACKS

Francisco Sierralta (£4.5m) and William Troost-Ekong (£4.5m) played the majority of matches under Muñoz, and will presumably start the new campaign as first choices.

The duo largely performed well in 2020/21, keeping 12 clean sheets in the 19 games that they were paired together. 

Troost-Ekong is a regular in the Nigeria squad, but Sierralta, who is 6ft 4in, perhaps looks like the stronger option in FPL.

Like Bachmann, he’s had to be patient, but made his debut on Boxing Day and hasn’t looked back since. He finished third in Watford’s Player of the Season vote, which is especially impressive considering he only featured in half of the promotion-winning campaign, and ranked top amongst the Hornets’ backline for goal attempts (18). 

However, nine yellow cards in 26 appearances suggests he might need to reign it in a little in the top-flight.

Christian Kabasele (£4.5m) and Craig Cathcart (£4.5m) will aim to push them for starting places, while new signing Matthew Pollock (£4.0m) will also offer cover having signed from Grimsby Town on a five-year deal in May.

DEFENDERS: FULL-BACKS

Right-back Kiko Femenía (£4.5m) was his club’s standout defender in terms of attacking returns in 2020/21, with four assists in 37 outings. He also supplied 30 key passes, more than the rest of the Watford full-backs combined.

One of the Hornets’ strongest areas is their right wing, with Femenía and Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) striking up a real understanding together. 

On the other flank, it’s hard to envisage Adam Masina (£4.5m) being dropped after his excellent performances last term. The Morocco-born left-back made 26 appearances and scored two goals, and was also named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

Above: Kiko Femenía (top) and Adam Masina’s (bottom) 2020/21 touch heatmaps, via Sofa Score

That suggests new signing Danny Rose (£4.5m) will have a tough time displacing him in the starting XI, and given that his last Premier League game was for Newcastle United in 2019/20, you suspect plenty of work needs to be done to get him first-team ready.

Jeremy Ngakia (£4.0m) made 26 appearances last season and provides an alternative to Femenía, while Spanish defender Marc Navarro (£4.0m), who can also play at centre-back, offers further depth.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history"

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts on starting with Bachmann instead of Sanchez?

    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Reasonable especially if you have Dunk,Lamptey or Veltman.

      Bachmann/Foster seems decent.

    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Yes, I have moved from Sanchez/ Schmeichel, which is a good rotation to the two Watford keepers. I've never tried the cheap goalkeeper route but it always seems to be the correct way on a season long basis so I'm trying it this year.

    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Could work if you plan to go with Lamptey.

    4. DazF90
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Been in my team since the start 🙂

  2. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    All promoted players is wait and see for me unless Buendia.

    Have Epl exp and play for better team than his old club.

    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Except

  3. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    First draft:

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Cancelo Shaw Fofana White
    Salah KDB Grealish Jota Gilmour
    Antonio Toney Davis

    Any thoughts?
    I have £0.5m to spend if needed…

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      GK: See above
      KDB: probably misses the start of the season
      Jota, rotation risk but it's ok to have one of those, I've got Torres at present.
      Antonio: made of balsa.
      Fine otherwise.

  4. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    KDB not starting the season? Easy swap for Bruno then?

    1. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Or someone else below 10mil so you can improve your weak forward line.

  5. 2EyedTurk
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Tinkered a bit, but I do like the options a Watford GK double offers

    Bachmann Foster
    TAA Shaw Lamptey Lowton Fofana
    Salah Bruno Foden Raphinha
    Antonio Watkins Toney

    1. 2EyedTurk
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      + D Luiz MID

  6. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    So Grealish is appearing in a number of drafts over Watkins. Grealish is £0.5m more expensive and scored 8 less goals last season. OK so 3 more assists but 5 less bonus points. Whats the logic here?

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Grealish was injured for a fair amount of the season. Imagine he actually played as much as Watkins.....

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Ah yes 1,200 more minutes. Thats material!

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Grealish is probably the better option for FPL but hard to compare them head2head when they’re in different positions

    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don't forget that Watkins got fair few very jammy fpl assist last season.

    4. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      just now

      With Grealish and Buendia feeding him, it’s arguable that Watkins is probably the best Villa asset. I’ll have Watkins and one of the other 2

  7. Fiqz Fariss
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    If Willock > NEW
    How my current draft looks?

    Sanchez
    Robertson Shaw Lamptey
    Salah Fernandes Son Willock Raphinha
    Toney Watkins

    Foster | White Ayling Obafemi

  8. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Theoretically, can create quite a cheap nailed defence that has good CS potential:

    GK: Sanchez / Steele (Brighton)
    DF: White (Arsenal)
    DF: Ayling (Leeds)
    DF: Dier (Spurs) (or whichever of the £4.5m is first choice)
    DF: Fofana (Leicester)
    DF: Keane (Everton)

    The DF is basically the second tier of the PL (behind the big clubs of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd), but all around at least £1m cheaper than their Big 4 equivalents.

    The advantage being that three of them don't have any European football and Spurs are playing in an easy competition which they can probably get through playing the second team.

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      I like your thinking and all these players are good options but you’ll have to accept the inevitable missing out on clean sheets when you rotate them. Could work though but if a 5.5 or above starts firing you may be scrambling

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Liverpool were so good defensively over the final third of the season (8 goals conceded in the final 13 games was the best in the league, Leeds and Chelsea were joint second best on 11 conceded each, Man Utd 12, Arsenal 13, Brighton 14, Everton 15, Man City 17)

      With centrebacks returning, TAA’s ability to get 15-20 attacking returns, those fixtures, and his ownership - its playing with fire to start without him

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        How many cs in there? I’m guessing nothing that special and not league leading

        GC is irrelevant really. Spurs and Arsenal both did well on GC on the season but were crack for Cs and FPL.

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Just checked

        From 26 on both Chelsea (and more surprisingly) Everton had a better cs record and United and Spurs were just the one behind.

        GC is a really misleading stat sometimes.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          From what I can see Liverpool kept 6 cleansheets in that run - and only Chelsea (with 7) kept more, no?

          Everton on 6 as well as Liverpool? (Southampton, West Brom, Brighton, Arsenal, West Ham, Wolves- or are they including a 14th game due to DGW)

          There’s generally a good strong correlation between conceding less goals and keeping more cleansheets - strong, but not perfect, rarely is anything perfectly correlated (in this game, at least)

          Man City conceded fewest goals, kept most cleansheets, Chelsea, second fewest goals second most cleansheets etc

          You’ll always have a bit of noise over shorter horizons, but over longer runs, conceding fewer goals generally points towards keeping more cleansheets and like anything else, there’ll always be a bit of variance

          With Liverpool only conceding 8 goals in 13 games that appears to signpost a real attention to defending from Klopp on the training ground

          Not something I’d personally want to tempt fate towards by going without TAA

    3. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'd add C Taylor of Burnley and maybe Kiko Dementia of Watford. I'm on 4x 4.5 and 1x 4.0 with 8.5 spent on gks. My front 6 looks spiffing. Always got a wildcard to sort but I always find more clean sheets from the big teams happen later in the season not the first few weeks.

      1. Calculated Risks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Femenia not dementia! ...auto correct

        1. King Carlos
          • 6 Years
          just now

          oh dear me... ROFL!

  9. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    How many clean sheets will Leicester keep in first 3 games?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      1

  10. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    5 - 3 - 2 Formation - Yes or No?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      depends on players

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Personally no but I guess could work if you want to trap yourself into an early WC

    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No

  11. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Why TSB of KDB is so low? (15%) Play him or Bruno?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not fit

  12. Chelsea91
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Ederson
    Taa,Shaw,Digne,Creswell
    Raphinha,Bruno,Maddison,Salah
    Watkins,Toney

    Forster White,Davies,Gilmour.

    Thoughts on the team?

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Great team, very solid.

  13. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    So Kiko it is. I’ve missed him 🙂

    Also missed those injuries so Ngakia as 4.0 back up

  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    According to the fpl site, Watford have 10 strikers - that can’t be right surely

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      pleaseeeee let’s hope that Josh King is the one that starts 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        I heard he would miss the start of the season after England went so far in the Euros

  15. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Cantwell or Dallas?

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cantwell assist in pre season

  16. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Ben White a trap?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Could be, you can avoid till 1st WC or just use him as bench fodder

  17. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is the concept of 'Form vs Fixtures' damaging to FPL?

    We have a squad of 15 players with limited ability to change the players. Our transfers tend to focus around 3-4 spots, replacing players quickly for short term captaincy boosts. The majority of our squad stays the same for long periods.

    Form vs Fixtures, whilst an astute question, focuses on the short term. This could be relevant for the spots with focus of transfers, but what about the unchanging portion of our squads? Should we be thinking differently about how we pick the approximately 10 mainstays in our team? A focus on fixture proof ability and long term reliability for instance.

    1. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Focus on fixtures to begin with and you should end up with some in form players. As the season goes on I tend to focus more on form as you suggest.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        I didnt suggest that at all. I'm suggesting ignoring form and fixtures for the majority of the squad

        1. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh I'm sorry mate. You're suggesting form is temporary and class is permanent.

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thats the one, although I'm not hugely comfortable declaring Ben Mee as class, albeit he is fairly reliable

            1. xiMoxiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Ahahaha reliable does seem like a more fitting term.

        2. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I like to have certain positions that won't change e.g. keeper, Bruno, Salah, some defenders. But working on a short-term basis can be extremely useful to gain team value.

    2. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I 2nd this. For me, a long term is the first criteria when build a team.

      Thats doesnt make me ingnore the fixtures and form but the quality of players and avaibility to play agaist any teams is what I looking for.

      Thats why I ignore most of 4.5 except one. I just cant rely and I hate to rotate.

      I want a team that can stay longer and proven.

      FNCPE.
      Flexible
      Nailed
      Consistent
      Proven
      Explosive (last) . Not just explosive, but not nailed.

  18. Dutchy
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    How come no teams with Mane, Son or Auba? Feel like there being ignored for what they can produce

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Cant add them with Salah and Bruno already in team, have to sacrifice someone for them.

