Norwich City’s defence assessed ahead of FPL return in 2021/22

Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides kicks off with this look at Norwich City’s goalkeepers and defenders. 

In this article, we will assess the Championship title winners’ overall clean sheet potential and then have a look at some of the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in their backline.

WHAT IS NORWICH CITY’S CLEAN SHEET POTENTIAL?     

Norwich had the second-best defensive record in the Championship last season, having conceded 36 goals in 46 matches.

They kept 18 clean sheets, a solid total but some way short of Watford’s 23, with 11 of those shut-outs arriving at home.

The Canaries’ overall home and away record in 2020/21 was as follows:

PWDLFAGDPTSCS
Total46291077536+399718
Home2314633915+244811
Away2315443621+15497

The team accumulated the highest points total in the Championship since Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018, which is encouraging, and their defending improved significantly last season compared to their 2018/19 success, when they shipped 57 goals.

Tactically, Farke remains wedded to a 4-2-3-1 formation. 

Within that framework, they like their defenders to play out from the back and as a result, averaged 58.3% possession last season, the highest total in the Championship.

Naturally, they will see much less of the ball in the Premier League, which is a concern and does suggest that we should monitor their backline in the opening weeks before even considering to invest.

Losing Oliver Skipp (£4.5m), who has returned to Tottenham Hotspur following a season-long loan deal, is a huge blow in the middle of the park.

The signing of Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) on a similar deal from Chelsea is a definite step in the right direction, but they will surely need further reinforcements for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to be tempted by any of their defenders.

Norwich’s early schedule between Gameweeks 1 and 4 is another reason to stay clear:

However, between Gameweeks 5 and 14 they sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture, and have a lovely run of matches either side of Chelsea and Leeds United:

Having conceded a massive 75 goals when they finished bottom of the Premier League in 2019/20, Farke will know that they will need to tighten up this time if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation, but does he have enough quality at the back to succeed?

THE GOALKEEPER OPTIONS

No. 1 Tim Krul (£4.5m) played a big part in Norwich’s success last season and finished the campaign with the highest save percentage in English football’s top four divisions (80).

The Dutch international made 93 saves, kept 17 clean sheets and saved two penalties.

He will be kept busy next season, which does offer the prospect of additional FPL save points, but it’s worth noting that he will return to pre-season training late following his EURO 2020 involvement with the Netherlands. 

It isn’t expected to keep him out of contention for any Premier League matches, but it does present an opportunity for new signing Angus Gunn (£4.0m) to impress in their forthcoming friendlies.

The 25-year-old, son of club-legend Bryan, returned to Norwich City from Southampton for an initial £2.5m last month. However, the deal is likely to end up costing the Canaries much more depending on which future clauses are triggered.

Upon Gunn’s capture, Farke said:

“He’s at a perfect age and full of potential. He’s proved he can play at the top level and was fantastic for us three seasons ago. He played almost each and every second for us and of course he has a huge identification and connection with the football club through his father. We’ve got two very experienced goalkeepers in Tim Krul and Michael McGovern and a young goalkeeper in Daniel Barden. Angus fits perfectly into this goalkeeping team.”

Having previously spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Carrow Road in the Championship, it won’t take long for Gunn to settle, but it does seem likely that he will have to bide his time and wait for opportunities.

Their final option, former Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern (£4.0m), is 36 now and expected to be third choice.

THE CENTRE-BACK OPTIONS

Grant Hanley (£4.5m) and Ben Gibson (£4.5m) is the current first-choice centre-back partnership, with the latter signing a permanent deal earlier this month after the club activated their option to buy from Burnley following promotion.

The pair complement each other well and performed key roles at the back in 2020/21.

Gibson’s passing ability is good and enables Norwich to play out from the back, while the experienced Hanley does carry a threat from set-pieces and may also do well for bonus points, providing Norwich can keep things tight.

His 211 clearances, 28 blocks and 77 interceptions were all team-leading totals last season. 

It’s worth noting that he is currently nursing a hamstring strain that curtailed his EURO 2020 involvement but he is expected to be involved in the majority of pre-season.

City also have Christoph Zimmermann (£4.5m) as backup, and young Andrew Omobamidele (£4.0m). However, local press reports hint that the latter may depart on loan, which does suggest that Farke may need to add one or two more centre-halves to his squad in the coming weeks.

THE FULL-BACK OPTIONS

Max Aarons (£4.5m) is Norwich’s right-back and looks like the go-to-pick for FPL managers next season, should the Canaries prove to be a more defensively solid side than they did in 2019/20.

He is comfortably the most attacking option and often advances high up the pitch, carrying the ball from deeper areas.

Above: Max Aarons’ season heatmap 2020/21, via Sofa Score

The youngster provides an outlet on the right but no longer has Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) operating in front of him, which is a blow. The Argentine is a creator who often drifts infield, with Aarons asked to provide the width. Can he replicate that partnership with new signing Milot Rashica (£5.5m)? Time will tell, but it’s a big ask.

In terms of Aarons’ attacking output, he scored twice and supplied two assists in 45 appearances last season; hardly inspiring figures, as was the case in the Premier League in 2019/20 (zero goals, two assists).

Aarons produced 28 shots last season, while his total of 61 key passes was second only to Buendía amongst team-mates. 

He’ll hope to register more attacking returns in the future, but 1.4 key passes per 90 minutes is encouraging for a full-back. For context, Norwich’s left-back Dimitris Giannoulis (£4.5m) sits at 1.1. The 25-year-old joined on a permanent deal earlier this month after a successful loan stint in 2020/21, when he made the left-back spot his own.

Versatile full-back Sam Byram (£4.5m) impressed in the top flight back in 2019/20 and there are hopes he will finally feature again next season after being sidelined for 15 months because of a hamstring injury and other issues. 

Finally, Jacob Sørensen (£4.5m) has been listed as a defender after covering at left-back but is actually a defensive midfielder. Unfortunately, he isn’t a regular starter, but it may be something to monitor if Norwich fail to bring in any further midfield recruits this summer.

  1. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Wouldn't touch the Norwich defence with a 10 foot poll ..

    Open Controls
    1. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
      1. The Lighthouse Keeper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A. 10 foot poll
        B. Barge pole
        C. Łukasz Fabiański

        Open Controls
        1. The Lighthouse Keeper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Reply fail... 🙁

          Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Poll??

        Open Controls
      • avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yeah, definite no-go initially.

        Open Controls
      • Jellyfish
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Rashica is one for the watch list though. Villa were after him last season.

        Open Controls
      • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah they will likely have 0 points after 4 games. Run is nicer for the next for after that. But they would do well to get 4 points out of it imo.

        Open Controls
    3. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Meslier Or Sanchez ?

      Meslier: more save points, bonus points, less CS chance. could have scored around 165 if he played full minutes. young and talented. proven

      Sanchez: also a quality GK, better team defence and conceding less big chance, 0.5 cheaper, fewer saves and fewer bps. good fixtures from the beginning so may have early price rise ? total points around 140 if he played full minutes

      brief form: sanchez: more cs chance
      meslier: more save points

      *Meslier saved a penalty and scored an OG

      Open Controls
      1. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Pickford?

        Open Controls
        1. ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Or to go further i prefer Ayling at 0.5m cheaper than Meslier and prefer Lamptey at same price as Sanchez. As i'm not keen to double on either defence i'm looking at Pickford, would swithc to Hendo/DDG if one of them leaves to make the situation clearer.

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            This was exactly my logic as to why I went Pickford. A double up puts too many eggs in one basket in my opinion, That is why I got Ayling and Lamptey. They rotate well as well at the start of the season which is an extra bonus.

            Open Controls
        2. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          not a fan

          Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        I'm the guy who's starting with both and taking advantage of the teams' rotation.

        Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Both good picks

        I think you have to partner it with “Lamptey or Ayling” though to properly answer

        And for me I prefer Meslier & Lamptey to Sanchez & Ayling and don’t want to double up on either defence (Brighton because White looks gone, and Leeds because I want double attack)

        Open Controls
        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          lamptey is far better option than ayling.
          it's a duel only between meslier and sanchez imo
          I don't see the problem with doubling. it's about points and you should bring who is likely to bring more points

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            I trust Brighton without white enough to get Lamptey...

            But definitely don't trust them enough to double on their defence

            Open Controls
        2. DazF90
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I'm taking a risk on Bachman in goal, so rotating Lamptey and Ayling looks perfect for me

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Could work too - I just personally try to avoid rotations in general, points are too unpredictable

            Open Controls
            1. DazF90
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              Yeah I usually try to avoid rotation aswell but the structure of my team at the moment has me rotating my 3rd defender for now at least

              Open Controls
      4. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Sanchez for me

        Open Controls
      5. Silecro
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Starting with both

        Open Controls
        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          too much money spent and you can easily get burnt each time by bench points

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Yeah I don’t like the idea of both, to me these sides are unpredictable, both could easily pull out a result against the bigger teams then concede goals to the lesser sides

            Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Probably pretty template but here we go…
      Sanchez
      TAA,Dias,Coufal
      Salah, Fernandes,Buendia,Raphinia
      Cavani, Watkins, Toney

      Foster,Gilmour,Ayling,4.0

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Strangely conservative pick

        Not a fan of Dias here. Cavani? Very tempting if preseason points in that direction.

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I would get one of the 5.5 value defenders instead of Dias and save the .5. Or maybe get Sigurdsson instead of Buendia.
        Other options Trossard/Saka/Smith Rowe.

        Open Controls
    5. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      How can iheanacho not be nailed?!

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Barnes is not a striker.

          Open Controls
      2. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours ago

        If he doesn't start I'll eat my shoe.

        Open Controls
      3. Get up ya bum
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Only 3 from Vardy, nachos, Daka, Barnes, Maddison to play each week

        Open Controls
    6. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Are Watford planning to enter two teams this season?

      I'm guessing half these players will be switched to Udinese in a week or so but it looks very odd.

      Wonder if Deulofeu will feature this season now they're back up.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        He is not a Watford player

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Slightly tongue in cheek comment but completely notional I'd say if his registration is with Watford or Udinese. The pattern is for endless deals between Udinese and Watford - quick check shows there have been 52 so far.

          Something quite odd is going on there in any event - they are actually growing the squad despite having over 30 names already.

          Open Controls
    7. Zlatan approves
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Is Zaha nailed ?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          He is

          Open Controls
    8. villian-ty
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Hows my team looking?

      Sanchez Foster
      Ayling Shaw Digne TAA Forfana
      Salah Bruno Buendia Raphina Gilmour
      Watkins DCL Toney

      Open Controls
    9. Khalico
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Your thoughts... without Bruno?
      Sanchez, Dubravka
      Shaw, Digne, Coufal, Targett, Lamptey
      Son, Pepe, Salah, Gundogan, Raphinha
      Watkins, Wilson, Toney

      Open Controls
      1. anish10
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Maybe a bit too strong of a bench. But I really like it, bar Wilson

        Open Controls
        1. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          You dont like Wilson or nufc? Or both?

          Open Controls
      2. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Don’t see the point in Savin 2.0 by having son over Bruno then spunking it on your bench

        Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        It’s like a bench boost team

        And we all know how they go in non-bench boost weeks 🙂

        Open Controls
      4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Two words 'balanced squad'

        Open Controls
    10. anish10
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      How’s this looking, pretty defence heavy but reckon it’s the way I’ll go this year

      Sanchez - 4.0
      Robbo - TAA - Chilwell - Shaw - Bardsley
      Salah - Fernandes - Harrison - Sarr - ESR
      Nancho - Watkins - Davis

      Open Controls
      1. Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Do you think Chilwell and Shaw start GW1?

        Open Controls
    11. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Which combo to start with?

      1. Cresswell + Tierney
      2. Digne + Coufal

      Open Controls
      1. anish10
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        2, not sold on arsenal defence atm (arsenal fan too)

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Would your answer change if I change Tierney to Lamptey?

          Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cresswell and Coufal

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Double up with Europa? 😮

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Ahh schucks good point

            Open Controls
    12. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Does my arse look big in this?

      Sanchez
      Shaw | Coufal | Tierney | Fofana
      Salah | Bruno | Son | Dallas
      Kane | Pukki

      4.0 | 4.5 mid | 4.5 str | 4.0 def

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        😉

        Which week did you WC last time out? Though of course Spurs have a really tidy run from 2-4 and if they hit the ground running then you're off and away over the 6.5 to 7.5 template.

        Something to be said too perhaps for the idea it's easier to downgrade players than upgrade.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          57 mins ago

          GW2 haha but miraculously kept Kane and Son for Southampton demolition.

          Wish I could have Trent too but I really do think there is amazing value in the 5.0-5.5 defs this season

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Agreed on the defence actually

            Also reckon that TAA will need regular cs to hit the 7.5 mark and to be the slam dunk template suggests and that is possibly up in the air. Can see that being much less certain early season where teams won't be standing off Liverpool - see Pukki selection :-). A fair compromise imo.

            May revisit the triple premium approach myself at some point.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              Cheers mate, I will likely monitor Trent ownership and may even cave in but yes would love to start with Son.

              Yeah I need a cheap striker if I’m going Kane

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                17 mins ago

                My favourite draft - not my current one - has Son too. He's a bit of placeholder for Sancho Mahrez Havertz. Think that's the main hole in the 7.5 heavy double premium template which makes that spot really hard to reach.

                Two premiums plus Son plus TAA light at the back
                Three premiums plus Son heavier at the back

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yup that’s the decision for me!

                  Open Controls
      2. hnmfm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I really like this team, doesn’t compromise too much, and you can get anyone you want if someone gets injured so the bench is not that much of an issue

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          Thanks, no Trent is the big sacrifice

          Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        1st team I have seen with Kane+Son. Could work out.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          One of many drafts hehe - though I am finding it’s whether I effectively get Trent or Son

          Open Controls
      4. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        For a cheap striker keep an eye on Burnley pre-season - Wood is at the Olympics so I have a feeling Barnes could re-emerge in the XI and with penalties for a few weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not a fan of Burnley attackers but thanks anyway, Josh King at 5.5 I’ll keep an eye on in pre season for Watford

          Open Controls
      5. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        this is a real food for thought draft. Son seems like over kill to me, make him raphinha and spread the money round and it looks even better in my opinion.

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Fofana Lamptey
        Salah Fernandes Raphinha Sarr
        Kane Toney

        Steele Ayling Gilmour Obafemi

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes that’s what I was on before.
          I feel like it’s Son vs Trent for me, once I decide that everything else falls into place

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            i'd think of it as:

            Son/Dallas/Tierney/Pukki v Raphinha/Sarr/Trent/Toney

            the latter looks stronger to me.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              True and I guess you could even simplify it eliminating Pukki and Toney (given very similar prices/pedigree):

              Son | Dallas | 5.0 def
              Vs
              Trent | Raphinha | 6.0 mid

              Latter looks more ‘balanced’ for sure

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                yeah, Dallas is a difficult one for me, without his clean sheets and the threat that he reverts to left back for periods.

                Open Controls
      6. Jellyfish
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Really liking this team bar the Dallas pick.
        Hadn’t considered Son in any of my drafts but I’ve got a feeling Nuno is going to do ok at Spurs and having him (Son) works so well as a placeholder in the team for the likes of Havertz etc.

        Open Controls
    13. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Just had a peek at the Southampton squad - appears to be incredibly thin at the back. Are reinforcements on the way?

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Signed a first choice LB and linked with Brandon Williams from Man Utd but deal has stalled due to loan fee and salary demands

        Open Controls
    14. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Which combo to start with in defence?

      1. 7.5 + 5.5 + 4.5(4.5,4)

      2. 7.5 + 4x4.5s(rotate for 2 spots)

      3. 7.5 + 5 + 4.5(4.5,4.5)

      Open Controls
      1. xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        7.5 + 5.5 + 4.5x3

        Open Controls
        1. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Unfortunately not an option due to money spent in midfield

          Open Controls
          1. xiMoxiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            If you can't stretch to that then I'd go for option 1.

            Open Controls
            1. King Kohli
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Cheers mate.
              Currently looking at 4x4.5s due to abundant options at that price point

              Open Controls
    15. Godfrey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Anyone who have a list from fanteam from last season? Overview Total Points...

      Open Controls
    16. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Three spots constantly keep changing for me, help me decide:

      GK:
      A. Bachmann
      B. Sanchez

      Def:
      1. Cresswell + Lamptey
      2. Digne + Coufal
      3. Digne + Lamptey
      4. Cresswell + Coufal
      5. Cresswell + Tierney
      6. Digne + Tierney

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        A 3 or 6

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          no love for West Ham?

          Open Controls
          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Think EL will affect them considerably with their squad being quite thin.

            Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Bachmann for me to allow Brighton defender who is likely better value.

        Personally allergic to Digne but happy to recommend him elsewhere and think I might go 3 with 0.5 itb but something tells me Lamptey will pull up injured before we get to the real deal 🙂

        Open Controls
      3. jimmy.floyd
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        B2

        Open Controls
      4. Dichio24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        B
        7 Coufal + Lamptey if you could use the extra 0,5 elsewhere

        Open Controls
    17. Lignja
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A.
      Sanchez, 4.0
      Taa, Shaw, Ayling, Lamptey, 4.0
      Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Raphina, 4.5
      Toney, Antonio, Dcl

      B.
      Sanchez, 4.0
      Taa, Shaw, Ayling, Lamptey, 4.0
      Salah, Gundogan, Buendia, Greenwood, 4.5
      Toney, Kane, Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Bruno over Kane

        Open Controls
    18. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Liverpool without Winjnadum, discuss

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Add into that whether Hendo is going to be the force he was and consistently fit and available. Fabinho is going to be a key player in my book.

        Open Controls
      2. Won't sleep till after…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I think they'll buy Tielemans before the season starts.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          Think that would be a great buy if they could pull it off.

          As it stands not sure this Liverpool squad measures up to the class of 2019/20 and simply adding a fit VVD isn't enough to push them on.

          Also curious about Mane this season. Was last season a blip?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            With their defence back, Thiago won't be wasted in defence. Midfield should be fine.

            Open Controls
    19. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Will Tuchel continue playing 3/5 at the back with wingbacks or there's a chance he will try playing 4 at the back?

      Open Controls
      1. Godfrey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        He had great success with the 3/5 atb, I don't expect he will change that...

        Open Controls
      2. TheTinman
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        I think the Chelsea squad suits that and he had great success last year. Chelsea could be a force this season and are surprisingly undervalued around here.

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          I don’t think they’re being undervalued, they just have poor fixtures and there are lots of questions about who is in the first XI. Personally, I can see myself jumping on Chelsea from gw7 when the fixtures change and some questions are cleared up

          Open Controls
          1. Zen Arcade
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            I think that's a fair assessment and what I plan to do as well. I want a Chelsea defender from the autumn onwards but its so unclear who is the best pick right now.

            Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah GW7 looks a much better intercept point to me if going there

            Rotation in defence, and uncertainty in attack (Havertz in particular) mean they’re a wait & see for me

            Also - Chelsea have been anything but prolific under Tuchel - 25 goals in his 19 games isn’t exactly signposting a free scoring attack

            Open Controls
    20. DavidBadWillie
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Is there any chance of winning big cash on Fanteam with 5 team entries??

        What am I up against?? should probably get a FFS membership tbh

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Yeah if you’re going to spend £100 on entering teams you may as well drop £10 on some stats for a year

          Open Controls
        2. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Decent chance of winning something if they don't fill the minimum again (they were well short last year and for the euro comp) but most of the big bucks is in the top 10 places and you'd have to be really really lucky to win that

          Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        is CHO leaving or going on loan this season?

        Open Controls
      • King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Which 5.5 defs do you think start the season well?

        I'm not convinced by any of them and feel that 4.5 defs could do just as well if not better.

        Shaw: Not sure if he starts gw 1 due to playing in Euros and first few fixtures are tricky (Max 1 cs in first 3 imo)

        Digne: Not sure how Rafa will set up and Eve are not the best defensively. Probably worth it if he plays as a wing back.

        Cresswell: Potentially the best pick out of all 5.5s with set pieces in his locker but Europe League will prove to be a distraction for Wham.

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          - Castagne started last season brilliantly

          - Chilwell (if you'll indulge me a 6.0) is statistically brilliant and played less at Euros

          - AWB is under-rated compared to Shaw as an FPL prospect.

          Open Controls
          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            just now

            If Fofana is nailed, surely he is better value than Castagne to start the season.

            Chilwell is quality but then you look at the fixtures and possible rotation with Alonso, makes it almost a no go with him.

            Agreed on AWB but just don't see many cs in the first few for Utd.

            Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Isn't Digne injured?

          Open Controls
        3. rozzo
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Which 4.5 defenders will do better?

          Dallas and Lundstrum last 2 seasons have been a bit of an analomy.

          Especially when we have cheap options in mid and up front. Makes sense to me to spend a bit more in defence.

          Most of the 4.5's get about 100 points a season. May as well play with ten men.

          Open Controls
          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'm talking particularly about the start of the season where I feel the 4.5s can match the 5.5s.

            Lamptey/Ayling/Holding/White(Arsenal)/Fofana/Spurs to name a few.

            Coufal/Dunk/Targett/Tierney for 0.5 more who could do just as well.

            Open Controls
        4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          I’m not bullish on Chelsea at all

          But if I had to pick an asset from them it’s be Reece James

          Started 12 of a Tuchel’s 19 league games in total (which isn’t great)

          But did start 7 of the last 9 league games, and 6 of the last 7 (which is probably as good as it gets under Tommy The Tinkerman Tuchel)

          Open Controls
      • anish10
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A) Robbo, Digne + Sarr
        B) Son, Ayling + Holding

        Open Controls
      • h3nh3n
          55 mins ago

          Kane -> Watkins
          Buendia -> Son
          Cresswell -> Robertson

          Worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. jimmy.floyd
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          2. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            For a hit?

            Open Controls
        • PortisRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          53 mins ago

          I saw a draft team this morning with.... Torres. It made me think. If city don't buy another forward before the season starts he could be used as a ludicrously cheap (7m) OOP forward. Pep made very favourable comments about his forward play at the end of the season. If it doesn't happen he could easily downgrade to Raph / Harrison when Leeds' fixtures ease in wk 4 or 5.
          Worth a speculative differential punt? The rest of my team is a bit dullard and nailed on. Thoughts please!

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            He could well be worth it for first 3/4 weeks. Transfer waiting to happen but could smash it gw2

            Open Controls
          2. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            don't think it is worth the risk for me. Jesus is still there and will get games. Kane will play false 9 in big games. Sterling and Mahrez have been used centrally.

            Open Controls
          3. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Dangerous game to play IMO. I’d rather be slightly late to that particular party if he does turn out to be an option, than early and have the chance he flops

            Open Controls
          4. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I like it. The rest of our teams are ludicrously template so it is probably worth it to take a risk on one of the front 7.

            Open Controls
        • rozzo
          • 7 Years
          51 mins ago

          How's this looking?

          Meisler Foster
          TAA Stones Rudiger Lamptey Manquilo
          Salah Bruno Raphina Beundia Bissouma
          Bamford Watkins Toney

          There are many defenders I want but City and Chelsea keep a clean sheet near enough 1 in 2 so I want coverage there.

          Meisler will score more points than Sanchez what with save points and bonus.

          Got 5 penalty takers in the front 7 and 2 free kick takers.

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Big fan of this as you have covered most ‘price points’

            Open Controls
        • Carlton P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Thoughts on rotating 3x6.0 mid/strikers?
          Willicok/ Harrison/pukki for example
          Better to have 6.0 mid + 7.5 striker + 4.5 striker/mid or
          6.0 mid + 6.0 mid/striker + 6.0 striker???

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            just now

            You can try it but it rarely works.

            Open Controls
        • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          50 mins ago

          If Trippier gets this move to Man Utd that will rule out both Shaw & AWB for me

          Would be a great signing for them IRL mind you, proper quality depth there for a 60-game season at both fullback positions in Shaw, AWB, Trippier

          If they add Varane and Trippier to Sancho we’re going to see improvement over the course of a season

          They’d be an Ndidi or a Rice away from genuine challengers for the league

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            33 mins ago

            Couldn’t agree more on every point made. How good would hojbjerg be at United??

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              just now

              He’d be great too

              They need a defensive midfield workaholic hatchet man to complete the team now

              Kante, Ndidi, Rice, Hojberg…

              Someone of that ilk

              Open Controls
          2. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            don't understand the trippier move personally. was a liability defensively for spurs, hence them selling. the pace of international football seems to suit him better. a bit of squad depth certainly, but no real overall improvement.

            Open Controls
            1. zeslinguer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              24 mins ago

              2 (?) years working with Simeone has to have had an effect on his defensive ability though

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                in a different paced league maybe? genuinely don't know.

                Open Controls
            2. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Never saw him as a liability for us, he was brilliant for the majority of his spurs time but tailed off toward the end - decent player, better than telles

              Open Controls
            3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              Bit harsh, I always thought Trippier was decent

              Not the best fullback in the world by any stretch, but certainly not the worst, and has serious experience now as well

              He looks like the time in Spain has helped him develop & mature too

              Entering his last few seasons (and his prime) so he won’t be coming to warm the bench and will expect games

              If he signs at all that is, maybe it’s all just paper talk

              Open Controls
          3. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Why Shaw? Just because Southgate uses Trippier at lb sometimes doesn't mean Ole will

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              31 mins ago

              guess it is an option to manage shaw's minutes when necessary.

              Open Controls
            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              25 mins ago

              Shaw is their undisputed best left back, but has never been the most physically robust of players, and generally needs to have his minutes managed

              So if Ole is in a position where he has Trippier and Telles available, I think he’ll use them to keep Shaw fresh for the “bigger” games

              Which unfortunately would translate badly for FPL with Shaw also at more risk of missing the “easier” home bankers

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                14 mins ago

                Read today that teles is wanted by a few clubs, hasn’t done much at United, I think he’ll move on

                Open Controls
              2. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                13 mins ago

                That’s If someone like trippier is signed I’ll add

                Open Controls
              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                13 mins ago

                I think you're overthinking it.

                Shaw started almost all the games last season for Solskjaer who also isn't the most tinkering of managers. He'll stick with what works. As long as he's fit for the start of the season, he'll be in my team.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Obviously if Shaw is fit for the start of the season, and Trippier hasn’t signed he’ll still be a very high potential pick

                  The point was - *If* Trippier signs - it’ll put question marks over both Shaw and AWB, particularly in easier “restable” games

                  If you look back at Shaw’s minutes history it’s not hard to see he doesn’t do full seasons at the best of times

                  30 starts last year, I’d say that goes down this year if Trippier is on board (it certainly won’t go up) and they have Telles still there too

                  I wouldn’t say it’s overthinking either, just reacting to the headline on BBC Sports’s paper roundup this morning

                  To me overthinking would be more like avoiding Bruno because he might play as a DM etc

                  Open Controls
                  1. Silecro
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    The more I look at united's fixtures, the more i dont like them. Fixtures from 5-14 are horrible, and I would basically get Shaw for gameweeks 2,3,4, if we take into consideration that he might miss GW1 and even if he doesn't, its Leeds. Dunno, im swaying from Shaw more and more every day

                    Open Controls
        • Carlton P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Anyone starting with 3 x Leeds?
          Ayling, Raphinha and Bamford here
          They can score against United and could well beat Everton at home gw2

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            nope. not me.

            Open Controls
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            21 mins ago

            No, I think they will regress a little this year as teams become familiar with their style, I’m still on ayling and Raph but don’t fancy a triple up

            Open Controls
            1. Carlton P
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              I disagree. They actually changed their style towards the end of the season and tightened it up a bit. I will definitely be going with meslier or ayling and two of raph, Harrison, bamford

              Open Controls
          3. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            Meslier, Raphinha and Bamford here

            Open Controls
          4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yup

            Meslier, Raphinha, Bamford on board & raring to go

            I’d actually start with more if I could - Leeds are FPL gold, underpriced & most folk will find themselves with 3 of them before too long imo

            Open Controls
            1. Carlton P
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              I would get ayling and Harrison too if I could. I may eventually go meslier over ayling

              Open Controls
        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          For a rotating 5th mid

          Smith Rowe or mbuemo?

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            ESR

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            My first draft - before looking at fixtures - had Cantwell

            The first four weeks look very red but that's mostly a defensive thing on analysis and after that it's nice. Could Norwich come out flying again? Are Liverpool Leicester and Arsenal defensive bulwarks?

            Pukki over Cantwell perhaps is smarter.

            Open Controls
        • pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          July 19th is almost here

          There have been plenty of high profile COVID outbreaks recently - the whole England ODI team went into isolation after all - and as we move into autumn it's hard to see that trend falling. Is there an argument for a stronger or at least deeper bench than template suggests?

          Could argue I suppose that template is so strong that it's a level playing field and it doesn't matter as all will be affected equally 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            I was looking at that just now with playing a 3/4/3 but puting an extra million into the 5th mid instead of the defence to give you a better option off the bench so gw1

            Bachman
            Taa shaw lamptey
            Salah Bruno buendia esr or mbeumo
            Nacho Watkins Wilson

            4.0 Ayling Raph 4.0

            Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            That's the line I went in with last season and it really didn't work out for me.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yep

              The thought is though that with restrictions lifted that things might be worse potentially. I'm assuming here that bubbles will disappear.

              Perhaps not a thing to plan for but I can see it being a rogue element this time around.

              Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            BB is the way to go 😉

            Open Controls

