235
The Promoted July 16

Assessing Teemu Pukki and Norwich’s midfield options in FPL 2021/22

235 Comments
Share

Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with a look at Norwich City’s midfielders and forwards.

We have already assessed the Canaries’ defence, with focus now switching to Teemu Pukki (£6.0m) and his teammates who operate higher up the pitch.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

WHAT IS NORWICH CITY’S GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL?

Norwich were crowned 2020/21 Championship winners with the second-best attacking record, having scored 75 goals in their 46 league fixtures.

That was four short of Brentford’s total and 18 fewer than they managed upon promotion in 2018/19.

However, no team attempted more shots (716) than Daniel Farke’s side, and they also made the most passes while averaging 58.3% of the possession in their matches.

In the end, the team accumulated the highest points total in the Championship since Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018, but questions remain about their ability to compete at the very highest level given that chief creator Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) has been sold to Aston Villa.

The Argentine playmaker assisted the most goals in the division last season (16) and chipped in with 15 of his own strikes; combined, that total means he was involved in over 41% of the goals that Norwich scored in the English second tier.

Pre-season may offer us clues as to how City will operate in the Premier League without him, but given their awful early schedule, we have plenty of time to assess their Fantasy prospects before their schedule takes a turn for the good in Gameweek 5.

The question many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be asking themselves is: can any of Farke’s current crop embrace the extra attacking responsibility?

MIDFIELDERS

Buendía’s departure does leave a significant hole in the Canaries’ attack, but Todd Cantwell (£5.5m) is perhaps the one who is most likely to step up.

In his debut Premier League campaign, the 23-year-old bagged six goals and two assists, a total that he improved upon last season with 12 attacking returns in 30 starts.

Priced at just £5.5m, Cantwell could offer value once the fixtures ease.

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) also has potential as a bargain-bin enabler, who can sit on your bench and at least offer appearance points when required.

While the general assumption is that the Scottish international will slot into the hole left in the starting XI by Oliver Skipp (£4.5m), Farke may switch from his usual 4-2-3-1 setup to a 4-3-3 in an attempt to carry more central dominance.

That may see Gilmour and another no. 8 sit in front of a defensive midfielder, which would allow him to operate slightly higher up and therefore give him a better chance of picking out those through balls Pukki thrives on.

Either way, he should at least be a week-in, week-out starter, which is perhaps all we can ask for in a £4.5m midfielder.

Elsewhere, Kieran Dowell (£5.5m) may take up the no. 10 position if Farke keeps faith in his 4-2-3-1. The attacking midfielder finished 2020/21 with five goals, all of which arrived in the final part of the season, but it is Buendía’s replacement, Milot Rashica (£5.5m), who arguably has the most potential.

The 24-year-old joined Werder Bremen in 2019 from Vitesse Arnheim and went on to record a combined 46 goals and assists in 100 games. 

Rashica played mostly in a 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 in Germany, as either the central attacking midfielder or a striker, but has also shown an ability to play on either flank.

At this stage, we should note that he struggled a bit last season, perhaps as a result of having his head turned by transfer speculation linking him with a move to AC Milan, but he is an exciting player. 

Meanwhile, Przemyslaw Placheta (£5.0m), Onel Hernández (£5.0m) and Lukas Rupp (£4.5m) saw limited game-time last season due to injuries or a lack of form, while box-to-box midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou (£5.0m) arrived earlier this week from Nice. 

He played largely on the left of a midfield three in France and scored four goals in 34 appearances last season. Nothing to get too excited about from a Fantasy perspective, then, but he will at least add some competition in the midfield area.

FORWARDS

Norwich have a trio of options up front, but providing he is fit, Pukki is the one who will start.

The 31-year-old scored six of his 11 Premier League goals in 2019/20 in the Canaries’ opening five matches, and though his influence dropped off, it was still a reasonable return from a budget forward.

The Finland international scored on 26 occasions in last season’s Championship, accounting for 35% of his team’s goals, and once again proved to be one of Farke’s strongest assets.

His movement is superb and he thrives off balls in behind the opposition’s backline. He also loves to shoot from the right-hand side of goal, which is something to keep in mind once we know which teams are more susceptible to giving up chances from that zone.

However, the loss of Buendía is a real blow for Pukki. The Argentine produced eight assists for him last season, and their partnership will not be easy to replicate.

Finland were eliminated from EURO 2020 in the group stages, which does allow Pukki the recovery time to be ready for Gameweek 1, but most FPL managers will surely be happy enough adding him to their watchlists and making a move in Gameweek 5 if the signs are positive.

Adam Idah (£5.0m) and Jordan Hugill (£5.5m) make up the forwards list, but are nothing more than back-ups to Pukki.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

235 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Surely arsenal defence is going to improve with white in their as well

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      "Surely Arsenal defence ...." is a sentence that can end in many ways but it normally ends up with a goal happening 🙂

      Do have Tierney pencilled in right now but that is sort of dependent on White arriving to add some presumed sense in there. But given Brighton record for conceding goals in spite of XGC maybe that's wrong think.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        This, lmao. Surprised people have Arsenal players in the first place considering City/Chelsea GW2-3.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Works quite well to have tierny for gw1, ayling 2 and 3 then a great run for tierny from 4 onward

          It’s all mostly just overthinking and I’m romantic because I owned him for 1 game last season and it was his 20 odd pointer

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Would rather just have Dunk all the way. Underrated pick, goals, BPS due to passing and Brighton are a better defense than both Arsenal and Leeds with better fixtures.

            Open Controls
            1. The Big Fella
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Agree but I've gone Lamptey

              Open Controls
    2. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Arsenal have been a full avoid for me in FPL for years. I don't see anything in Arteta as a manager to convince me to change that.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Have only had Auba - for around 3 weeks - in my entire FPL career from Arsenal.

        Open Controls
        1. Zen Arcade
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Yeah I think I did have Auba last season earlier on to be fair, so I am kind of lying.

          I also had Kolasinac the year before when he got an OG at Huddersfield which was later awarded to Karlan Grant I think but I didn't get the points back! Not bitter.

          In general though I just don't trust Arsenal at all.

          Open Controls
        2. DavidBadWillie
            57 mins ago

            Not a very good fpl manager then are you

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              41 mins ago

              Curiously did much better in the seasons that I had zero Arsenal interest 🙂

              It's not an intentional decision just one that has happened. Came close to Saka last season but never quite made that move. Fairly novice manager here and I am not sure that either of my previous seasons were compromised by no Arsenal.

              And well looking ahead a midtable side with a manager who cannot be relied on for regular selections isn't looking good for this season - before the transfer window anyway.

              Open Controls
              1. DavidBadWillie
                  36 mins ago

                  Aubamayang apart from last season was one of the best strikers in the league over the last 3/4 years.

                  I'm not very good either, but I've had Auba when he scores.

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Just been one of those things for me - I've had Vardy almost whenever possible and had real joy there and Kane has been my go to premium. Simply a case of sticking with players I trust and had a good experience with.

                    Think I've come closer to Laca than Auba previously from memory.

                    Your view on Tierney? Was all set for him last season before that great fixture turn and his injury. Feels like 5.0 is a great price potentially.

                    Open Controls
                    1. DavidBadWillie
                        11 mins ago

                        Will get him in for sure, will also get Pepe I think..

                        Open Controls
                        1. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Haven't completely discounted Pepe who looks decently priced but it's the Arteta effect that means he's highly improbable for me

                          Open Controls
                • pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  And yes I have little pretension to being a great FPL manager so that dart missed its mark.

                  Open Controls
          • Evil_Ash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            Not being sarcastic or anything, but does that then cast doubt over Brighton's numbers?
            Seems gospel that they'll keep clean sheets but...

            Open Controls
        3. Soto Ayam
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Which do you prefer

          A) Dunk and Harrison

          B) Lamptey and Toney

          ?

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        4. Soto Ayam
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          For the people starting with Toney in their team.

          Did you also start with Mitrovic last season?

          Open Controls
          1. THE KING CANTONA
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Luckily couldn't afford Mitro.. Went with Bamford instead.. !!!!

            Open Controls
            1. Soto Ayam
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              What a result that was.

              Open Controls
            2. Zen Arcade
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              I did that with Wilson when I couldn't afford King, the season Wilson and Fraser went nuts.

              Naturally I then convinced myself it was Wilson I wanted all along and I was a genius!

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Don’t remind me of that season where I started with triple Bournemouth attack

                Open Controls
                1. Zen Arcade
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  Lol. Was that when they had Sheff U on the opening day and drew 1-1?

                  I remember having Wilson that year and I saw "Wilson" had scored v Villa. Turned out to be Harry not Callum, I was fuming!

                  Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            No, more like the people starting with Toney probably started with Bamford last season

            Open Controls
          3. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I started with Mitro last season. Sold him after gw4.

            Open Controls
          4. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Didn't Mitrovic start like only 13 matches

            Open Controls
        5. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Not me. I never considered Mitro for a momnt.

          Open Controls
          1. Soto Ayam
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        6. Sune
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          No love for Groß at 6.0?

          Open Controls
          1. Zen Arcade
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Its not a bad price but Brighton attack is horrific.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Deviating to the mean. Has to happen with Brighton this season and their xG nonsense.

              Open Controls
              1. Zen Arcade
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                57 mins ago

                Yeah you might be right.

                However will forwards like Maupay and Welbeck always perform poorly v their xG because they are just below par finishers, or injury prone and inconsistent in Welbeck's case?

                Open Controls
              2. Sune
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                49 mins ago

                The bad attack conversion rate could be good news for us Gross + Dunk owners though 🙂

                Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            It’s a bit of a Gross option, prefer Trossard I think

            Open Controls
        7. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          United changing to a 443… anyone put of Bruno now? Sounds like they’re trying to decrease their reliance on him after his burnout last season and have someone like Pogs or Donny play alongside him in a CM role

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Assists galore in a 4-4-3, perma captain

            Open Controls
          2. theplayer
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Hey if you can get away with it, 4-4-3 is the way to go

            Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            It's certainly one way to resolve the DDG Hendo dilemma 🙂

            Open Controls
          4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            If Ole can get away with 4-4-3 he will officially be the greatest manager in history

            Open Controls
          5. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            The refs do appear to favour United but allowing them to field an extra player is surely a step too far !

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              54 mins ago

              Extra player? Nono theres just no keeper

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 11 Years
                51 mins ago

                Honestly am expecting Pep to try this before the end of his career

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Possibly in a champions league final just to show everyone how much of a mAnAgEmEnT gEnIuS he is

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zim0
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    😆

                    Open Controls
          6. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            54 mins ago

            what's the source of this. As a United fan I think it'd be good to be less Bruno-reliant.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              28 mins ago

              United Journal. Yes agreed as a United fan

              Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              Source: twitter.com/RobDawsonESPN/status/1415947914602598402

              Open Controls
          7. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            49 mins ago

            Ffs a simple misplacement of a 4 instead of a 3 has ruined my entire post

            Open Controls
            1. Evil_Ash
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Did you mean 3-4-3 then? I can't see that tbh - the 2 wide in the middle would be wingbacks which means the middle 2 will be McFred type box to box. Doesn't suit either Bruno or Pogba unless they're in the front 3.
              4-3-3 (if it's not the 4-2-1-3 we mostly play) with 2 creative players only works with a DM, which Matic can't do for a season anymore

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                just now

                433 mate. Will probably be Scott there as a lone DM rather than Matic, then Pogs/VDB playing no.8 together with Bruno. Probably will only be used against easier teams though.

                Open Controls
          8. The Mandalorian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Rob Dawson is an unreliable source.

            United don't have a CDM to play 4 3 3 which is why they didn't play this system last season. Matic is too old to play CDM every game and no longer trusted to start.

            Open Controls
        8. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Rashford injured yet Cavani and Greenwood still feel like a minefield with the presence of Martial, who Ole loves. Irritating, a cheaper way into United attack would have been nice.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Pogba is there to play on LW as well

            Open Controls
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            59 mins ago

            That they do mate, I think greenwood will see quite a lot of game time though, always seems to play regularly when fit and such an explosive player when he’s on it

            Open Controls
          3. DavidBadWillie
              57 mins ago

              United need to cut their losses on Martial.

              He's scored about 50 gals in 7 seasons. He's shite

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                26 mins ago

                He’s a streaky player. Needs to find his confidence and it’s not possible when he gets injured whenever he finds some form

                Open Controls
            • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              55 mins ago

              You get an awful lot of Utd’s attack with Shaw & Bruno

              34 XGi between them last season and 100% set piece coverage when both are on the pitch

              Neatly sidesteps the rotation that looks inevitable in the front 3 positions too

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                I have both currently, with the fixtures and team I wouldn't mind another. Maybe a double up on Bruno + Sancho, price dependent.

                Open Controls
          4. The Case for Buendia
            HurriKane
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            Case for Emi Buendia !!

            Villa record signing at 38m is going straight into my team and here's why.

            - Buendia scored 15 goals and registered 16 assists claiming Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season

            - He topped the charts for chances created (122), assists (16) and final-third passes completed (735) in the Championship last season.

            - Was impressive in the premier league last time as well with Norwich. In fact Buendia was fourth for chances created (83), only behind Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2019-20 season

            Now that he is playing for villa with better players like Watkins and Grealish i think he' will be FPL Gold at 6.5m.

            Got 3 great fixtures to start with (wat NEW BRE)

            Thoughts? Will the little argentine magician be in your team?

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              41 mins ago

              Dude chill. Why do u want everyone else to get him. He's at only 10.5% ownership. Let it stay that way.

              Open Controls
            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              41 mins ago

              In my team at the minute as cant afford Grealish or Watkins & have a 6.5 slot

              What might eventually push him out is if either Lingard signs for West Ham, or Barnes looks healthy in pre season

              But for now, with those fixtures he looks a nice punt to start

              Open Controls
            3. Make Arrows Green Again
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              28 mins ago

              Good stats. There were several GWs two seasons ago where he was leading all the chances created categories so I think he's great value with those fixtures.

              Open Controls
            4. NateDogsCats
                9 mins ago

                I'm on Grealish right now but have been back and forth between them. If I stick with the rest of my current setup I could even go to Buendia and keep the 1.5itb which could be invaluable for keeping the option to move to Grealish if I feel the need or for giving flexibility for other moves

                Open Controls
            5. Bielsa's Bucket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              53 mins ago

              I'm I ok in thinking Mahrez starts the first couple of games unchallenged due to Euro exploits of his teammates?

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 11 Years
                48 mins ago

                Yes, thankfully his manager is well known in terms of predictability

                Open Controls
              2. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                44 mins ago

                Yes, I would expect so.

                Open Controls
              3. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                43 mins ago

                Trying to predict Pep’s logical is mistake number 1

                Open Controls
            6. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              46 mins ago

              I'm really hoping Kane doesn't go to City as that would be a right headache!

              Currently on the below, what do you think?

              Sanchez
              TAA Shaw Digne Coufal
              Salah Bruno Son Raphina
              Watkins Toney
              4.0 4.5 4.5 4.0

              Open Controls
            7. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              46 mins ago

              Anyone starting without Raph? Or too risky?

              Open Controls
              1. Baines on Toast...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                40 mins ago

                Is it too risky to start without a player away at United who scored double figures once last year, you mean?

                I'm picking him because I think he's a good option XGI wise but it's not exactly a daring move to not do so.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  34 mins ago

                  Too risky because of his high ownership actually. First 4 fixtures are not great at all, but raph is more of a form over fixture player anyway

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baines on Toast...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    I'm a big EO advocate later in the season - but the only ownership I would even think about in GW1 is the major big hitting captains (i.e. those who went Salah-less last season).

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baines on Toast...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      I have him - and, currently, Harrison - as a long-term value play and because I love watching Leeds, but I could easily see him being one to suffer mass sales to Buendia/Sarr/whoever scores GW1.

                      Open Controls
              2. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                36 mins ago

                His ceiling is not that high, not really risky to go without him.

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  I would say he is the weakest part of current template.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Damn, big call. If fixtures were better he would be a lock in though

                    Open Controls
              3. Jacky boy
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                so many people
                me

                Open Controls
            8. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              44 mins ago

              Just looking at players that might come in apart from the big names. Two from West Brom could intrigue:

              Pereira
              Sam Johnstone

              Is there a side actively looking for a keeper and would Johnstone come in at 4.5 if it was a bottom 10 outfit? Pereira to Leeds would be fascinating.

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                33 mins ago

                Aerola is another keeper that could join a PL club

                Open Controls
                1. NateDogsCats
                    12 mins ago

                    West Ham rumoured to be interested in both, supposedly bid for Johnstone which was rejected so now looking for Areola loan

                    Open Controls
                  • DavidBadWillie
                      8 mins ago

                      Arsenal linked with Johnstone and Ramsdale.

                      I'd take Johnstone but Ramsdale can GTFO

                      Open Controls
                      1. No Professionals
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        yeah ramsdale is terrible

                        Open Controls
                2. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  39 mins ago

                  The pre season fpl cycle…

                  1. The pro players rush to build their “template teams” and get the lowest team ID

                  2. These template players have their TSB % sky rocket on the fpl game

                  3. The casuals come along and select all the high ownership players and end up with a pro template team without knowing it

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baines on Toast...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    I always thought auto-complete was a big part of why 6.5-7.5 players end up so highly owned.

                    Open Controls
                3. NateDogsCats
                    18 mins ago

                    For those going for Ben White on the basis of expecting a move to Arsenal, do you expect him to actually play there at CB or to play at DM?

                    Open Controls
                  • internal error
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Does anyone know the date when my membership expires from last season and I can no longer access the members section?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 9 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      It'll say on your profile page

                      Open Controls
                      1. internal error
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                  • Fletch69
                      12 mins ago

                      A: Raphinha + Dunk + Hojberg

                      Or

                      B: Harrison + Coady + Soucek

                      One of these will be on the bench, any thoughts??

                      Open Controls
                    • Scheister
                      • 8 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Which group would you few more confident starting the season with?

                      A) TAA, Fofana, Buendia, Kane

                      B) Cancelo, Shaw, KDB, Watkins

                      Open Controls
                      1. No Professionals
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      2. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        A)

                        Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.