Champions League November 2

The best players to own and captain for UEFA Champions League Fantasy Matchday 4

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 (MD4) gives us the reverse fixtures from MD3. Whilst this certainly gives a statistical headstart, as all these teams have played each other recently, we need to be careful not to fall into traps of hindsight.

So, here’s a run-through of what you need to know for your UCL Fantasy captains and the player picks ahead of MD4.

TEAMS TO BACK

REAL MADRID

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the reverse leg and it really could have been more. Karim Benzema (10.1m), Vinicius Junior (8.1m) and Rodrygo (7.6m) are starting to work together brilliantly and David Alaba’s (5.6m) El Clasico goal showed that he’s settling nicely in the Spanish capital. Real have good Fantasy options across the park ahead of welcoming the Ukrainians to the Santiago Bernabeu.

MANCHESTER CITY

The English champions swept aside Club Brugge last time and will come into this game angry after their disappointing loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend. Pep Guardiola knows he needs every point he can get in a group with Paris Saint-Germain and he won’t take any risks against this plucky Belgian side. Pep will be particularly keen to shore up defence, having conceded seven goals in their first three UCL games.

CHELSEA

Chelsea have scored eleven goals without reply in their last three Premier League games and Thomas Tuchel’s men visit a Malmo side with the worst record in this season’s UCL. Their defence has only conceded three league goals from ten matches, two of which were penalties, and their own 26 goals is only bettered by Liverpool. Despite the absence of Timo Werner (9.0m) and Romelu Lukaku (10.6m), Chelsea have quality Fantasy options across the pitch and an incredibly kind fixture.

INTER MILAN

MD3 proved that Sheriff weren’t invincible and Inter are constantly improving under Simone Inzaghi. They’re unbeaten in their last four games and will know that Sheriff are there for the taking on MD4. Nico Barella (7.1m) has failed to register a goal or assist in the UCL this season but has six assists and a goal from 11 Serie A appearances

SPORTING LISBON

Sporting have won their last six games in all competitions and swept aside Besiktas during their meeting in Turkey. They now have all key players back to full fitness and should have too much for Sergen Yalcin’s side, who fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Hatayspor at the weekend.

CAPTAINCY

TUESDAY 2 NOVEMBER

Captain Sensible: Robert Lewandowski (11.7m)

Lewandowski has scored five UCL goals this season, adding to his 12 Bundesliga goals and one assist from ten games. Since a shock 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on 3rd October, Bayern have won their last five games, scoring 23 goals and conceding three. Despite a slow start to the game, Bayern revved into gear and scored four in the reverse fixture in Lisbon two weeks ago. Lewandowski is an outstanding captaincy choice this week.

Captain Differential (less than 10% owned): Ben Chilwell (5.5m)

Unlike my poor prediction that Marcos Alonso (5.1m) would start last time Chelsea played Malmo, we have a better idea that Chilwell will start this time round. More importantly, we get to see the Chelsea line-up before deadline, meaning there’s only so much trickery Tuchel can produce. Chilwell has scored in three of his last four league games and is a constant penalty box threat. Malmo have comfortably been the poorest side in the competition so far, failing to score yet conceding 11 goals. With a high chance at both scoring and keeping a clean sheet here, Chilwell is a great captaincy option.

WEDNESDAY 3 NOVEMBER

Captain Sensible: Mohamed Salah (10.6m)

Many will pick Benzema in this spot but his domestic form hasn’t been great over the last four games, and he’s finding himself sharing the spotlight with Vinicius Junior more often. The same cannot be said for Salah. The Egyptian King scored twice at the Wanda Metropolitano and has nine goals and four assists during his last six Liverpool matches. Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are obviously a renowned defensive side, but nothing can seem to stop Salah of late.

Captain Differential (less than 10% owned): Riyad Mahrez (9.1m)

Despite his lack of Premier League game time, Mahrez has played every minute of UCL football so far this season. He’s on penalties for Man City when he plays and was brilliant in their 5-1 drubbing of Club Brugge in MD3. Pep will be looking to shake things up after Saturday’s Crystal Palace defeat and Mahrez could provide the spark for another big win.

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL

A selection of players who are less than 5% owned to help your team climb the ranks on MD4.

  • Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg – 2% – 5.0m) – Although Wolfsburg are now under new management, it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to turn their fortunes around on the European stage. Florian Kohfeldt, their new head coach, has never coached a UCL or Europa League game before. Starting out-of-position as a striker alongside Karim Adeyemi (7.3m) in their last game, Okafor grabbed a brace and the Player of the Match award. He’s got two goals and two assists in the three games since, across only 191 minutes.
  • Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich – 2% – 9.6m) – When Lewandowski is an option in the Bayern frontline, it’s easy to see how players like Thomas Müller get ignored from a Fantasy standpoint. However, Müller has now registered two goals and five assists in his last three Bundesliga games – form which is almost too good to ignore. Ahead of Benfica’s visit to the Allianz Arena, Müller is an incredible Fantasy differential from a team in brilliant goalscoring form.
  • Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan – 2% – 5.1m) Anyone who followed this summer’s Euro 2020 saw what Dumfries can do. Despite not yet nailing down his spot in the Inter Milan line-up, the Dutchman has three assists from five starts and grabbed one in the 2-0 weekend win over Udinese. Inter proved that they can beat Sheriff Tiraspol last time out and Dumfries will be key in their attempts to do it again.
  • Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon – 0% – 8.0m) Despite his campaign so far being marred by injury, Pote – as he’s better known – is Sporting Lisbon’s key attacking piece. His form last season, grabbing 23 goals and four assists in 32 league appearances, shows what he can do and he also got a goal against Besiktas on MD3.
  • Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund – 0% – 8.0m) – Dortmund were beaten by Ajax last time but it’s hard to envision it happening again. With Erling Haaland (11.0m) out injured, Hazard seems to have replaced him up top, grabbing a brace off the bench against Ingolstadt in the Pokal last week and scoring against Köln at the weekend. If Dortmund are to get anything out of this game, Hazard will be involved in it.

167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Azpi Duffy (Livramento)
    Salah Havertz Raphinha (Benrahma Brownhill)
    Kane Toney Hwang

    A. Havertz to Son this week
    B. Save transfer, two transfers over IB (one to bring in Son)
    C. Benrahma to 1.ESR or 2.Mbeumo and play instead of Duffy

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would get ESR for Benrahma this week and play home to Watford and Havertz to Son next week

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Planning ahead- is this team worth working towards for week 12? Means moving Havertz and Antonio to Son
    and Hwang before then so possibly Antonio to Hwang this week. (Cannot stretch to Toney without a third move such as Raphinha to Gallagher to fund Son).

    Sanchez
    TAA James Cancelo Chilwell
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbeumo
    Kane Hwang

    Foster ESR Livramento Scarlett

    Open Controls
  3. Offside Trapattoni
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Giving some thought to Conte and Spurs assets - perhaps the best way to play this is Reguillon, at least initially.

    Conte loves the 3-5-2 and his wingbacks. Can see more clean sheet potential plus those crosses into the area. Before making any big moves for Son/Kane he might be the play.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why would I go for Reguilon right now when TAA, CHE defender & MCI ones have been stellar.

      Spurs need to show us they can defend first & quite frankly their personnel have been lacking for seasons at the back.

      Happy to wait for evidence of that before jumping on immediately.

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      See hot topics

      Open Controls
    3. FFSbet.com
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Think Son will do very well

      Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Chilwell & James rested. Alonso & Azpilicueta start. Bliss.

    https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1455572938854486020

    Open Controls
    1. seanmcging
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sell Azpi for James?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe. Chalobah rested too.

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        tempted - but going to hold strong i think.
        Azpi could easily slide back into a CB role for the weekend - it's only Tuesday.

        Open Controls
        1. seanmcging
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          So tough to watch James start & Azpi miss out, a 34 point swing in the last 2 GW's.

          Open Controls
    2. 1zverGGadeM
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hudson Odoi starts 3rd game in a row?
      Is he nailed already?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        We have tons of injuries. International Break next where Lukaku/Werner may be back, and Pulisic too. Don't go there.

        Open Controls
    3. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Given this Chelsea lineup, which defender(s) would you pick on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        James Chilwell

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Chillwell + Rudiger/James.

        Wasn't sold on James initially due to cameo bits, and still think he'll become a pain but the risk vs. reward is worth it.

        Open Controls
        1. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes, I was set on Chilwell as well. But undecided on Rudiger vs James for the second. Leaning Rudiger due to those cameos

          Open Controls
      3. Alonso The Great Midfielder
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        james chilwell more explosive

        Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Amazing.

      Open Controls
  5. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo
    Salah, Havertz, Foden, Sarr
    Auba (c), Antonio, Jimenez
    Steer, Livra, Allan, Williams
    0 itb, 1 ft

    A) Save?
    B) Sarr -> Mbuemo
    C) Sarr -> ESR

    Open Controls
    1. 1zverGGadeM
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  6. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    who here is on the James-Chilwell double up? I'm expecting a blood bath vs Burnley

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Me too, but only because Burnley will batter us to bits.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I had them both already last week.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        R James 1 pt cameo time though 🙁

        Open Controls
    3. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      worth the risk

      Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Have been for a while

      Open Controls
  7. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Walker > Chilwell for a FT?

    Open Controls
  8. Alonso The Great Midfielder
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which pair is better
    a) Antonio & Semedo (currently have)
    b) Toney & Chilwell (would be using 2FT )

    Open Controls
  9. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    WC in GW 12.

    Sanchez ¦ Steele
    Azpilicueta Rudiger White
    Salah Raphinha Gallagher Mbeumo
    Vardy Toney Dennis
    ¦ Livramento Gray Digne

    6.9 ITB

    Dennis -> Aubameyang, for a hit??

    Open Controls
    1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      just now

      im just playing livramento ahead of dennis

      Open Controls
  10. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dias to Chilwell it is then

    Open Controls
  11. The Frenchie
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    As Leeds defense is so weak then Meslier didn't even get a clean sheet against Norwich, I need a new goalkeeper. Especially for GW12 when I will play against my face to face league leader.

    A) Lloris (Everton / LEEDS / Burnley / Brentford / Norwich / Brighton)
    B) McCarty (Villa / NORWICH / Liverpool / Leicester / Brighton / Arsenal)
    C) someone else?

    Current team (102.2 value / 1.3 in the bank)

    Meslier
    Cancelo / Chilwell / James
    Salah / Foden / Raphinha / Gray (Cornet in GW12)
    Kane / Vardy / Hwang

    Gunn / Duffy / Bissouma / Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Guaita is one to consider and I am happy with Ramsdale.

      Open Controls
  12. AD2110
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Planning some upcoming transfers for Spurs’ fixture swing. Would you rather have:

    A) Kane, Antonio, Foden
    B) Vardy,Toney, Son

    Team below:
    Sanchez, Steele
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Livra, White
    Salah, Raphina, Foden, Mbuemo
    Vardy, Antonio, Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. The Frenchie
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A)

      Open Controls
  13. The Frenchie
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    According to bookies odds I should start Antonio over Raphinha. I somehow personally mentally disagree, but is it only recency bias and buying TAA back this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      just now

      liverpool look shaky, while brighton only has trossard to run freely around liverpool defender, west ham has more with fornal,benhranhma and bowen

      Open Controls
  15. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    I have to sacrifice someone to fund Son. Its either TAA or Anotinio. Edging towards losing TAA - Antonio is fixture proof and so well owned. Wont be till GW 12.
    Other views?

    Open Controls
    1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      i lose TAA

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I doubt anyone is fixture proof. I just bought TAA this week, and I am considering losing Antonio to Kane if needed. But if you have WC gw 12 then I have zero idea. Antonio has Liv, so he is likely to blank and brace is very unlikely imo. This week everything suggests TAA being better option than Antonio. Replacement also plays some role.

      Open Controls
  16. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Really want to get Reece James in but it would mean a -4 with the following moves. His price will go up tonight and wont be able to do it.

    A. Vardy or Antonio > Toney
    B. White > James

    Doing the Vardy move would also give me money to get Son in GW12 if needed.

    Silly moves or do it!

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      just now

      i keep vardy this week against leaky leeds defence

      Open Controls
  17. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    KDB > Son for ft.

    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  18. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Azpi in the starting XI tonight but recon he also has to finally start in PL next week?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably not

      Open Controls
  19. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    James & Chillers rested. Havertz starts. Lovely

    Open Controls

