FPL team reveal: Benching dilemmas ahead of Gameweek 11

I’m currently in nosebleed territory with an overall rank of 21,857 after ten Gameweeks.

Historically, I’ve been a late developer in a season, however in my best season (817th place in 2017/18), I got off to a similarly good start. I’m hoping to kick on from this position and move into the top 10k.

I played my Wildcard back in Gameweek 8, where picks of Reece James (£5.8m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) have carried me up 150,000 places. This shows how just a couple of well-timed differentials can really make your season. Don’t give up hope if you haven’t got off to the best start!

Above: My pre-Wildcard team (Gameweek 7)

My major decisions this week don’t actually revolve around transfers. I’m in an enviable position of not having many fires to put out in my side; instead, I have decisions to make about who to put in my starting XI and who to bench.

The last few weeks have seen me bench hauls from the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.6m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) and this is one of the frustrations of having decent picks across my entire 15, rather than any ‘fodder’ options.

While it is annoying to bench players who return points, having options in my team should allow me to take my time with transfers and perhaps be able to save a free transfer when others are scrambling around. Having picked up Smith-Rowe at just £5.3m, I’m very happy to own him over the likes of Josh Brownhill (£4.4m) and I already reaped benefits when I got his nine points off my bench for the benched Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m).

However, with three very good options currently on my bench, I sense that this week could test my current calmness for this approach.

