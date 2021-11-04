526
November 4

FPL team reveal: Benching dilemmas ahead of Gameweek 11

526 Comments
Pro Pundits 29

I’m currently in nosebleed territory with an overall rank of 21,857 after ten Gameweeks.

Historically, I’ve been a late developer in a season, however in my best season (817th place in 2017/18), I got off to a similarly good start. I’m hoping to kick on from this position and move into the top 10k.

I played my Wildcard back in Gameweek 8, where picks of Reece James (£5.8m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) have carried me up 150,000 places. This shows how just a couple of well-timed differentials can really make your season. Don’t give up hope if you haven’t got off to the best start!

Above: My pre-Wildcard team (Gameweek 7)

My major decisions this week don’t actually revolve around transfers. I’m in an enviable position of not having many fires to put out in my side; instead, I have decisions to make about who to put in my starting XI and who to bench.

The last few weeks have seen me bench hauls from the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.6m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) and this is one of the frustrations of having decent picks across my entire 15, rather than any ‘fodder’ options.

While it is annoying to bench players who return points, having options in my team should allow me to take my time with transfers and perhaps be able to save a free transfer when others are scrambling around. Having picked up Smith-Rowe at just £5.3m, I’m very happy to own him over the likes of Josh Brownhill (£4.4m) and I already reaped benefits when I got his nine points off my bench for the benched Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m).

However, with three very good options currently on my bench, I sense that this week could test my current calmness for this approach.

  1. Mr_Barbs
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) Sarr > ESR
    B) Tsimikas/Marcal > Jansson
    C) Save FT

    Sanchez
    TAA, James, Cancelo
    Salah, Raphinha, Havertz, Foden
    Antonio, Toney, ASM

    Foster, Sarr, Marcel, Tsmikas

    Open Controls
    1. snow pea in repose
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A and B are both pretty good moves but coming out of the IB with two transfers might ultimately be the best move...

      Open Controls
  2. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best Sarr replacement for this week? (WC next week)

    A) ESR
    B) Mbueno
    C) Any other under 7.4m

    Open Controls
    1. tyron
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agree with ESR for this week

        Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Harvey Specter
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench Livramento or Hwang?

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I've got both and benching Liv

      Open Controls
  4. tyron
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start 1

    A gray

    B dennis

    C livra

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A - I also own C and benching

      Open Controls
      1. tyron
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It just entered my mind how awful spurs Def are and the possibilities gray may have.

        Open Controls
  5. Finding Timo
    16 mins ago

    Hwang or livra first sub?

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      H

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        just now

        Cool thanks

        Open Controls
  6. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Who scores more this week,

    A) Hwang and Son (-4)

    B) Benrahma and Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. tyron
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Personally think A but really not much in it

      Open Controls
    5. Humpero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A - hands down

      Open Controls
  7. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Tierney to Reguilón ?
    Mount + Tierney to Zaha + James (-4)?

    1FT and .3 ITB

    Schmeichel
    TAA - Rüdiger - Semedo - Tierney - Livramento
    Salah - Havertz - Foden - Mount - Sissoko
    Ronaldo - Toney - Davis

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      defender transfers are premium, wouldn't punt on reguilon just yet
      tierney to james is a big upgrade
      if you think zaha will score well then go for the double move
      what about going ESR instead which would allow havertz to son soon

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agree with these points - definitely a wait and see on Spurs defence

        Open Controls
      2. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Think Zaha have the fixtures and Palace have the form for him to score well.
        Might go for the double move tonight. Exact cash.

        Open Controls
    2. Rick891
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tierney to James for free
      Play Livramento 4-4-2
      Keep Mount

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Haha 😉 no worries !

        Open Controls
    3. Rick891
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Didn't see 0.3 ITB

      Open Controls
  8. boroie
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Need inspiration…
    I have 2 FTs so might as well use 1…

    Mendy
    James(VC) TAA Cancelo Duffy
    Salah(C) Foden Raphinha
    Jesus Toney

    Foster; Antonio Livramento Brownhill

    Want to work a way of getting either Son or Kane in for after International Break…

    Thinking getting Cancelo out this week to make some money…

    Then either switch Havertz to Son or Jesus to Kane…?

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would keep Cancelo and downgrade Antonio probably.

      Open Controls
  9. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    From a fan at the Spurs game watching Conte:

    "Update on Conte Cam for the second half.

    From when Romero got himself sent off until the red card for Vitesse he was pretty calm however again Lucas got a lot of grief and I think that might be why he looked rather sour on the sidelines. Harry Kane did better in the second half but when we were 3-2 up and it was 10 vs 9 he absolutely lost his sh*t with Kane and screamed at him to get up the damn pitch and into the box."

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks very much for this - would not have found this otherwise.

      Will be an interesting first few weeks under Conte. A good time for an International Break for them too

      Open Controls
  10. AK_FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    What to do here? 2 FT, 1.1 ITB

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Livramento
    Salah (c) - Raph - Foden - Mbeumo
    Vardy - Antonio

    (Foster; Hwang, Dias, Brownhill)

    A) Dias > Chilwell (Kane/Son in next week)
    B) Dias + Antonio > Chilwell + Toney (Kane/Son in next week)
    C) Vardy + Mbeumo > Toney + Son
    D) Antonio + Foden > Toney + Son

    Open Controls
    1. tyron
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think A as well and sort of similar to my proposed move below but you have double City and I only have 1.

      Open Controls
  11. GE
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play one:

    1) Antonio
    2) Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      4 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  12. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hello, struggling at about a millionth place, so would like a plan.
    Team is
    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo White Livramento (Duffy)
    Salah Son Mbueno Mount (Townsend)
    Vardy Antonio (Pukki)
    One FT and 0.3 itb
    Having missed most of Chelsea's good fixtures defensively, thinking of sticking with 2 value defenders, and trying to improve midfield and upfront by getting cheapest nonplaying midfielder for Townsend and upgrading Pukki, next week.
    Any affordable better plans?

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      what's your feelings on Mount?
      could go to ESR and then White/Duffy to Chilwell/James which should pay off in the medium term

      Open Controls
  13. Rick891
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best keeper under 5.0m for the next 6 gameweeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Gymer11
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Guaita

      Open Controls
    2. No One
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      sanchez

      Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
  14. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    1 week punt on trossard?

    Or just go ESR?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      7 mins ago

      ESr

      Open Controls
    2. Rick891
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      just now

      ESR

      Open Controls
  15. fylde2022
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Should I roll FT?

    Elliot
    Coleman Kilman Kouyate
    Lookman Trincao McGinn Dele
    Ayew Connolly Pukki

    Foster Jansson Bertrand Bailey

    1ft

    Open Controls
  16. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Very unsure here -- was thinking Cancelo --> Chilwell / James and save the other FT?

    Sánchez
    TAA -- Cancelo -- White
    Salah (c) -- Raphinha -- Saka -- Havertz
    Toney -- Antonio -- Vardy

    Foster -- Livramento -- Sarr -- Amartey [2FT + 1.4m ITB]

    Open Controls
  17. Gentle_Turks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    G2G or play Cancelo over Antonio?

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Chilwell
    Foden Salah(c) Mbeumo Raphinha
    Antonio Kane Toney
    (Foster Cancelo Livramento Brownhill)

    Open Controls
    1. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Anyone?

      Open Controls
  18. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Vardy -> Kane for a hit this week?

    Have exact money…

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely not.

      Open Controls
    2. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I don't like the hit but as you'll likely be priced out (Kane prob going up tonight) it might be worth it.

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  19. boroie
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs and I’m struggling to find anything I want to do… would you do…

    Raphinha -> Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I would not.

      Open Controls
    2. fylde2022
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Show us your team.

      Open Controls
  20. boroie
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs but I’m struggling to find anything I want to do… would you do…

    Raphinha -> Mbuemo?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thoughts here? 2FT and 1.5 ITB

      Thinking of going boring and just bringing in Brownhill for Gilmour. Don't mind keeping Armstrong if a strong indication he'll start otherwise I probably should move him on instead. James/Chillwell in for Christensen also holds some appeal.

      Sanchez
      TAA Rudiger Christensen
      Salah Mbeumo Raphinha Foden
      Ronaldo Antonio Armstrong

      (Steele Livramento White Gilmour)

      A) Gilmour to Brownhill
      B) Armstrong to Toney/Hwang
      C) Christensen to Chillwell/James
      D) A combination of the above options
      E) Something else

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry mate, wrong post, still a no from me.

        Open Controls
      2. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B or C

        Open Controls
    2. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I would not.

      Open Controls
  21. McPollolocco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Sell or keep Gray?
    Would do Gray --> Cornet?

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cornet getting subbed around 60 most games so hard to know
      I went Gray to ESR this week

      Open Controls
  22. Nedvěd11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Most points

    A) Jimenez + Son (-4)
    B) Vardy + Raph

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  23. boroie
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on Reguillon?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not interested.

      Open Controls
    2. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Better options

      Open Controls
    3. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wait and see on Spurs for me.

      Open Controls
  24. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts here? 2FT and 1.5 ITB

    Thinking of going boring and just bringing in Brownhill for Gilmour. Don't mind keeping Armstrong if a strong indication he'll start otherwise I probably should move him on instead. James/Chillwell in for Christensen also holds some appeal.

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Christensen
    Salah Mbeumo Raphinha Foden
    Ronaldo Antonio Armstrong

    (Steele Livramento White Gilmour)

    A) Gilmour to Brownhill
    B) Armstrong to Toney/Hwang
    C) Christensen to Chillwell/James
    D) A combination of the above options
    E) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Teams okay, so maybe best to sort your cover out.

      Open Controls
  25. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    1FT

    A) BSilva to ESR (Broja on the bench)
    B) Antonio to Toney
    C) Play Broja and bench BSilva

    Open Controls
  26. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    A. Raphinha + Vardy >> Son + Toney
    B. Raph + Vardy + Duffy >> Son + Toney + Chillwell (-4)
    C. Vardy >> Toney (save 1 FT)

    Open Controls
  27. No One
    • 4 Years
    just now

    A.: Antonio to Toney or

    B.: save FT.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.