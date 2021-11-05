294
Team Reveals November 5

FPL team reveal: Why I’m pondering a goalkeeper transfer for Gameweek 11

294 Comments
Share

Ahead of Gameweek 11, I’m currently sitting at 69,980 overall, with one free transfer and £0.1m in the bank.

The graphic below shows how I’m currently set up prior to making any transfers, and as you can see, I’m faced with a few issues which need sorting.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

294 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jdogg
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Not a fan of def hits.but

    Raya christiansen laporte
    To
    Ramsdale james mitchell

    worth -4?x

    Open Controls
    1. Redranger
      • 6 Years
      just now

      There not a better defender than Mitchell you can go for?

      Open Controls
  2. Wild Rover
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Amazing. A members only article to reveal why someone whose only playing keeper has the worst fixtures ever, is pondering a keeper transfer 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I enjoyed the refusal to even consider a Chelsea defence double up

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      One of the reasons I chose not to renew my membership this year..Not enough quality content/features for the price

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I assumed you were being cynical and that the article would at least be comparing GK options, but nope. Where do I sign up to write articles about my team like this?

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        They will only let you in if you achieve top ten. That your team and strategy is interesting is irrelevant to them.

        Yup, interesting ideas are not valuable to a site exploring ideas.

        Open Controls
    4. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      yep, let's get another article out quick as there's loads of traffic as we approach the deadline. "anyone got anything? well I think I need to transfer out Foster...perfect!"

      Open Controls
    5. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      These are a series that are produced each week, some weeks it will show more interesting transfer, some it won't. The point is the series is supposed to be honest!

      They aren't going to say / do a wild transfer just to make the article more dramatic....

      Open Controls
  3. WibblesTeam
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    - Got bottomed

    Hello, any thoughts on my problem?

    I want to do Antonio to Toney. Rolling the transfer this week seems sensible, to have 2 FT after IB. But I also would feel stupid putting Toney in after Norwich and missing a possible haul, and probably put off him completely if he doesnt return vs Norwich anyway.

    Antonio to Toney this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Kloppage Time
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would have at least one of either Toney or Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Was thinking of the same move myself...but going into IB with 2FTs would be good. Plus Brigton scored 2 against Liv, so Antonio has a chance

      Open Controls
  4. ididnt
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Really stuck lads!

    Play 2 of:

    1. Maupay
    2. Cancelo
    3. Antonio
    4. Livra

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 7 Years
      just now

      2,3

      Open Controls
  5. MaestroMostar
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    No CS odds for GW11 on hot topics?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Return odds for popular bench headaches:

      Mbeumo: G 36%, A 21%
      Antonio: G 34%, A 15%
      Jimenez: G 32%, A 13%
      Raph: G 27%, A 24%
      Hwang: G 24%
      Gallagher: G 21%, A 14%

      Duffy: G 13%, CS: 45%
      Cancelo: G 12%, A 13% CS: 36%
      Dias: G 11%, CS: 36%
      White: G 8%, CS: 45%
      Livra: G10%, CS: 31%

      Open Controls
  6. thirddimension
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Want to get rid of Mount now he may not play many minutes. Happy with the 24 points he got me. Straight swap to Jota or -4 to Son for longer term?

    Open Controls
    1. adams_6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm in exact same position. Tempted to save the transfer for next week to be honest. How about that? I can also play White and bench Mount. Anyone you could bench Mount for?

      Open Controls
    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      May not play this week, or at all you’re saying?

      Open Controls
      1. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        If he is training you would think he gets at least 60 mins rather than a cameo. He is match fit and does not need minutes as such, I would think.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Likely sub. So off the bench if need be.

        Open Controls
  7. Bruno Commando
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which 2 will you start?

    A) Cancelo
    B) Foden
    C) Livra
    D) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      AB

      Open Controls
    2. ididnt
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B, C

      Open Controls
    3. Phaze 1
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B D

      Open Controls
  8. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Still have WC and I will use it during IB. With that in mind what would you do here? Any one week punt?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Rudi Cancelo White Livra
    Salah Grealish Raph Saka Bisso
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    0.1 itb, 1ft

    Open Controls
  9. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Duffy or Livra first on bench? Cant really decide...

    Open Controls
    1. Redranger
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m going Livra

      Open Controls
  10. JY84
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger White Pinnock (Coufal)
    Salah Raphinha Havertz Sarr (Brownhill)
    Vardy Jimenez (Antonio)

    Pls help! Who shd i replace Sarr with???
    (A) ESR
    (B) Mbeumo
    (C) Gallagher/Zaha
    (D) Trossard

    I am inclined towards A but not sure if tis is the right option..... Planning to WC my squad after tis week.....

    Open Controls
    1. RobMcM1991
      3 mins ago

      I'm in a similar position, between A and B. Leaning B as A has Liverpool next week

      Open Controls
    2. JY84
      • 6 Years
      just now

      @Robmcm1991: Because i planning to wildcard nx week, was wondering whether A would be a better option this week.... Really in a dilemma since both r gd options....

      Open Controls
  11. Cali
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Good to go with this 5-3-2 formation? It would allow me save my FT.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Chilwell, White
    Salah, Saka, Raphinha
    Vardy, Antonio

    Steele, Gray, Benrahma, Scarlett

    Open Controls
  12. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play

    A) Dias

    B) Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Phaze 1
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Crump
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  13. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one to bring in for Gray?.

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. RobMcM1991
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Phaze 1
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Please Pick 1 to Bench:

    A) Cancelo

    B) Jansson

    C) Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. RobMcM1991
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B or C depending how you see their games going

      Open Controls
  15. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    On WC:

    James or Chilwell (is Chilwell nailed over Alonso?)
    ESR, or keep Gray
    Are Jota & Trent must haves, realistically?

    Any reasoning appreciated 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. RobMcM1991
      just now

      James, will have more assists. xG is 2.0 to like 0.83 for James

      ESR good this week but LP next week

      Trent is because he shares the line with Trent
      Jota is looking good with Firmino injury but not essential

      Open Controls
  16. Bobby
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will azpi play do we think?

    Open Controls
    1. Weilong7
      • 5 Years
      just now

      thats what i want to know as well... 50/50?

      Open Controls
  17. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Should I risk playing Mount over Livra? Maybe Mount will get 60 minutes or so and he scores a brace?

    Open Controls
    1. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Or maybe not, any suggestion?

      Open Controls
  18. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Good to save ft here?

    Crazy to consider foden to jota? 0.5mitb

    Ramsdale
    Taa cancelo james (livra dias)
    Salah foden raphinha mbuemo (normann)
    Vardy Antonio toney

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Solid hold, but not a bad move

      Open Controls
  19. adams_6
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start which 2?

    A - White
    B - Mount
    C - Cancelo
    D - Livra

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  20. lewis274
    4 mins ago

    start livra or cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Col
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. adams_6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    3. Lucas8406
      • 2 Years
      just now

      U asked this question so many times

      Open Controls
  21. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    D.Luiz-> ESR or Christensen -> James/Chilwell worth a -4? If so which?

    Sa
    Christensen Trent Cancelo Livra
    Raph Mbuemo Salah
    Kane Toney Vardy

    Steer,Sissoko,D.Luiz,B.Williams

    Open Controls
  22. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sarr to:
    A. Mbeumo
    B. Trossard
    C. Gallagher

    Open Controls
  23. Crump
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which 2 would you all pick out of these 5 this week please?

    Azpilicueta (BUR)
    Cancelo (mun)
    Livramento (AVL)
    Raphinha (LEI)
    Antonio (LIV)

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just 2? Wow, that's tough. Azpi and Raph?

      Open Controls
  24. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Livra or Mount?

    Open Controls
    1. Crump
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Livra

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Livra

      Open Controls
  25. PascalCygan
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good luck everyone! G2G here?

    0FT 2.9ITB
    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Chilwell
    Salah (cap) Foden Raphinha ESR
    Vardy Toney (vc)

    Steele Livra Gray Street

    Ta!

    Open Controls
  26. Forgetmeknot
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    I was hoping to roll ft for IB but would you be tempted to do;

    Mount -> Jota?

    I have a strong bench so more about upside than getting 11.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d save and get Son after the IB

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm not that convinced by Pool's fixtures...

      Open Controls
  27. Mingo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone else using BB chip this week? I've got Foster, Raphinha, Livramento and Duffy on my bench.
    Antonio vs TAA and both keepers in the Arsenal-Watford game isn't ideal. Duffy isn't 100% to start start, however I think it's a really good option this week.

    Open Controls
  28. Bolton’s Wanderers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Currently debating whether best to roll a FT or do Dias to Chilwell / James. Would appreciate any thoughts.

    Current team:

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Dias Christensen Livramento
    Salah Raph Havertz ESR
    Vardy

    Steele Antonio ASM Brownhill

    A - Roll FT
    B - Dias -> Chilwell
    C - Dias -> James

    Thanks guys!

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B or C

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  29. Ninja Škrtel
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    anyone giving ESR the armband? I want to cap Salah but west ham away i just don't know...

    Open Controls
  30. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Given Norwich have virtually no defence.

    Is it worth Sarr to Mbuemo (I've no Brentford coverage) -4?

    Means benching Antonio or Jimmy though..

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.