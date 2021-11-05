FPL team reveal: Why I’m pondering a goalkeeper transfer for Gameweek 11

Ahead of Gameweek 11, I’m currently sitting at 69,980 overall, with one free transfer and £0.1m in the bank.
The graphic below shows how I’m currently set up prior to making any transfers, and as you can see, I’m faced with a few issues which need sorting.
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Not a fan of def hits.but
Raya christiansen laporte
To
Ramsdale james mitchell
worth -4?x