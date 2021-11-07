Jota leads line as £3.9m Johnson continues at right-back for West Ham

In the final match of Gameweek 11, West Ham United host Liverpool at the London Stadium.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
West Ham are unchanged from the XI that beat Aston Villa 4-1 in Gameweek 10.
That means another start for budget defender Ben Johnson (£3.9m) at right-back, with Vladimir Coufal (£4.8m) again having to settle for a place on the bench.
Further forward, Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) feature in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation, behind lone forward Michail Antonio (£8.2m).
As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp makes four changes from last weekend, with Joel Matip (£5.0m), Fabinho (£5.4m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£5.8m) and Diogo Jota (£7.5m) replacing Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m), Naby Keita (£5.0m), Curtis Jones (£5.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.9m).
GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Dawson, Coufal, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams, Morton
Might just downgrade Vardy to Wilson next week. Really think Wilson can match him over the next few, and could really use that fund elsewhere.