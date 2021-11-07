1640
Dugout Discussion November 7

Jota leads line as £3.9m Johnson continues at right-back for West Ham

In the final match of Gameweek 11, West Ham United host Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

West Ham are unchanged from the XI that beat Aston Villa 4-1 in Gameweek 10.

That means another start for budget defender Ben Johnson (£3.9m) at right-back, with Vladimir Coufal (£4.8m) again having to settle for a place on the bench.

Further forward, Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) feature in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation, behind lone forward Michail Antonio (£8.2m).

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp makes four changes from last weekend, with Joel Matip (£5.0m), Fabinho (£5.4m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£5.8m) and Diogo Jota (£7.5m) replacing Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m), Naby Keita (£5.0m), Curtis Jones (£5.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.9m).

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Coufal, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams, Morton

  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Might just downgrade Vardy to Wilson next week. Really think Wilson can match him over the next few, and could really use that fund elsewhere.

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeh thinking same thing

      Open Controls
  2. tangtastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Shameless repost:

    I was planning a move for Son but actually thinking of going into gw12 with:

    .........................................................Steele
    .............................TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livramento
    ...................................Salah Foden Mbeumo Gallagher
    ........................................................Antonio

    Subs: Sanchez, Jiminez, Vardy, Allan

    1FT, £1.7m ITB

    Finding it hard to spot promising players going into next week that upgrade on what I have.

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good team save!

      Open Controls
    2. MidTableFantasy
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks good- I'd hold that team and formation and make changes if any IB injuries.

      Open Controls
      1. tangtastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        thanks guys. think im good for a hold

        Open Controls
    3. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Vardy will troll and score a brace

      Open Controls
  3. vova
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Vardy owners, what are you doing with him?

    Open Controls
    1. El Matador
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Selling for Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
      2. mojoindojo
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        One troll to another. Why?

        Open Controls
    MidTableFantasy
14 mins ago
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Benching and waiting for and easier decision

      Open Controls
      MidTableFantasy
just now
        • 6 Years
        just now

        an*

        Open Controls
  4. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Sarr and Vardy to Son and Wilson or is it wrong to get rid of Vardy just yet? 2 ft

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm thinking of doing Saka/Vardy to Son/Wilson

      Open Controls
      Babit1967
just now
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sounds good but you just know Vardy will get a brace against Chelsea

        Open Controls
  5. King Carlos
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Had I BB'd my keepers and defenders alone would've scored 63 pts... lol

    Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
52 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thought I had Steele on the bench. Turns out I switched him to Steer on my WC 😕

    Open Controls
  7. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Trent Dias Chilwell Rudi
    Gallagher Raphinha Salah Son
    Vardy Toney

    Duffy Biss Dennis
    1.2m
    What to do? Exact cash for Bissouma to ESR, or swap Rudiger for James or Cancelo..

    Open Controls
  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Without cheating, can you name the second highest scoring mid this season? 😮

    Open Controls
    have you seen cyan
48 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Gallagher?

      Open Controls
    2. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Gallagher.

      Open Controls
      1. mojoindojo
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        And daylight between Salah and him.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          Salah's score is ridiculous but serious going from Gallagher.

          Just needs to keep Mili on that bench!

          Open Controls
          have you seen cyan
43 mins ago
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            43 mins ago

            surprising how found down the list Raph is

            Open Controls
            have you seen cyan
42 mins ago
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              42 mins ago

              how far down*

              Open Controls
            2. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              41 mins ago

              Yeah no assists is hurting, badly needs Bamford back!

              Open Controls
          2. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            41 mins ago

            Is Mili out of favor or any fitness issues?

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              Kouyate has been playing in his spot the last two games, probably won't change anytime soon...

              Open Controls
              1. acidicleo
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks.

                Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. TB303
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Smith-Rowe in for

    A) Saka
    B) Benrahma
    C) don’t bother as Smith-Rose’s run will end

    Open Controls
    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'd keep Saka and Benny

      Open Controls
    3. TB303
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      My rivals have him and I’m losing out every week though :-/

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
27 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    MidTableFantasy
26 mins ago
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      C- I would get rid of Saka though.

      Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  10. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Brighton camp is backing Kjell Scherpen to get a start over Steele (who most own as Sanchez backup on here), who is a summer singing with Champions League experience with Ajax.

    Might have to use a transfer to take Sanchez out afterall.

    Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
48 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Why hasn’t he been on the bench?

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Playing with the U23s

        Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
47 mins ago
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          47 mins ago

          interesting, cheers

          Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Nah I still wouldn't use a transfer on him.

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
46 mins ago
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        46 mins ago

        Gaita could be worth it

        Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'll just take it on the chin and play no GK for 1 GW

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
43 mins ago
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        What if Scherpen has a worldie and keeps his place?

        Even a -4 is a -2 with appearance points

        Open Controls
        No Professionals
33 mins ago
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          What if he doesn’t even play and steele does?

          Open Controls
          Twisted Saltergater
29 mins ago
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            29 mins ago

            I’d not be risking the Brighton backup and trying Guaita or McCarthy

            Open Controls
    MidTableFantasy
37 mins ago
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      It's 1 GW, even if Steele doesn't start. Not worried. If it were a three match ban that would be different.

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
35 mins ago
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Isn’t it worth losing 2 pts in trying to gain 2+ pts?

        Open Controls
        No Professionals
33 mins ago
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          I tried that last time year when I did martinez to Johnstone

          Open Controls
  Weak Become Heros
47 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Jota or Son in next? Or both if it can be done for free?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      If it can be done for free I'd get both. Have Jota myself and will be doing Havertz to Son as planned.

      Open Controls
      Weak Become Heros
30 mins ago
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        I worry Jota had a poor game today, Origi nicked a goal..

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          I doubt Origi will start ahead of him though. Price changes shouldn't be a problem so leave it a couple of weeks. Might have more news on the length of Firmino's absence.

          Open Controls
    MidTableFantasy
29 mins ago
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Both- I'm not sold on Spuds yet but you can't ignore those fixtures.

      Open Controls
  12. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Ivan Toney:

    9 points in the last 5 gameweeks. Four price rises.

    Jarrod Bowen:

    36 points in the last 5 gameweeks. Zero price rises.

    Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
30 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hype.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Completely. No one has been hyping Bowen. They've all been creating a frenzy around how to get Kane or Son or both.

        Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Shows the lack of in form forwards and abundance of in form mids probably.

      Open Controls
  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Some of the content creators are smashing it
    FPL Focal up to 2nd in the world with 104 points this GW 😮
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/706/event/11

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
4 mins ago
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's why they're the pros. We are not worthy.

      Open Controls
    acidicleo
just now
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Great..

      Open Controls
  14. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who would you bring in for Havertz: Jota, Son, Bowen, Raphinha, ESR, Gallagher.

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      S, R, G, J, B, E.

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
40 mins ago
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        40 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
  15. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    What happened to Dallas?

    We know he’s not a good fpl pick as midfielder but he was great last season for the odd goal and assist

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He was great last season when he got pushed into midfield. Been covering LB & RB all season.

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      JR

      Open Controls
  have you seen cyan
42 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is anyone thinking about Moura?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Not for me. That midfield named today lacked serious creativity. Wouldn't be surprised to see Lucas drop out for Ndombele to get more chances for the big two.

      Plenty of cheaper mids on offer!

      Open Controls
      have you seen cyan
32 mins ago
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yea shame

        Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
39 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      constantly

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Please, for the love of dog. Won't somebody think of the Moura
      [faints]

      Open Controls
    MidTableFantasy
28 mins ago
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Only if he was 4.5

      Open Controls
  17. Jerse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    All that Spurs over hype and way too much airtime given, came to zero. Learnt my lesson with the hype and twin distractions of Lukaku and Ronaldo about 6 game weeks ago. Kane 1 goal and one assist season to date, marginally better than Keenan Davis. Would not trust him against Northwitch Victoria let alone Norwich.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Practically everyone with Twitter account, YouTube channel and podcast has been hyping the crap out of Son and Kane this week.

      Open Controls
    have you seen cyan
37 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Think I am captaining Kane vs Leeds 😀

      Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
36 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      One swallow does not make a summer.

      Open Controls
  18. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC

    Guaita – Foster
    TAA – Cancelo – James – Livra – Chilwell
    Salah – Bilva – Bowen – Gallagher – ESR
    Kane – Hwang – Broja
    2.2 itb

    Gives flexibility on formation to cover no shows, injuries & Covid over the festive season.

    Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
37 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Love the Bilva pick. One of my favourite players in the prem.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      What's the spare cash for?

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        No idea where to spend it

        Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
38 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Wouldn’t mind bringing in Rashford for the Watford game.

    Based on nothing but Ronaldo and Rashford as a front two would cause any team problems.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Still got my WC and he's one of the players on my list. Could be the one to own for that fixture run.

      Open Controls
    have you seen cyan
33 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'd just avoid ManU altogether at the moment, I wouldnt put it past Renieri trying to sneak a draw or even a win vs ManU. Imagine lol

      Open Controls
      DARE TO BISCAN
just now
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Well, he won't be trying for a sneaky defeat.

        Open Controls
    No Professionals
29 mins ago
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Any team apart from Man City

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Would be more interesting if he didn’t take up a midfield slot
      9.4m also feels pretty expensive

      Open Controls
  20. Chrisitis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    That last pool chance
    VVD and Hendo blocking Whu players so Mane gets free space
    Is this cheat or smart?

    Open Controls
  It'd be Rudi not to...
21 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    2FT, 0.3 ITB

    Mendy (Foster)
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo (Duffy, Liv)
    Salah, Havertz, Raph, ESR (Allan)
    Toney, Vardy, Antonio

    Lots of options but considering:

    1) Havertz to Gallagher (work out further stuff later after internationals)
    2) Havertz and Allan to Gallagher and Jota
    3) Toney and Allan to Hwang and Gallagher

    I am leaning towards 2 for a strong front 8 ahead of Christmas fixture congestion. No rush for any of these moves, have a bit of wiggle room with money.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls

