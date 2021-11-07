Jota leads line as £3.9m Johnson continues at right-back for West Ham

In the final match of Gameweek 11, West Ham United host Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

West Ham are unchanged from the XI that beat Aston Villa 4-1 in Gameweek 10.

That means another start for budget defender Ben Johnson (£3.9m) at right-back, with Vladimir Coufal (£4.8m) again having to settle for a place on the bench.

Further forward, Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) feature in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation, behind lone forward Michail Antonio (£8.2m).

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp makes four changes from last weekend, with Joel Matip (£5.0m), Fabinho (£5.4m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£5.8m) and Diogo Jota (£7.5m) replacing Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m), Naby Keita (£5.0m), Curtis Jones (£5.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.9m).

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Coufal, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams, Morton

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT