Scoutcast: Does Harry Kane’s international form boost his FPL appeal?

Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 12 in the latest edition of the Scoutcast.

After back-to-back hat-tricks on international duty, interest is understandably mounting among FPL managers in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (£12.2m). With a new manager in charge in north London, Kane’s teammate Son Heung-min (£10.3m) is also topping many FPL managers’ shopping lists.

But can this once lethal Premier League strike duo compete with Liverpool auto-captain Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) for the armband?

And are they worth getting in instead of the likes of Diogo Jota (£7.5m), whose starts looks more certain following an injury to his teammate Roberto Firmino (£8.8m), or Leicester City’s fresh and rested frontman Jamie Vardy (£10.8m), whose international days are behind him?

Following an eventful international break, there is plenty for Joe and Andy to consider, especially regarding their premium and captaincy options.

On last Gameweek’s show, their guest Kylie likened Kane to a Fantasy Football unicorn: a mythical beast of FPL points that managers dream of. Many of the community’s most inventive members have taken this metaphor to heart to create some eye-catching legendary designs involving Kane. This week’s show profiles some of the best ‘UniKane’ pictures that have emerged from this flurry of activity.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace options have caught Joe and Andy’s attention. With favourable fixtures and form, Patrick Vieira’s troops have options across the park. Our Scoutcast pair delve into their underlying numbers and assess the best Eagles to swoop for.

Well-owned Brighton stopper Roberto Sanchez (£4.6m)’s red card in Gameweek 11 means he misses out against Aston Villa this weekend. Joe takes in the latest goalkeeping statistics to find suitable replacements for those looking to make a change between the sticks.

Goals imminent gets an airing, fixtures are frisked and there are differentials to pick. With Brighton’s Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) topping last week’s low-owned gem list, the pressure is certainly on for the Scoutcast crew to maintain their form.

Fellow Scoutcast regular Seb was unable to join this week’s show due to internet gremlins but he should be back next week once the tech boffins have dropped by.

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 16 November. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

