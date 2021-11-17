138
Podcast November 17

Scoutcast: Does Harry Kane’s international form boost his FPL appeal?

Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 12 in the latest edition of the Scoutcast.

After back-to-back hat-tricks on international duty, interest is understandably mounting among FPL managers in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (£12.2m). With a new manager in charge in north London, Kane’s teammate Son Heung-min (£10.3m) is also topping many FPL managers’ shopping lists.

But can this once lethal Premier League strike duo compete with Liverpool auto-captain Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) for the armband?

And are they worth getting in instead of the likes of Diogo Jota (£7.5m), whose starts looks more certain following an injury to his teammate Roberto Firmino (£8.8m), or Leicester City’s fresh and rested frontman Jamie Vardy (£10.8m), whose international days are behind him?

Following an eventful international break, there is plenty for Joe and Andy to consider, especially regarding their premium and captaincy options.

On last Gameweek’s show, their guest Kylie likened Kane to a Fantasy Football unicorn: a mythical beast of FPL points that managers dream of. Many of the community’s most inventive members have taken this metaphor to heart to create some eye-catching legendary designs involving Kane. This week’s show profiles some of the best ‘UniKane’ pictures that have emerged from this flurry of activity.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace options have caught Joe and Andy’s attention. With favourable fixtures and form, Patrick Vieira’s troops have options across the park. Our Scoutcast pair delve into their underlying numbers and assess the best Eagles to swoop for.

Well-owned Brighton stopper Roberto Sanchez (£4.6m)’s red card in Gameweek 11 means he misses out against Aston Villa this weekend. Joe takes in the latest goalkeeping statistics to find suitable replacements for those looking to make a change between the sticks.

Goals imminent gets an airing, fixtures are frisked and there are differentials to pick. With Brighton’s Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) topping last week’s low-owned gem list, the pressure is certainly on for the Scoutcast crew to maintain their form.

Fellow Scoutcast regular Seb was unable to join this week’s show due to internet gremlins but he should be back next week once the tech boffins have dropped by.

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 16 November. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

  1. kellamergh
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any suggestions? Who should be shipped?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Chilwell Livramento
    ESR Raphinha Salah Son
    Toney Vardy

    Foster Mbeumo Jansson Davis

    1.5m itb
    2 free transfers

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Drop one of Jansson and Mbeumo. Jansson to james or Mbeumo to Bowen is an option.

      Open Controls
      1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
        • 9 Years
        just now

        bowen looking good

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mbeumo out for me and roll a trade

      Open Controls
      1. kellamergh
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        What are your thoughts on Vardy? Can't see him doing anything against Chelsea.

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          After CHE fixtures are really good

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Keeping for the fixtures to come.

          Open Controls
  2. ZakyJ
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Super strong Def or Jota

    Guaita Foster
    TAA James Cancelo Livra xxxx
    Salah Foden Raph Gallagher xxxx
    Kane Hwang Broja

    A) Chilwell & ESR
    B) Johnson & Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B due to that frontline

      Open Controls
  3. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do we think Lukaku is ready to start?

    Open Controls
  4. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Bench dilemmas

    Guaita
    Chilwell James Dias Cancelo Livra
    Salah Jota Mbeumo
    Kane Antonio

    Bench: foster, Toney, Raphinha, brownhill
    Any changes?
    Play for example Toney over Livra? Maybe bench Dias?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Play Raph over Mbuemo

      Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    What would you do here chaps? I have 2 FTS and 1.8m in the bank.
    A. Vardy to Kane
    B. Vardy and Townsend to Gallagher and Kane.
    C. Vardy and Townsend to Wilson and Son.
    D. Something else.

    McCarthy
    Cancelo Chilwell TAA Livra
    Raph Salah Foden ESR
    Hwang Antonio

    Vardy White Townsend

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hwang to cheapie, Townsend to Jota?

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can you do Townsend to Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        0.2m short

        Open Controls
    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rethink
      Vardy has great 4 fixtures from next week
      Hang to Wilson
      Or
      Townsend to Jota?

      Open Controls
  6. FPL MAN 123
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    This good to go? 1 FT, keeping Ronnie as he is now a differential in my league.

    Ramsdale
    TAA | Livramento | James
    Salah | Gallagher | Raph | ESR
    Ronnie | Vardy | Antonio

    Foster | Duffy | Tomyiasu | Douglas Luiz

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bench is “light” imo
      Any money to upgrade Luiz?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL MAN 123
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No money i'm afraid 🙁 Bench has served me well so far but yeah i see what you mean

        Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tomiyasu to other and play over ESR?

      Open Controls
    3. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      g2g

      Open Controls
  7. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Right…
    Ignoring Spurs
    Havertz to Jota this week
    Antonio to Vardy next week
    Saving FT

    Open Controls
    1. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      jota this week

      Open Controls
  8. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    If I can only get one, which more important?
    A) Jota
    B) James

    Open Controls
    1. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      tough one

      Open Controls
    2. DB_00
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me. More nailed

      Open Controls
    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Other Chelsea def cover?

      Open Controls
      1. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Also have Chilwell, but I dont think that matters

        Open Controls

