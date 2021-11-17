Fantasy5: Introducing the FFS Challenge mini-league

Sponsored by Fantasy5

To embrace the chaotic congestion of the winter Premier League calendar, we’ve gathered a crack squad of Fantasy Football Scout staff and Pro Pundits to battle it out via the medium of a Fantasy5 mini-league to determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player.

You can check the league out here.

From Gameweek 12 to Gameweek 20, the ten managers will be given five specific fixtures and asked to pick a player from each who they believe will exceed their assigned ‘points target’. The more that do so, the better.

The process is free and super easy but selecting the right picks is where the real challenge comes in. There are bragging rights and a small prize up for grabs within the team but, if any of them (or indeed you) can pick five successful outperformers in one week, the reward is somewhat larger – with £10,000 on the table!

We’ll keep you updated with regular game week check-ins but, if you fancy putting them all to shame, you can get involved yourself here at Fantasy5. You can even set up your own mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five nominated matches and, if they all exceed their ‘points target’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

THE COMPETITORS

Az – The current leader of the Mods and Cons mini-league and armed with an 817th-placed Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finish from the 2017/18 season, Az is the co-host of the FPL BlackBox podcast with Mark Sutherns.

elFozzie – Has forgotten more about Fantasy Football than most managers learn in a lifetime. The Scout’s Commercial Director finished 5,048th in last season’s FPL.

FPL_ElStatto – Founder and owner of the Jumpers for Goalposts site, El Statto joined the Scout Network in August 2020.

FPL Marc – As the new member of Scout’s team, Newcastle fan Marc’s hazing includes being taught weekly FPL lessons and being sent to the shop to get a ‘long wait’ and ‘tartan paint’.

FPL Nymfria – A bronze winner at the 2020 Football Content Awards, Nym has amassed a large Twitter following because of her weekly videos and FPL WildCats podcast.

Geoff – Now the Operations Manager, this Canadian progressed through the youth ranks of the Scout, starting as a site regular, then moderator. His 2016/17 season was outstanding, finishing in the dizzying heights of 49th place worldwide. Never once finishing outside of the top 100k in his 11 campaigns as an FPL manager, Geoff is confident of humbling his colleagues in Fantasy5.

Neale – Long-time team news compiler and now the Editor of Fantasy Football Scout. This veteran has been playing FPL since before records began in 2006/07, clocking up ten finishes in the top 40k and some others he’d prefer us not to mention.

Sam (FPL Family) – Known as one half of the FPL Family duo, Sam is the Scout’s Marketing and Social Media Manager and a regular on the podcast and video scene.

Ted Talks FPL – A Pro Pundit who finished 63rd just three seasons ago, Ted’s much-lauded graphics are a popular part of the FPL Twitterverse. He also hosts the ‘Ted Talks’ videos on Scout’s YouTube channel.

Tom – The FPL consistency of this Deputy Editor is staggering, having finished in the top 1k on five occasions and in the top 10k a further three times.

#ad 18+

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT