365
Scout Notes November 21

How Spurs’ FPL assets fared against Leeds in Gameweek 12

365 Comments
Share

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 Scout Notes with analysis of Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s action, click here, while you can read up on Manchester City v Everton in more detail below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-1 LEEDS UNITED

  • Goals: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m), Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m) | Daniel James (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Lucas Moura (£6.4m), Eric Dier (£4.5m) | Jack Harrison (£5.6m)
  • Bonus: Hojbjerg x3, Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) x2, Dier x1, Reguilon x1, James x1

KANE AND SON BLANK

Spurs failed to manage a single shot on target in a lacklustre opening 45 minutes on Sunday, but improved after the break to claim a 2-1 win over Leeds United.

However, for Fantasy managers who had invested in either Son Heung-min (£10.4m) or Harry Kane (£12.2m), it was a frustrating afternoon, as neither player registered an attacking return.

Despite that, they did have shots deflected onto the woodwork, while Kane managed four goal attempts – including three efforts inside the box – which is better and offers encouragement for future weeks, especially given their immediate schedule: Burnley (a), Brentford (h) and Norwich City (h).

Harry Kane’s shot map v Leeds United in Gameweek 12

Following the win, Spurs are now seventh in the table, four points off the top four, which Antonio Conte discussed after the game:

“We want to fight, we want to improve the position in the table. At this moment, there are four teams that, for many reasons, because they are working with the same coach, they invested a lot of money, at this moment there are four teams and there is a gap. I’m not scared about this.

I trust in my players, I trust in my squad. We want to fight to stay close and fight for Champions League. Then if there’s one team that slips up this season or makes mistakes, we must be there to try to do our best.”

ROYAL V REGUILON

Given Conte’s history with attacking wing-backs, there has understandably been plenty of discussion in the community around Emerson Royal (£4.9m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m), and who is in fact the better option for our FPL squads.

So, here’s a selection of key underlying stats from the Italian tactician’s first two games in charge:

“My first goal in the Premier League. We get three points. It’s unbelievable, it’s amazing. And now we continue. When we attack I have to have the mentality of a striker. The gaffer wants that. I have to arrive, arrive, arrive – and also defend. Now I’m dead but I’m so happy!” – Sergio Reguilon

GELHARDT MAKES FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE START

With Raphinha (£6.7m) and Rodrigo (£6.3m) surprise absentees on the day, due to illness and a minor foot injury respectively, budget forward Joe Gelhardt (£4.5m) was tasked with leading the line in his first Premier League start.

The youngster showed glimpses of his ability throughout, ending the game with four goal attempts, three shots in the box and six penalty area touches, though moving forward, you’d expect him to be used as more of an impact substitute once Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) return.

“He showed personality, he could adapt to the rhythm of the game, they are things that are important.” – Marcelo Bielsa on £4.5m forward Joe Gelhardt

Elsewhere, Daniel James (£6.0m) bagged his second attacking return in his last three appearances, while Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m) lined-up in an unfamiliar centre-back role, which he and his manager touched on after the game:

“Llorente played from the right side to the centre against a player who makes a lot of diagonal [runs]. Phillips played as a right centre-back following Kane whenever he dropped, Pascal played as a left-back marking Moura and Cooper played his natural position of left centre-back. Perhaps you interpret that it was a back three, perhaps what you saw was correct but our intention was to play Llorente, Phillips, Cooper, Pascal with Dallas on the right, Klich and Forshaw in the centre and then after James on the right, Gelhardt in the centre and Harrison on the left.” – Marcelo Bielsa

“To be honest I don’t know why he did it. We wanted to be more defensive with their attacking threat. Me and Liam Cooper went man for man marking. It worked really well in the first half, but in the second half it’s just a lack of concentration that hurt us.” – Kalvin Phillips when asked why Bielsa chose to play him at the back

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga (Sanchez 68), Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon (Sessegnon 79), Moura (Alli 88), Son, Kane

Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Phillips, Cooper, Struijk, Forshaw (Roberts 65), Dallas, James, Klich (Firpo 59), Harrison, Gelhardt (McKinstry 87)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

365 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MikeS
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Vardy dropping tonight.. fixtures seem to good to ship out just yet though?

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I would hold and not worry too much about prices.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        this.

        Open Controls
      2. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Me too

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      You kept through Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    3. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Cheers all.. keeping.. no one better to get in right now really anyway with all the big guns misfiring

      Open Controls
  2. davies
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    I think I’m going to transition into this over the next 2 weeks… thoughts?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwelll Walker
    Salah Jota Raphinha
    Kane Antonio

    4.0 ESR 4.5 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Sounds like a dead team.

      Open Controls
    2. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I will start esr against Newcastle

      Open Controls
    3. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Good shout for two city defenders actually with their run.. might do that myself dier to walker gives me that defence

      Open Controls
  3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Feels like a pivotal moment for me this season finally breaking 100k. Any suggestions on my next move would be greatly appreciated. Would love Jota or Cancelo but not sure a hit worth it for either?

    0.4 ITB and 1FT

    Sanchez

    TAA, Chilwell, James, Dier

    Salah, Foden, Mbeuno

    Kane, Jimenez, Wood

    Subs: McGovern, Sarr, Christensen, Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gallagher has a nice run of fixtures with Sarr having a knock and couple tough ones coming up
      I just ditched Mbueno (lack of production) for Gallagher and it paid off right away

      Open Controls
  4. I am 42
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    start Gilmour or Antonio?

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I’ll have this option and still starting Antonio (as of now). Gilly first sub

      Open Controls
      1. I am 42
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
  5. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    how many minutes to price change ?
    Rudiger -> Regullion
    Good choice ? Have triple chelsea def now

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Don't do that

      Open Controls
    3. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
    4. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Don't get regie

      Open Controls
  6. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Which option?

    A)
    Foden -> Jota
    Christensen -> Chilwell

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
    Salah Son Jota Raphinha
    Jimenez Toney

    Foster; Antonio, Livramento, Brownhill

    B)
    Raphinha -> Jota
    Christensen -> Lamptey

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Lamptey
    Salah Son Foden Jota
    Jimenez Toney

    Foster; Antonio, Livramento, Brownhill

    C)
    Raphinha -> Jota
    Christensen -> Chilwell
    Toney -> Davis
    -4

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
    Salah Son Foden Jota
    Antonio Jimenez

    Foster; Livramento, Brownhill, Davis

    A option needs to be done tonight

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  7. MikeS
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    What time are prices changes these days?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      in 2 mins

      Open Controls
    2. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      in less than 100 seconds

      Open Controls
  8. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Risers: Jiménez (7.8) Cancelo (6.6) James (6.1) Smith Rowe (5.9) Reguilón (5.1)

    Fallers: Vardy (10.6) Dias (6.0) Azpilicueta (5.8) Soucek (5.7) Ødegaard (5.4) Christensen (4.9) Coufal (4.7) Areola (4.7) Firpo (4.7) Bertrand (4.6) White (4.4)

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Nice one

        Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      No Kane... probably a good thing, more time to ponder

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      5 up, 1 down. Nice

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        You must have had a good week. Your defence looks amazing for the upcoming weeks too.

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          75. Although i did Rudiger to Reguillon before GW12, which cost me 5 pts, but happy with Defence moving forwards now i have got Cancelo in.

          Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      TIL there is another White who plays for Newcastle. I was wondering if I was misremembering Ben White's price and how could he fall to 4.4m when he was already 4.4m.

      Open Controls
    5. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A decent 2-0
      Had to make my moves to try beat the price moves, got there in part. Should have a full playing XV for sure now.

      Open Controls
    6. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      4 to 0

      Open Controls
    7. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      4 up, zero down.

      Open Controls
  9. Lallana
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    My Christmas wishlist...

    King - on pens now? maybe Hwang for next two games as a placeholder
    Mane - over 10 goals already this season overall
    B. Silva - rotation risk with fixtures?
    Cancelo - own Walker
    James/Chilwell - own Rudiger

    Who would you prioritize getting in? Any else I did not mention? I got to be careful with some of the players above due to rotation.

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Assume you have Trent if not owning Cancelo or James

      Cancelo must have
      James close second
      Prefer Chilwell over Rudiger but not worth a transfer

      Jota can keep pace with Mane if fit
      Gallagher great value

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I'm worried about Firmino taking Mane or Jota's minutes. For that reason I think perhaps Jota is better.

        I have Trent but would love a backline of:

        Rudiger Cancelo James/Chill TAA

        attackers not hitting as strongly this year

        Open Controls
        1. Lallana
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Also own Gallagher but what a young talent alongside Livramento

          Open Controls
        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Mane in good form and Klopp will need league form to continue
          Firmino and Jota will be asked to play together during AFCON

          Open Controls
          1. Lallana
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Jota will be great value during AFCON. Will be rough for Liverpool though.

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Is it gw20/21 they miss?
              That's leicester and chelsea away hmmm

              Open Controls
  10. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW12 (1707 teams)

    Safety score = 58
    Top score = 99
    LMS average = 72.5 (-0.88) = 71.62

    112 teams to be removed, 1595 through to GW13
    Up to 8% or minimum 128 out next GW
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm
    League will reopen shortly - code is 6dcode

    Open Controls
    1. Baberto
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Just a bad GW 6 and got eliminated, and didn't even realise until now!

      Best of luck to the survivors and best of luck to you too.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Cheers and good luck to you for the season 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Went up from 219 to 20 in LMS. Great gw!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Fantastic!

        Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Cruising nicely. Hope to make the second half of the season.

      Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Thanks TM. Love this comp.

      Open Controls
  11. 50pipsDaily
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Dias to Cancelo or Chilwell?

    -TAA, James, Reguilon, Dias*, Duffy.

    Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Canbuyo

      Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Has to be Cancelo

      Open Controls
  12. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Sarr > esr with the ft?

    Foster
    Taa cancelo rudiger chilwell
    Salah bilva raph Gallagher Sarr
    Kane

    Sanchez antonio omo Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  13. davies
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    A) Walker Kane

    B) Reguillon Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    What would be your move(s) here this week?
    Consdiering changing Antonio or Benrahma (or both for a hit).
    Jota in for Benrahma is possible if doing Anto-> 6.8m or less striker.
    Maybe Jota/Benteke in for Benny/Anto (-4)?

    Sanchez.
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Rudiger.
    Salah, Raphinha, Gallagher.
    Vardy, Jimenez, Antonio.
    Bachmann, Bissouma, Benrahma, Livramento.
    0ft, 0.4m ITB. WC still available.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Don’t mind that -4.
      Tekkers, Livramento is a good bench duo.

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree with this. Tekkers and Jota

        Open Controls
  15. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Sa
    Chilwell/James/Regullion/Cancelo/TAA
    Gallagher/Foden/Son
    Jesus/Kane

    Glimour

    1 FT and 3.5m to spend. Any changes needed ?

    Open Controls
    1. Wakanda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Jesus to CR7 ?
      Sa to Ederson ?
      or just hold ?

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Hold.

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No Salah seems a bit odd. Is that on purpose?

      Open Controls
      1. Wakanda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        spreading his funds to def

        Open Controls
  16. Lallana
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who's one of your favorite players to watch?

    For me Trent. His crossing is Beckham-esque.

    Open Controls
    1. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Probably Cancelo, so involved offensively

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Best LB in the world.

        Open Controls
  17. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Havertz and McArthur to Cornet and Bowen (both pretty nailed right?)

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Chasing both on the form. Don't know if you can rely on them in the long term, and will just be an extra move out in the future IMOt. Do you already have ESR and Gallagher?

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        have Gallagher, ESR doesn't overly interest me

        Open Controls
    2. Baberto
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Heavily impressed with Bowen. But can't find a spot to draft him in. Cornet too is a risk worth taking. I would vote for them.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        cheers, they've both been passing the eye test in recent GWs

        Open Controls
        1. Baberto
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Speaking of passing the eye test, you can also consider Trossard. Oop forward. Got a decent run of fixtures coming on. And most importantly looked very lively.
          Cheers!

          Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I like these.

        Have liked Bowen for awhile - after not getting Benny, always preferred Bowen out of the WHU MIDs - but couldn't find a way to prioritise him in. Maybe later in the season when he costs 7?

        Open Controls
    4. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Best use of 2 FT here?

      A) Vardy + Gray -> Jimenez + Jota
      B) Vardy + Gray -> King + Son
      C) Rudiger + Raphinha -> James + Gallagher

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Baberto
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I personally would stick with vardy. Jimi is a good shout anyday. Not sold on Son. Jota might be injured.
        My vote is for C; though I would Raphina>Gallagher, roll the transfer and somehow find fund to being in james/chilwell without having to sell rudi. You need two Chelsea defence spots going forward.

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        C.
        I think James is very important to own and if you've kept Vardy this long, may as well keep for the next few good fixtures.

        Open Controls
    5. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Morning all - reckon this is looking good to save this week?

      Ramsdale
      Trent, Cancelo, Chilwell, James
      Salah, Jota, Raphina, Saka
      Kane, Antonio

      Foster, Brownhill, Livramento, Davis
      Bank 0.4m, 1FT

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours ago

        Looks a save until Friday.

        Open Controls
      2. zøphar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        good team but the bench is worryingly thin going into xmas period

        Open Controls
    6. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Best attacker to consider from Man City?

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Cancelo, B. Silva?

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I still think it's Foden.

        Open Controls
      3. Wakanda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        foden for me

        Open Controls
      4. Casual Player
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Still Foden IMO, even though every second comment today appears to be kneejerking him out

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Well Cancelo probably counts as an attacker, but ignoring insane wingbacks its Foden.

              Open Controls
          2. Boberella
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Cancelo could well outscore any attacker over the season, but Bernardo is going under the radar and ticking along nicely.

            Open Controls
        • jon.terry.tfh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Considering ditching Antonio to Vardy when the entire world is ditching him. Is it a bad idea considering I'm currently trying to hold a lead in the ML? So frustrated with Antonio and his promising numbers but can't quite afford Cr7 ane Kane. Vardy has been disappointing but at least their fixtures are turning and he is pl proven and on pens. Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. Baberto
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            I am on Vardy, but I feel Anto will have his another run of crazy returns very very soon.

            Open Controls
          2. Casual Player
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              I was about to comment that I'm seriously looking at getting Vardy in, but saw yours first.

              In my case for Ronaldo, partially to enable another move, but I don't mind for Antonio out either.

              If he's rested from Europe again I'll be very tempted.

              Open Controls
          3. Casual Player
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              So many Foden and Vardy out posts - is this just Monday overreactions or am I really out of touch with the game?

              Open Controls
              1. jon.terry.tfh
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                FPL managers are not known for their patience and rightly so. I just hate owning city players because pep always always manage to surprise you. preseason mahrez is the top target, and he faded off quickly. Dias was in everyone's wc draft and he is dropped. Other than cancelo, I would rather own other asset who I know for sure will play

                Open Controls
                1. The Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  This

                  Open Controls
            • House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Best move for gw13?

              A - Foden to Jota
              B - Raph to Jota
              C - Duffy & Armstrong to Chilwell & Dennis (-4)

              Ramsdale, Foster
              TAA, James, Cancelo, Livramento, Duffy
              Salah, Foden Raphinha, Gallagher, Luiz
              Kane, Antonio, Armstrong

              1FT, 1.0itb

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Cantonesque
                  46 mins ago

                  B, depending on CL game involvement and injury news if you can wait for that (may depend what you paid for Raph). Annoying that Jota could rise before that ... usually yellow flags would slow that roll.

                  Open Controls
                • Gabbiadini
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Considering B, myself.

                  Open Controls
              2. Esalman
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                How many out of the following 5 do you have?

                single Chelsea defender
                second Chelsea defender
                TAA
                Cancelo
                Reguilon

                I'll go, 2 🙁

                Open Controls
                1. Casual Player
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    3 but the 2nd Chelsea defender is currently Christensen lol. So really it's 2.

                    I think I can get to TAA/Cancelo/James, with a 2nd Man City DEF, in the next 1-2 GWs. And that'll do me.

                    Not convinced heavy D is going to be the best way all season, or that it's worth ripping a team apart for.

                    Many ways to skin a cat.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Esalman
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah I hope this week is like the one when Lukaku+Ronaldo scored haha. I personally do not want to get defense heavy either.

                      Open Controls
                  • TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    4

                    Open Controls
                    1. WALOR
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      My 4:
                      James averaged 10.8 pts/game over the last 5 matches
                      Chilwell avg. 9.1 pts/game
                      TAA 8.8 pts/game
                      Cancelo 7 pts/game

                      Salah 11 pts/game

                      Open Controls
                  • The Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    4

                    Open Controls
                  • dvdguy
                    • 6 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    TAA,James,Chillwell,Rugiger,Cancelo

                    Open Controls
                  • Boberella
                    • 5 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I have 4 now, having brought in Cancelo.
                    Historically, I always only play 3 at the back, but very happy with TAA, Cancelo, James, Reguillon in a 4-4-2 moving forwards.

                    Open Controls
                  • Gabbiadini
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    taa, cancelo, r james

                    Open Controls
                2. TallestJohn
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Seeing all the posts about selling Vardy on this page alone, as well as recent comments comparing him to Lukaku in terms of "troll" value, but neither of them come close to Son for me.

                  I've always got good will for Vardy for 2015-16 but since then he's sometimes been fixture proof, sometimes a flat track bully, sometimes streaky but never too bad. Can't remember whether I owned Lukaku at WBA but he was cheap enough, ditto at Everton where he seemed fairly consistent especially in that last season, and it was easy to move away from him once it was clear he wasn't a great fit at United.

                  Son on the other hand... I watched Spurs' last two games under Nuno thinking it couldn't get worse. A respectable 4G 2A in 9 games with a hugely respected manager coming in, cue blanks against middling Everton and depleted second season syndrome Leeds with his two least threatening performances of the season by FPL's metrics.

                  Open Controls
                  1. jackruet
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    10 mins ago

                    I wouldnt sell vardy now. Just look at his fixtures. Son can explode anytime but so can vardy

                    Open Controls
                    1. TallestJohn
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Should make it clear I don't own Vardy currently but if I did I'd probably keep. Kane feels a bit sideways as both have good fixtures, bad form. Not long left before an ugly run of fixtures for Jimenez. Leicester as a whole would make it a tricky decision though, can't believe how bad they look.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Boberella
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I was fully expecting Son to flourish under Conte, but hasn't looked like it so far!

                    Open Controls
                  3. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    I’ve had great luck with Son last season but think I got real lucky in hindsight this year.

                    WC in gw7 and bought him in then sold him the next week when he “had” Covid. Got the points first week but missed one return.
                    For sure would have kept him this whole time since. Instead I moved to Jota and used the change to strengthen my defense.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TallestJohn
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Those first two games were a continuation of my bad luck with him last season. Bought immediately after the 4 goals, he had some injury problems and generally did nothing for about 10 weeks.

                      Open Controls
                3. TKC07
                  • 2 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  How would you order the priority of owning these essential defenders?

                  A) TAA
                  B) Cancelo
                  C) James
                  D) Chilwell

                  Open Controls
                  1. lilmessipran
                    • 9 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Gotta have A+B+C imo, D is a good to have but not as "essential" as the other 3 imo

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gabbiadini
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yes, I would agree, TAA, Cancelo and at least 1 Chelsea defender.
                      I only have 3 of the 4.

                      Open Controls
                  2. jackruet
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    26 mins ago

                    Just get all

                    Open Controls
                  3. Boberella
                    • 5 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    In that order for me

                    Open Controls
                  4. Cok3y5murf
                    • 5 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    1. C=D
                    2. A
                    3. B

                    Get them all

                    Open Controls
                  5. Casual Player
                      1 min ago

                      C A B D

                      Open Controls
                  6. kbaby901
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    24 mins ago

                    Considering my first -8.

                    Antonio/Raphinia/Gray
                    ---->
                    Jota/Son/Gelhardt

                    Team
                    Ramsdale/Sanchez
                    James/Chilly/Trent/Cancelo/Livra
                    Salah/Foden/Mbuemo/Gray/Raph
                    Tony/Antonio/Pukki

                    2.5 itb

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Units
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      wouldn't -8 for Son atm. Bring in Jota for Gray.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Units
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Assuming fit.

                        Open Controls
                      2. kbaby901
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 min ago

                        That was my plan before the pints. Thanks.

                        Open Controls
                  7. jackruet
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    22 mins ago

                    Both raphinha and jota is a doubt. Wait or change them for free

                    Open Controls
                    1. Alcapaul
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      Wait. Think both will be fine.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gabbiadini
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Jota doubt I would say is of slightly more concern, but I may be wrong.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Holmes
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Obviously wait

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.