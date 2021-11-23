77
Scout Notes November 23

Lukaku injury latest as Rodgers addresses Leicester’s poor form

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 Scout Notes with analysis of Leicester v Chelsea.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s action, click here, while you can read up on the games in more detail via the links below.

LEICESTER CITY 0-3 CHELSEA

  • Goals: Antonio Rudiger (£5.9m), N’Golo Kante (£4.9m), Christian Pulisic (£7.9m)
  • Assists: Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), Reece James (£6.1m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m)
  • Bonus: James x3, Rudiger x2, Kante x1

LUKAKU INJURY LATEST

Thomas Tuchel provided an injury update on several of his players on Monday, including Romelu Lukaku (£11.4m), when he talked to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Juventus:

“I am not sure yet on Romelu. We have one more training, yesterday he was in team training and seemed okay. Let’s see about the reaction. He has right now today an appointment with the doctors and the physios to see about the reaction, to see about the next training.

We have the chance to bring 20 players to the squad, maybe we have the chance that he is in the squad for the last minutes, but that will be the absolute maximum we can get out of the situation right now.”

The head coach then supplied further info on Jorginho (£5.8m), Kai Havertz (£8.1m), Timo Werner (£8.6m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.2m):

“Jorgi is absolutely okay. We had to take Kai off because of hamstring problems. He felt a bit of tension in the hamstrings, so we took him off and we have some doubts with him. We need to check and see if he can train without any problems, so this is more or less the question mark.

Timo feels good, he was in training yesterday, he’s back in the squad again, and Mateo Kovacic is still out.”

As for Saturday’s match at Leicester, it was an excellent all-round performance from Tuchel’s troops, with defenders Antonio Rudiger (£5.9m), Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) and Reece James (£6.1m) all providing attacking returns in addition to their clean sheets.

Notably, James has now produced 53 FPL points over the last four Gameweeks, courtesy of three goals, two assists, three clean sheets and 10 bonus points, while he ranks ninth amongst all outfield players for expected assists (xA) over the same period.

All outfield players ranked by xA over the last four Gameweeks

Following their 3-0 win, Chelsea are now unbeaten in six league outings and have 29 points from 12 matches, with an appealing set of fixtures taking them right through until the New Year:

ISSUES AT LEICESTER

Following their Gameweek 12 loss, Brendan Rodgers’ side have now won just two of their last nine Premier League games, while they have also failed to keep a clean sheet since their opening day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, their short-term schedule does offer hope that they can turn things round, with three of their next four opponents currently placed 15th or below in the table.

Discussing Saturday’s defeat, Rodgers suggested that his team were missing Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), who worryingly, is still expected to be out for a few more weeks:

“Without that player that can take the ball and pass forward… he’s been so consistent for us in that way.

In general, especially in the first half, technically we weren’t at the level. Part of that was down to their pressing being really good, but we misplaced passes and were a little bit careless. If you do that, and you can’t build that sequence of passes, then that makes it difficult against a top team.

You miss players like Youri, and Fofana, and James Justin. They’re really important players for us.”

In response to that poor first-half showing, the manager introduced James Maddison (£6.6m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) at half-time, which he touched on after the game:

“We were playing the same shape, exactly the same shape, where it was like 3-5-2, with Lookman playing as an eight, and with Barnesy up there with Vards.

Then when we had the ball, there was that freedom of movement from Harvey and Ade to get on it. But we didn’t keep the ball well enough. We never got into positions well enough, technically we were giving it away far too easily, which then meant that they didn’t have much influence.

We then brought a natural midfielder and a natural striker in to the game, and that seemed to work much better for us.”

Ricardo Pereira (£5.3m), meanwhile, missed out on Saturday with a hamstring injury, with the City manager explaining:

“He was a bit tight yesterday, so we’ll see what the scan says on that, but it’s disappointing. He’s just never quite got going since he’s been back. He’s had little niggles. We just need to wait and see.”

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Soumare (Dewsbury-Hall 75), Ndidi, Castagne, Lookman (Iheanacho 45), Barnes (Maddison 45), Vardy

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek 77), Chilwell, Mount (Ziyech 62), Hudson-Odoi, Havertz (Pulisic 62)

  1. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What to do with Antonio?

    1) keep and play
    2) keep and sub
    3) transfer to ____

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Depends in your alternatives for him. A quick run of games now, could be rested for one of them, managing his fitness.

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Full squad:

        Ramsdale Foster
        TAA Cancelo James Rudiger Livramento
        Salah Foden Raphinha Normann Brownhill
        Kane Jimenez Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Assess to see his mins in EL on Thur.

          Moyes keeps on talking up managing his minutes, I do worry holding onto him myself into the festive period when the games are thick and fast.

          Great option but just as the fixtures turn for the better, they come a lot faster!

          I hold him and currently have him benched, I’m playing a 442.

          If you were to shift him on, you’d want to down grade him I guess and upgrade Brownhill.

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            48 mins ago

            Thanks for the reply. Yeh my thinking is a 4.5 as a replacement for Antonio and then a midfield upgrade. Annoyingly I can’t quite get to Jota

            Open Controls
          2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            I have had this Antonio debate with a few posters. Could not get my head around why people were so afraid to sell.
            The counter argument that was put to me was why sell him if you would likely want him back. Plus the value tied up in him.
            But I question whether I would want Antonio back - better options over the Christmas period IMO - Benteke form and fixtures - Aubameyang fixtures - Watkins fixtures - even King form and fixtures.

            I sold Antonio myself no qualms not on form a difficult run coming up before the nice fixtures. Then as you say there is the fitness issues with him - not suited to the Christmas period.

            Starting to think it is a risk averse think by some fpl gamers. They can only think of that explosive start Antonio had and are fearful they could miss out. Instead of looking at the changed reality. As another poster pointed out it is gw18 that people would likely be deciding whether to get Antonio. That is 6 gameweeks away.

            Open Controls
            1. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Tbf I cant really argue with much of that. I’ve always thought about getting Bowen in soon, perhaps going to a 5 man midfield.

              With Bowen he can play wife right or will likely go up top when he covers for an Antonio rest - not to say he wont be rested himself but he seems to have a good engine.

              Maybe I will spend my transfer this week, just did not think it would be Antonio to Benteke!

              Thanks for the decent reply mate, good luck.

              Open Controls
  2. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Vardy + Christensen > Jimenez + James
    GTG ?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yes for 2 FT.

      Open Controls
    2. chaser123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yes although Jimenez might be a transfer waiting to happen imo

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Looks good for now. Wolves fixtures get real tough after the next 2 and look how they did at the start of the season with bad fixtures.

      Open Controls
    4. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Not sure about timing on Jimenez - 2 nice fixtures but then what do you do with Liverpool, City and Chelsea in following 4..?

      Open Controls
    5. Maddamotha
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      You're selling Vardy at the bottom. Only up from here.

      Open Controls
  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    So we should have a Jota update today from Klopp?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Hopefully

      Open Controls
  4. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    1FT. 0.0ITB

    Plan is to roll FT. Looks OK for now?

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Son Foden Gallagher Jota
    Antonio Wilson

    Carson White Livramento Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Absolutely, lovely little team that for next week.

      Not fancy playing White of Antonio?

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        *over Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          May play White...depends on how I feel on Friday.

          Open Controls
          1. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Good luck man.

            Open Controls
  5. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Calling Foden owners. What’s the plan guys? Are we holding or moving on, if so who for? Jota? Cornet?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Holding

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      City attacker who seems to be as nailed as they possibly can be under Pep, I’m keeping until that changes.

      I do feel he is more effective in that F9 position, more central.

      Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      That "+3.96 expected goals (xG) delta" stat from the previous article would sway me away from Cornet. Either that or he's the new Messi!

      Open Controls
    4. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Holding this week and reassess next week, not happy he is stuck on the wing now.
      Plan is to downgrade to Brownhill and get Kane in for the Brentford and Norwich fixtures

      Open Controls
    5. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      I dont own but i'm still looking to buy him

      Open Controls
    6. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Most likely getting rid for Jota if he is ready for Southampton

      Open Controls
    7. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      hold for another week or two. I knew the risks when I bought him

      Open Controls
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Holding for now. Not a priority sell but we need Grealish back from injury so he can play LW and shift Foden back to F9

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Ramsdale (foster)
    Taa james cancelo (livra duffy)
    Salah raphinha esr foden gallagher
    Kane hwang (antonio)

    0.9 itb 1ft

    Any changes??

    Open Controls
  7. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    So.. For free

    White+Benny➡️Chilwell+Gilmour?

    Gives me

    Ramsdale

    Taa/Cancelo/Rudiger/Chilwell

    Salah/Raphina/Gallagher/Foden

    Toney/Vardy

    (Foster/Antonio/Livra/Gilmour)

    Will deal with Antonio nxt wk.

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Good moves

      Open Controls
  8. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    2 FT. Plenty obvious but not yet! 0.4m in bank.

    Sell Brownhill for fodder Gilmour or 0.1m more for Normann?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gilmour - back in the 11 and taking some set pieces

      Open Controls
  9. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Actually really stuck, no idea what to do here, any suggestions? 0.3m in the bank and 1FT. Initial thoughts were moving Rudiger to bench fodder so I don't have a benching headache every week.

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell
    Salah - Son - Jota - ESR
    Antonio - Toney - Jesus

    Steele - Rudiger - Livra - Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Easiest save transfer decision I've ever seen. Nice team.

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would you line up like that, or play Rudiger over anyone? Jota maybe if he's a doubt of Antonio against City.

        Thanks mate, I had a big green arrow this week up to 44k OR, still dropped to second in my work league with my rival getting the 14 rudiger points off the bench for Raph haha.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Decide closer to the time, but yeah I'd be tempted to swap Rudiger and Antonio. Not the worst thing in the world to have a decent first sub each week anyway.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      With only 1FT, I would save FT and assess the following GW. You may need Rudiger depending on Jota's injury

      Open Controls
  10. Jässi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Any news about Jota injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Klopp UCL presser today

      Open Controls
  11. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Morning all.

    Already moved Ronaldo on for Kane but thinking of doing the below 3 transfers for a -8. Would this be incredibly stupid?

    Omobamidele > Cancelo
    Raphinha > Jota
    Antonio > Broja

    Current team:
    Guaita
    TAA / CHilwell / White
    Salah / Raphinha / Foden / Smit Rowe
    Kane / Antonio / Jimenez

    Foster / Omobamidele / Livramento / Bissouma

    1FT. £1.6m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      If Raphinha is fit, I would probably just do the Broja and Cancelo moves only

      Open Controls
    2. TopBinFc
        1 min ago

        I wouldn't, Broja will play 1 in 3 games at best, is currently third choice

        Open Controls
    3. melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Thoughts on how to bring in TAA? 1ft 0.0ITB

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo, Chilwell ,R.James,
      Salah, Raphinha, ESR,Gallagher
      CR7, Kane, ASM

      Subs: Foster, Livra, Manquillo,D.Luiz

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Need to downgrade Ronaldo or Kane for funds

        Open Controls
      2. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        You only have 2 options - downgrade Ronaldo or Kane

        Open Controls
    4. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      What was the latest cut off score for the LMS?

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        59

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks. Barely made it!

          Open Controls
        2. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          And I always forget I can check it from livefpl...

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        58 points
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/22/premium-members-area-update-compare-fpl-player-stats-across-all-outfield-positions/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24384025

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Looks like an error in the link I posted stating 58 points compared to Livefpl showing 59

          Open Controls
    5. Mozumbus
        35 mins ago

        What are the factors for Azpi to start, or not start?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Tbh it is unknown. No longer can be relied upon as a first choice starter alongside Rudiger imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              5 mins ago

              Thanks. Own him for last 6 weeks: good return initially in two games then benched for 4 straight weeks! A must sell now, especially when I don't have any city cover and have got Rudiger.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yeah I had him in GW9 & 10 as my only Chelsea player and got 0 points when the WBs were getting DD hauls. Bad decision on WC8

                Open Controls
        2. jon.terry.tfh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Priority to get in?

          1. Chilwell(already have James, I kind of expect a new manager rebound from utd so not sure if I need to have double chelsea defence vs man utd)
          2. Benteke(replace the out of form Antonio and his bad fixtures)
          3. Bernando Silva ( Foden's minutes are so unpredictable and he often play on the wing. Anyone is under the risk of Pep roulette but at least he is cheap enough)

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Chilwell - Chelsea are an in-form elite team, I don't think fixtures matter that much for Chelsea. Ceiling for Chilwell is massive. Also, I don't think anything changes when the same coaching are still there minus OGS.

            Open Controls
            1. jon.terry.tfh
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Agree. If chilwell doesnt start or have his minutes managed during the juventus game ill be tempted to get him in.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I expect Chilwell to start tonight. Chelsea haven't qualified from the UCL group yet and need at least a point

                Open Controls
          2. mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 mins ago

            All good options, I'd prioritise them in the same order you have. I'd be tempted to do 1 and 2 if starting Antonio otherwise. Foden-> Bernardo more of a luxury swap

            Open Controls
            1. jon.terry.tfh
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks for the advice. I dont own Bernando nor Foden, just thinking I should get some city attackers given the fixtures. Only have 1FT unfortunately and not entirely sure if I wanna take a hit to do both 1+2.

              Open Controls
          3. antis0cial
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Chilwell

            Open Controls
        3. SKENG
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Can I get your thoughts on this?

          Ramsdale
          TAA Chilwell Cancelo
          Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
          Kane Antonio Jimenez

          Foster Williams Brownhill Livramento 1 FT, 0.2 ITB

          Will wait until Friday for injury news, but assuming all these are fit:

          A) Save FT
          B) Jimenez & Mbeumo > Pukki & Jota -4pts
          C) Foden > Jota
          D) Mbeumo > ESR
          E) smth else?

          Open Controls
          1. SKENG
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Actually D) is off the table since ESR has gone up 🙁

            Open Controls
          2. TopBinFc
              18 mins ago

              A, nice team

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            • antis0cial
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Would have said D, so A.

              Open Controls
          3. George James
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Best move?

            A) Semedo >> Reguilon

            B) Antonio + Semedo > Dennis + Cancelo -4

            C) Roll FT

            Sa
            TAA • Semedo • Chilwell
            Salah • Foden • Raph • Son
            Toney • Jimenez • Antonio

            Steele / Williams / Livra / Sissoko

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              B or C - I can't see Spurs keeping a CS any time soon.

              Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            3. antis0cial
              • 5 Years
              just now

              C

              Open Controls
          4. antis0cial
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Havertz + Benrahma to Jota (assuming fit) +....

            a) Gallagher
            b) ESR
            c) Cornet
            d) Silva (have Foden)

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              just now

              a

              Open Controls
          5. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I think Rodgers should stop whinging and figure out really quickly how to turn things around. Ridiculous excuses do not cut it. LEI has an established team and is an established club and they should be doing much, much better.

            Open Controls
          6. Harvey_27
              1 min ago

              Bench which two for GW13:
              A) Rudiger vs ManU
              B) Toney vs Everton
              C) Hwang vs Norwich
              D) King vs Leicester
              ?

              Please and thank you 😉

              Open Controls
            • boc610
              • 9 Years
              just now

              jobs for the boys'-until united get rid of that ethos then they will never move on. why in god's name is Carrick taking this team out today? he was part of OGS backroom staff, its his first job in football, surely blame lies with him to . I don't understand it why they keep doing this. giggs was assistant manager to Van Gaal, again, based on what other than he was a great player? Totti is probably one of the most revered players at a single club in world football and the second he stopped playing the cord was cut. he will always be revered but he wasn't just walking into a job there becasue of what he did as a player.

              Part of it must lie with Fergy who haunts the club, Not just his success which will probably never be reached again but the man himself in the post Fergie years. Think of how much sway you think he has-the odd call here and there- then double it. he asked for moyes, he most likely demanded jose and ogs to, he called ronaldo. its incredible. there is no club in the world like it for this reason.

              Open Controls
            • RamboRN
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Sanchez foster
              TAA rudiger cancelo James livra
              Salah son ESR mbeumo bissouma
              Vardy Antonio ASM

              Vardy, mbeumo, bissouma to benteke, Gallagher, jota for -4 good move?

              Open Controls

