Pro Pundits - Lateriser November 23

Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser on captaincy, ownership combinations and Foden

The top 10k template team is incredibly strong and robust at the moment, with good reason. We have a player like Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) with 99.7% ownership at this level, who is comfortably topping the expected goal involvement (xGI) charts for both the full season and the last six Gameweeks. Liverpool are in a different stratosphere when it comes to attacking and I’ve seen nothing yet to make me take the armband away from Salah. He’s averaging 3.2 shots in the box, 1.12 big chances and 2.16 chances created per game. The volume is staggering and is not showing any signs of slowing down. Nobody else touches him when it comes to underlying numbers.

There is some chat in the community of captaining one of the premium full-backs instead of Salah. Let’s look at some of the underlying numbers for this. This is the table for chances created per 90 this season:

pro-pundit-state-of-play

That is it from me this week. I’m currently sitting at 50k and hoping that I’m able to take advantage of being in a high position this early. You can catch this week’s episode of The FPL Wire below.

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheFPLWireFantasyPremierLeague/videos

  1. TheRealDog
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Just saw Mbeumo's weekly woodwork shot. Crazy how unlucky he's been. Not the best finisher but not as poor as some says. I'm holding for at least one more week. Anyone else still believing in the woodwork prince?

    Open Controls
    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Egen you hit woodwork once in a while and scores irrespectively of that, it is unluck. When a player hits the woodwork with anomaly numbers it says something.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      That's poor finishing, not bad luck.

      Open Controls
      1. KunDogan (B.D.)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Can’t expect much from 5.5 I guess.

      Open Controls
    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Shot off target

      Open Controls
  2. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Lewa best UCL captain tonight, even though they're through? Could be subbed early?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes. Doing same. Goal hungry. Was also considering Sane captain.

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good to hear!

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          But snared myself getting Trent, before realised Upamecano out, not realising they're guaranteed to top the group. Anyways, good luck tonight and remainder of UCL.

          Open Controls
          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers man, you too!

            Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's Lewandowski, Sané, Haller or Adeyemi for me today

        Currently on Lewa. He's the only one I'd get a confirmation of starting before locking the team in

        Not sure I'm really tempted by tomorrow's options either (just Salah vs Porto tbh), if Lewa explodes here

        Open Controls
  3. ResultatFar
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Pukki power an option now?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes. Decent, lovely price.

      Open Controls
  4. KirkhamWesham
      56 mins ago

      Should I keep Wilson? I brought him in, under the influence of alcohol.

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo TAA Chilwell James
      ESR Raphinha Son Salah
      Toney Wilson

      Foster Mbeumo Livramento Davis
      3.6m itb
      1ft

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Keep till GW17

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Yes. Keep for the next 4. He's a good pick.

        Open Controls
      3. JUNITED
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Keep 100%. decent fixtures before it goes to gw17

        Open Controls
        1. KirkhamWesham
            just now

            Cheers, guys

            Open Controls
        2. Reece’s Pieces
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          He is going to get a yellow card and be suspended for one of Norwich or Burnley at home I bet

          I have him

          Open Controls
      4. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Start Antonio or Rudiger?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Rudi for me. If I had Rudi I'd be starting him every gw.

          Open Controls
        2. JUNITED
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          Rudiger

          Open Controls
        3. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          dont hurt yourself and play rudiger

          i benched the mug last gw ..still hurts even though i had james

          Open Controls
          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Feels like points chasing.

            Open Controls
      5. DagheMunegu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Is this WC any good?

        Ramsdale Gunnarson
        TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livra
        Salah Foden Jota Gallagher ESR
        Kane Dennis Davis

        Open Controls
        1. The Reptile
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes good - very similar to mine except I still have Antonio atm and Brownhill - I can do Ant to Broja and the get Jota as well - what do people think?

          and generally - are people keeping Antonio? I have 0.4 value tied up in him but he is quite off form

          Open Controls
      6. Chris_White
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        I have 2 FT's and 0.1 itb. What to do?

        Sanchez
        TAA, Cancelo, James, Chilwell
        Salah, Son, Foden, Jota, ESR
        Toney

        Foster, Antonio, Livra, Davis

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Difficult. Team looks good. Would you consider Antonio to a forward with better fixtures? Wilson, Jimi, Pukki, etc.

          Open Controls
        2. Chris_White
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          34 mins ago

          Possibly, thing is I can easily bench him this week and against Chelsea so not sure if I want to lose him as I'd want him back in 16/18 anyways.

          Considered Toney and Sanchez to Benteke and Ramsdale

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Actually, I left out Benteke. Good call. Solid moves overall, but you could roll the gk move and have 2 FTs next gw. I do prefer Ramsdale for save points, but the fixtures look fairly equal.

            Open Controls
            1. Chris_White
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Yup good point, could do that. Cheers

              Open Controls
      7. ResultatFar
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        Worth doing Raphinha -> Jota for a -4? (If he's not injured that is)

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Not for a hit.

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          No.

          Open Controls
        3. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        4. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes, if no bench cover

          Open Controls
      8. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        2FT 0 ITB

        Guaita
        TAA Cancelo Chilwell
        Salah Son Raph Mbeumo
        Vardy Antonio Toney

        Foster - White Livramento Brownhill

        Thoughts on the below transfer ideas? Antonio the best option to free cash up given the fixtures?

        A) Antonio + Mbeumo > 5.8m fwd + Jota
        B) Antonio + White > 6m fwd + James
        C) Antonio + Mbeumo + White > King + Gallagher + James (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. JUNITED
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m not too sure. Go for B. You will play 442 or 433 weekly by rotating Mbuemo and the other striker.

          Open Controls
      9. In a Rush
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        I can’t decide who to ditch ihenacho for any thoughts appreciated.
        Have 8.1 to spend other forwards are Antonio and hwang.

        Players I’m contemplating are

        Asm
        Benteke
        King
        Wilson (but concerned about the 4 yellows)
        Jimenez (but double up with hwang and fixtures turn)
        Any other ideas?

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Hits dont lie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Watkins?

          Open Controls
        2. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Keep
          I’m considering bringing him in as a punt

          Open Controls
      10. Milkman Bruno
          36 mins ago

          Hi folks. Posted this yesterday just looking for some low feedback.

          Would you bench Raphina or Toney and is there anything worth a hit?

          Sanchez
          Trent, Cancelo, Chillwell, James, Reguillon
          Salah, Jota, Zaha
          Ronaldo, Toney

          Steele, Raphina, Bissouma, Davis 0ft .2itb

          Open Controls
          1. griffzinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Personally I would bench Reguilon, even though he is on my target list. Burnley away going to be a a tough one for Spurs I feel. They only played well for 30 minutes really against Leeds. Nothing worth a hit that I can see.

            Open Controls
            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Agreed
              Burnley can actually attack now

              Open Controls
        • Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
          Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
          Kane Pukki
          Foster Antonio Livramento Brownhill
          Nothing itb. Save and deal with Mbeumo most likely next week?

          Open Controls
        • Corona is not good 4 U
          • 1 Year
          35 mins ago

          What to do with this team?

          Foster, Sánchez
          Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Rüdiger, Chilwell, White
          Salah, Raphinha, Smith Rowe, Mbeumo, Gilmour
          Vardy, Antonio, Saint-Maximin

          2 free transfers and 2.2 in the bank.

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
          1. JUNITED
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mbeumo -> Bernardo

            Open Controls
        • DB_00
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Which one is best?

          A) Roll and start Antonio vs City
          B) Benrahma > Gallagher. Bench Antonio
          C) Livramento > Reguilon. Bench Antonio

          Open Controls
          1. DB_00
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            Could also just sell Antonio but no keen on the alternatives

            Open Controls
            1. Indpush
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              A

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. JUNITED
            • 9 Years
            just now

            C. If it’s for hit then might should go A

            Open Controls
        • Mayo for Sam
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          Who to lose to fund TAA

          A Foden
          B Ronaldo
          C Vardy

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          2. JUNITED
            • 9 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Which player would you priorities this GW?

          A. 2nd Chelsea WB
          B. Jota

          Open Controls
          1. KirkhamWesham
              3 mins ago

              2nd Chelsea WB, for me. They're raking in the points.

              Open Controls
            • I am 42
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I went for B

              Open Controls
          2. KirkhamWesham
              10 mins ago

              How am I looking for this gw? Any weak spot or can I save ft?

              I have a tough H2H opponent this gw.

              Ramsdale
              Cancelo TAA Chilwell James
              ESR Raphinha Salah Son
              Toney Wilson

              Foster Mbeumo Livramento Davis

              3.4m ith
              1ft

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                Mbeumo to Jota (if fit)

                Open Controls
                1. KirkhamWesham
                    6 mins ago

                    Good shout. Who would you drop for Jota? I'm thinking Toney..?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 2 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Tough one. Toney could get a return against a poor Everton team but his ceiling is not as high compared to Jota.

                      Open Controls
                    2. mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      Bench Wilson? Arsenal defence are actually pretty solid vs weaker teams; no shame in getting overrun by Liverpool

                      Open Controls
                2. Indpush
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I dropped Gray for Hayden and now waiting for news of Jota in order to possibly drop Mbeumo for him. Got exact money currently. Still have Toney.

                  Open Controls
              2. GuenDoozy
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Would you make the following moves with 2FTs to shift to 5 mids?

                Antonio, luiz > Jota, Dennis

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yes I would do that move but be aware Dennis may be called up to AFCON for Nigeria. He hasn't been called up since 2019 though. Dennis 3rd bench option should be fine.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GuenDoozy
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers, i didn't know that. Yeah he will almost permanently be bench fodder.

                    Open Controls
              3. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                As it gets closer to GW13, the more I'm leaning towards selling Antonio to fund Chelsea WB/Jota moves. Stats in the last 4 are extremely poor and at the moment we only need 0.3m to get him back later.

                Anyone else planning the same move?

                Open Controls
              4. Back of the Garnett
                  2 mins ago

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA - Cancelo - Dias - Rudiger
                  Salah - Son - Raph
                  Antonio - Wilson - Toney

                  Foster - Livra - Luiz - Brownhill

                  Very tempted by Antonio > Dennis and Livra > James and going 5-3-2…
                  Any work needed here or GTG? TIA

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.