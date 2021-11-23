Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser on captaincy, ownership combinations and Foden

The top 10k template team is incredibly strong and robust at the moment, with good reason. We have a player like Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) with 99.7% ownership at this level, who is comfortably topping the expected goal involvement (xGI) charts for both the full season and the last six Gameweeks. Liverpool are in a different stratosphere when it comes to attacking and I’ve seen nothing yet to make me take the armband away from Salah. He’s averaging 3.2 shots in the box, 1.12 big chances and 2.16 chances created per game. The volume is staggering and is not showing any signs of slowing down. Nobody else touches him when it comes to underlying numbers.

There is some chat in the community of captaining one of the premium full-backs instead of Salah. Let’s look at some of the underlying numbers for this. This is the table for chances created per 90 this season:

