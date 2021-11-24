82
SoRare November 24

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

82 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy is back for another Gameweek with 10 more prizes on offer to the winners.

You can enter your team for free now ahead of Friday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Nearly 3,000 managers submitted a team for last weekend’s Sorare Academy tournament – were you one of them?

This week, contributor MDJ is going to look at the winning line-ups from the previous week and preview the weekend of football ahead.

Last weekend’s winning teams

Last weekend’s scores were the highest we’ve seen so far. Congratulations to our winning manager, Tinoums, whose team featured some familiar names:

  • Alisson – picked up a clean sheet for Liverpool to score 70.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold – paired that clean sheet with two assists to score 97.
  • Jordi Alba – passed his way to 77 points in Barcelona’s win.
  • Toni Kroos – two assists and a dominating performance scored him a perfect 100 points.
  • Vinícius Júnior – a goal and plenty of chances took his score to 83.

Picking the right captain here – Kroos – made a big difference and Tinoums cleaned up with 446 points overall, just three more than the next closest manager.

Completing the top three were DMould123 and ButcheredLyons. Both also had Alexander-Arnold and Kroos in their teams and ran our winner very close indeed.

Other players featuring heavily in the top ten were Kylian Mbappé, Mohamed Salah, and the Bayern duo of Dayot Upamecano and Robert Lewandowski. There were only eight points separating the top 10 managers and we saw a definite theme emerging: the cream is rising to the top. 

How to score 100 points

Toni Kroos got the maximum possible score of 100 points in Real Madrid’s game against Granada, helping to propel our winning manager to the top of the leaderboard. How did he do it?

Two assists took his decisive score straight to 70 points. On Sorare, the decisive score tracks the big actions – goals, assists, red cards etc – and functions like a ladder that you climb up (or down) for each action. 

The remaining 30 points came from his all-around score – the smaller actions that track a player’s overall contribution to the game.

For Kroos this largely came from his work in possession of the ball:

  • 12.5 points for accurate long balls
  • 15 points for accurate passes 
  • 6 points for big chances created
  • 4 points for attempted assists

The eagle-eyed among you will realise this adds up to more than 30 points! Kroos also lost some points for missed passes and lost possession but even so, the score can never exceed 100.

What can we learn from this? Perhaps that this is the reason we’re not really seeing any differentials in the top 10 places. Unless a player is on for a hat-trick, they will usually need to see a lot of the ball in a dominating, possession-based team to hit those high scores.

Recent prizes

Winning managers receive a Limited card from a top European team. Examples of recent prizes for first place are:

  • Aurélien Tchouaméni – French wonderkid who is currently attracting the eye of Chelsea scouts. 
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona youngster and Netherlands international. 
  • Achraf Hakimi – PSG defender dubbed ‘best right back in the world’ by people who haven’t seen Alexander-Arnold and Cancelo play.

All of the above would set you back around £250 to buy on Sorare so it’s well worth giving it a shot.

Coming up this Gameweek

So now it’s over to you. Can you win one of the 10 cards on offer this week? All the instructions are there – just click on the empty slot in your team, then the player you want to pick.

The big clubs have got some decent fixtures again this weekend so that might factor in your thinking:

  • In the Premier League, it’s hard to look past Liverpool assets again, at home to Southampton. Expect to see Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in some winning teams but Diogo Jota might be more of a wildcard, if he recovers from the slight knock he took in the last game.
  • Bayern Munich took a surprise defeat last weekend but are playing Arminia Bielefield next, who are second from bottom in the Bundesliga. No doubt most managers will fill their teams with their players, with Manuel Neuer looking a good shout in goal and Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski all looking dangerous, providing they stay clear of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.
  • There’s another top versus almost-bottom clash in Ligue 1, with PSG taking on Saint-Étienne. Marquinhos, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are likely to have very high ownership as a result.
  • Betis against Levante looks good for some goals in LaLiga. The Levante defence is looking really shaky so consider Nabil Fekir or Willian José if you want to try your luck with a differential (ignoring everything I’ve said above!)

Don’t forget to set your lineups before the deadline (11am Friday).

Good luck with your teams this weekend! 

Here are Adam FT’s picks for the week with his pearl of “wisdom” being “always Captain Salah.”

#ad 18+

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 13: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    UCL (C) switch from Lewa (6 x 2) to Salah (Porto at Anfield)?

    Y. Yay
    N. Nay
    H. Haller away to Besiktas

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      N, don't think Salah will be involved, might be the same case for Haller

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        By not being involved, do you mean bench duty?

        If that's the case, Haller's lineup comes before the substation window closes, so I might confirm that before locking in

        I really feel 6 points is low for the fixtures on offer for these my three captaincy options this week, but there's always the egg-on-face moment of greedily switching from a goal to a blank...

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Think Neres probably gets a run out tonight, maybe in place of Tadic or Antony

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2032725--Be%C5%9Fikta%C5%9F-vs-Ajax/

            UEFA is predicting Neres in for Antony, yes

            I think ten Haag might let Haller play for records, but I'm glad we'll get some confirmation in an hour anyway 🙂

            Would you consider making the switch if Haller starts?

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out For Summer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              yeah if haller starts im switching

              Open Controls
        2. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Would be really surprised if Salah starts, might get some minutes at best imo...Ya Ajax lineup should be out early..think I'd stick with 6 points if no other captaincy options

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Alright then. I'll calm down on the greed

            Good chance the Ajax team is heavily rotated anyway, so that might affect Haller's chances even if he starts

            Open Controls
        3. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          *substitution window, my goodness. That was funny

          Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Im in the same boat... did limitless and now thinking salah and Haller wont start....

      Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      I might switch to Reus if that helps

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Oh yeah, I actually have Bellingham

        I've learnt to ignore the lad in my XI 😀

        Open Controls
    4. muc1999
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I have the yes confirm button ready to do salah.im stumped

      Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Haller benched. Salah might be rested later. Lewa remains my captain, then

      Open Controls
  2. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Which of these moves looks nice to start gaining some ranks? Dont have Cancelo or James atm

    A) Chilwell + Omo + Havertz --> Cancelo + James + ESR (-4)
    B) Chilwell + Havertz --> Cancelo/James + Jota/Bernardo
    C) Chilwell + Havertz + Antonio --> Cancelo/James + Jota + King (-4)

    C is there to set up an upgrade on Mbeumo the week after to Bernardo

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      A with Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Not keen on Gallagher, owned him for a stretch where he blanked and transferred him out for the City game. His return potential is seriously limited with Milivojevic in the team.

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Fair enough but I still think he does better than ESR over the course of the season.. would still go with A with ESR out of those 3

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            cheers mate. I like ESR's next 3 fixtures. Newcastle, United and Everton is pretty good. Can even bench him for Antonio for the United game if Carrick has them playing solid

            Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Blue&White85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hi,

    My transfers were done early this week so how do you think I should deal with Chilwell injury?

    A. Take -4 to Alonso in week 13.

    B. Play either Bissouma (LEE), Broja (liv) or Livramento (liv)

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. putana
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      B.

      There's no guarantee alonso even starts

      Open Controls
      1. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Looking at the expected points from those on your bench (2, 1, 0), I'd take that hit

      Alonso might run riot if Chelsea walks over Man U, and then he's probably a lock in most teams for a long, long time. You might be one of the few to get the first of those hauls

      Yes, there's always the chance of 1 point from Alonso too, but this is the kind of risk I'd get behind, especially for a long-term injury absentee

      All this is after the result of Chilwell's scan emerges, of course

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        That said, if there's no transfer planned for GWs 14 or 15, I'd just play Bissouma and hope for one of his specials against a troubled Leeds team, then make the move for free next GW

        Open Controls
        1. Blue&White85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Alonso has MU, so I guess it's not worth -4. But if your team is "falling behind" and you have for example 3 other urgent transfers to do, then -4 might be a possibility.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        My sentiments exactly. If there's any other necessary transfer from the next GW, just get Alonso in for GW13 after the injury is confirmed, and have one fewer worry

        Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Chilwell to

    A. Alonso
    B. Reguilon
    C. Dias

    Have Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Do you have James? If not, then to him

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        0.1 short of getting him

        Open Controls
  5. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Do you think Benzema starts for Madrid tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      yeah 100%

      Open Controls
    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not sure - Club may take some reputational grief if they play him the day he's found guilty of a sex-tape fraud.

      Open Controls
    3. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Captain switch from Lewa?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yes 😛

        Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Change C from Lewa to Vinicius?

    Open Controls
  7. C_G
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    took a -4 this sunday and made these rage transfers w/o consulting anyone, thoughts? haha

    Antonio + Benrahma + Williams ---> Hwang + Gallagher + Cancelo.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not bad tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      decent moves

      Open Controls
  8. LC1
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    The Chilwell injury has thrown me off my plan, but perhaps is a blessing as it means I can finally bring in James.

    Would you do Chilwell & Havertz to James and Jota for a -4?

    Sanchez
    Chilwell!! Cancelo TAA
    Salah Havertz(!) Raphinha(!) Saka
    Kane Toney Jimenez

    Williams Livra Sissoko

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      yup

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Raph is back in training.

      The hit could pay off, but wait for Jota news.

      Open Controls
    4. LC1
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Thank you all!

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Moves look good

      Open Controls
  9. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    2FT 0 ITB

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell
    Salah Son Raph Mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Foster - White Livramento Brownhill

    To fund James it looks like I may have to drop Antonio, if I drop him to a cheap enough striker I could also get either Jota in for Mbeumo or Alonso in for White/Livra for a -4. Obviously could just bring Alonso in instead, but the hit is tempting.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Concentrate on priority moves, without hits, if possible

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I would probably lean towards pushing the -4 transfer to GW14

      Open Controls
  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    The sideshow of the Chilwell injury has taken focus away from the real issue of Demari Gray's fitness.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      And the all important King vs Dennis debate.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Brownhill or Bissouma? The main questions

        Open Controls
  11. as33
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best mid 4.8m

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      No good options. Unless Højbjerg for 0.1 extra.

      Open Controls
    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Normann or Gilmour

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Just drop down to Gilmour. He is on set pieces and decent for chance creation

      Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    If you owned rudiger and chillwell would you get James or Alonso in places of chilly?

    The diff between them is at 0.5 atm

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      James

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Depends what you can do with the 0.5m. In isolation, James V Alonso, it would be James for me

      Open Controls
  13. mdm
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Rudiger -> TAA or save FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
  14. smix
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Lamptey a good shout to bring in ? Want to replace Marcal

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      If you need a nailed starter for the December period then I would give him a miss.

      Open Controls
    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Ai Nouri doing the business at the moment if you want to stick with Wolves.

      Open Controls
  15. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudi, Chilwell
    Salah, Son, Gallagher, Mbeumo
    Hwang, Vardy

    Foster, Antonio, Livra, Sissoko

    Foolish early transfer done:

    A) Chilwell - James/Alonso -4
    B) Play Ant and wait

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I would lean towards the hit in this case.

      Open Controls
  16. fricky_
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Sanchez - Steele
      TAA - James - Reguilon - Cancelo - Duffy
      Gallagher - Foden - Raphinha - Salah - Allan
      Jimenez - Vardy - Benteke
      Allan and Duffy definitely benched, but who would you bench as the third?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Between Reg and Vardy for me. So it's Reg, just. I'd back Burnley to score here

        Would be a good first sub though

        Open Controls
        1. fricky_
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Yeah, Raphinha seems to be at risk with illness too, gotta get him confirmed

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              He is back training with the team. Go find Leeds official twitter page

              Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Already seen in training, I think. But Bielsa will clear things up

              Brighton isn't in a good defensive moment. It's a better match for Raph than current Burnley is for Reg, I think

              Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Who scores more this week?

        A. Rudiger + Reguilon
        B. Alonso + White

        Open Controls
        1. fricky_
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Magnus must be fuming that the world chess championships are starting at the exact same time as the winter fixture chaos. I wonder if he knows Ole and could ask him to assume caretaker duties for a while…

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            I'm sure he can manage a few extra moves in a week. In fact, he's probably already got them planned

            Most of us hold down a day job and still manage it 😉

            Open Controls
        3. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Reguilon or Alonso

          Have Rudiger

          Open Controls
        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Not looking good. https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1463560244081086469

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.