232
Team News November 24

The Chilwell injury latest and the best FPL replacements

232 Comments
Share

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) is an early doubt for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after limping out of Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Chilwell suffered a worrying-looking knee injury at Stamford Bridge and had to be helped from the field of play midway through the second half.

The fact that he exited on his own two feet may be a bonus but it’s certainly not a given that some damage hasn’t been done, given that Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) also refused a stretcher when suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Merseyside derby last season.

WHAT TUCHEL SAID ABOUT CHILWELL’S INJURY

“It worries me because he was in such a fantastic moment like Reece [James] on the other side. They were in the best shape they could possibly be; so strong and so full of confidence, such a lot of quality.

“He was in a lot of pain, now he feels a bit better. We have an examination to be more precise; we hope for the best. Hopefully, we get away, fingers crossed, with not too bad news.” – Thomas Tuchel in his post-match press conference

“He felt a sharp pain in the knee.” – Thomas Tuchel to BT Sport

WHEN WILL WE GET MORE INJURY NEWS ON CHILWELL?

Tuchel will face the media again on Friday ahead of the Manchester United game.

WHY DID AZPILICUETA AND NOT ALONSO REPLACE CHILWELL ON TUESDAY?

Eyebrows were raised when Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) and not Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) was chosen to replace Chilwell at wing-back against Juventus.

However, Tuchel explained that he had been meaning to bring Azpilicueta on for Reece James (£6.1m) just before Chilwell’s injury, opting to merely deploy him on the left flank instead.

“It’s my fault. Hopefully, Marcos doesn’t take this personally! I was so focused to bring Azpi on the field, because I wanted to have him on the field… every game we have this discussion if he plays or not. We have these decisions now against him since he injured his shoulder and I said ‘we need to bring him on the pitch’. We actually prepared a substitution for Reece James, and then there was the injury, so I said ‘OK, he plays left’. Meanwhile, of course, the guys called Marcos… there was a bit of confusion!” – Thomas Tuchel

BEST CHILWELL REPLACEMENTS?

While most of Chilwell’s owners will be waiting for more concrete news on the England international before deciding whether to ditch him, thoughts inevitably turn to possible replacements.

We’ll highlight a few players below should the worst-case scenario unfold.

REECE JAMES
% of Chilwell’s owners in the top 10k who also own the below
James32.4%
Cancelo87.6%
Alexander-Arnold92.1%

Most of Chilwell’s owners in the top 10k can also count Joao Cancelo (£6.6m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) among their squad but less than a third had gone with the double-up with James.

A little bit of FPL budget will be needed to make the straight swap from Chilwell to James but it’s arguably an upgrade based on recent on-field exploits, with James trailing only the Liverpool right-back for expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes this season.

Rotation risk has frequently been cited as a downside to James, particularly as he’s seemingly more prone to coming on a substitute when benched and registering a ‘one-pointer’.

After successive 90-minute run-outs and with a triple-header of Premier League matches for Chelsea to negotiate in the space of seven days, there’s also a decent chance that he drops out of the starting XI in one of the next three fixtures – logic would suggest Watford away in Gameweek 14.

But we are approaching a time of the year when most players will face bench-warming duty once or twice – even Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) has been handed festive breathers in the past – and we can’t exactly have a squad full of James Ward-Prowses (£6.3m) to tide us over.

If the James risk is too much for some to swallow, at least over this coming week, then Antonio Rudiger (£5.9m) has started more league fixtures under Tuchel when available for selection (26 of 29, about 90%) than any other Chelsea defender since the German’s appointment. He’s also top for shots in the box among Blues defenders this season, such is his threat from set plays.

MARCOS ALONSO

There is, of course, another Chelsea defender who immediately sprung to mind when Chilwell hobbled off the pitch on Tuesday.

Alonso had been posting Chilwellian figures in the first six Gameweeks of the season and actually betters his positional rival for xGI in 2021/22, with little between them for goal attempts (13 v 11 in Chilwell’s favour) or chances created (12 v 10 in Alonso’s favour).

While Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) are other possible options in this position, looking at who Tuchel has picked at left wing-back in Chilwell’s non-starts clearly shows that Alonso is the favoured deputy:

CompetitionMatches in which Chilwell has failed to start under TuchelStarts for Alonso
Premier League1414
Champions League44
FA Cup22
EFL Cup11
SERGIO REGUILON

Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur has seen the Lilywhites adopt a wing-back system, something that raises interest in Emerson Royal (£4.9m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m).

No FPL defender has registered more shots in the box (four) or big chances (two) than Reguilon since Conte took charge in Gameweek 11, with the Spaniard even matching Harry Kane (£12.2m) for penalty box touches (eight) in that time.

Spurs’ ticker-topping next four fixtures look particularly appealing (see above) but the swift turnaround between Gameweeks 14 and 15 is one to watch, as Reguilon has clearly been struggling from a fitness perspective with the extra demands under Conte and was substituted in each of the last two matches.

BUDGET OPTIONS
Antonio the most-sold FPL player of Gameweek 13 as budget defender Ait-Nouri impresses 3

While ‘big at the back’ is currently en vogue in the FPL world, Fantasy fads and fashions are typically cyclical and before we know it, the currently underwhelming crop of forwards may fire themselves into some kind of form to put a 3-4-3/4-3-3 back on the menu.

While James, Alexander-Arnold and Cancelo are squad staples for many of us, a possible injury to Chilwell – the fourth musketeer in the premium defender template – would open up the question of whether we go for a Rudiger, Alonso or Reguilon or instead downgrade to a budget option and reinvest the cash in midfield or up front.

Tino Livramento (£4.6m) has been the bargain-bin option of choice at the back for many of us this season but one or two other (now cheaper) options are starting to emerge in the budget defender pool.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) has really caught the eye since his return from injury in Gameweek 11, playing very far up the right flank, registering nine penalty area touches and being presented with goalscoring opportunities from just outside the six-yard box in each of his last two matches.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) has banked 20 points over the last four Gameweeks. On a share of set plays, he’s second for crosses, joint-fifth for chances created and eighth for final-third touches among all FPL defenders from Gameweeks 9-12.

Both of the above could be wheeled out over the easier festive fixtures and then benched when the matches look more daunting, although it’s worth stating that Graham Potter surely won’t start Lamptey in every game in December given the young defender’s propensity to pick up injuries. The availability of Marcal (£4.4m) also means that Bruno Lage has the option to rotate Ait-Nouri should he feel the need to.

Sean Dyche generally eschews rotation even in the busiest periods, so Matt Lowton (£4.4m) is another possibility in the budget defender pool. He’s joint-top among £4.5m-and-under options for key passes and big chances created this season and Burnley rank high on our Season Ticker over the next seven Gameweeks.

A shortage of clean sheets for the Clarets is a consideration, of course, something that also is a black mark against the set-piece-taking, chance-creating Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) at Newcastle United and Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) at Leicester City for the time being.

Villa’s defenders might turn out to be revitalised under Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, but rank bottom of our Season Ticker over the next four Gameweeks.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

232 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Super Sharpe Shooter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Anyone else think that Gundo is about to go on a run of goals? V tempted to get ahead of the curve and bring him in this week. Seems to be more love for BSilva at that price point.

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      He was looking very attacking in their last game, not sure what the stats say. You'd expect him to at least get one or two soon but then BSilva is already ticking along, so realistically it makes more sense to just stick to that.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Your team must be in very good shape as I would consider this to be a very luxury move. Even myself with 2FTs find myself chasing a bit on players I want in my team. Gundo is a good punt.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Sharpe Shooter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        It's...

        Ramsdale/Foster
        TAA/James/Rudiger/Cancelo/Livramento
        Salah/Havertz/ESR/Gallagher/Cornet
        Dennis/Ronaldo/Wilson

        Gundo would be coming in for Havertz

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes. He's on my radar for GW15.

      Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who will bring more points in a he next games?
    A) Cr7
    B) Jimenez+Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      ...B obviously ..two players who are in good form with good fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Who is the second player in A? Can't really compare 2 players vs 1

      Open Controls
      1. Gommy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I believe the question is based on one being not far short the price of the other two combined.

        I imagine he has CR7 already and wants to know if he should stick or spread the funds across those two players.

        Open Controls
    3. Super Sharpe Shooter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Wait for Jota fitness update. If fit then B for next two games, but beyond that I'd have to say Ronaldo. After Norwich and Burnley, Jim has Liverpool, City and Chelsea. If Jota is injured then I'd go for Ronaldo. After Chelsea the Man Utd fixtures are excellent and you have to think that Carrick/interim manager bounce will see him fire

      Open Controls
  3. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    On wildcard, Chilwell to Alonso or Rudiger?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      I would say live a little and go Alonso. I am sure you have good back-up options on the bench given that you are on your WC

      Open Controls
      1. Super Sharpe Shooter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Azpi came on for Chillers last night. Alonso feels very risky

        Open Controls
    2. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Alonso higher ceiling assuming Tuchel confirms he's out for a while. Rudiger better long term pick in terms of game time when Chilly is back.

      Read article above. Alonso isn't risky!

      In the 21 games that Chilwell hasn't started at LWB how many games did Alonso start at LWB?

      21/21. Every single one...

      Tuchel explained the substitution, Azpi was coming on for James at RWB, then Chilly got injured so Azpi played on the left as he wanted Azpi on the field for his experience to see the game out.

      Open Controls
    3. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Alonso. Carefree is right, no real risk to it as long as Chilwell is out

      Open Controls
  4. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Which out-of-form striker would you rather have for the next 3 - Vardy or Kane?

    Both teams struggling a bit at the moment, but have good fixtures coming up. I don't have any Spurs assets and am contemplating swapping Kane in for Vardy.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
  5. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Son + Christensen > Jota + James
    GW14 = Vardy > Lukaku

    Could this work?

    Guaita
    Cancelo - TAA - Christensen
    Salah - Son - Mbeumo - Raph
    Toney - Vardy - Antonio

    Foster - Livra - White - Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd rather lose a few others before Son (Christensen, Mbeumo, Antonio).

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        would you lose Vardy to get some more cash?

        Open Controls
        1. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Not this week, would rather Antonio to Hwang perhaps

          Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      I would not be selling Son with 3 good fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
  6. balint84
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Q1: Jota or Foden
    Q2: wait to sell cr7 or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota and keep cr7 imo

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jota and keep Ronaldo

      Open Controls
  7. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which transfer?
    A) Foden and White to Gallagher and James for a hit
    B) Rüdiger to James
    C) White to Reguilon

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B, C, A in that order of preference

      Open Controls
  8. chriskon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    I know this may seem ridiculous but would you start Mbuemo over Antonio for one last punt before I shift them next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      This is exactly what I have done. Antonio 1st sub

      Open Controls
      1. chriskon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yeah for me this seems like the move. Bit ballsy with that much talent and money on the bench but I suppose it's ballsy decisions that can propel you..

        Open Controls
        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Some are selling Antonio and I am sure many others will be benching him as well. Doubt that this decision can swing your OR too much either way. A fairly safe thing to do this week, even if he bags a goal.

          Open Controls
    2. cheeky moses
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Ye

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      ya

      Open Controls
    4. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Go for it.

      Open Controls
  9. FantasyClub
      51 mins ago

      Ramsdale-Begovic
      TAA-James-Cancelo-Livra-Duffy
      Salah-Raph-ESR-Gallagher-Mount
      Ronaldo-Antonio-Toney
      1FT 0.3itb

      Do anything?

      Keep Ronaldo? Or sell for Lukaku or Kane?

      Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      1FT. 0.0ITB

      A. Roll FT
      B. Tonio -> Jimi

      Guaita
      TAA Cancelo James
      Salah Son Foden Gallagher Jota
      Antonio Wilson

      Carson White Livramento Davis

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Roll it

        Open Controls
    • OLLY G
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      How does this wildcard look please?

      Ramsdale

      TAA | James | Cancelo | Regulion

      Salah (C) | Jota | Bernardo | Smith-Rowe | Gallagher

      Kane

      Foster | Alonso | King | Davis

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        41 mins ago

        Looks good.
        Could you downgrade Reguilon (to, say, Lamptey) squeeze a bit more out of your Watford striker by getting Dennis instead of King, and then upgrade Davis to a half-decent striker like Benteke?

        Open Controls
      2. hemalm
          30 mins ago

          Looks good, but would probably go Livra/Lamptey over Regulion. Are you putting Alonso on the bench this week?

          Open Controls
        • hitenabler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Looks great, keep Regulion for fixtures.

          Open Controls
        • mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Very nice but why would you ever bench Alonso (while Chilwell is out)? I'd prob get a cheaper sub in place of Reguilon

          Open Controls
      3. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        Chilwell and Gray OUT to...

        a.) Alonso and ESR
        b.) Williams and Jota

        ???

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          a

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        What is the best pairing here?

        A. Alonso and Jota
        B. James and Raphinha + 4

        Open Controls
        1. Boss Hogg
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          B for me.

          Open Controls
      5. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Staring at my team trying to figure out what to do and all I keep think is how was I willing to spend 12.2m on Kane but barely even considered Mane at 12m??

        Stupid boy.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          Jota at 7.5m and not going to AFCON is probably the reason why

          Open Controls
        2. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Because Mane blocks Jota

          Open Controls
        3. mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Exactly how I've felt about Son the last 3 GW - a bit jealous every time I see a team with Mané in. Not sure whether to go with Mané or Jota currently though

          Open Controls
        4. hitenabler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ha I was just thinking I should have done Mane Jimenez over Jota Kane

          Open Controls
      6. JariL
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Is this worth a -4?

        Christensen & Antonio out for Cancelo & Benteke/Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          For overall balance id say this , but losing antonio could be annoying

          However I took out christy for James 2 weeks ago and haven't regretted so cancelo would balance out losing Antonio

          Open Controls
      7. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        36 mins ago

        Quiz time...
        Before Mo Salah this season, who was the last visiting player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the league?

        Open Controls
        1. Will Kane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          Lukaku?

          Open Controls
          1. Boss Hogg
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Nope

            Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          Drogba?

          Open Controls
          1. Boss Hogg
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Nope.
            Clue - it was nearly 30 years ago.

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              If I've looked this up right (out of curiosity), then this is really, really hard...

              Open Controls
              1. Boss Hogg
                • 12 Years
                7 mins ago

                It really is!!

                Open Controls
                1. Bennerman
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I remember the game, I'm pretty sure it was on normal telly at the time and I watched it. A New Year's Day shocker.

                  Still would never have got anywhere near the answer, I can't even remember the player himself.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Oops, sorry about the clue, didn't mean to

                    Open Controls
                  2. Boss Hogg
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yes, it was on normal telly (ITV I think) and I remember watching it too.
                    I remember thinking, this guy is going to be really good. Don't think I ever saw him again!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bennerman
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      I've looked up his career, again out of an abundance of curiosity, and I'm not berating myself for not remembering him.

                      'Much-travelled' would be the football term to use.

                      Open Controls
        3. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          I was there. What a miserable afternoon.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Ouch

            Open Controls
          2. Boss Hogg
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            Another false dawn for United that season!

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              To be fair, that decade didn't turn out to shabby

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 3 Years
                12 mins ago

                too

                Open Controls
                1. Boss Hogg
                  • 12 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yeah, you had a brilliant squad in 91-92. Just needed that little bit of je ne sais quis from a certain French magician to get you started.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Exactement!

                    We had a fixture car crash at the end that didn't help, six games in 15 days. In the days of smaller squads, too. Oof

                    Open Controls
                2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  As a young lad at the time 26 years just seemed impossibly long, but Steve Bruce against Wednesday to our recently departed manager putting the ball in the German net must have been one of the greatest periods to be a fan of any club, ever.

                  Luckily, too old to be too upset about them being shite again.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    95 League Cup Final was another terrible day out though.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Boss Hogg
                    • 12 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Cantona's toe poke to win a scrappy game at a shabby Stamford Bridge (cars parked behind the goal and all) is the moment I always think it changed for you.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Forgot about the cars at Chelsea. Definitely should put them back. Sounds trite, but a lot more "character" in those days.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Bennerman
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      I remember the cars, and the crappy goal frames you had, haha

                      Open Controls
                  3. Bennerman
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Definitely, the last title was '1967' so they might as well have been talking about the ancient Egyptians to my young sense of time, whenever it was mentioned.

                    Well a bit of an exaggeration, I'd recently turned 14, but still it felt like back in the mists of time.

                    It all turned out all right, even if we're taking a bit of time off recently to let a few other teams have a go.

                    Open Controls
        4. Treadstone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bailey

          Open Controls
          1. Boss Hogg
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Boom! That's the fella.

            Open Controls
      8. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        What gws does AFCON cover?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/13/how-afcon-will-affect-fpl-and-how-many-gameweeks-salah-and-others-could-miss/

          Open Controls
      9. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        What to do with this team?

        Foster, Sánchez
        Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Rüdiger, Chilwell, White
        Salah, Raphinha, Smith Rowe, Mbeumo, Gilmour
        Vardy, Antonio, Saint-Maximin

        2 free transfers and 2.2 in the bank.

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Relax and wait for Chilly news.

          Open Controls
        2. Corona is not good 4 U
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
      10. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Chilwell and Mbeumo -> James and Jota for free?

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Could be good. Not 100% sold on Jota, but probably.

          Open Controls
          1. Corona is not good 4 U
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yes imo. As long as Jota makes it through tonight.

          Open Controls
          1. Corona is not good 4 U
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        3. JUNITED
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          For free? No brainer. You can also go BSilva too.

          Open Controls
        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wait for injury confirmation news, but I like it.

          Open Controls
      11. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Who should I sell first

        Gray
        Sarr
        Both for -4

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gray

          Open Controls
        2. mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Sarr could prob wait a week

          Open Controls
        3. JUNITED
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I wouldn't go -4 but if you are so desperate then sell Gray. Everton are not performing lately and Gray has dried out.

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Surely depends on the options you plan to bring in. Both potentially injured and missing this weekend after subbed off with an injury

          Open Controls
      12. Fit_to_drop
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        What exactly is wrong with Raphinha at the moment can someone tell me?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Illness for this past weekend. I expect him to be ready for this week. If he's not, he's gone from my team.

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Nothing seemingly. He was ill (fever) at the weekend, but he's been training with the group since then

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He is back training with the full team. Go find Leeds official twitter page.

          Open Controls
        4. Fit_to_drop
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Great stuff guys. Thanks for that update

          Open Controls
      13. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        What would you do here?

        1 FT 0.6 ITB
        Guaita Ward
        Rudiger Cancelo TAA Livra Semedo
        Rapinha Salah Saka Jota Bissouma
        Toney Antonio Vardy

        Open Controls
      14. Richard Richard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        What's the view on switching Son to Kane based on recent performances?

        For example, currently have Son and Vardy and feel tempted to switch Son to Jota and Vardy to Kane over two.

        Open Controls
        1. Richard Richard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Note - there will be £ for Foden if Jota isn't quite so sexy down the line.

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Not sure it's worth it. Using up two FTs to (I assume) make use of the next 3 fixtures mostly

          Open Controls
      15. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm expecting Chilwell to be out for a while.

        GW13: Antonio + Brownhill > Jota + Davis
        GW14: Chilwell > Alonso
        GW15: Raphinha > Gundog

        Gives me:

        Ramsdale Foster
        TAA Cancelo James Alonso Livra
        Salah Foden Jota Gundogan Gallagher
        Kane Toney Davis

        Open Controls
        1. Corona is not good 4 U
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          This sounds good.

          Open Controls
        2. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I like it, 'tis Gundog season after all

          Open Controls
      16. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        What is better?

        A) Chilwell and Mbeumo -> James and Jota for free
        B) Chillwell, Mbeumo and Raphinha -> Alonso, Jota and Bernado for - 4?

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
      17. 97PG
          just now

          Tierney played 182 minutes in the IB, he's fit to start vs Newcastle at Mikelinho's discretion correct?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.