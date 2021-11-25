880
Spot the Differential November 25

Three budget FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 13 and beyond

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned and somewhat unfashionable picks at Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JOSHUA KING

  • FPL ownership: 4.1%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: lei | CHE | MCI | bre | bur

Joshua King (£5.6m) has slotted seamlessly into Watford’s attack this season, and has particularly impressed following the arrival of Claudio Ranieri.

Despite a disappointing loan spell at Everton last term, where he could only find 138 Premier League minutes, he has since thrived as the Hornets main centre-forward. Prior to Ranieri’s appointment, he assisted three times against Norwich City and Newcastle United, and has followed that up with four goals in four games under the Italian, including a hat-trick at Goodison Park. It could have been more, too, as he won the opening penalty against Manchester United last weekend, only for Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) to miss.

Notably, over the last four Gameweeks no player in any position – not even Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) – can better him for goal attempts (17) or big chances (seven), while only the Egyptian has more penalty box touches in that time.

Life at Vicarage Road has been anything but dull since Ranieri’s arrival. In his five games in charge, Watford have scored nine goals and conceded 10, with a visit to a Leicester City side up next who have failed to keep a single clean sheet since the opening day. In fact, the Foxes’ 21 goals conceded is the joint-third worst in the division, while the expected goals (xG) tally is only slightly better. The schedule to follow is admittedly tough, but eases from Gameweek 16 onwards, with games against Brentford (a), Burnley (a), Crystal Palace (h), Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) and West Ham United (h) before the end of the year.

King has delivered a string of impressive displays of late, and given his appealing longer-term schedule, could be the pick of the budget forwards over the festive period.

TARIQ LAMPTEY

  • FPL ownership: 0.8%
  • Price: £4.4m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: LEE | whu | sou | TOT | WOL

Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) has been Brighton and Hove Albion’s stand-out performer since returning from injury, and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet against Aston Villa last weekend, when he was denied by a fine save from Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m).

The youngster was substituted late on, with Villa scoring twice soon after his departure, as Graham Potter continues to manage his recovery following his long-term hamstring problem. As a result, he surely won’t start every game in December, but providing you have a strong bench, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue, especially given his budget price tag.

Lamptey’s positioning since returning from injury has been hugely encouraging, playing very far up the right flank and often hugging the touchline. Because of that, since making his first start in Gameweek 11, amongst all defenders, only Reece James (£6.1m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) have touched the ball more often in the opponent’s penalty area, with his four shots in the box only bettered by Chelsea’s wing-backs and team-mate Antonio Rudiger (£5.9m).

Albion now face a Leeds United side who have struggled in attack all season, scoring just seven Premier League goals in seven games in the absence of Patrick Bamford (£7.7m). Encouragingly, for those considering investing, their meeting with Marcelo Bielsa’s side marks a reasonably favourable run, too, with matches against Southampton (a), Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) and Brentford (h) in the coming weeks.

Lamptey has been a real threat down the wing for Brighton in recent matches, and with an ownership of just 0.8%, could be an effective defensive differential.

CHRIS WOOD

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £6.7m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: TOT | wol | new | WHU | WAT

Chris Wood (£6.7m) may have had a slow start to the season, but has now netted two goals in his last three appearances.

The New Zealand international has been a model of consistency since joining Burnley from Leeds United back in August 2017, scoring at least 10 goals in each of his four top-flight campaigns.

This season, he has posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target, big chances and penalty area touches, while his performances over the last three Gameweeks have helped his team beat Brentford and take points from in-form Chelsea and Crystal Palace. That’s coincided with Wood and Maxwel Cornet (£6.1m) being paired together up front, a period which has seen Sean Dyche’s side score more goals than any other team bar Liverpool.

Looking ahead to Gameweek 13, Wood could find some joy against a Tottenham Hotspur backline which is still adapting to a new style of play under Antonio Conte, while fixtures to follow against Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Newcastle United (a), West Ham United (h) and Watford (h) offer further encouragement that he can kick-on.

Burnley appear to have moved up a gear in recent weeks, with more confidence on the ball, and given that Wood has scored two in his last three, could be a nice differential pick for our frontlines.

  1. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    A. Alonso + mbuemo + Raphinha
    B. Alonso + Gallagher + Raphinha (-4)
    C. Reguilon + mbuemo + Jota (-4)

    A it’s sensible yeah? I have extract cash for b so might be priced out next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
        28 mins ago

        I think A

        Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        You'll be priced out for sure.

        Open Controls
      • NABIL - otai FPL
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        A is good enough this week

        Open Controls
      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        I’d prefer B long term -and think the hit will pay off.
        If you don’t do it now you mightn’t be able to later.

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA James Cancelo Semedo
      Salah Jota Foden
      Kane Antonio Toney

      (Gunn Sissoko Brownhill Livra)
      1 FT & 0.2m

      Need to make one of these transfer this week to afford Semedo ➡️ Alonso in GW14

      A) Antonio ➡️ Wilson
      B) Antonio ➡️ Benteke

      If Foden is injured will keep Antonio and do one of these:

      1) Foden ➡️ B.Silva/Gundo
      2) Foden ➡️ Gallagher

      Which two options would be your preferred ones?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Probably wouldn't want to double up on Palace and Wilson has a short time span.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not doubling up on Palace I'm only selling one Antonio or Foden this week.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I see, Benteke and it depends if you want Pep roulette. Palace getting more troops back may help/hinder Gallagher.

            Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        A2

        Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        B1

        Prefer Wood over Benteke though

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Dnt remember the last time I owned a Burnley attacker in my team. Probably been a couple of years.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Tis the season

            Palace and Burnley are attacking teams now

            Glorious stuff

            Wait. Which team left in the league is actually defensive atm?

            Open Controls
      4. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        B2 for me

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Palace options are certainly tempting given their pricing, attacking stats & fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yup. I'm punching my triple tickets and probably going all in from GW15

            Got Benteke and Gallagher now, adding Guaita for free next GW if I get Alonso for GW13

            Ready to jump ship if the wheels come off, but it's been 12 GWs of solid data now

            Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      I guess Cancelo will be benched in Watford game...

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - otai FPL
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Indeed. Imagine Cancelo + Foden..

        Open Controls
      2. TKC07
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Who would be playing LB instead?

        I feel chances of Walker being rested is more and assuming Zich won't be starting after midweek game after coming back from injury..

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Watford is in GW15

          I see only Ederson and maybe Dias/Rodri starting all games between GW13 and GW15

          I'd be very lucky and happy to escape with 7 or 8 starts out of 9 for the next three GWs, as a triple City owner

          Open Controls
          1. TKC07
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Oh well.. I missed thats GW15..

            Totally agree..

            Open Controls
    4. Taegugk Warrior
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      With lukaku & werner back… Is jota straight back to the bench…?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Havertz? Yeah, if he's even fit enough to make said bench

        Open Controls
      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'm confused...

        Open Controls
      3. NABIL - otai FPL
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is this some sort of quiz?

        Open Controls
    5. NABIL - otai FPL
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Need some opinion. 1 FT, 2.4 itb

      Guaita
      TAA James Cancelo
      Salah Son Foden ESR
      Antonio Toney Hwang

      Foster Livra Chilwell* Brownhill

      A. Chilwell > Alonso and bench Antonio
      B. Roll with it. Possibly do Chilwell & Brownhill > 5.0 & Jota next GW or even get Kane instead

      Open Controls
      1. Kosan11
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Roll and B, G2g now

        Open Controls
      2. Kosan11
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        BTW nice team, you might consider King or Benteke for Hwang after Burnley game

        Open Controls
    6. mdm
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A. Rudiger (MUN)
      B. White (NEW)
      C. Wilson (ars)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - otai FPL
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Kosan11
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Uh headache, I'd play Rudiger coz UTDs defense is a crap currently. And prefer to play my fwds, especially guys as Wilson.

        Maybe White imo

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - otai FPL
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Rudiger is a defender but yeah I understand

          Open Controls
          1. Kosan11
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah but with UTD defending skills this season, anyone can score. White is more for CS, no real attacking treat. And with Newcastle playing more attacking football now, I think they might score one or two

            Open Controls
    7. Kosan11
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      G2G? Is the bench order okay?

      Ramsdale
      James | Cancelo | Regulion | TAA
      Salah | Foden | ESR | Son
      Jimenez | Wilson

      1. AArmstrong 2. Normann 3. Livra

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - otai FPL
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Gtg

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        G2G for me. Nice team too. Good luck this GW 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Kosan11
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thanks both. Good luck to you too... Hope we will get green arrow

          Open Controls
      3. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Good side

        Open Controls
    8. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Now that the Cornet transfer has finally unlocked Dyche as an attacking manager, Viera has replaced the good ol' bus parking Hodgson, Howe has come in for Steve Bruce, and Nuno's gone for a while...

      Is there a "defensive team" left in the Premier League? By this, I mean a team that parks the bus even against "small clubs"

      Feels like the entire league just switched to attack in the first half of this season

      Not good for defenders in FPL, outside the top-drawer defences, as clean sheets are less predictable now. I guess the main draw for now would be to the best attacking defenders playing the teams with the worst attacking form

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        It also explains the developing gap between players in the top 3 defences and the rest of FPL, especially in points per match

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think you just responded to your own post?

          Open Controls
        2. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think there are only 4 teams with positive goal differences. Not sure

          Open Controls
          1. Kosan11
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Five. Crystal Palace has +1, but yeah, CS tactic won't work this season, without attacking FB, would be disaster for ranks

            Open Controls
    9. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      1. Benrahma/Antonio-> Jota/King (-4). Change Chilwell next week.
      2. Chilwell-> James this week and possibly Jota in next week for a hit.
      WC intact. Can make the Chelsea move next GW. Leaning 1 atm.

      Sanchez.
      TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger.
      Benrahma, Salah, Raphinha, Gallagher.
      Antonio, Jimenez, Vardy.
      McCarthy, Bissouma, Livramento, Chilwell.
      1ft, 0.4m ITB. WC available.

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        All good: I took the plunge and did:
        Chilly Mbeumo Antonio to Alonso Jota Benteke

        Open Controls
    10. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      My Friday RMT
      Guaita (Foster)
      Cancelo Alonso RJames TAA (Livra)
      Foden Jota Salah Son (McArthur)
      Benteke Watkins Jimenez
      .5 ITB
      Transfers made already

      Open Controls
      1. Kosan11
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Great team. I like your front line. Want to get Watkins and Benteke in next few GWs, already have Jimmy

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Tnks. I need to move McArthur but -4 hurts too much. We need a strong bench soon

          Open Controls
      2. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks strong!

        Open Controls

