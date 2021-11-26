Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 13?

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) looks to be the leading captain candidate once again in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as Liverpool host Southampton in Gameweek 13, but are there any viable alternatives to the Egyptian?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 13 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

For the sixth successive Gameweek, Mohamed Salah is the leader of the captain poll, this time with a whopping 72.9% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 10% of votes at this stage, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) in second place, backed by 5.22%.

A surprise inclusion, Emile Smith Rowe (£5.9m), occupies third level with Harry Kane (£12.2m) on 4.33%, followed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) with 2.69%.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6) 6 Ronaldo (2) Salah (7) Antonio (8) 7 Lukaku (2) Ronaldo (1) Antonio (2) 8 Salah (13) De Bruyne (11) Mane (8) 9 Salah (24) Havertz (3) Kane (2) 10 Salah (5) Foden (2) Antonio (2) 11 Salah (5) Aubameyang (-1) Vardy (2) 12 Salah (8) Kane (2) Ronaldo (5)

