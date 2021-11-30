Tuesday’s FPL team news: Edouard in for Benteke as Rashica and Cantwell miss out

A full midweek schedule of Premier League matches kicks off tonight, with Newcastle United v Norwich City and Leeds United v Crystal Palace getting Gameweek 14 underway.

The games begin at 19:30 and 20:15 BST respectively.

Newcastle, who remain the only Premier League team without a win, make three changes from their Gameweek 13 loss at Arsenal, with Ciaran Clark (£4.4m) and Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) replacing the suspended Jamaal Lascelles (£4.4m) and Matt Ritchie (£4.9m), with Javier Manquillo (£4.0m) also getting the nod ahead of Emil Krafth (£4.3m).

Elsewhere, Dwight Gayle (£5.3m) features as a substitute having recovered from a hamstring injury.

As for Norwich, Dean Smith makes two changes, as Lukas Rupp (£4.4m) comes in for Mathias Normann (£4.5m), who is set to see a specialist due to a recurring pelvic issue, while Christos Tzolis (£4.8m) replaces the injured Milot Rashica (£5.2m), who is out with a groin problem.

Todd Cantwell (£5.3m), meanwhile, is also absent with a Covid-related issue.

The Canaries have taken seven points from their last three games, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around Teemu Pukki (£5.8m), who has scored two goals during that time.

Marcelo Bielsa makes three changes from the XI that drew 0-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with Pascal Struijk (£4.4m), Mateusz Klich (£5.4m) and Tyler Roberts (£4.8m) coming in for Junior Firpo (£4.7m), Rodrigo (£6.3m) and Jack Harrison (£5.6m), all of whom are substitutes.

Patrick Vieira also makes three switches, with Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m), Michael Olise (£5.4m) and Christian Benteke (£6.4m) dropping out for Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m), Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.8m).

Influential defender Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) misses out again with a hamstring injury.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, McLean, Rupp, Gilmour, Sargent, Tzolis, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Dowell, Placheta, Sorensen, Kabak, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, James, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts

Subs: Firpo, Shackleton, Rodrigo, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Harrison, Jenkins, Gelhardt

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Eze, Hughes, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Olise, Benteke

