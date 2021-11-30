1826
Dugout Discussion November 30

Tuesday’s FPL team news: Edouard in for Benteke as Rashica and Cantwell miss out

A full midweek schedule of Premier League matches kicks off tonight, with Newcastle United v Norwich City and Leeds United v Crystal Palace getting Gameweek 14 underway.

The games begin at 19:30 and 20:15 BST respectively.

Newcastle, who remain the only Premier League team without a win, make three changes from their Gameweek 13 loss at Arsenal, with Ciaran Clark (£4.4m) and Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) replacing the suspended Jamaal Lascelles (£4.4m) and Matt Ritchie (£4.9m), with Javier Manquillo (£4.0m) also getting the nod ahead of Emil Krafth (£4.3m).

Elsewhere, Dwight Gayle (£5.3m) features as a substitute having recovered from a hamstring injury.

As for Norwich, Dean Smith makes two changes, as Lukas Rupp (£4.4m) comes in for Mathias Normann (£4.5m), who is set to see a specialist due to a recurring pelvic issue, while Christos Tzolis (£4.8m) replaces the injured Milot Rashica (£5.2m), who is out with a groin problem.

Todd Cantwell (£5.3m), meanwhile, is also absent with a Covid-related issue.

The Canaries have taken seven points from their last three games, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around Teemu Pukki (£5.8m), who has scored two goals during that time.

Marcelo Bielsa makes three changes from the XI that drew 0-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with Pascal Struijk (£4.4m), Mateusz Klich (£5.4m) and Tyler Roberts (£4.8m) coming in for Junior Firpo (£4.7m), Rodrigo (£6.3m) and Jack Harrison (£5.6m), all of whom are substitutes.

Patrick Vieira also makes three switches, with Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m), Michael Olise (£5.4m) and Christian Benteke (£6.4m) dropping out for Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m), Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.8m).

Influential defender Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) misses out again with a hamstring injury.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, McLean, Rupp, Gilmour, Sargent, Tzolis, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Dowell, Placheta, Sorensen, Kabak, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, James, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts

Subs: Firpo, Shackleton, Rodrigo, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Harrison, Jenkins, Gelhardt

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Eze, Hughes, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Olise, Benteke

  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    mbuemo/jiminez to saka / wood for free
    yes/no no rush 0.1 spare

    
  2. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Repost:-

    Could I save a transfer here or any issue? Plan is to get James in gameweek 16 with 2 FTs.
    Sanchez
    TAA cancelo Regullion livramento
    Salah jota Gundogan raphinha
    Toney Kane
    Foster * pukki Williams sarr*
    1 FT 0.1 ITB

    
  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Wilson and Raph for me tonight. Nice start.

    
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Great start that.

      
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah it takes the edge off a couple of brutal weeks.

        
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Likewise, mate 🙂

      
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        🙂

        
  4. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Repost:-
    Bench one of:-
    A)pukki(TOT A)
    B)livramento(BHA H)
    leaning towards benching A.
    Southampton have conceded only 4 goals in 6 home games this season and Brighton aren’t exactly clinical right now.

    
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A easy Brighton struggle for goals - plus surely Conte will likely have Spurs tightened up by the Norwich game.

      
  5. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Best replacement for Jimenez?

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I’d keep until DCL is back

      
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yeah I know there's a lack of choice right now. Just the fixtures for Jimmy are horrid!

        
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yeah, same for Wilson soon. I’d look at Benteke but he keeps missing chances.

          
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      What's your budget?
      I'm tempted to just go to a 4.4.

      
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Budget is 6.8 if I do Raph to Jota. Or 8.0 if I keep Raph.

        
    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Pukki or King depending on your structure
      Funds might allow for United "asset" if they hit some scoring form

      
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      King and bench him.

      
  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Don’t want to lose another 0.1m on Havertz and fancy Rashford or Sancho.

    Obviously would prefer to wait for preferred 11 and formation but understand the new man likes to counter attack. Am leaning towards Rashford but worried about his fitness levels.

    A) Rashford
    B) Sancho
    C) avoid

    
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Leaning to C for now but a punt on Sancho could turn out golden, I think you're correct with Rashford, not sure he'll be playing out 90 minutes for a little while yet.

      
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Appreciate the input, mate. Assuming Rashford and Sancho line up either side of Ronaldo, then I think I’d want Rashford. Sancho more likely to keep the width on the right, while Rashford is likely to play more centrally.

        Just his fitness is a concern. But has been building up his minutes.

        
  7. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Toying with something of a maverick move here.

    A lot depends on how United look over the next two games, but thinking about...
    Kane+Gallagher > Jesus+Sancho (for GW16)

    Not too worried about Gallagher because he is basically pencilled in to be first or second sub anyway for 16,17 and he is going for Bowen in 18 regardless.

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I like United’s fixtures too plus new manager bounce. Any reason you’re going Sancho over Rashford?

      
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        new toys. hadnt even considered Rashford. he is a little more expensive i suppose but is still affordable for me
        will monitor

        
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Easier switch if you own Son to Sancho/Rashford
      Bit trickier for Kane owners
      Plenty of time to wait and watch

      
  8. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Early thoughts here? 1 FT and 0.4 ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah Mbeumo Raphinha Jota
    Ronaldo Antonio King

    (Steele Livramento White Gilmour )

    A) Mbeumo to ESR (maybe a cheeky punt on CHO)
    B) Something else
    C) Save FT

    
  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/30/fpl-gameweek-14-round-up-tuesday-review-injury-news-and-the-things-we-learned/

    Open Controls

