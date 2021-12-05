777
Dugout Discussion December 5

2pm kick-off team news: Benteke returns, Toney and Royal miss out

There are three Premier League matches kicking-off at 14:00 BST today – Leeds United v Brentford, Manchester United v Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City.

Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to his starting XI from Gameweek 14, as Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo come in for Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich.

Notably, Patrick Bamford returns as a substitute.

For Brentford, Ivan Toney misses out after testing positive for Covid-19, while Frank Onyeka is dropped to the bench. As a result, Shandon Baptiste and Mads Roerslev feature from the off.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out.

At Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick names the same XI that started the win over Arsenal, while Patrick Vieira brings in Nathaniel Clyne and Christian Benteke.

There is one change for Spurs, with Japhet Tanganga replacing Emerson Royal, who is ill, while Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are absent as expected.

Dean Smith makes three changes to the Norwich side that drew 1-1 at Newcastle in Gameweek 14, with budget defender Andrew Omobamidele, Pierre Lees-Melou and Adam Idah coming in for Lukas Rupp, Joshua Sargent and Christian Tzolis, all of whom drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Roberts

Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Rodrigo, Harrison, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Pinnock, Jansson, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Canos, Mbeumo

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Stevens, Young-Coombes

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Matic, van de Beek, Greenwood, Elanga

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Edouard

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Scarlett

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Omobamidele, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Idah, Pukki

Subs: Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Kabak, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis

  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is it safe to go into next GW without Mbeumo vs Watford?

    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Essential now!

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No we're not. Sell Salah for him

  2. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    son assist?

  3. RUN DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Can’t believe I sold Mbeumo for Bilva 🙁

  4. Grand Thibauto
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sanchez goal Davies assist

    1. Grand Thibauto
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Could be no assist too

  5. CRO KLOPP
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    OMG sanchez,Davies A

  6. 420king
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Davies assist.

  7. Differentiator
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane 25 yard shot well saved

  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maybe Son assist

    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No, Davies header.

  9. CRO KLOPP
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son AA

  10. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Buying Mbuemo pays off!

  11. PartyTime
      1 min ago

      Kane involved in the celebration!

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Even then he looks slow

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Davies is the Spurs defender everyone should have got.

    • The Spirit of 1999 Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I need Kane out of my team, but can't do it next week. Too many other issues

    • Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      People misspelling Kane as Sanchez

    • Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Two strikers "worth" 12.3 are blanking against mid-table sides. Boy oh boy.

    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Unlucky Son owners, Davies nice flick.

      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        You knew fine well that wasn’t a Son assist 😆

        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nah, I might take the piss but I don't do fake G or A shouts.

    • agameofthrowins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Was Mbeumo's assist via the post by any chance?

      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Funnily enough, no. It was a well welghted through ball.

      2. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep, the post got the assist, but because he's best friends with Mbeumo he asked his mate be given the assist.

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No Kane involvement, what a surprise

      Selling this useless sack of crap now

    • THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      assist?

    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Tekkers off
      Eduoard on

    • Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      God Kane is awful

    • Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Telles is a livewire

    • Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kane should retire

    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mbuemoo (couple of pages late)!!! Haha something good for the gw.

    • g_jannyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Benteke another blank smh

