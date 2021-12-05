2pm kick-off team news: Benteke returns, Toney and Royal miss out

There are three Premier League matches kicking-off at 14:00 BST today – Leeds United v Brentford, Manchester United v Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City.

Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to his starting XI from Gameweek 14, as Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo come in for Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich.

Notably, Patrick Bamford returns as a substitute.

For Brentford, Ivan Toney misses out after testing positive for Covid-19, while Frank Onyeka is dropped to the bench. As a result, Shandon Baptiste and Mads Roerslev feature from the off.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out.

At Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick names the same XI that started the win over Arsenal, while Patrick Vieira brings in Nathaniel Clyne and Christian Benteke.

There is one change for Spurs, with Japhet Tanganga replacing Emerson Royal, who is ill, while Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are absent as expected.

Dean Smith makes three changes to the Norwich side that drew 1-1 at Newcastle in Gameweek 14, with budget defender Andrew Omobamidele, Pierre Lees-Melou and Adam Idah coming in for Lukas Rupp, Joshua Sargent and Christian Tzolis, all of whom drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Roberts

Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Rodrigo, Harrison, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Pinnock, Jansson, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Canos, Mbeumo

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Stevens, Young-Coombes

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Matic, van de Beek, Greenwood, Elanga

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Edouard

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Scarlett

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Omobamidele, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Idah, Pukki

Subs: Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Kabak, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis

