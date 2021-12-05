97
Scoreboard December 5

FPL Gameweek 15 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Sunday’s Gameweek 15 fixtures, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes throughout December.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, PROJECTED BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS 

Antonio Conte did not have Emerson Royal (£4.9m) or Bryan Gil (£5.7m) available in Gameweek 15 due to illness, and also lost Sergio Reguilon (£5.3m) to injury just 22 minutes into the game. However, the Italian’s post-match comments, plus the words of Reguilon himself, confirmed it isn’t anything serious.

“… I was a bit disappointed for Serge (Reguilon) with the injury but I spoke with him and we don’t think it’s a bad injury.”

Liam Cooper (£4.5m) and Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m) were both forced off with leg injuries against Brentford, with Marcelo Bielsa saying it was too early to say how serious they were in the immediate aftermath. However, in better news, Luke Ayling (£4.3m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) returned to the starting XI and bench respectively, and combined for Leeds United’s last gasp equaliser.

As for Brentford, Thomas Frank revealed that Ivan Toney (£6.7m) has tested positive for Covid-19, and as a result, missed today’s clash. The forward, currently owned by 22.1% of FPL managers, is also set to sit out Friday’s match against Watford in Gameweek 16, and possibly against Manchester United next Tuesday, too.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial (£7.6m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.8m) were both absent from Ralf Rangnick’s matchday squad, which the German tactician touched on prior to kick-off:

“Jesse and Anthony indicated after yesterday’s training that they didn’t feel well. They felt pain, this is the reason why they are not in the squad.”

On the suspension front, Sergi Canos (£5.5m) picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign, and as a result, will miss Gameweek 16.

Meanwhile, Raphinha (£6.7m), Tyler Roberts (£5.8m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) were also cautioned, and are now just one booking away from one-match bans.

GAMEWEEK 15 TAKEAWAYS

UNITED UNDER RANGNICK – FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Ralf Rangnick’s reign at Manchester United got off to a winning start with victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday. Despite limited time on the training pitch, there were visible signs of improvement from the outset, as they lined up in a 4-2-2-2 formation, with Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) partnering Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) up front.

Manchester United’s average position map v Crystal Palace in Gameweek 15

There was, as expected, a greater emphasis on pressing in the final-third, with the full-backs given plenty of license to get forward and provide the width. In fact, Alex Telles‘ (£5.0m) 66 touches in the opponent’s half was more than any other player on the pitch, while Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) kept his place ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.2m), which is one to monitor moving forward.

Notably, this was United’s first Old Trafford clean sheet since back in April, having conceded in 15 consecutive home matches prior to today, which does suggest we could find some value in their backline over the festive period.

They did lose a bit of momentum towards the end, but all in all, this was an encouraging start to the Rangnick era.

“For me, it was logical not to change too many positions or too many things after the win against Arsenal. Everyone was fully fit, nobody was injured, fully recovered, I started to play the same starting XI.

The question was how do we get pressure on the ball, how do we get control? So, I decided to play 4-2-2-2 with two strikers, not Cristiano alone up front, together with Marcus, using pace for vertical balls.

And, at the same time, with Jadon and Bruno on the two 10 positions, for the rest [of the players] it was the same. We had enough space with Bruno and Jadon in those 10 positions for our full-backs to play forward and ask for the ball on the wing. So, they almost played like wing-backs. Especially in the first-half, Alex and Diogo, did extremely well offensively and that’s why I played 4-2-2-2. I’m a big fan of every player plays in his best possible position.

The most challenging, demanding positions in that formation are the two 10s but I still think, especially when Palace was in possession, Bruno and Jadon did well. It was a little bit new but not that new, it doesn’t make that much difference if Jadon plays a little further inside or outside but defensively they both did well. – Ralf Rangnick

BAMFORD ON THE WATCHLIST

Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) marked his return from injury by snatching his team a point in the fifth minute of added time against Brentford on Sunday, as Leeds United moved up to 14th in the table. The England forward came on after 68 minutes, and could perhaps become an option for our frontlines once the Whites fixtures ease after Christmas.

Elsewhere, Raphinha (£6.7m) delivered another assist, his fourth attacking return in his last five starts, though with Chelsea (a), Manchester City (a), Arsenal (h) and Liverpool (a) up next, he has already been sold by over 70,000 managers since yesterday’s deadline.

DIFFERENTIALS DELIVER AS SPURS MAINTAIN UNBEATEN LEAGUE START UNDER CONTE

Differentials Ben Davies (£4.4m), Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) and Lucas Moura (£6.4m), plus Son Heung-min (£10.4m), all bagged double-digit returns on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur moved up to fifth in the table and remain unbeaten under Antonio Conte.

As for Davies, the budget defender is offering excellent value right now, averaging over seven points per match under the Italian, where he has featured as a left-sided centre-back.

“Ben is playing very well and I think that that role specifically, I can get out the best of him. And it happens the same with (Cesar) Azpilicueta and I think the three central defenders, it’s important to be good defensively. But at the same time, for me it’s important to play football, have personality and play the ball.

Also, when you find a team that’s defending very low, it’s very important in this system. I need players with personality to play the ball and also to be offensive.

Ben is one of these players, he shows great solidity and plays well defensively. I’m happy for him. We are talking about a really good person, a good guy. He’s always really focussed and concentrated. He played well.” – Antonio Conte on Ben Davies

VILLA ON THE UP

Following today’s 2-1 win over Leicester City, it’s now three wins in four for Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. The victory lifts them into the top half of the table, and with a nice run of fixtures from Gameweek 17 onwards, they could offer FPL managers plenty of value.

At the back, Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) netted his first and second goals of the campaign on Sunday, though it is Matty Cash (£5.0m) who has really caught the eye in the final-third, with his 12 penalty box touches only bettered by Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) amongst all defenders since Gerrard’s appointment.

Aston Villa’s fixtures ease from Gameweek 17, with appealing matches against Norwich City, Burnley, Leeds United and Brentford before the January break

STAT-WATCH – GAMEWEEK 15

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.