243
Scout Notes December 6

Smith Rowe injury latest as Gray stars: FPL notes from Everton v Arsenal

243 Comments
Share

EVERTON 2-1 ARSENAL

  • Goals: Richarlison (£7.4m), Demarai Gray (£5.5m) | Martin Odegaard (£5.4m)
  • Assists: Gray, Andre Gomes (£4.9m) | Kieran Tierney (£4.7m)
  • Bonus: Richarlison x3, Tierney x3, Odegaard x1

THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR RICHARLISON AS GRAY HAULS

Demarai Gray’s (£5.5m) late winner at Goodison Park on Monday night ended a run of eight Premier League matches without a win for Everton. They had to do it the hard way, with Richarlison (£7.4m) twice seeing goals ruled out by VAR, but this was a much-improved display by Rafa Benitez’s side, with victory lifting them up to 12th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

As for Gray, he has been a real talisman for Everton this season, and bagged a nine-point haul in Gameweek 15 courtesy of a goal and assist. As a result, he has now scored more league goals than any other Toffee in 2021/22, with five, while his three assists is only beaten by Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.4m).

There could be value in the winger from Gameweek 18, too, when his side embark on a kind run of fixtures right through until Gameweek 26:

However, we should point out that all three of Gray’s efforts tonight arrived outside of the box, while he also failed to register a single touch inside Arsenal’s penalty area.

Demarai Gray’s xG shot map v Arsenal in Gameweek 15

“I was asking him because he had a knock and we didn’t know if he could carry on. But he said ‘yeah, yeah I can carry on” – Rafael Benitez on Demarai Gray

Elsewhere, Lucas Digne (£5.1m) was a surprise omission from the matchday squad despite playing 90 minutes against Liverpool last week, with Benitez opting to swerve the question when probed on his absence after the game:

The main priority for me is the team. We have to concentrate on that. Ben Godfrey did really well. He is a good player and we must get the best from him.”

Meanwhile, Yerry Mina’s (£4.9m) comeback lasted just 30 minutes, as he went off injured and headed straight down the tunnel, with Mason Holgate (£4.2m) replacing him in Everton’s back four.

“He has had a bad time with injury and he is coming back after one month. Today was in the hamstring. He is really down now but hopefully he can recover quickly. We will have to assess him.” – Rafael Benitez on Yerry Mina’s injury

AUBAMEYANG BENCHED / SMITH ROWE INJURY LATEST

Following tonight’s 2-1 defeat, it’s now back-to-back losses for Arsenal, with just one clean sheet in their last four. However, with good fixtures to come in December – Southampton (h), West Ham United (h), Leeds United (a), Norwich City (a) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) – owners of their backline assets shouldn’t be too concerned, especially given that only Liverpool have kept more clean sheets than Mikel Arteta’s side since Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) made his debut in Gameweek 4.

Further forward, they were poor in an attacking sense tonight, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.7m) dropped to the bench and also guilty of spurning a good opportunity when he did finally come on. As a result, the Gabon international has now failed to score in each of his last six Premier League appearances, with big misses against Newcastle United and Watford, plus his withdrawal at Old Trafford when his side needed an equaliser, real low points.

Elsewhere, Emile Smith Rowe (£6.1m) wasn’t fit enough to make the squad, after suffering a knock during the second-half of Thursday’s defeat at Manchester United, which Mikel Arteta touched on in his post-match interview:

“He was with pain and could not train or travel. We will see how he is.”

… while Gabriel Martinelli (£5.2m) also picked up an injury:

“I don’t know. We will have to assess him. He felt something in his hamstring so I am not very positive about it.”

Kieran Tierney (£4.7m) made his first start since Gameweek 8, as he replaced Nuno Tavares (£4.3m) at left-back, and duly provided his first assist of the season, plus a clean sheet too, having been withdrawn just after the hour mark.

“We made some changes today, the same with Kieran (Tierney), you have to freshen up, there’s a lot of games coming up and we want everyone fit and available. Auba’s more of a threat in behind, more down the left, Laca’s more of a link player. They’re different.” – Mikel Arteta

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina (Holgate 31), Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon (Iwobi 87), Gray, Townsend (Gomes 66), Richarlison

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney (Tavares 65), Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli (Nketiah 71), Lacazette (Aubameyang 85)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

243 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    going to get a bit choppy

    Open Controls
  2. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Logs in to FPL, checks for Spurs & Brighton players in my squad … lets out a sigh of relief with only Sanchez on my bench …

    So who has a squad that is Spurs & Brighton heavy ? Must be a worry

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Just Sanchez & Steele. Don't it gets called off.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        *doubt

        Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        a week a go the Munster rugby club had 1 case of Covid, two days later they had 10 … this new variant is faster than Gareth Bale is his prime

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Got 3 Spurs… but fortunately took out Duffy and Toney last week or Covid could really have done for my FPL chances this week!

      Open Controls
    3. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      do brighton have covid too

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        no but they play Spurs

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        No, something like 8 first team squad members injured

        Open Controls
    4. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Sanchez Steele Son Reguilon Locadia

      Open Controls
    5. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      up to 6 Spurs players with Covid reported in The Times

      Open Controls
    6. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Pronoun carnage!

      Open Controls
  3. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Son Raphinha Gallagher
    Antonio

    Foster Livramento Jimenez Davis

    2FT, 0.6itb

    Jimenez out, then who else out:

    1. Gallagher
    2. Raphinha

    King in, then who else in:

    A. Foden
    B. Bilva

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Man City play today.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Won’t make the move until later in the week…?!

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          You'll be making different transfers by then.

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Son out?

            Open Controls
            1. Salah’s Sonnet
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              absolutely not

              Open Controls
            2. Amartey Partey
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              It is sounding like it.

              Open Controls
              1. Salah’s Sonnet
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                How? Why?
                It's not

                Open Controls
                1. Amartey Partey
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Son is one of the players rumoured to have tested positive for covid.

                  Open Controls
  4. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Risers: Tomiyasu (4.7)

    Fallers: Hwang (5.6) Pereira (5.2) Moutinho (4.9) Chalobah (4.7)

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers ears, Ragabolly

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      I thought Bernado might rise again.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        He will soon enough. 3 more price rise days before the deadline

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Got him in before his first price rise so I hope you are right!

          Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Thanks Ragabolly.
      Looked like Bernardo and Dennis were gonna rise again.

      Open Controls
    4. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
    5. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Cheers, hope Bilva and Dennis hang on till European football finishes. Probably not.

      Open Controls
  5. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    If Son is one of the players with covid it makes my transfers very easy

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Given he played when Royal didn't, who knows.

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        just a twitter rumour going round he is one of the 6. Of course we will get confirmation before the deadline though

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I’m not falling for that one again! Got caught out last time when I sold him amid rumours!

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeto__Bandito
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            lol he had it that time, negative test post deadline

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              I know just not risking it with him, was bad enough last season selling him before a mega haul at Old Trafford when Jose said he was injured!

              Open Controls
              1. Cheeto__Bandito
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                yea I think most of us will. never forgive Jose for that

                Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      He will still bash out 2 negative tests before the game and then get a brace

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      You’re thinking Fred’s the answer too then, right?

      Open Controls
  6. GW15 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning - Jan to May L…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 15.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Got Ben Davies with absolute 0 research, simply based on a recent FFS article.

      Oh, and have Richarlison

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Rough: another heavy defence wipe out (Trent doesn't count as every one has him)
      Smooth: City double-midfield survived Peptation and both returned.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Everyone has Cancelo and James as well

        Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Rough: Took Son off captaincy last minute.

      Smooth: Sticking with Mount paid off, and my differential Wilson scored again.

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Rough: Everything

      Smooth: Nothing

      Open Controls
    5. RedLightning - Jan to May L…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Rough.
      Second successive terrible Gameweek.
      In GW14 I scored only 54, dropped from 61k to 103k and was eliminated from Last Man Standing.
      In GW15 I scored only 38, dropped to 151k and was eliminated from both FFS Cups.

      Open Controls
    6. Hochoki
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Bowen was on my bench till toney tested covid positive

      Open Controls
    7. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Rough: Bowen stuck to my bench
      Smooth: Transferred in Bilva and got a gray arrow

      Open Controls
    8. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Rough: James has scored a grand total of 1 point in the 3 gameweeks that I have owned/played him
      Smooth: Sneaked into the top 18k

      Open Controls
    9. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Rough: Not much. Reguilon injury and Vardy only getting 25 mins
      Smooth: Bernardo transfer paying off and Son haul again.

      Open Controls
    10. OleBall
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Rough: Down 70% rank

      Smooth: Still 10k rank

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Wrong team link in your profile?

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Busted!

          Open Controls
          1. OleBall
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            That was last seasons hahaha

            Try now

            Open Controls
    11. Esalman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Rough: after a lot of thinking I put Broja second on the bench, as a result got Jimenez 1 pointer for ESR autosub.
      Smooth: after getting ridiculed last week for transferring in Zaha for Mount, transferred him out again for Bilva. That and the midfield of Son Salah and Raphinha carried me to 55 points and green arrow.

      Open Controls
    12. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Rough: Didn't captain Bernado or Son

      Smooth: Fourth great GW in a row rising to 400k from 1.8m only 4 GW's ago

      Open Controls
    13. lugs
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Rough
      Broja last on bench, meant White first subbing in for Toney, Reggie injury & booking for zero points

      Smooth
      63pts, thanks to Son(c), Wilson, Trent & Salah

      Open Controls
    14. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Had 2FT's to burn prior to this gameweeks wildcard so did Gallagher & Jimenez (3pts combined) to Bilva & Toney (Bilva 15 pointer and Toney didn't play but Antonio first on bench for 5pts for a combined 20pts)...+17pts...i'll take it?!! Wildcard is looking shiny!!

      Open Controls
  7. Egg noodle
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    At this rate Salah is going to end this season on 400 points.

    Open Controls
  8. Mozumbus
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Which GW is the best in the coming ones to play WC? and why?
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Depends on your team.
        Maybe next GW or this one.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          If you have Spurs and Brighton players it might be this one.

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Thanks. Yes I have Son and Sanchez (Foster) along with (Veltman). FT already utilized for Toney>Dennis. Raphinha is having fixture turn. This sounds the time then!

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                I'd wait until we know more about the covid news at Spurs.

                Open Controls
        3. Egg noodle
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Vardy to Ronny. Yay? And what should I do with my other 2 goddamn forwards Benteke and hwang

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Surely Hwang needs to be Dennis/King? I'd prioritise that over the Vardy/Ronny move with Vardy against Newcastle next GW

            Open Controls
            1. Steiger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              This. Removing Vardy before Newcastle could backfire.

              Open Controls
          2. Salah’s Sonnet
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Not for me. Too expensive. Benteke and Hwang need to go

            Open Controls
          3. Don Van Vliet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Yes.
            King + 4.5

            Open Controls
        4. wowo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Is Tierney come off tactical or off injured? Just simply not fit to make 90min?
          1. Tierney
          2. Tomiyasu
          3. Coufal with 5.1 m itb in WC this week.
          Who are the best two Manu defenders for the kind run of fixture? Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. OleBall
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Just easing him in i think

            United defence there's only really Maguire nailed right now

            Open Controls
        5. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Thoughts on this team? Plan to upgrade Omo next gw if no other issues.

          Sanchez
          Taa cancelo rudiger Alonso
          Salah bilva Jota Bowen
          Ronaldo king

          Foster esr omo Scarlett

          Open Controls
        6. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          My decision to not go Huang King this week paid off.

          Open Controls
          1. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            38 mins ago

            Umm how so? Am I missing something?

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              32 mins ago

              Presume as he wasn’t Hwang King he had time to watch the games?

              Open Controls
              1. A-L
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Bushwhacker would know

                Open Controls
          2. BERGKOP
            • 10 Years
            31 mins ago

            I see very little upside in refraining

            Open Controls
        7. Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          With KDB Starting today,seems like Gundogan is all but nailed to start vs Wolves(or maybe both)
          Can’t see KDB rushed to play again back in the weekend.

          Open Controls
          1. Balls of Steel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Fairly doubtful he starts both fixtures..he is becoming more and more fragile and Pep will really have to manage his minutes over the Christmas pile up!

            Open Controls
            1. Lord of Ings
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Talking about KDB? Or Gundogan?

              Open Controls
              1. Balls of Steel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Kevin 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Lord of Ings
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Yep.
                  Do you see Kevin starting vs wolves?
                  Or Rodri silva Gundogan in midfield likely?

                  Open Controls
          2. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            The term “nailed” doesn’t quite exist in Peps world

            Open Controls
            1. Lord of Ings
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              21 mins ago

              Unless you’re Bernardo silva
              Who’ll also face rotation soon I guess.

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                20 mins ago

                Oh yes. Only Ederson is nailed. Rest will always be rotated at some stage

                Open Controls
                1. Lord of Ings
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Currently have gundo foden
                  Would you do the sideways move of gundo to silva for a -4? Probably not?

                  Open Controls
                  1. La Roja
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I wouldn’t do that

                    Open Controls
        8. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Any love for Bruno, keeping in view the fixture turn?

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              22 mins ago

              Apart from Salah there aren’t any player worth 11m+ at this stage. Bilva, Jota, Foden, Mount are so much better with their conversion rates and allows you to have a solid defence

              Open Controls
              1. fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                This

                Open Controls
            2. ZTF
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Not without pens

              Open Controls
          • gart888
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Good to go?

            Guaita
            TAA Cancelo Rudiger James
            Salah Bernardo Jota Bowen
            Antonio Vardy

            Dennis Livramento Sissoko

            Open Controls
            1. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Solid

              Open Controls
          • La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            No price changes today?

            Open Controls
            1. waldo666
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Scroll up.

              Open Controls
          • ZTF
            • 7 Years
            51 mins ago

            DDG [Ward]
            James TAA Cancelo [Livra] [Coady]
            Raphinha Salah Jota Son Maddison
            Antonio Saint-Maximin [Gelhardt]

            2 FT

            Son, Raphinha to Bilva, Foden?

            Open Controls
          • jon.terry.tfh
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            51 mins ago

            If Son is confirmed out, which mf should I swap to for a double swoop from Toney to cr7? Budget is only 6.0 so priced out of bowen and esr

            Ramsdale
            the template 3
            Salah Jota Raphinha Bilva Son
            Toney* benteke king
            1ft 1.3 itb

            1. Gray
            2. Townsend
            3. A 4.5 mf and play king every week

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Gray or wait for Gallagher to drop

              Open Controls
            2. Calum Undisputed
                just now

                3 t
                hang on to more money itb
                will come in gd for upgrades

                Open Controls
            3. The Riders of Mohan
              • 7 Years
              44 mins ago

              Sanchez Foster
              TAA Cancelo James Dias* Livra
              Salah Foden Jota* Mount Bowen
              Antonio Dennis Toney*

              Thinking next couple GWs for exact price now. So, Coufal may be 4.4 due to price rises.
              Dias / Toney / Jota > Coufal / Watkins / Sancho

              A few benching headaches but at least theres a bench!

              Open Controls
            4. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              41 mins ago

              I see the FPL cup is back this week. I know most old timers tend to think it's a joke but is there any love for it in here? I've had a few good runs in previous seasons and I built a furthest in the cup prize into my mini league a few years back which provides some monetary incentive. I actually really enjoy it. It's interesting playing off against completely off template teams each week.

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                7 mins ago

                Luck of the draw is more important.

                Open Controls
              2. lugs
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                i enjoy it while i'm in it, which usually isen't very long, at least i might have a better chance of winning my country cup, which is a nice addition this year

                Open Controls
              3. Holmes
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I have only qualified for it once and even at that time, got knocked out in first round 😆

                Looking forward to it, hopefully can manage to survive first few rounds this time.

                Open Controls
            5. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              40 mins ago

              Replace Sanchez or foster? For who?

              Open Controls
              1. Schliegs
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                Yeah I think I will have to replace McCarthy as I have him and Foster. I would probably hold on Sanchez because he could be back next week and it’s not really worth a transfer.

                If you’re dying to make the transfer though I think it’s very hard to go past Ramsdale, definitely most upside. The other keeper I’m looking at is DDG but we don’t know how solid in defence they will be with a new manager so might be a wait and see.

                Open Controls
              2. BrazilianGooner
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                DDG or Ramsdale.

                Open Controls
              3. Calum Undisputed
                  2 mins ago

                  DDG

                  Open Controls
                • Calum Undisputed
                    just now

                    u have transfer to burn ?
                    usually wud not use on GK unless both out or not guarantee to start

                    Open Controls
                • ZTF
                  • 7 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Choose one

                  A) Foden and B.Silva
                  B) Ronaldo and Foden (-4)
                  C) Ronaldo and B.Silva (-4) and bank 0.6m

                  Open Controls
                  1. Schliegs
                    • 5 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  2. Calum Undisputed
                      10 mins ago

                      C

                      Open Controls
                    • bso
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Ronaldo simply not worth the money with all those great mids around.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Pukki Blinders
                    • 2 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Bit of a dilemma here.

                    A. Sancho + Broja as 8th attacker
                    B. Watkins + King as 8th attacker

                    Open Controls
                    1. ZTF
                      • 7 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      I’d say B for sure

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pukki Blinders
                        • 2 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        No United attack is scary over this run

                        Open Controls
                        1. ZTF
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Do that then

                          Open Controls
                  4. bso
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    A - Dier + Pukki
                    B - Reguilon + Broja

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 2 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Hold off on that, Spurs covid outbreak so the game may be postponed

                      Open Controls
                      1. bso
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Thanks for the heads up!

                        Open Controls
                  5. McSauce
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Best Watford striker for next few GWs?

                    Cucho
                    King
                    Dennis

                    Open Controls
                  6. POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Currently favouring 4-4-2, but maybe 3-4-3 or 4-3-3

                    Bench either Antonio(bur), Rüdiger(LEE) or Gallagher(EVE) respectively.

                    Open Controls
                    1. klopptimusprime
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      433

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.