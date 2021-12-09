207
FanTeam December 9

How to turn little more than £2 into €100k with FanTeam’s ‘WCOFF’ event

207 Comments
It’s time to introduce FanTeam’s festive bonanza: the World Championship of Fantasy Football (WCOFF), an event that will take place over two Gameweeks between December 26th and 30th.

There’s a whopping €500,000 prize pot to be split between the top 121 competitors, with wallet-widening rewards ranging from €1,500 to €100,000.

Unless you are particularly flush with cash, ignore the £1k buy-in – the great news is that qualification can be earned by succeeding in feeder (or “satellite” contests, to use the correct terminology) beforehand for a lot less money.

Our in-house FanTeam expert and last year’s season-long £200k winner, Josh Wooldridge, did just that recently when triumphing in some midweek satellites that only cost a few quid to enter.

THE WCOFF PRIZE POOL

HOW TO PLAY FOR €500k FROM LITTLE MORE THAN £2

FanTeam have created a three-step system that gives users the chance to qualify for as little as £2.31. You will find the satellites in the tournament lobby up until the WCOFF begins.

  • Step 1 – €2.75/£2.31 entry

Start your journey for €2.75/£2.31 and battle it out to qualify for entry to Step 2. 

  • Step 2 – Qualifying ticket from Step 1 or €55 entry

If you have qualified from Step 1 you gain a ticket into any Step 2 event of your choosing. It’s only if you want to skip the first step, will you then have to pay the €55 entry fee. Step 2 tournaments will also be running regularly so spot the one you think you have the best chance at and go for the ticket to the big one

  • Step 3 – Qualifying ticket from Step 2 or €1,000 entry

If you have made it to Step 3 then that is it: you have won your €1,000 seat to the big event!

Here a some of the qualification events coming up over the coming days:

  • Brentford v Watford (Friday 10 December, 8pm)
  • Man of the Match (Saturday 11 December, 12:30pm)
  • Manchester City v Wolves (Saturday 11 December, 12:30pm)
  • EPL WM (Saturday 11 December, 3pm)
  • Norwich City v Manchester United (Saturday 11 December, 5:30pm)
  • Sunday Double (Sunday 12 December, 2pm)
  • Crystal Palace v Everton (Sunday 12 December, 4:30pm)

ARE FANTEAM’S RULES THE SAME AS FPL?

Here’s the great news: anyone with any sort of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) experience should be able to pick up FanTeam’s game without issue. The rules, scoring and prices are very similar, shown in detail below.

It’s essentially FPL but with huge cash prizes. Given that paid entry mini-leagues are now strongly discouraged by the Premier League, the FanTeam game offers Fantasy managers a legitimate opportunity to make money from their management expertise.

Unlike the main FanTeam game, WCOFF is essentially two Free Hit teams of 11 players – one for Gameweek 19 and one for Gameweek 20. There is a 105.0m budget, with at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward to be picked.

A maximum of three players from a single Premier League team can be selected. There are no substitutes.

Additionally, a captain and vice-captain has to be nominated every week; the player handed the armband will score double points.

All sound very familiar? That’s because the two games are largely the same – although there are a handful of differences to watch out for.

KEY RULES DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM WCOFF AND FPL
  • Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘purchase price’.
  • The ‘Safety Net’ feature makes up for the lack of substitutes. If your player doesn’t start a match, he’ll automatically be replaced by the next-priced (descending) starter in that team’s position who did. For example, if midfielder Mohamed Salah was rested, he would be switched for a cheaper Liverpool midfielder who played, like Sadio Mane.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

Seasoned FPL managers should have no problem in adjusting to FanTeam and running a squad with its familiar scoring system, shown above.

KEY SCORING DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.
  • Shots on target that don’t end up as goals are rewarded (+0.4 for midfielders and forwards, +0.6 for defenders)

HEAD TO THE FANTEAM LOBBY HERE

#ad 18+ begambleaware.org

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Apologies if it's been covered but only catching up now. Just heard that Spurs offered to play Rennes match next Wednesday, but I was sure that if they couldn't play today that likelihood is they can't play until next weekend. Next Thursday they're due to play Leicester so this would be a day before that game. What's the thinking here? Is it possible that the PL have already accepted Spurs won't play Sunday or Thursday so they're able to offer to play this game out? Even then it doesn't make sense why the PL would be happy with that. Unless they feel they'll be able to play Leicester and will play a youth team to the Rennes game

    1. Baps hunter
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      When I tried to google that some hours ago, I found nothing. Only Rennes complaining that they had fly for nothing. So there are probably "new news"?

      1. NateDog
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Hmmm I'm wondering if it's true then. Heard it on the radio on the way into work so I assumed it was well known but I too can't find much on it either.

        1. XX SMICER XX
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I find the above very interesting.

          Not sure the prem would let Spurs arrange a game 1 day before the Leicester game is meant to take place!

          2. Hazz
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/Daily_Hotspur/status/1468908441271951362?

      And my reply to that is...

      Spurs are surely taking the piss a bit here.

      I can understand postponing Brighton, but they've also (potentially) asked the Premier League to postpone a game next Wednesdays (due to COVID), yet they're proposing they play the European game a day earlier (where COVID not as much a concern)...?

      Understand it may be related to UEFA needing to play the games before the New Year but surely Spurs are messing about here.

      1. NateDog
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ah so it does look to be true.

        And I agree. It doesn't make sense really. Surely the PL would have an issue with a team requesting to postpone a game then using that postponement to allow themselves to possibly play a game in a different competition not even a day later or on the same day, but earlier?

        2. Finding Timo
  2. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    How many goals do we think
    Ronaldo gets v Norwich ?

    1. Baps hunter
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      I expect him to get 3 goals in next two, but I will probably be disappointed. Hoping for a brace, expecting 1. Most likely outcomes in order are probably 1,0,2,3 but it's tight between first two tbh.

      1. Finding Timo
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh agree 3 goals from next 2 sounds right - trying to work out whether taking -4 or -8 to get him but depends on ESr, foden & Jesus news

        2. XX SMICER XX
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not sure. Question is whether to captain him over Salah

      3. Karan14
  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Can we assume the Brighton vs Spurs game is definitely off?

    Would like to get in DDG before his price rise.

    1. Baps hunter
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd say we can. I personally wouldn't hesitate to sell Sanchez for DdG now.

      4. Mufc202020
  4. Mufc202020
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    I just don’t know if I should bring Ronaldo in now for Vardy. He would be my captain if I did.

    Thoughts?

    1. The Mantis
    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      let me know when you know

      2. XX SMICER XX
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I made that move. TBC whether I captain Ronaldo over Salah

      5. Camzy
  5. Camzy
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Alright midfield combo time.

    I have Salah, Jota, Silva. Two slots left with 2 FTs. What is the best combo?

    A) Sterling
    B) Sancho
    C) Rashford
    D) Gundo
    E) Bowen
    F) Mount

    I can afford just 1 City mid (since I have Cancelo + Bilva) and I can't do Sterling + either United mid.

    Currently thinking Sterling + Mount. But Sterling + Bowen is good too. Maybe Sancho instead of Sterling.

    1. Collie01
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      My preference would probably be Bowen and then either Sancho or Gundogan.

      I still think Sterling is too expensive compared to all the other City assets. Rashford has looked poor anytime I've seen him lately.

      2. Baps hunter
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I have Gundo + Bowen, but only because I have big 5 at the back and CR7, so I simply couldn't afford anything else. I believe I'd like to have Mount, but grass is always greener on the other side. Sterling I wouldn't personally get, but feel free.

      3. Tonyawesome69
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bowen and Mount would be my two picks.

      4. NABIL - FPL otai
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      No Bruno?

      I think he'll do well over the festive period, arguably better than ol' man Ronnie

      1. Camzy
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bruno reduces the last mid slot to someone lower than Bowen who has to start every week and there's no one I want.

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Doucoure amazing fixtures just a bit later

          5. The Mantis
    5. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      gundo and bowen for me

      6. Hart-ake
    6. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bowen and Gundo. Maybe Mount though.

      7. The Mentaculus
    7. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      +1 for Bowen & Mount. Would give us the exact same mids

      8. Magic Zico
    8. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rashford Bowen

      9. Gazza2000
    9. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      DE

      Open Controls
    10. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have those 3, plus Foden and Gilmour. I have money ITB to do Gilmour to Bowen but I don't want to take a hit for it this week.

      Ongoing fitness issues aside, I still think Foden is the best pick in the City midfield. I think that Bilva will probably regress but I'm hoping to get some more points out of him before he does, I think in this game it's important not to look a gift horse in the mouth e.g. Gundo and Lingard last year. I don't like Gundo as an option this season, he's not a consistent point scorer and despite his low price, I think Bowen is offering more than him (more involved in attacks, on set pieces) and is even cheaper.

      Sterling's an interesting one. I think he's a great option in a vacuum. Problem is he's way overpriced. It's hard to expect him to outscore Foden and Bilva by 50%, which is how much more he costs. The usual discussion around mid-priced mids carries the caveat that you don't have a large sum of money lying around, if you have 11m+ for Sterling you might as well go for Ronaldo who will be more nailed, more involved in attacks and have even better fixtures. Alternatively it brings Bruno into the equation who will still be the best United mid, it's just that no one is considering him because of his incredibly poor value for money. Likewise for Sterling, in my opinion.

      Mount, I think we still need to see a bit more from Chelsea, they're going through a bit of a rough patch and fixtures aren't nearly as good as United, City and WHU. Not a bad option definitely but hard to make the argument on paper that he's a better asset than Bowen.

      6. rokonto
  6. rokonto
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    How nany games will Son miss?

    1. Baps hunter
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      At least 2, maybe 3. More is unlikely, but not impossible.

      7. Pep Roulette
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hey fam! Which option?

    A. Son to Bowen for -4

    B. Son & Vardy to Ronaldo(C) & Bowen for -8 (I'm considering B because I've to upgrade Mbeumo next gameweek!)

    0 FT
    0 ITB

    Guaita
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah Son* Jota Bernardo Mbeumo
    Vardy King

    Foster* Livramento Duffy* Davis*

    1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ballsy B for me.

      2. The Mentaculus
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Vardy vs NEW outscores Ronaldo vs nor imo

      3. Baps hunter
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I did get Ronaldo and Bowen in for -8, (Jesus, Son, and Toney out). I will still give armband to Salah. Lei covid outbreak is a risk for Vardy, perhaps not big, but it's still there.

      8. Hazardous1983
  8. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kane and toney to ronaldo and which 6.4 and under?

    1. The Mantis
    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      got to be Dennis or King

      1. Baps hunter
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Afcon getting closer like price difference, so probably King now.

        2. denial
    2. denial
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Watford striker

      3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tekkers

      9. Hazardous1983
  9. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Go ronaldo or go big in midfield

    Cureent mid is jota bernardo salah smith rowe sissoko

    1. Nightf0x
    1. Nightf0x
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      im going big on mid.

      1. denial
      1. denial
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm tempted to do this too.

        2. denial
    2. denial
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      This is the question I have too. Premium strikers have massively let me down this season. I'm not convinced at all but Kane to Ronnie just looks so obvious.

      10. Hazardous1983
  10. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ronaldo or antonio

    1. Bubz
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      You can't compare two players with a 4m price difference in isolation

      Open Controls
  11. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    So many people are sleeping on Cash.

    Great fixtures GW17 onwards bar Chelsea, very attacking and suits Gerrard gameplay very well..

    Alonso (if he plays lots of minutes this GW) to Cash high on my radar

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I mean after this GW (liv)

      2. Hart-ake
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sleeping on cash, pretty gangster.

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Suits my style

        3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Done as part of my -12 this week, snuggled on bench this week, released like a burrowing greyhound out of the traps the following g/w.
      I like him.

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well done. You'll be rewarded handsomely, trust me

        4. The Mentaculus
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Yeah if I replace Alonso, Cash would at least be higher on my list than some other trending picks (Dalot, Coufal)

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Good. I like to jump early here

        5. Holmes
    5. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Might give a shot, will need some adjustments though, budget is tight.

      Open Controls
  12. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Does Jacob Ramsey keep his place in Villa side? Looks like an interesting 4.5 mid

    13. denial
  13. denial
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Get Ronnie in for Kane -4 and not have a playing keeper this week

    Or

    Sanchez out for ddg to play 11?

    1. Baps hunter
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Both

      14. Nightf0x
  14. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    dalot or teles

    1. Pep Roulette
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Dalot

      2. XX SMICER XX
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dalot

      15. Drogba Legend
  15. Drogba Legend
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have fallen 50k last two weeks to drop down to 63k OR. Help appreciated

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger - James
    Salah - Jota - Saka
    Toney**-Kane - Dennis

    4.0 - Raphinha - Livra - Brownhill

    A) Save + play Raph/Livra
    B) Toney out
    C) Kane > Vardy/Ronaldo
    D) Raphinha > Bowen
    E) Something else

    1. denial
    1. denial
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      C and play Raph

      1. Mozumbus
      1. Mozumbus
          1 min ago

          This

          2. The Mentaculus
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Kane out

        3. XX SMICER XX
      3. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Arguments for you to move on Kane, Raph and Toney.

        Kane & Toney may miss the next 2 due to covid. Raph fixtures are poor but his form is good

        1. GoonerGirl
        1. GoonerGirl
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          It's between C and D with Ronaldo for me, I'd probably go with C and Ron.

          2. Pukki Blinders
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Have Dalot. Ramsdale blanks in gw25...

      Who would you go with?

      A. DDG
      B. Ramsdale

      1. Bobby Digital
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

        2. The Mentaculus
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        B

        3. Bobby Digital
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Last decision:

      A. Do I keep Wilson (lei) for one week and then get rid for Watkins.
      or
      B. Get Watkins now and bench him this week for White (SOU).

      1. The Mentaculus
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Want to say A as I'm holding him for now (& maybe just benching for 17-19) and Leicester's defence is all over the place atm, but it seems like a risky time to be booking in transfer 1 week after WC

        1. Bobby Digital
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          So it's basically White (SOU) or Wilson (lei)...

          2. XX SMICER XX
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        A for now. Monitor covid situation at Leicester.
        If game goes ahead then you want Wilson, Leicester conceding 2 goals a game

        1. XX SMICER XX
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Are you on WC? If so then I agree with The Mentaculus

          4. BlzE_94
    4. BlzE_94
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Please can i have some suggestions on what you would do with this team. Quite a few players are a doubt this gw!

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo James Reguilon
      Salah Son Jota B.Silva ESR
      Vardy

      Steele King Livramento Locadia

      1. Riders of Yohan
      1. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Start King. I’d transfer out Son and probably Sanchez (what I’m doing). Son for mount, Bowen or another city mid

        Open Controls
      2. Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would lose Son and Sanchez for Bowen and DDG/Ramsdale

        3. Super Saints
      3. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        We have very similar teams and I'm stuck. You won't be benching King v Brentford that's for sure! Do you have any FT or MITB? Son and Reguilon out if they are going to miss two games for Bowen and White IMO. My team is,

        Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo James Reguilon
        Salah Son Bilva ESR
        Ronaldo King
        Steele Sissoko Livramento Scarlett

        4. The Mentaculus
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Tricky one... I'd definitely sell Son. Maybe play without a GK this week. Should be able to get 10 men out as such but dont mind selling Reguilon now also

        5. iL PiStOlErO
    5. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      WC activated

      DDG 3.9
      TAA Cancelo Rudi Dier Guehi
      Salah Jota Bilva Bowen Bisso
      CR7 Dennis Broja

      0.3 itb

      Want to keep Rudi instead of James and Dennis instead of King. Other then that any major changes here? Maybe Dier to Davies or avoid spurs after covid situation?

      1. Pep Roulette
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Avoid Spurs

        2. Mozumbus
      2. Mozumbus
          1 min ago

          Dier to White

          • Riders of Yohan
        • Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not sure why you’d want either of those tbh. James ceiling is so much higher and King has much better stats in the long run. Don’t like the dier and Broja picks, personally would downgrade broja to upgrade somewhere else. Prefer Dalot to dier

          3. Riders of Yohan
      3. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is this worth a -8?

        Out: Sanchez, Son, Kane, Hwang

        In: DDG, Bernardo/Mount, CR7, King

        Currently starting Livra with Hwang on the bench but think King will be worth the -4 in the long run?

        1. XX SMICER XX
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Why not do Hwang / King transfer next week and save 4 points?

          4. ididnt
      4. ididnt
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Worth a -4?

        Jimi, Mbeumo > Bilva, King

        Open Controls
      5. Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sanchez and Son to DDG and Silva done. Good to go? Would you play Benrahma or Raphinha?

        DDG
        Rudiger James TAA Cancelo
        Bernardo Salah Jota Benrahma
        Antonio Dennis

        Steele Raphinha Livramento Toney

        1. Super Saints
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Raph is twice the player even with that fixture

          Open Controls

