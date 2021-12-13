497
News December 13

Brentford v Man Utd in doubt as more Covid cases hit the Premier League

The surge in coronavirus cases has already put paid to Brighton and Hove Albon v Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 16 and now another upcoming Premier League match is in doubt.

It’s the Gameweek 17 clash between Brentford and Manchester United that’s at risk at the time of writing, following an outbreak of Covid-19 among the Red Devils’ first-team players and staff.

United confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they were in talks with the Premier League as to whether it was safe for Tuesday’s game in west London to go ahead.

The bad news may not end there, with the managers of Brighton and Aston Villa confirming a handful of positive cases at their own clubs.

WHAT IS THE LATEST REGARDING BRENTFORD V MAN UTD?

A club statement from United on Wednesday read as follows:

“Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection. Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

“Given THE cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective.

“Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”

ARE THERE ANY OTHER GAMEWEEK 17 MATCHES AT RISK?

LEICESTER CITY V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

With Spurs badly hit by Covid-19 last week and Leicester City confirming that eight players had succumbed to the virus or general illness problems ahead of the weekend, Thursday’s meeting between the two clubs at the King Power Stadium initially looked in some threat.

However, the Foxes still fulfilled their Gameweek 16 fixture against Newcastle without fuss and Spurs actually returned to training on Sunday.

Just when things were looking up, reports emerged on Monday that a further positive case had been confirmed among the Lilywhites’ first-team squad and that a wider outbreak had occurred across the under-23s camp.

NORWICH CITY V ASTON VILLA

There are Covid cases on both sides, although there was little indication from either manager in Monday’s press conferences that Tuesday’s match at Carrow Road was at risk.

Christos Tzolis is the Canaries’ only affected player, while Steven Gerrard said that Villa have got “a couple of cases on the playing side and a couple of cases on the staff side”. The Villans’ head coach wouldn’t name names due to “medical confidentiality”.

Sunday’s recovery training session at Villa was cancelled but the game, for now at least, is expected to go ahead.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION v WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Graham Potter faced the media on Monday afternoon and reported “three or four” positive cases, again without identifying the players affected.

“We have a combination of injury and covid. We are around three or four and that is something we have to deal with. We are just checking to make sure it is at that number.

“We have had tests today and make a decision as to whether we do another tomorrow. We just want to make sure it does not get too serious and more than three and four.” – Graham Potter

Albion reporter Andy Naylor suggests that “at least one of the positive tests” is not among the players who were already injured, suspended or doubts for the visit of Wolves.

Again, Wednesday’s match at the Amex is on as it stands but it’s a situation to monitor ahead of the FPL deadline.

MANCHESTER UNITED v BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (GAMEWEEK 18)

If Brentford v Manchester United was to fall by the wayside, regardless of what happens with Brighton v Wolves, then the Gameweek 18 clash between Ralf Rangnick’s troops and Albion on Saturday lunchtime would be the next cause for concern, following as it does only four days after the two clubs’ Gameweek 17 fixtures.

IMPACT ON FPL

With Brighton v Chelsea, Chelsea v Arsenal, Brighton v Spurs and Burnley v Spurs already outstanding matches thanks to a combination of Covid, the FIFA Club World Cup and inclement weather, any further Gameweek 17 postponements would add to the pool of fixtures that will form Double Gameweeks in the future.

As discussed previously, we won’t get one of those this calendar year – but results in the EFL Cup quarter-finals could have a say in determining whether Gameweek 21 becomes a double (or triple…).

As for the here and now, saving FPL transfers until as close to the Gameweek 17 deadline as possible is obviously advisable for starters, with more press conferences to come on Tuesday and further news expected on the Brentford v United game at the very least.

Splitting the captaincy and vice-captaincy between players involved in different games is common sense at the best of times and even more so when entire fixtures are at risk, while anyone having the fortune of being able to roll transfers – rather than go for ‘luxury’ short-term punts – would be best advised to do so as the number of coronavirus cases only looks set to rise further as we approach Christmas.

Avoiding triple-ups on one club and ensuring a full playing bench are other coping strategies discussed in Do I Not Like Orange’s Hot Topic but other than that, of course, the situation is out of our hands.

  1. Roni! Toni! Toney!
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    what would your front 3 be if you where on a FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Roni! Toni! Toney!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      *were

      Open Controls
    2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I’d have Lacazette in there

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Lukaku punt?

      Open Controls
    4. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Werner, Jesus and Ronaldo/Watkins(depending on Covid news)

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Wood, Dennis, fodder.
      I would probably go "all in" in midfield with Salah, Jota, Sterling, Foden and Bernardo.

      Open Controls
    6. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Watkins King Dennis

      Open Controls
  2. bigdip
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Who should I bring in to replace Jimenez? (1ft & 6.3mn itb)

    Ramsdale
    James - Rudiger - TAA
    RAPHINHA - Salah (c) - ESR - Bilva
    JIMENEZ - Watkins - King
    ______________________________
    Carson: Livra: Cancelo : Brownhill

    Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Chaos is a ladder.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yes. The higher you are, the bigger the drop. And pain when you fall.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Or how should that be said?

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        I bet Super Saints agrees with this one!

        Open Controls
      3. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        It still hurts when you fall from my lowly height

        Open Controls
  4. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Currently have triple Liverpool and contemplating triple Man City.

    That's obviously very risky during these postponements.

    However, with 4 or 5 teams being affected at the same time is spreading the cash any safer?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Triple City is dangerous with Pep, never mind covid too.

      Either Liverpool or City get a game cancelled. There are cases at Villa, we still don't know the Spurs situation... Liverpool might miss their next two games, you'd be down to bare bones before even considering other teams.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Go for it and act accordingly it a game is cancelled imo

        Open Controls
      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        True.
        I'm not too worried about Liverpool since most of us have triple Liverpool.
        But City is a worry, but I am wondering if we should change our points strategy and opt for a Covid strategy?
        If City and Liverpool games are not affected, it could be an opportunity lost.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I have triple City. Think a lot of people have at least double atm

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      This is about risk management and risk/reward ratio. Basically any match might be cancelled these days without a warning.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        True. But how far should we let that affect our transfer plans? Covid strategy more important than points strategy?

        Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Ed, Dias Cancelo, Bilva.

      Three of those should be safe enough.

      Open Controls
  5. RUUD!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    What's the consensus on Watkins v Ings? Looking at bringing one of them in this week.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Watkins for me less injury prone

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yeah Watkins overall i think

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      One is super fit & the other made of glass

      Open Controls
  6. Gandalf
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    What's the consensus if no confirmation before 6pm

    A. Keep Ronaldo
    B. Switch to Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      There should be info b4 then

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Are Villa safe from postponement?

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      There'll be confirmation before the deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Ahh for some reason thought it was 6pm tonight the deadline...

        Open Controls
  7. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bottomed. What would you do with this god awful team? Duffy/Son need to be my priority I think.

    A. Duffy > White
    B. Duffy > Targett
    C. Duffy, Son > White/Targett, Gallagher (-4)
    D. Duffy, Son > White/Targett, Mount (-4)

    De Gea*
    James, TAA, Livramento
    Salah, B.Silva, Son*, Jota
    Antonio, Dennis, Watkins

    (Steele, Allan*, Cancelo**, Duffy**)

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Exact cash also for Duffy > Alonso FT.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Obviously wait on news - but I'm thinking you should keep Son as they should be back playing soon if not this mid-week.
      Duffy & Cancelo are 1 week suspensions.

      So then maybe Allan > Ramsey
      Take the blank from DDG, Ramsey in for Son (if he misses).

      No hits - 10 players, only missing a keeper.
      Next gw Cancelo and Duffy back

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply.

        Yeah Duffy comes back to United and City soon afterwards though so wondering whether to get rid long term anyway? Not sure Allan > Ramsey is worth the FT, particularly as Allan is only yellow flagged and a doubt for this week only potentially. Agree Son can probably wait as I’ve held for this long.

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Hmmm you would keep Son? I've held him and Reguilon but want to sell Son so I can have a really strong all round squad.

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I don’t know who to replace him with. Who are you looking at?

          Open Controls
  8. baines is god
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Who to sell, Williams, Duffy or Manquillo?

    And who for, James, Rudiger or Alonso?

    right now leaning towards Duffy to Alonso to save 0.6m and make sure i have 11 players as Manquillo and Willliams will start and Duffy suspended

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      You have all? Manquillo.

      James.

      Open Controls
      1. baines is god
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        but then I have no playing subs for tomorrow? risk worth taking to keep Duffy over Manquillo?

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Maybe in your case selling Duffy makes sense, but will a Newcastle defender make a difference?

          Open Controls
  9. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Bowen or Gallagher?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Bowen will help me climb to the top ..or there about 😉

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Gallagher for me.
      But it's close.
      Both would be nice.

      Open Controls
    3. Jonflamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Gallagher

      Open Controls
    4. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Gallacher for me

      Open Controls
    5. TKC07
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Bowen if you don't own Antonio.

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    7. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'm going gallagher this week then bringing in Bowen next week hopefully

      Open Controls
  10. bigdip
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Who to replace Jimenez (6.3itb) to:
    A) Lukaku
    B) Ronaldo
    C) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      B then c then a

      Open Controls
      1. bigdip
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      You do realise the United game likely to be called off? B shouldn't be on the menu.

      Open Controls
      1. ilikewud
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Likely? I mean it could but the manager seemed to think it is going ahead.

        Open Controls
  11. RUUD!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    When does the 5 yellow card rule end and then turn into 10 yellows for a 2 game ban?

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      After playing 19 GWs.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Is it after the last game in December?

      Open Controls
    3. TKC07
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      After the team plays 19 matches..

      Any player earning five bookings from their side's first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition.

      Players who accumulate 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches up to and including their team's 32nd fixture will serve a two-match suspension in the competition.

      Open Controls
  12. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Really frustrated to see Covid is back in the game now. Not much time tomorrow, so need to plan ahead. What would you do if Brentford - Man United game gets postponed? It comes down to the question whether it's worth it to keep Ronaldo or not.

    A. Mbeumo, Davis > Gilmour, King/Dennis (play both)
    B. Mbeumo, Ronaldo > Foden, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    May not be around for a bit like I usually am. I guess you guys will understand and welcome me in the off moments I'm here. Keep playing ya lovelies. Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      good luck whatever's up !

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Stay strong, my thoughts are with you !

      Open Controls
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      If this is in relation to your comment on the last page I wish you and your family well. There are things way more important than this game. Take care and good luck

      Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Wish you all the best.

      Open Controls
    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wishing you and your family all the best

      Open Controls
    6. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Cheers guys. Will be around whenever I can. The show must go on 🙂

      Open Controls
  14. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Guaita
    TAA, Rudiger, James, Livra
    Salah, Jota, Bilva, Raphinha
    King, Antonio
    (Foster; Brownhill, Toney, Cancelo)

    1FT, 2.9itb
    1) Guaita > Ramsdale (rage transfer)
    2) Brownhill > Bowen or Gallagher
    3) Toney > Dennis
    3) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Jonflamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      3.1

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Haha. Just noticed that. Oops. Thanks all the same!

        Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    What I don't get is why are there so many cases in football again ? It's not like these guys take public transport or do their shopping at the local Tesco ?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      but their families & friends do i think...

      Open Controls
    2. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Their job is running round panting in each other's faces and hugging each other

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Omicron is spreading fast and it gets easy through twice vaccinated people. Schools are already closed in Denmark, Norway is following them. This omicron spreads much faster than delta and cases double every other or every 3rd day without lockdown. Not looking good.

      Open Controls
  16. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Do you think Jota starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yep I do.
      Ox was not good in a false 9.
      Origi is injured.
      I expect Firmino to be eased in - they need hit fit for AFCON times - can't rush him back.

      Firmino on at around 75 mins I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I don't expect Firmino to feature yet, but haven't read latest news, so absolutely do not trust this comment. But no way is Firmino starting yet.

        Open Controls
  17. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    UK handled the pandemic very poorly.
    Although I applaud their vaccination rates, but it was a populist move to reopen everything so fast and ignore the mask mandate and again to not act quickly once Omicron showed up.

    Now 50k new cases? Crazy.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      It s hard to find a right balance to be honest.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I know, small businesses have suffered a lot. But UK has abandoned all precautions.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          A massive percentage of people here don't follow or listen to the precautions and they aren't enforced either so they are very ineffective, thankfully like the below has said hospitalizations aren't so bad but unfortunately someone has passed away from omicron here today.

          Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare?areaType=overview&areaName=United%20Kingdom

      Cases shouldn't matter so much in a vaccinated world, it's about hospitalisations. Here things aren't so bad. All the stuff coming out of Africa is suggesting Omicron is a more infectious but much milder variant.

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        This guy gets it...

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        highly contagious/dominant, super-low symptom would be the best outcome possible.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          I agree. But unfortunately we can only hope for that. It's still quite early days with this variant here in Europe. Super highly contagious it is, that we know.

          Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        That data from Africa cannot be trusted atm. Most there have had covid at least once and African population is much younger. So whether it's either milder (how much?) or basically equally bad, we don't know yet. Also we have zero idea of long covid risks. But I do agree, it at least isn't worse than delta. But if it is going to catch double or many times more people than delta would have, being little milder won't help much.

        Open Controls
      4. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        This is a virus that has mutated multiple times, the more casual we are with it the more dangerous it gets. If we ignore the spike in cases because it's not life threatening yet, the virus will find a way to fight the vaccine.
        Nature will always be more efficient than modern medicine.
        The UK just can't seem to give up their way of life and make necessary sacrifices and the PM just wants to be popular.

        Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Quick one on non-FPL. If mass testing continues forever, then this will keep happening. Once a certain percentage of the population has had the vaccine and booster jab, then this mass testing must stop. Why should someone fully vaccinated, with such a large amount of the population also vaccinated, have to self-isolate for 10 days if they get a positive test result? You can't keep locking people down like they're animals until there are zero cases in the whole country, because as we've seen with lockdowns in the UK previously, that doesn't work. We don't close our borders like other countries have, so it's much harder for that to happen. The only way out of this pandemic is by learning to live with it.

      Open Controls
      1. tossula
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Unfortunately, vaccinated individuals carry the same viral load in their secretions as unvaccinated ( albeit for a shorter duration of time), hence they carry a similar risk of transmission in close contact situations. Testing helps with identifying those specific circumstances but does not nullify the risks completely. This will need time to resolve (a few years).

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Yes but in that case, we will never ever come out of this. If a certain proportion of the population has been vaccinated, what is the risk? Covid is never going away and we can't continue like this until the end of time. More and more people are starting to realise that now though. Whilst health is the most important thing, these lockdowns and restrictions have destroyed so much else.

          Open Controls
          1. BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Footballers likely to be super-spreaders (young, not boosted). No chance there will not be disruption.

            Open Controls
          2. EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Lockdown has worked well here in India. And India didn't do very well in terms of vaccine roll out at the start(doing much better now).
            But the masses were disciplined even at our population levels.
            People who could afford to make sacrifices did so in order to allow small businesses to function as well as possible. Schools and colleges are still functioning online for most part.
            Restaurants and malls are functioning on 50% capacity. So it's possible to manage the risks if people in position of luxury are willing to make sacrifices.
            Sadly the masses in UK and USA always talk about their rights being violated, which is a sad excuse during a pandemic.

            Open Controls
  18. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Rams
    Taa rudi lampty (dalot cancelo)
    Jota salah bowen bsilva (esr)
    Denis watkins (locadia)

    Esr to:

    A) mount
    B) foden
    C) galagher

    Open Controls
  19. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Today's infectious smile: My son and his family had covid in the house - my daughter-in-law and grandson caught it but my son and granddaughter didn't. Martha is now telling everyone she's "a mune".

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Great 😀

      Open Controls
  20. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Reece James rest coming soon? What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Bit early it's only 6 o clock

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Don't think Chelsea can afford to rest him, tbh.

      Open Controls
  21. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Played very conservatively (for me) this year and only taken two hits so far. It's not worked that well in recent weeks as slipped from around 36k to 82k. Considering a big boy -12 this week if United v Brentford game is called off as would basically have no bench. Also rumours that Sanchez has Covid and not sure I want yet another GW without a playing GK (3 in last 6). The below would give me v decent strength in depth over the xmas period. Only 1FT and £0.2 ITB.

    CR7 -> Watkins
    Mbeumo -> Bernardo
    Allan -> Gallagher
    Gunn -> Ramsdale

    Sanchez*
    TAA - James - Alonso
    Salah - Jota - Raphinha - Mbeumo*
    CR7* - King - Antonio

    Subs: Gunn*; Livramento, Allan*, Cancelo*

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Played conservatively too and dropped from 80k to 120k so no reason not to take a -12 this week, those players you are bringing in look great!

      Open Controls
      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers pal. Yeah very tempted to do it and be a bit more aggressive. I’m not going to regret getting rid of any of those players this GW given they won’t play.

        Open Controls
  22. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I'm going to cry if there are going to play in empty stadiums again...

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Sell all the Poolers.

      Open Controls
  23. pablo discobar
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Imo the Premier league will call a firebreak. This isn't sustainable

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I don't think so. They at least should have prepared for this and have plan B ready. This can't be surprise. I don't know what a break a would help. It would only lead to more games to be played in summertime.

      Open Controls
    2. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Agreed. It is the worst time of year to try to contain it within 3/4 teams.

      Open Controls
  24. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    My only bench option Livramento now flagged. Changing Davis may be useless if the other 7 attackers play & would be selling Cancelo.

    Open Controls
    1. Azurri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Dont sell Cancelo - Newcastle on Sunday

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Why is Livramento flagged lol?

      Open Controls
  25. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Any inklings of issues at Chelsea or Everton? Looking for a VC...

    Open Controls
  26. AzzaroMax99
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    With suspended Cancelo, Johnson injured, Watkins, DLuiz, CR&Dalot potential skipping this week and already used my transfers(on -4), I am thinking to activate FH if United game is cancelled. That would cancel a hit already taken and give me some time to think for the next week.

    Guaita
    Taa Alonso Dalot*
    Salah(C) Jota Bilva Bowen
    Ronaldo* Watkins* Dennis

    Steer** DLuiz* Johnson** Cancelo**

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not a bad idea tbh

      Open Controls
  27. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Why livra is flagged?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Did you click on the "i"?

      Open Controls
    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cut to his muscle apparently. Ralph indicated that he should be ok though.

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Go to the next article.

      Open Controls
  28. New Post
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/13/fpl-team-news-gameweek-17-updates-on-city-covid-livramento-toney-and-more/

    Open Controls
  29. GeminiNeil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Amend Wednesday for Monday 🙂
    United confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they were in talks with the Premier League as to whether it was safe for Tuesday’s game...

    Open Controls
  30. Harvey_27
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Who out for Gallagher?
      A) Gundo
      B) ESR

      Open Controls

