Scout Network December 14

Planning for injuries, Covid and rotation: The Scout Network’s festive FPL tips

The festive football season is in full swing and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were already battling with suspensions, injuries and rotation before full-blown match postponements muddied the waters further.

With chaos unfolding, we asked the Scout Network to share their plans for the Christmas period.

I enjoy planning for the Christmas schedule, with so many Gameweeks in quick succession, and it lets me put plans into action swiftly.

I’ve already targeted the fixture swings for Manchester United and West Ham, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) already having come into my team – although the postponement of Tuesday’s match is a spanner in the works.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) is another I’m looking at, to potentially pair with the struggling Michail Antonio (£7.9m). Elsewhere, I’m searching for a differential. Phil Foden (£8.1m) looks a strong candidate to return to my team and he has just 13.2% ownership in the top 10k according to LiveFPL. An even bigger differential could be Mason Mount (£7.6m), who has an effective ownership of just 11.9% in the top 10k.

Az
The festive period can always be a difficult one for us FPL managers.

Man City and West Ham have good fixtures and form players in the shape of Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.7m), who I could look to add to my team. The postponement of Tuesday’s match at Brentford means that I can play ‘wait and see’ on Manchester United assets before settling on my player of choice, meanwhile. Whoever I add to my team between now and Christmas, I will be considering my captaincy options for the coming weeks when I buy them – as we’ll be without a certain Egyptian in the New Year.

As of now, the Africa Cup of Nations is still going ahead. Already having Keinan Davis (£4.5m) as a non-playing substitute, and with Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) up and leaving us, I will look to make sure I’m not adding too many players that may miss out in the coming weeks to ensure my substitutes are ready to be called upon. For now I plan to bench Salah while he’s away, but I’ll re-assess this nearer to the time based on other players’ form and the number of weeks he may be away.

Lastly, I set as many alarms as I can to tackle deadlines during this schedule. With so much going on, it can be all too easy to let a deadline slip past without notice, and can be really useful to have that reminder. Good luck and Merry Christmas!

FPL Nymfria
Our strategy for December is simple: go big in midfield, light on strikers and beware of Covid!

Spurs have turned a corner under new manager Antonio Conte and so far Son Heung-min (£10.3m) is the man. Manchester United’s fixtures are juicy, so we’re keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) and Diego Dalot (£4.5m). Sadly, they are now moves that have to be put on the backburner as the result of Covid causing issues and the pandemic is highlighting the need to be flexible with our transfers.

With the positive coronavirus cases skyrocketing, it’s the same tactic as last season: we’re making sure we have a decent bench in December and that we’re well stocked with Baileys!

FPL Experiment Podcast
As a rule, I’m going to target low ownership, and combined with a fine attacking form and nice fixtures, what’s not to like about Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) right now. He will be one of my priority transfers going forward.

I will also be keeping a close eye on the Manchester United attack when they’re back up and running after Tuesday’s postponement, as I’ve currently invested in Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) but I am now questioning if Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) isn’t the one to go for, playing up top next to Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m). So far he hasn’t done much for me to want him but the platform for him to perform and do a good job is definitely there. 

I will also be starting to think ahead to AFCON, making a plan for how to survive and how to get Salah back without tearing the team apart!

FPL Linn
I had plans to improve the quality of my bench over the Christmas period because there are always starting players that get rotated at this time of year. However, the Covid outbreaks at Spurs and Manchester United, as well as positive cases at Leicester, Chelsea and Brentford and a couple of flags in my team, now means that I might have to sort my bench later than originally planned.

Investing in talismen is always a good strategy for Christmas and so I will be targeting players who are key to their Premier League sides, meaning that they are less likely to spend time on the bench. Likewise, I’ll be avoiding players who are just returning from injury for fear of a repeat injury like Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) picked up in Gameweek 15 or reduced minutes as they regain match fitness.

I’ll likely spend more time this Christmas planning for my vice-captain than my captain. With Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) on such good form he’ll hold the armband over Christmas, with the vice-captain being whichever player has the best fixture that week. I’ll also be picking my vice-captain from players that are almost certain to start and watching their minutes from the previous Gameweeks carefully.

Sam FPL Family
1

I played my Wildcard last week and looked to take advantage of good fixture runs for West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Watford. Picking my new squad wisely should set me up well for the Christmas period and hopefully beyond, meaning that my festive transfers can be used based on team news – like reacting to Tuesday’s fixture cancellation – rather fixing a team with wider issues.

Although I think the value is probably in midfield, I’ll likely go with three forwards due to the fact I can buy a £4.4m playing midfielder, but not a £4.4m playing forward. With Covid on the increase, I suspect I may need all three subtitutes at some point especially over this busy festive schedule.

FPL Partridge

  1. Strchld
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Mine defence this week:
    TAA - James - Livramento* (Cancelo - Reguillon) If Spurs game is called off and Livramento won't start can't get 3 defenders out.

    Would you use FT to do Reguillon > someone, who?

    Or

    Raphinha to Jota (and hope that Livramento or Reguillon play)

    1. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Scout tweets suggests Livra should play. That's how I read it anyway

  2. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    This article is a joke, how can you plan on possibly having DDG Steele Cancelo Reguilon Livramento Son Bilva ESR Ronaldo and Scarlett all out in the same gameweek through injuries, rotation, suspension and COVID!?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      You dont

    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Agree. I think they should start every article based off your specific situation, which usually is the worst case scenario, and work from there

    3. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      You can plan for Steele and scarlett to be cheap starters.

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Trying to find a way to upgrade them both now but whoever I bring in will likely miss out the following week like Reguilon and now DDG

    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      😀

    5. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      What the weight doesn't mention is that a very deep squad has been the way to go since day 1 of the season with all premium forwards failing and Salah locked C. Covid simply reenforces that. The idea that it's a strong bench for December is so behind the curve it's unreal

      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Weight? * Article. Silly phone!

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Is now a good or bad time to WC?
    1FT, 0.3itb.

    DDG*
    TAA. Alonso. Livra*
    Salah. Jota. Raph. ESR
    Ronaldo*. Antonio. King
    (Foster. White. Gilmour. Cancelo*)

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      BAD

    2. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Use FT to move to get a playing keeper. Ramsdale? Then you can bench Ronaldo and your bench players could make 11 starters

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      I think I'd just be taking a -4 at best. Having WC in back pocket means you can get Ronaldo back easily (and bring in the likes of Son and Reg ahead of their good fixtures and DGWs).

  4. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Regi to who? 5.7 to spend.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Consider a villa defender ?

    2. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'd go for Cash personally

      1. Hiiler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cash has one minus, he has 4 yellows.

  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Anyone bench boosting?

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Ha

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yep without using the chip

    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Haha

    4. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      😆

      Funny thing is, someone will.

  6. Better Call Raul
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Any chance the Leicester Spurs game goes ahead?

  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Reckon Lukaku will start ?

    1. Mr Ozil
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      I think he will.
      If the game is played 😀

  8. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Help! If city game called off a) Jesus to Watkins? B) foden to mount or Gallagher? C) cancello to someone?

  9. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Free hit is looking more and more tempting.

  10. jai1212
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Extremely confused about my options here, a little bit help?

    A. Ronaldo + Mbuemo >> Watkins + Foden (-4)
    B. Emerson + Mbuemo >> Doucoure + Mings (-4)
    C. Anything other than this

    Ramsdale | Foster
    TAA James Livra | Emerson Cancelo
    Salah Jota Saka Bowen Mbuemo
    CR7 Antonio | Davis

    1FT and 0itb

    1. Balls of Steel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      A looks good

  11. Conor1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Transfer made to fight fires. I have 10 starters and DDG and Steele as my keepers. I’ve already taken a -4 hit. Is there any point replacing Steele with a playing keeper, budget is 4.6m. Thanks and good luck to everyone.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Depends who you plan to bring in. Generally GKs are not worth the hit

  12. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    If Cornet and Livra are out, should i FH this? Already taken a hit.

    Ramsdale
    TAA - James - Lamptey - Livra*
    Salah - Jota - Bowen - Bernardo* - Cornet*
    Watkins

    (Foster* - Davis* - Cancelo* - Ronaldo*)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      With these potential blanks in the upcoming GWs, I would save the FH and ride it out

  13. HenryPham13
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    What should I do with this lineup? Those 10 below will potentially start this GW

    Ramsdale
    Rudiger, Trent, Dier
    Smith Rowe, Salah, Jota, Foden, Bowen
    Dennis

    Bench: Ronaldo, Toney, Johnson, Forster

    A) Replacement for Toney (Benteke)
    B) Smith Rowe + Toney --> Antonio + 4,4m midfielder for a -4 hit
    C) Save ft and see what happens

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      A. Benteke isn't nailed. Consider King or Pukki
      B. Not a fan of those moves
      C. If not downgrading Ronaldo for funds then may as well save FT

  14. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Is Watkins best forward up to 9m?already have Dennis.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Best forward under 9m is pushing it but he has good fixtures. Ings now available would be my worry, it may push Ings LW

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        push Watkins LW*

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Thanks oh blimey ! What to do! Looking at Jesus replacement in case Man City cancelled!

  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    What's the Goss with city ??? Will there be any games left to play ???

  16. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Would FPL towers give each manager an extra FT?

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes, but the cumulative debt for 6 million+ managers getting an extra transfer would have to be paid by Super Saints going forward

    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      No

  17. cruzex
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    lacazette is good bet?

    1. Aston VII iia hahaha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      look at his stats...

  18. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Wonder if there will be any game redesign for 2022/3 to attempt to reduce the effect of covid in future

    1. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Squad of 18?

  19. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Is Reguilon out?

  20. Red Spider
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    https://www.claretandhugh.info/arsenal-suffer-covid-outbreak-ahead-of-irons-game/

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Not anything new from last night 's report.

    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Well, at this rate I just hope we won't have the season stopped for a month or so.

  21. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Ramsey or d luiz?

  22. Fpl Richie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Alonso James TAA
    Salah Jota Gundo* ESR
    Antonio Ronaldo** King
    Foster** Livra* Gilmour Cancelo**

    0.3itb 1FT
    A) Ronaldo to Watkins (or Jesus)
    B) Gundogan to Foden/Bernardo (Note: Gallagher if City game off)
    C) Both A and B (-4)
    D) A plus Livramento to Cash (-4)

    Obviously it's a bit mad. Provisionally I was leaning on C with Alonso+one of the strikers to Ronaldo+Cash/Spurs def in a few weeks.

  23. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Please pick A) laca b) Werner c) Ings d) Watkins e) Antonio f) someone else?

    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Between D and E for me

      Assume you have one of the Watford boys?

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thanks yes Dennis. Tempted by Watkins

        1. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          I'd go Watkins pending Covid news. Antonio has done bugger all for an eternity.

          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Ok cheers it’s to replace Jesus in case city postponed bit will wait more news

  24. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    How likely do you think Livramento and Broja are to play this GW?

  25. JAS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Any news on who the AV covid players are?? is it likely we find out before deadline? Keen to bring in Watkins, but obviously only if he is playing!

  26. Tony_the_Tiger5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    I’ve upgraded Goode to Diop

  27. SuperStig
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Covid sucks!
    Got Ronny in last gw with the juicy united-fixture in mind! What to do? Keep or sell?? For who? Need to get rid of Toney and Hwang too I recon

