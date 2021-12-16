Leicester v Tottenham postponed as Gameweek 17 hit by further Covid cases

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur has become the third Gameweek 17 fixture to be postponed because of Covid-19.

Antonio Conte’s side had already had their last two games against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League and Brighton and Hove Albion called off due to a Covid outbreak, while the Foxes camp have also been affected, having seen further cases rise in the last 24 hours.

As a result, Leicester had an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

“Given the increase in positive tests among First Team personnel, First Team operations at Seagrave will now be closed for 48 hours, serving as a circuit breaker to help reduce the risk of further infection. First team players and staff will undergo a subsequent round of testing on Saturday.” – Leicester City Football Club

Tuesday’s game between Brentford and Manchester United fell by the wayside as a result of the Red Devils reporting a string of positive tests, while yesterday’s clash between Burnley v Watford was similarly postponed.

Given the situation, more Gameweek 17 cancellations can’t be ruled out. However, tonight’s two other matches – Chelsea v Everton (19:45) and Liverpool v Newcastle United (20:00) – are set to proceed, at least at the time of writing.

COVID WATCH: CLUB BY CLUB LATEST:

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

