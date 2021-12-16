426
News December 16

Leicester v Tottenham postponed as Gameweek 17 hit by further Covid cases

426 Comments
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur has become the third Gameweek 17 fixture to be postponed because of Covid-19.

Antonio Conte’s side had already had their last two games against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League and Brighton and Hove Albion called off due to a Covid outbreak, while the Foxes camp have also been affected, having seen further cases rise in the last 24 hours.

As a result, Leicester had an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

“Given the increase in positive tests among First Team personnel, First Team operations at Seagrave will now be closed for 48 hours, serving as a circuit breaker to help reduce the risk of further infection. First team players and staff will undergo a subsequent round of testing on Saturday.” – Leicester City Football Club

Tuesday’s game between Brentford and Manchester United fell by the wayside as a result of the Red Devils reporting a string of positive tests, while yesterday’s clash between Burnley v Watford was similarly postponed.

Given the situation, more Gameweek 17 cancellations can’t be ruled out. However, tonight’s two other matches – Chelsea v Everton (19:45) and Liverpool v Newcastle United (20:00) – are set to proceed, at least at the time of writing.

COVID WATCH: CLUB BY CLUB LATEST:

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

426 Comments Post a Comment
  Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Anyone only gonna use transfers on deadline for Saturdays games only? !

    Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yes until I get angry and do it mid week

      Open Controls
      NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        But you already did that

        Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        We have midweek deadlines too!

        Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      As late as safely possible for me.

      Which is tough because deadline is 5.30am so I gotta get up! (Assuming it’s pushed back otherwise it’ll be 3am woof)

      Open Controls
    Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yeah although doesn't really matter as whoever I bring in will just have their game called off after the deadline

      Open Controls
      Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        True look at how late the Burnley v Watford game was called off

        Open Controls
        Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Exactly lol just wait as late as you can, pick a player and cross your fingers

          Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        The first game is the safest. Pick player from that fixture 🙂

        Open Controls
        97PG
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          But then you're cursed by early kick off. There's no winning formula

          Open Controls
  Top Mark.S
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Don't know what you lot are all whinging about. I got 11 out this week pretty easily. Probably because I am such a skillfull manager.

    Open Controls
    Evil Buddha
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Agreed. I'm a casual one hence my team got covid.

      Open Controls
    mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Daka

      Open Controls
      Top Mark.S
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I am guessing you didn't quite get 11 out Then?

        Open Controls
        mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          What about Liverpool, did they get 11 out?

          No I did get 11 out, (1 being livramento though) just thought you're being annoying so remind you of Daka

          Open Controls
          Top Mark.S
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Hey this thing has hit all of us. I for one lost Dennis and only got livra off the bench. Talk about having a rough gw

            Open Controls
    Danno - Emre Canada
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yeah, I also had Covid last week and still managed to make my transfers.

      Open Controls
  RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Are owners benching Ronaldo for another week?

Or getting Watkins?

    Or getting Watkins?

    Open Controls
    Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Kinda have to sell now
      1 week was fine 2+ weeks benching 12m player is asking for trouble

      Open Controls
      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Who are you selling for?

        Have 2 FTs, so able to upgrade Sanchez too for free

        Open Controls
        Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          I don’t have him but if I did I would’ve sold him.
          Get 15 players it’s essential now it’s almost as if there is no place for brownhils sissokos and livramentos in our squads anymore.

          Open Controls
        My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Lacazette?

          Open Controls
      Costa Nostra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        But he'll be back the week after..assuming there's are still games going ahead...you already held for one week..surely worth saving for the next week?

        Open Controls
        Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          It’s a loop
          You just don’t know when he’ll be back will you? Especially with city playing Newcastle it’s worth spending the funds there I feel.

          Open Controls
          Costa Nostra
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            I guess you could be right... can always get him back

            Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      He's gone, supposedly didn't turn up to training today and his wife that uploads stories to Instagram / some other platform normally involving him had none with him today or something, so I'm at this stage assuming he's one of the covid cases.

      Open Controls
    The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I already have Watkins and no one else really on form - I may just bench him or would have to mess about getting him back as 0.1 rise and I have 0ITB

      Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Since MU fixture is going to be postponed and Avl - Bur is the only certain fixture at the time, I will just sell him for Watkins and save the cash. (This is the current plan in current time and in current circumstances though 😉 )

      Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Broja and 7m in the bank sounds good

      Open Controls
      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Have Broja

        Open Controls
  Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    So the 3 teams that my rival has tripled up on all play, City, Pool and West Ham while I haven't tripled up on anyone due to COVID and have DDG Steele Reguilon Cancelo Son Sissoko King and Ronaldo miss out not to mention Bernardo's 1 point and Livras 0 while he gets Broja off his bench for Dennis ha

    Open Controls
    Hryszko
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I don't think I've ever seen someone complain as much as you in my life, get on with it.. no one saw any of this coming so it's all just luck isn't it at this point.

      Open Controls
      Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Don't worry I am getting on with it but surely I can vent about that? It's ridiculous

        Open Controls
        Hryszko
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Of course you can vent about it, but I don't think I've ever seen you post anything positive on here haha? You just complain and moan that you're getting unluckier than everyone else. We're all in the same boat, I get Broja off the bench.. Did I think I'd need a strong bench with the covid issues going on, yes? Until the Spurs game being called off, those 12 points were staying on the bench, it's just luck.

          Open Controls
          Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            It's funny how people just chose to ignore all the positive helpful comments I post even when it's easy to see them.

            Open Controls
        SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          No it's really boring and I've sent pleasant messages to you before but to be honest, seeing all your moans on what used to be a fun forum is rather tiresome

          Open Controls
          Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            I have a lot more fun on here and spend a lot more time replying to peoples questions than I do moaning. There's a lot of people on here than actually troll and say horrible things to people and no-one even calls them out yet I write a post about bad luck and it's ruining the site lol

            Open Controls
            SouthCoastSaint
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              It’s harmless but it’s constant.

              Nothing wrong with the odd moan, we all do it but please try and be a little more glass half full or just laugh about it.

              Supposed to be fun

              Open Controls
              Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Ok, one moan a day max from now on I promise! It did used to be fun 🙁

                Open Controls
        Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          maybe you should set up a FB page FPL vent group for anyone who has had bad luck

          Open Controls
      2. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        It’s never ending

        Open Controls
      3. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I like posts complaining and having a bad GW. Makes me feel better. Posts bragging about big scores or luck is thougher to take, specially if you are having a bad GW.

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      It’s an unpredictable game with A changing amount of luck involved. Next week it could be the other way around between you and him

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Unfortunately not, the luck never changes in my favour!

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        If you think that then you don't know supersaints

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I don't think this game is for you.

      Open Controls
    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      City, Pool and West Ham are not immune to Covid. I sincerely wish their players good health, but their fixture postponement is also around the corner...

      Open Controls
    5. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Does it make you feel better if i say i can field an 11 and will get Broja subbed in if the rumours are true that Lukaku won't play?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Haha yes it does it gives me a warm fuzzy feeling

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Glad you can be happy for me

          Open Controls
    6. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      It’s time to take up snakes and ladders and ditch fpl

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thats exactly what FPL is

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I only ever role 1s though

        Open Controls
  5. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Pathetic from Man U. How many players missing? Any info??

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pathetic from Man Utd they got diagnosed with covid?Nice.

      Open Controls
    2. Zilla
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      7 were available if you count injuries.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Someone said 19 staff and players yesterday

      Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Did tell you this yesterday

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    So another week without a keeper... Or is it worth to use a FT to get Fabianski/Ramsdale for DDG?

    Open Controls
  7. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Pro footballers are pretty much the last profession who needs to get tested on a weekly basis lol

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Apparently they get tested every time they come to the training grounds.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Is this common on other workplaces in UK?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Don't think so

          Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          No, I don't know any other profession that gets tested, not even doctors or nurses get tested

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            What?

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              What what? Doctors and nurses don't get tested when they go to work....

              Open Controls
          2. Pukki Party
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Well at least if you live in UK and you get Covid you know you didn't get it from Tom Cleverley for example.

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Good point ha

              Open Controls
          3. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            You sure?

            Open Controls
          4. LEEDSLEEDSLEEDS
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Utter nonsense

            Open Controls
          5. LEEDSLEEDSLEEDS
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Of course they do.

            Open Controls
        3. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Yes most office workers will be ask to lat flow before they come in

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes and no, I mean they naturally come into contact with a lot of people at work each day so they could spread it easily and covid symptoms would affect their ability to do their job

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Lol are you crazy, nurses don't even get tested!

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          It's about money, nothing else.

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Yep

            Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Wow, really? Nurses & doctors don't get tested on a regular basis?

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            So much misinformation on this thread. A microcosm of this site.

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Doctors & nurses are tested on a regular basis? I'm hoping he's wrong, as otherwise our approach to virus prevention is fundamentally flawed.

              Open Controls
          2. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            They can test themselves if they source their own tests but I'm being 100% honest. You really think the NHS can test everyone that turns up for work?

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              It's logistically impossible to test every frontline worker, but I would have thought those in the medical profession should be. They're in touch with possibly the most vulnerable of customers.

              Open Controls
            2. Pep bites Kun
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              I'm hoping you're wrong on this one. If true, it's fundamentally flawed.

              Open Controls
            3. LEEDSLEEDSLEEDS
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Yes, they can and they do. Me and every other on site colleague gets LAMP tested twice a week

              Open Controls
        3. LEEDSLEEDSLEEDS
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          More utter nonsence

          Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      You're right

      Open Controls
      1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I accept that people have different experiences but I can honestly say the nurses and doctors I know all get tested regularly. Not every day, but multiple times a week.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I'm sorry but this is completely wrong, they can test themselves if they want to/have symptoms but they don't get tested or get given tests anymore. They don't even get the correct PPE.

          Open Controls
          1. LEEDSLEEDSLEEDS
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Stop with the nonsense please, I picked up my 2 weekly LAMP tests from reception today and will submit one tomorrow. Have you any idea how many vulnerable patients a clinician could infect if they weren’t regularly tested.

            Open Controls
  8. Toby Lerone
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Becoming a joke this now

    Open Controls
  9. Champions League Varane
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    So De Gea to Ramdsale? Didn’t want to make a transfer but..

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Wouldn't be making any moves any time soon

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Fabianski has some great fixtures, don't know about their defense though.

      Open Controls
    3. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wait until deadline, more games on weekend could be off

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Martinez is probably only almost certain starter you can buy before deadline. And probably not even he is certain.

      Open Controls
  10. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ronaldo + Sanchez to Watkins/Antonio +Ramsdale for free? Will do Sat morning.

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Keeping Sanchez for doubles

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Reserve keeper to Ramsdale?

        Open Controls
  11. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Funny thing is my team hasn't been decimated by covid. Vardy and Dennis are the only ones affected. Yet still I'm plummeting in rank - 11 player plays and blanks, and the defacto replacements for the affected covid players keep hauling.

    Bernardo, Livramento, Antonio, Bowen, Gallagher, Lamptey...

    Open Controls
    1. Evil Buddha
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      This week maybe. But with such congested fixture list 10 days means 3 gw out which will impact next gw team.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I know right. What I am trying to say is that having 11 players didn't help either.

        Open Controls
        1. Evil Buddha
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Getting 2 pts from players is good enough return this week.

          Open Controls
  12. pablo discobar
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Could do cr7 to Antonio but can see west ham game going cos of Norwich. Might bench cr7 again lol.

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Is there a covid outbreak at Norwich?

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yeah don't bother with Antonio

      Open Controls
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    If the league carries on one of the better options might be to invest in the teams that have had their big outbreak once they get back to playing

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Then their opponents will get covid. Like Spurs v Leicester tonight.

      Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      absolutely, not to mention having extra fixtures locked in

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      We must start doing covid risk season tickers!

      Open Controls
  14. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    I actually think this is quite good for the game, switching to a full playing squad and spreading across more teams will bring a lot more variation to scoring as more differentials in play.

    Another thing to consider for those being hit hardest, you have the most future DGW players in your squad ahead of time

    Open Controls
  15. 99Redbaboons
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Salah C Mount VC

    Open Controls
  16. Guru Mediation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Play in empty stadiums and rearrange the calendar so you only play teams from same region. The epicenter is London atm

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Doesn't matter. Within one or two weeks it will spread all over at this rate. Omicron was just said to be 3x times more contagious than delta in media.

      Open Controls
  17. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Todays bonus day at work so that’ll take my mind off the footy.

    Hope everyone has something fun planned for the weekend too!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Kick back and watch the football.
      Oh wait, the cricket then.
      Oh wait...

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I’ve got few parties to attend yay looking forward to it:)

      Open Controls
  18. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    How to get a match postponed. Complain to Sky Sports cameras.

    Open Controls
  19. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    excited about all these Spurs DGWs and all the Kane 4 pointers

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Those will Sonny days with Reg at least.

      Open Controls
  20. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Will this GW be called null and void? Restart once EPL starts again at same position and team as it was just before the deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. prawin27
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Not a chance.

      Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      How can it be null and void, some teams have already played.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      PL has just decided that all fixtures played this week will be nullified and rescheduled to be played later. All teams that won their matches are very happy with this decision 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Yeah, exactly. Plus we get an extra Wildcard (I heard).

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Absolutely correct 😉

          You didn't trick me to fall into that nice trap 🙂

          Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Surely the two games will go on tonight. Don't know about the weekend though.

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Burnley vs Watford was called off with, what, two hours' notice? Those games aren't safe until the basically kick off IMO

        Open Controls
  21. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Lukaku(c) Thought it was a stroke of genius this week, as I have a sneaky feeling in me bones there may be some rested key players in the Pool game.

    As long as it's not VVD as he's my vice, OOooff!

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Hopefully Salah rested as have Watkins as VC

      Open Controls
  22. masewindu
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Triple captained Salah...what was i thinking

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thinking it's Newcastle at home....

      Open Controls

