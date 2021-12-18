142
Scout Notes December 18

Martinelli’s form, Covid latest, Tomiyasu injury news: FPL Gameweek 18 review

142 Comments
Share

Arsenal breezed past sorry Leeds United in the only Gameweek 18 match of the day to survive a postponement.

Our Scout Notes article reflects on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the fixture.

MARVELLOUS MARTINELLI

The Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m) train just about keeps chugging along, with back-to-back goals helping to gloss over three successive benchings, but a separate budget Arsenal bandwagon is gathering momentum.

A Smith Rowe injury ahead of Gameweek 15 paved the way for Gabriel Martinelli (£5.2m) to establish himself on the Gunners’ left flank and the young Brazilian has effectively kept his teammate out of the side ever since, although alternative routes back into the starting XI at least do exist for Smith Rowe.

Martinelli made it six attacking returns in as many Gameweeks at Elland Road and while he’ll not sustain an average of 7.0 points per match over the season (he scored from his only two shots of the match on Saturday), he’s keeping company with some big midfielders on the underlying stats front over his last half-dozen appearances:

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) over their last six matches

Martinelli has historically posted some good numbers (he had the best rate of xGI among Arsenal players last season) but the issue with the budget midfielder has always been game-time, which he now has for the time being.

Bukayo Saka (£6.2m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) and Smith Rowe also chipped in with attacking returns against Leeds, too, but spurned big chances from the French striker in particular left a feeling of ‘what might have been’ for owners of the Gunners’ other attacking assets.

Unsurprisingly, Martinelli is now the most-bought player of Gameweek 19.

If you’re thinking about joining his growing band of owners, first consider that Arsenal’s Boxing Day opponents are Norwich City, a side whose Gameweek 18 fixture was called off on Thursday because of a coronavirus outbreak among the squad – and a 10-day isolation period would just about cover Gameweek 19 as a result. That fixture, then, must be in some doubt.

LEEDS DEFENCE A MESS… AND LIVERPOOL UP NEXT

Having started last season looking shifty (the fourth letter can be interchanged for another consonant) at the back but showing signs of improvement as the campaign went on, Leeds have come full circle.

Marcelo Bielsa’s troops have now shipped 16 goals in their last four Premier League matches and as many big chances – both, unsurprisingly, are league-worst totals.

Above: Premier League defences sorted by shots on target conceded over their last four matches

They allowed 11 shots on target in the first half of the loss to Arsenal alone, a record in the Opta era.

The absurd injury crisis is a huge contributing factor, of course. In the defence in Gameweek 18 were centre-halves Luke Ayling (£4.3m) and Robin Koch (£4.3m), better at right-back and in front of the back four, and Cody Drameh (£3.9m), barely out of his teens. Unavailability further forward was just as key: 10 first-teamers were sidelined in total, while Jack Harrison (£5.6m) limped off after half an hour.

Whether or not any Gameweek 19 fixtures go ahead is another question but if Leeds do make it to kick-off on Boxing Day having swerved a postponement, their next opponents are the Premier League’s top-scoring side, Liverpool.

RAPHINHA AT LEAST SECOND ON PENS

Raphinha (£6.6m) seems to be at least second in command in the Leeds United penalty-taking pecking order.

The Brazilian had scored twice from the spot already this season but both Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) and Mateusz Klich (£5.2m), the Whites’ primary takers in 2020/21, were off the field in those instances.

Klich was on the pitch for the Brazilian’s latest success from 12 yards this evening, however, an emphatic effort that moved him onto eight goals for the season – a total that only two FPL midfielders can better.

Budget FPL forward Joe Gelhardt (£4.6m) bagged the assist for the penalty, his second return in three Gameweeks.

COVID WATCH AND INJURY LATEST

Smith Rowe on bench as unchanged Arsenal face injury-hit Leeds

Nine Leeds players were known as being unavailable going into this match but a 10th, Diego Llorente (£4.5m), also didn’t show up. It was later revealed that the centre-back had tested positive for Covid-19, and he will now sit out Gameweek 19 as a result.

Arsenal also have their first cases of Covid-19 in a while, with Albert Sambi Lokonga (£4.8m) and Pablo Mari (£4.2m) contracting the illness.

The Gunners shut their training ground as a precaution on Thursday but returned thereafter.

“We had another player, as well, Pablo has Covid, so unfortunately they [Mari and Lokonga] will be out.” – Mikel Arteta

Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.7m) banked a clean sheet for his owners before limping from the field of play but Arteta wasn’t too concerned after the game.

“It was more a muscular issue. He’s got a big load on him, he’s played every single minute since he joined us and this week he’s been a bit struggling. We decided to take him off. He wasn’t 100% confident to finish the match and hopefully he’s not injured.” – Mikel Arteta

Bielsa gave an update on the limping Harrison after full-time, as well as some of his other absent players:

“It’s just a big knock [for Harrison], a very painful one just below his hip. It’s just knocks that prevent you from continuing to play, but they’re not injuries that take long to recover from. What was, was that he was on the pitch for thirty minutes where he really couldn’t play. Until the player convinces himself that he can’t play there are moments where he can’t do anything.

“Cooper has a long period of recovery, Phillips has a long period of recovery. Cresswell has a long period of recovery, Bamford and James no – they’re not that long but I can’t tell you if they’re going to be available for Liverpool. Rodrigo Moreno has a problem in his heels and this has made him inactive in the past two weeks. The way to heal or cure this injury is to manage the pain so it disappears.

“The injury of Rodrigo is something that’s not very frequent. In Pascal’s case in the Premier League you have this injury once or twice a season, it also demands the pain disappears for him to be able to play. With respect to Rodrigo he’s not going to play against Liverpool and Pascal I place him on the same range as Bamford and James. They are all subject to the evolution, I never not give up information that I possess. What I try to avoid is to not say something I’m not sure of. I take advantage when I made a reference to the operation of Phillips – I thought you were talking about the possible surgery to his shoulder, and the expression that was understood, perhaps I expressed myself wrong. I didn’t know whether he was operated under on the back part of his knee.” – Marcelo Bielsa

142 Comments
  Will Kane
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hello?

    Open Controls
    BENOIT
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Hello sweetie

      Open Controls
      Will Kane
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Hi.... um... poppet?

        Open Controls
    GoonerSteve
      12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Evening

      Open Controls
      Will Kane
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Ok, other people are here now. Felt like I'd arrived super early to a party

        Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hello, is it me you're looking for?

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Ben white cost a double clean sheet tonight 🙁

    Open Controls
    Will Kane
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Just a single for me as I had Tomiyasu 🙂

      Open Controls
  GoonerSteve
    12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Can't believe it, my main rival in one league, currently on 1180, bought in Martinelli this week!

The man has a crystal ball!

    The man has a crystal ball!

    Open Controls
    Will Kane
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Martinelli was a good call, I was slightly worried he might get a rest after going off with cramp last game so went safe with Saka instead, which at least turned out ok, if considerably less spectacular

      Open Controls
      GoonerSteve
        12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I went Saka also, Martinelli was a good but brave call.

        Don't get me wrong though, I'm impressed not bitter.

        Honest.

        Open Controls
        SouthCoastSaint
          10 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Got to applaud that pick given the attacking offerings we had to pick from!

          Brought in Tierney Laca and ramsdale here for -8…

          +1 glass half full and all that!

          Open Controls
          GoonerSteve
            12 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Yeah exactly. I was really cautious and only bought in Saka. Leaves me with 9 players max and no Foden/City midfielder.

Tomorrow could be painful!

            Tomorrow could be painful!

            Open Controls
          Dammit_182
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Measure that particular glass over the next t few weeks. If they bang vs Norwich your laughing

              Open Controls
        SouthCoastSaint
          10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Yep the cramp thing done for me too. Thought ESR would start, thought odegaard was due a rest and fell into the Laca trap
          Like a lot of people. He played so deep at times Martinelli was way more central

          Open Controls
          Will Kane
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            I was very tempted by Laca as well, it was just a case of priorities for me - the two players I really wanted rid of were Livra and Brownhill so I went for Tomiyasu and Saka. In theory I was happy with my forwards so that's the only reason I didn't go for Laca. But he got an assist, at least not a total blank, pretty valuable in this GW

            Open Controls
    SouthCoastSaint
      10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I know there are more important things, but surely given the next games after tomorrow are a full week away, FPL should provide free transfers for everyone?

      Game just isn’t fun without 11 ish starters and surely it’s fair across all of us?

      Open Controls
      SouthCoastSaint
        10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        For context I've not suffered too horrifically from the postponements so I'm arguing for people way worse off than me that I'm competing with in mini leagues

        Open Controls
      BENOIT
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        A week til the next fixtures, hopefully enough time for teams to get a handle on things and tighten up on Covid restrictions.

        Open Controls
        SouthCoastSaint
          10 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Don't think that's the case though as Norwich for example had injuries and Covid has wiped half their squad. Isolation would mean no training so there's no way arsenal game goes ahead under current guidance?

          Open Controls
          BENOIT
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Weren't most of their cases prior to their last fixture that they actually played though? In which case, there will have been 2 weeks

            Open Controls
            SouthCoastSaint
              10 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              No way of knowing but article suggests gw 19 would be at risk with training grounds closed

              Open Controls
      Vertigo
        3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Could not sound more patronising if you tried.

        Open Controls
        SouthCoastSaint
          10 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          For suggesting we should be playing for fun?

          I was at 64k I’m hardly setting the world alight

          Open Controls
          Vertigo
            3 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Just joking, mate.

            Open Controls
            SouthCoastSaint
              10 Years
              2 hours ago

              I just wanna have fun?

😉

              😉

              Open Controls
              Vertigo
                3 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                I just want my Watkins transfer back.

                Open Controls
                SouthCoastSaint
                  10 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  Ditto want my Antonio transfer back

                  Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Everyone is free to make as many teansfers as they want and play for fun. Transfer is cost us in the rules.

        Open Controls
      bitm2007
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Football isn't fun without fixtures which is sadly what's likely to happen over the festive period. You will probably get your wish when the season resumes a president was set for this last year.

        Open Controls
        Crazy Train
          10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          One term of Donald was quite enough thankyou

          Open Controls
      dunas_dog
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Fpl Scotland has confirmed that unlimited transfers will apply in their game where more than 50% of teams have games postponed - so if half teams not playing you can transfer out players from those teams to players in teams that do play

        Open Controls
      The Knights Template
        8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        No. Play as is.

        Open Controls
    DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I reckon next weekends schedule will be called off.

      Open Controls
      bitm2007
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Me as well see above.

        Open Controls
      SouthCoastSaint
        10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Lokonga positive so you imagine others at arsenal now at risk given what happened at spurs and Chelsea. Seems worse with london clubs.

Feel so sorry for Leeds and Norwich with already depleted squads

        Feel so sorry for Leeds and Norwich with already depleted squads

        Open Controls
      Fabreghastly
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        They released a statement saying they will stick to the schedule. i.e. it's up to the teams to sort their **** out

        Open Controls
    4. sandman58
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Some help & advice please guys
      Jota & Bernardo out
      Ramsey & DeBruyne in
      Yes or No please???
      Leaves me mid 4 of Salah KDB Gallagher & SmithRowe.

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Do nothing

        Open Controls
        1. sandman58
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          No worries
          Thanks
          Just afraid of an increase and have exact funds

          Open Controls
          1. SouthCoastSaint
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I was priced out of Watkins to Laca and regretfully booted Antonio instead but think over the next few weeks you have to hold .

            No way would I lose Jota with AFCON looming and KDB could get injured tomorrow or have his minutes managed

            Open Controls
          2. SouthCoastSaint
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Think any two of foden gundogan and bernardo is a better play

            Open Controls
          3. Dammit_182
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              This is ok the week to go early.

              Open Controls
              1. Dammit_182
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Not even

                  Open Controls
          4. Will Kane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours ago

            No!!!!! Don't make early transfers!!!!

            Open Controls
            1. sandman58
              • 3 Years
              2 hours ago

              Cheers guys

              Open Controls
          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Way too early

            Open Controls
        2. GoonerSteve
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I only made one transfer this week, Saka in for Gallagher, which worked out OK.

          Problem is I've only got Cancelo in the City Newcastle game, no Foden/Silva which could hurt.

          Hopefully having Ronaldo still will make up for it.

          Open Controls
          1. GoonerSteve
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            *make up for it next week

            Open Controls
        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          Was Martinelli a forward in FPL at some point in the past or am I remembering that wrong? Would be great this season given the lack of options!

          Open Controls
          1. Will Kane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I have a vague recollection of him being a 4.5m forward....

            Open Controls
          2. RedRo
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Yeah, this is his 1st season as a mid I believe.

              Open Controls
            • SouthCoastSaint
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              He’s a fantastic finisher. Took his second goal delightfully

              Open Controls
            • Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Yes he used to be a 4.5m FWD.

              Open Controls
              1. Dammit_182
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Then with then a man down up front he’s a bargain out of position mid I guess..poor auba

                  Open Controls
            • Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Guess for least risk have to target players playing in 12:30 game on Boxing Day otherwise 3pm game

              Open Controls
              1. Dammit_182
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  But not until 10.59

                  Open Controls
              2. Goooo Rickie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                He was listed as a mud last year as well.

                Open Controls
              3. EffPeeEll
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                scenes tomorrow when freehiiters see B ilva benched

                Open Controls
                1. Vertigo
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  I'm sure they'll be devoed.

                  Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Why would FH-ers have Bilva over Foden, KDB and Sterling?

                  Open Controls
                3. Danno - Emre Canada
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  So you don’t have BSilva is what you’re saying?!?!...

                  Open Controls
                4. Dthinger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  I’m sure we all have deep benches

                  Open Controls
                5. Amartey Partey
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  I would have thought it would be the other way around.

                  Open Controls
              4. Jump in Micah
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Transfer early to catch Martenelli before the price rise?

                Open Controls
                1. Jump in Micah
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  This was a joke before people get angry emoji dropped off

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dammit_182
                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                      2 mins after the lost you had to clarify. Thats how on edge people are right know!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jump in Micah
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                        🙂

                        Open Controls
                2. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Time to watch a bumper motd

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amartey Partey
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Hard to pick a best game.

                    Open Controls
                3. Dammit_182
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    Maybe this week is ‘match of the day’ but every other week is ‘matches of the day’?

                    Open Controls
                    1. No Professionals
                      • 4 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Wow, possibly the worst post I’ve ever seen on here, and that’s saying something!

                      Open Controls
                  • CoracAld2831
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    Evening everyone.

                    Please predict which one of us you think will advance to round 3 of the Overall Cup. (Without postponements)

                    Points:

                    Me: -3
                    My opponent: 14

                    Players left (we both have The Liverpool 3, TAA, Jota and Salah):

                    Me: James, Cancelo, Manquillo, Foden, Jimenez
                    My opponent: Dias, Ruediger, Mount

                    Captains:

                    Me: Salah (c), Saka (vc)
                    My opponent: Salah (c), Sanchez (vc)

                    Open Controls
                    1. lugs
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      23 vs 18 tomorrow excluding Salah imo

                      Open Controls
                    2. Nomar
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Evening everyone.

                      Please tell me that I’m going to win my cup match so that I can feel better about myself.

                      Open Controls
                  • Ruinenlust
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    When is best time to use WC?

                    Open Controls
                    1. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      I am leaving to last possible time-week 20 and hope we may know if there may be doubles in 21 which Ben Crellin thinks is possible

                      Open Controls
                    2. Dammit_182
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        If you still have it then right now as late as possible

                        Open Controls
                      • Amartey Partey
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        GW2

                        Open Controls
                      • Nomar
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        In all fairness you only have 2 GWs left to use your first one.

                        Open Controls
                      • HMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        I wouldn’t want to be using a wildcard right now but just save it for the final week (I think it’s gw20) and hope for the best!
                        And yes, 3 playing bench is ideal

                        Open Controls
                    3. Gabbiadini
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      What's the go with price changes, a lot of Villa players are still showing three arrows upwards, is this correct?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Yes, people have been transferring them in a lot today before the news.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gabbiadini
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Yeh, it's quite odd. All Watkins, Cash and Ramsey are showing at 95.2 / 95.1

                          Open Controls
                      2. Firminoooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Many thought they had a game and brought them in before the late news.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gabbiadini
                          • 4 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          Do you think a lot will trade them out then?
                          Those Villa players with their fixtures are still not a bad selection apart from the fact it's Chelsea next week.

                          Open Controls
                      3. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        Would be amazing to get a double rise out of Watkins

                        Open Controls
                        1. RedRo
                            48 mins ago

                            Doesn’t look likely - I got his 12 points from last week and took the double price rise I’d already got. Did well out of him

                            Open Controls
                            1. Sun Jihai
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              43 mins ago

                              +95% on FPLstats but yeah doubt it
                              Would like to be able to reverse my terrible Antonio to Watkins transfer which I am currently priced out of lol

                              Open Controls
                              1. RedRo
                                  40 mins ago

                                  It’s pretty unlucky - Watkins wat at 178% when I checked at one point earlier

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Gabbiadini
                                    • 4 Years
                                    36 mins ago

                                    Yeh, hence why I'm surprised it is not a downward arrow.

                                    Open Controls
                        2. Nomar
                          • 12 Years
                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                          Seagulls do not mess about.

                          https://mobile.twitter.com/Todd_Spence/status/1470815459352055814

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Train Driver
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 7 mins ago

                            Nature u scaaaary

                            Open Controls
                          2. Casual Player
                            • 1 Year
                            53 mins ago

                            Thought this was going to be covid news about Brighton

                            Open Controls
                          3. Scots Gooner
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            52 mins ago

                            Whoa

                            Open Controls
                        3. FPL Doctor
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                          I know this is going to come across as annoying… but I’m currently sitting at 6k - was comfortable with my squad before this COVID mess, now just feel like we’re all shooting from the hip with transfers and it’s just luck on a week by week basis.

                          Not to mention many managers live on the other side of the world and so a deadline transfer is almost impossible (I transferred in Watkins during daylight hours in Australia only to find out that the march was postponed at the last minute)

                          feel like planning is out the window now and seeing huge points swings for no real logic.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Salah’s Sonnet
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour, 8 mins ago

                            Agreed

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 5 mins ago

                              It's annoying?

                              Open Controls
                          2. HMC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            It’s just reality. I’ve owned Watkins for 2 weeks now and put the vc on him. Also in Aus and changed to Foden as I woke up at like 2.30am (yep checking FPL is the first thing you do on weekends).

                            I feel for the guys still yet to use wc. You try and plan for the team you want but it’s all out of our control right now and lots of talk/reasons why an extended winter break or circuit breaker isn’t the answer.

                            People are forced into bringing in the likes of Laca to field more players but I’m personally only bringing in players I would normally want to play

                            Open Controls
                            1. Casual Player
                              • 1 Year
                              57 mins ago

                              Unfortunately I woke up at 4am in Aus. Check FPL and it’s still updating for the GW… cool way to work out the AVL-Bur match was called off and deadline pushed back. Probs would’ve done a -4 after wasting the free on Watkins. As it is, 50/50 I reverse the Watkins transfer next week lol

                              Open Controls
                          3. RedRo
                              59 mins ago

                              I’d be gutted in your situation. I’ve done fairly well out of the carnage but it’s been entirely luck. You got to 6k when the game was at least proportionately more about skill.

                              Open Controls
                            • Ruth_NZ
                              • 6 Years
                              57 mins ago

                              Translation: when things run for me, it's skill. When things run against me, it's luck. 😆

                              Play the game as it stands. It's all about reactivity and adaptability right now. If that finds you out so be it, you will become a better manager as a result. 🙂

                              Open Controls
                              1. Casual Player
                                • 1 Year
                                53 mins ago

                                I think people need to recognise the edge for engaged/serious players over the “casuals” is much greater in these circumstances. Yeah sometimes you get rocked - and often time zones don’t help - but literally millions of players wouldn’t have even waited until the last hour before the deadline.

                                Open Controls
                              2. FPL Doctor
                                • 7 Years
                                24 mins ago

                                Sorry - disagree here.

                                The game is about planning over 38 gameweeks. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest FPL is about skill over this period of time (of course you need luck to win it)

                                But what I’m saying is that the game is purely about luck on a week-week basis like this.

                                Agreed that experienced FPL managers need to adapt… but you’re adapting by making 50:50 calls on whether games will get postponed last minute or even after the deadline…. Not to mention the flow on effects of the next gameweek. Pure luck at the moment - even for seasoned managers

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ruth_NZ
                                  • 6 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Yeah, but you see, you are defining what the game is - "about planning over 38 gameweeks" - in a way that describes your approach. It isn't the only approach and it isn't a neutral description either.

                                  A friend of mine (who has two top 1k finishes including one top 100) is an almost entirely reactive manager, He seldom looks more than 3-4 weeks ahead and everything is always about maximising his points potential this week and the one after. It's very different to how I tend to go about things and I have learned a fair bit from him.

                                  Not to say that I want to copy him. He takes risks that most wouldn't and he worries less about hits than most do (though he doesn't take all that many). He is always about the players he wants in. I am often about what the weak links are in my team that most need replacing. He is short-term, I often look 8 or 10 weeks ahead and always consider at least the next 6. All these conflicting aspects and approaches have their place, of course, and the real skill is to switch gear or switch approach at the right times.

                                  That reactive approach is what is needed right now because you can't plan. If you are really good at this game you will adjust and handle that fact. If not, you will complain that the game has swung outside of your comfort zone. But that is all it will be. It's the same situation for everyone.

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Baps hunter
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  9 mins ago

                                  This chaos is an issue for everyone. How to handle it is still combination of luck and skill. And also about dedication and good time zone helps, yes. Unforeseen events happening again.

                                  Open Controls
                          4. MOZIL
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            Predicted score these games?
                            Wol vs Chel: 0:3
                            New vs MC: 0:4

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              0-0
                              1-2

                              Open Controls
                            2. HMC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              1 hour, 3 mins ago

                              0-1
                              1-3

                              Open Controls
                            3. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour ago

                              Post
                              0-3

                              Open Controls
                              1. MOZIL
                                • 5 Years
                                58 mins ago

                                lol

                                Open Controls
                                1. Rupert The Horse
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  57 mins ago

                                  ?

                                  Open Controls
                            4. RedRo
                                1 hour ago

                                0-1
                                2-5

                                Open Controls
                              • Gudjohnsen
                                • 4 Years
                                53 mins ago

                                0:2
                                1:4

                                Open Controls
                              • The White Pele
                                • 4 Years
                                47 mins ago

                                0-0
                                0-5

                                Open Controls
                              • Amartey Partey
                                • 2 Years
                                21 mins ago

                                P-P
                                P-P

                                Open Controls
                            5. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                              • 5 Years
                              57 mins ago

                              So the teams hit with Covid, they likely to miss next week's games also?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                56 mins ago

                                No not all

                                Open Controls
                              2. RedRo
                                  53 mins ago

                                  I get the theory but I don’t think we can work to that assumption

                                  Open Controls
                                • Sun Jihai
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  47 mins ago

                                  Maybe Villa - Chelsea most likely to be off?
                                  As their cases were discovered this morning and there is less than ten days until the next fixture
                                  Anyone’s guess though really

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Milkman Bruno
                                    • 1 Year
                                    38 mins ago

                                    That doesn’t mean all of the positive cases were today though right? It just means some additional cases were discovered this morning which have sent them over the threshold?

                                    Open Controls
                                • Werner Brothers
                                  • 7 Years
                                  29 mins ago

                                  Likely yes

                                  Open Controls
                                • Vinyl78LP
                                  • 11 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  These clubs are more than happy to throw their U-23's in for League Cup, FA Cup games or European Dead Rubbers - but these same players strangely vanish when the first XI cant be fully fielded for a PL game ?

                                  Open Controls
                              3. fish&chips
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                46 mins ago

                                A bit gutted I didn't get martenelli in. Was so close to bringing him in for a hit but in the end I decided against it because of the risk of benching and went for tomiyasu instead. I guess it was the right move logically but stings a bit. At least I got tomiyasu clean sheet points

                                Open Controls
                                1. Milkman Bruno
                                  • 1 Year
                                  40 mins ago

                                  You were blessed with those cs points.

                                  Open Controls
                              4. Milkman Bruno
                                • 1 Year
                                43 mins ago

                                One of my cup opponents (Manchester United cup) is ranked 5.6m yet used his FH this week ffs

                                Open Controls
                                1. RedRo
                                    39 mins ago

                                    Feel like I’m the only player in the world not in the Man Utd Cup

                                    Open Controls
                                2. putana
                                  • 3 Years
                                  32 mins ago

                                  who wins:

                                  A) james + foden

                                  B) rudiger + 9

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Pep's Money Laundry
                                    • 6 Years
                                    30 mins ago

                                    B

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. POTATO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    22 mins ago

                                    C) Covid and postponements

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. No Professionals
                                    • 4 Years
                                    15 mins ago

                                    Don’t know

                                    Open Controls
                                3. TorresMagic™
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 12 Years
                                  17 mins ago

                                  Last Man Standing Update (999 teams)

                                  Current safety score = 1 with autosubs.
                                  Top score = 34
                                  LMS average = 9.33 (-2.44) = 6.89
                                  Players left = 9.83/12
                                  Captains left = 99.6%

                                  https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

                                  Open Controls
                                4. No Professionals
                                  • 4 Years
                                  14 mins ago

                                  In my mini league, something happened to me and something different happened to my rival, just keeping you all in the loop.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. TorresMagic™
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • Has Moderation Rights
                                    • 12 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    Can you link the league so we can follow the story?

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. BROOKLYN FREE AGENT
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    No way, same exact thing happened to me and my rival! It's a little spooky.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. POTATO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    9 mins ago

                                    I had a player ruled out due to postponement. And I thought about transferring in that player who scored big but went with someone else.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. No Professionals
                                      • 4 Years
                                      8 mins ago

                                      Grabs popcorn…

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. RedRo
                                      5 mins ago

                                      Something didn’t go my way and I’m in the wrong timezone. This game’s all luck.

                                      Open Controls
                                  5. ZimZalabim
                                    • 5 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/16583/transfers

                                    This guy bought AMN by mistake it seems lol but then made a great correction for a hit

                                    Open Controls
                                  6. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                    • 5 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    23 with 7 to play including captain...is this the GW I finally get back inside the top 2 🙂

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. RedRo
                                        just now

                                        Think link is wrong - says you’re a Man Utd fan in China and highest rank is just inside top 300k - certainly nowhere near top 2

                                        Open Controls

