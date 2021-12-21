37
Team News December 21

FPL team news: Injury updates ahead of EFL Cup Quarter Finals

37 Comments
Share

Before the festive football commences with Gameweek 19, there is a round of midweek EFL Cup Quarter Finals involving seven Premier League teams:

  • Arsenal vs Sunderland
  • Brentford vs Chelsea
  • Liverpool vs Leicester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Here is a round-up of Tuesday’s press conferences, with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team information found on our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson - potential Liverpool return dates amid Covid and illness | LiverpoolWorld

LIVERPOOL

Four players are out with Covid – Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones – whilst Andrew Robertson begins his three-match domestic suspension for the red card received at Spurs.

“Health comes first so we have to make sure we don’t rush it, that they come back whenever they are ready. People underestimate when it’s 10 days’ quarantine, they think they can play immediately on day 11, but football doesn’t work like this.” – assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders

Jordan Henderson missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw with a regular cold but is available again, although Divock Origi “is still not training with the team” due to a knee injury. Nathaniel Phillips (cheekbone), Adrian (calf) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) are still on the sidelines.

CHELSEA

Thomas Tuchel was quite open with his injury updates here, seemingly ruling out the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle), Andreas Christensen (knock) and Trevoh Chalobah (knock) as well as their four known Covid victims – Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

“The players [with COVID] are OK [but] they are out for ten days before they can be released. We don’t really know when they can play. Nobody is back except for Jorginho. Andreas Christensen is very doubtful and the same for Trevoh Chalobah.”

Jorginho (back, plus an inconclusive Covid-test result) is available again but Hakim Ziyech (calf) may not be. Tuchel will not play N’Golo Kante this time, calling himself “close to irresponsible” for handing the Frenchman all 90 minutes against Wolves.

ARSENAL

Takehiro Tomiyasu was removed after 63 minutes of the Gunners’ 4-1 win at Leeds, which Mikel Arteta says was due to muscular discomfort.

“We decided to take him off, he wasn’t 100 per cent confident to continue in the game, and hopefully he’s not injured.”

Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga remain out due to Covid, as Sead Kolasinac (ankle) continues his absence.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

There was good news from Antonio Conte regarding his squad’s Covid situation.

“All the players are now negative, which is good news for us. As you know well, with Covid, you need a bit of time because, for sure, many players at this moment are not so fit because they had to face this situation, but the good news is all the players are available. We have a little bad news in Ryan Sessegnon, he had a problem at the end of the game against Liverpool (on Sunday), he’s the only player with Cristian Romero who is injured.”

A muscular problem is set to keep Ryan Sessegnon out for around two weeks, as Cristian Romero (hamstring) remains out until early 2022.

WEST HAM UNITED

Vladimir Coufal will be suspended for the cup tie, following his Gameweek 17 sending off at Arsenal that couldn’t be served last weekend because of postponement. Centre backs Kurt Zouma (hamstring) and Angelo Ogbonna (knee) are still injured, with Aaron Cresswell pencilled in for a return having missed four matches with a back injury.

“We’re very good. The training ground has been very good and most are okay. We have got one or two with the virus, but most are very good and long may that continue.” – David Moyes

Ben Johnson (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (groin) are unlikely to take part at Tottenham.

LEICESTER CITY

With their last two league fixtures postponed due to Covid, it could be a patched-up Foxes squad that faces Liverpool on Wednesday.

James Justin (knee/match fitness) and Wesley Fofana (leg) have been out for a while, with undefined illnesses for Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury.

Jonny Evans left the Gameweek 16 win against Newcastle United after five minutes because of a hamstring problem, the same injury as Caglar Soyuncu.

BRENTFORD

After recent Covid problems for Ivan Toney, Ethan Pinnock and many other players and staff, head coach Thomas Frank delivered positive news on the Bees’ current state, having also missed the last pair of matches.

“We have enough. We will have 11 players. We are in a fine place. We had six/seven [positive cases] last Thursday, but after lateral flow and PCR tests, we’ve had zero for the past two days.”

They are still without David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen (thigh) and Josh Dasilva (hip) but Frank said “let’s see what we will do” in regards to starting forward Marcus Forss.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. evilfish
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Yo!

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hello

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Hello!
      Pages flying

      Open Controls
  2. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any news today?

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hahaha. Didn’t see the article.

      Open Controls
  3. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would it be crazy to transfer James out in order to afford Son after this GW?
    Chelsea got some pretty hard fixtures coming up + world cup

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      It's not crazy but I wouldn't sell James before a home fixture against Brighton unless you think he's going to be rested.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      No, I'm considering downgrading either James or Rudiger.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      No for the exact reasons you've given.

      Open Controls
  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    When is the cut off point for players getting suspended for a 5th yellow card of the season ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      The threshold is extended to 10YCs after 19 league games have been played for the team. Don't get confused with 19GWs

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/2287133

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thanks just one or game for some of the players on the Suspension Tightrope list to survive then including James, Bernardo Silva and Raphinha.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yup, all info is in the link I just sent

          Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    There was a comment in the last article regarding covid and when players can be released. Tuchel latest comments shows there are no special exemption for players. Positive for covid results in 10 days isolation. No testing inbetween to release them early from isolation.

    Tuchel (quote from this article):
    “The players [with COVID] are OK [but] they are out for ten days before they can be released"

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks for this. I hope he’s right.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        With covid being a prevalent matter in EPL at the moment, I doubt this is something that he would get wrong.

        NHS England guidelines:
        https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/test-results/positive-test-result/

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          True. But there’s been untold amount of misinformation and confusion. I’m certain there have been players in the past who have come back early. Thanks again for info though.

          Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Early thoughts what to do here - save FT this week and reassess? 2.2ITB

    Rambo/Foster
    TAA/Cancelo/James/Alonso/Duffy
    Salah/Jota/Foden/Bowen/Raph
    Laca/King/4.4

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yup save

      Open Controls
  7. Kaneyonero
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    TC Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      As bad as Leeds are, Salah isn’t in super top form and there’s going to be big DGWS.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends what you think TC chip should get you. Prefer it on a player like Son that has a DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why Son Tony?

        Open Controls
    3. Serendipity
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      + Leeds are terrible defensively
      + Salah is in good form
      + Time between deadline and kickoff is relatively small (postponement would be known hopefully)
      - Covid could put Salah out of action without notice
      - Slightly larger chance of reduced minutes.
      - Not a DGW or TGW

      I personally wouldn't chance it but it's a decent shout.

      Open Controls
    4. Toblerone52 - Jimmy Flloyd …
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not for me, easy captain choice though

      Open Controls
  8. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Not 100% in the loop but is this correct(likely) so far?

    GW19 - max 10 games
    GW20 - possible 0 games to make DGW22?
    GW21 - DGW
    GW22 - DGW for everyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      highly unlikely to be 0 games in gw20

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers, GW20 sounded a bit weird given people want to save a FT then would have a luxury transfer when no games were on.

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      GW20 is being held as normal
      I think 21 and 22 can be used for playing games which have been postponed to date.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not correct. All games in GW20 go ahead as scheduled. Potential DGW in 21 and 22 is due to rescheduling the already postponed games in free slots in 21 and 22

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        More details for potential DGW in this article https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/21/sizeable-double-gameweek-22-a-possibility-after-fa-cup-replays-scrapped/

        Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think 20 is going ahead as planned.

      Open Controls
  9. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ramsdale,
    TAA, Cancelo, James
    Silva, Salah, Jota, ESR
    Watkins, Antonio, Dennis

    Foster, Gallagher, White, Dalot

    2FT and £3.2m in bank.

    Silva to Son feels like a sensible move?

    Open Controls
  10. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Early thoughts please? 1ft, 3.4itb. 1 of the City mids to Son? Foster to playing keeper? Save?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Bilva Foden
    Dennis Laca
    Foster* Pukki Luiz Livra

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.