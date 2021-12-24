977
Scout Picks December 24

FPL Gameweek 19 Scout Picks: City triple-up against injury-hit Leicester

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 19 ahead of Sunday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

We’re already three fixtures down for the Boxing Day matches, with the postponement of Liverpool v Leeds United depriving us of the services of Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m) for the first time in a while.

We have gone for a 4-5-1 formation this week and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

GOALKEEPER

Norwich City are the division’s lowest scorers with a paltry eight goals in 17 matches and even the change in head coach hasn’t really addressed that weakness, with Dean Smith’s side finding the net on just one occasion in the last five league fixtures. A Covid outbreak isn’t likely to do the Canaries’ preparations any good, either, so Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) wasn’t a difficult pick this week. As well as the opposition, he is also in on his own merit: he has the highest points-per-match average (5.1) of any first-choice goalkeeper this season and has prevented more ‘expected goals’ (4.2) than any other shot-stopper bar Jose Sa.

DEFENDERS

 

1

1

  1. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Help.

    Should I roll with this team (already on -8) or FH?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo James Alonso Tierney
    Son Bowen Martinelli
    Broja Watkins

    Guaita Salah* Jota* TAA* Wood*

    1. Aadii
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Pretty decent team. But why are you -8 and still have Salah, who is gonna play 2 games out of next 5?

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Because I really want him vs Leicester. Can ditch him in GW 21/22

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Be prepared to lose a lot of rank

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        FH then?

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          57 mins ago

          Yeah, erase your -8 and use LIV funds to get Kane & Ronaldo.

          I like it better than hoping your FH gets you +8 & Kane/Ron over average..

          Only thing to consider is getting the old squad back. Does that hurt you next week & moving forward…

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            45 mins ago

            Yeah FH is the initial plan. Will get back Foden ESR and King.

            Thanks for your thoughts!

    3. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Silly

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yes I am.

        My #38 OR finish in 2014/15 was a big mistake.

        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Relevance?

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Nothing. Just showing off

            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Show off the ranks since.

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                52 mins ago

                Do you really need to know, buddy? Is it more important than helping a friend in need?

                1. ilikewud
                  • 1 Year
                  24 mins ago

                  Don’t mind him - he has a tournament where he automatically makes the top 10

    4. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Good team. But -8 bit much tbh

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        I tend to agree. Cheers moose

    5. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I’d say FH is better option

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Thanks man. Yeah I'm considering the other options

    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      FH

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Cheers sun jihai, you EPL legend

  2. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Is Dalot nailed ?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Should be

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I’d like to say but you never respond to answers.

    3. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      For this week yes.

    4. 97PG
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        For now as nailed as this other lad I know, but careful tho, either one could potentially resurrect any day

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        58 mins ago

        I'd say yes

      • Moose™
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yes imo. AWB got some off the field problems if I could recall.

    5. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Mahrez + Martinelli or BSilva + Bowen for free hit?

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Former. But easy to get Bowen as well

        1. JUNITED
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Cheers.

    6. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      With Armstrong and Adams back in training, do we think broja will be benched??

      Affects my potential last minute transfer of Dennis to broja on Sunday morning

      1. JUNITED
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        No. I think Armstrong has been the worst one out of three this season. Broja would have keep his starting xi spot if he wasn’t injured after the Burnley game imo.

        1. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Cheers pal much appreciated

      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        I think Broja is their best forward and they know it. Expecting him to start from now on out unless injured.

      3. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Nope

    7. 97PG
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        What’s our stance on Naughty Phillip?

        Was surprised to see him in lots of peoples FH drafts tonight, I’ve got him in my team but only for the long term, would be very anxious to take him for this week alone

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Most on here think he won’t start. I myself have no idea with Pep.

          1. 97PG
              1 hour ago

              Yeah I’m inclined to believe he’s not starting this week either.

              Still playing him as my 11th this week but really struggling to understand getting him on a FH

        2. Mooster©️
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          So selling Salah is a wise move???

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Depends on your team. I’m probably not as I think he’s by far the best captain option for GW20.

          2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Not if he smashes GW20.

          3. Moose™
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I'll keep him

        3. Moose™
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Any thoughts?

          Ramsdale (Sanchez)

          TAA* Cancelo James (White Livra)

          Salah* Bilva Jota* Foden* (Brownhill)

          Lacazette Watkins Dennis*

          1 FT & 1.2 ITB

          Brownhill to Martinelli
          White to Dalot/Bavies

          Or just free hit?

          Really appreciate any replies since I have no ideas what to be done.

          1. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            45 mins ago

            Do you have FH available?

            1. Moose™
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yes!

          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            Both -4 and FH are viable options. FH to get the best team this week imo

            1. Moose™
              • 9 Years
              34 mins ago

              Plan to use FH chip furing DGW or TGW. But yeah, too many things need to sort. FH might be the best way out this week.

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                31 mins ago

                Yeah many ways to skin a cat. FH is really team dependent imo. Good luck

        4. Lignja
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          How is my Wc looking? Will swap Bernardo to Bowen if Antonio is out i gues, or should i anyway?

          Ramsdale
          Cancelo, James, Dalot, Davies
          Son, Foden, Bernardo, Martineli
          Ronaldo, Broja

          Sanchez, Taa, Jota, King

          1. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I'd personally have Bowen regardless

        5. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Merry Christmas all!!

          How’s this FH draft

          Ramsdale
          James Dalot Cancelo Reguilon
          Son KDB Foden (or Bilva) Bowen Martinelli
          Ronaldo

          Steele Rudiger Broja Nketiah

          Thoughts please??

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            Like it. But I prefer mahrez alongside KDB. Maybe downgrade regs to davies to fund it. Bench players are questionable though. Good luck!

        6. C_G
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          took a -4 early in the week and can only field 9 players now:

          Sanchez

          White Rudi Cancelo Livra

          Son Foden Saka

          Laca

          Steele Dennis Gelhardt TAA Jota Salah.

          Should I FH?

          1. Moose™
            • 9 Years
            43 mins ago

            We have the same Liv trio, I don't think I will FH this week

          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            36 mins ago

            You could survive GW19

        7. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          58 mins ago

          Would you FH this team?

          Ramsdale
          Cancelo Alonso James Livra
          Foden Bilva ESR
          Antonio Lacazette

          Foster Salah TAA Jota King

          1 FT, 0.1 in bank.

          Don't really like the team considering the missing players but might just have to cop a bad GW.
          Another game or 2 off would make things easier regarding hits/FH.

          Cheers.

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            I really feel like giving an opinion but...

          2. Alisson WondHaaland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            52 mins ago

            I wouldnt FH. Id consider selling Salah directly to Son or to fund a move for Ronaldo

            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              50 mins ago

              Cheers, the no Salah part next GW is the tricky bit.

          3. ILOVEBAPS
            • 9 Years
            42 mins ago

            No. Good enough I think.

          4. Moose™
            • 9 Years
            38 mins ago

            I wouldn't FH since you already have 10 players. I would wait for any postponements news.

          5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            34 mins ago

            I was wondering why because on first glance it looked like a decent lineup

            But these three stand out-

            Livrarmento - should be sold at this stage need a better defender than him - given the need for decent fpl squads etc

            Foden - I would be tempted to get rid of him if I was you
            Bilva - playing deeper less effective - I own him and I am keeping - more in hope than expectation
            ESR - likely going to be benched - but at least it is likely 30 minutes v Norwich
            Antonio - decent fixtures upcoming - but his form has really died since the start of the season

            --
            If I was you I would just do a -4

            Foden OUT Moura IN
            Livramento OUT - a man united defender of your choice IN

            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              31 mins ago

              Cheers for the detailed reply, more worried about the captain options.
              Thinking of a -8 or -12 but yeah, a cancellation would help.

              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 12 Years
                21 mins ago

                I see what you mean now. All the Son - Ronaldo traffic. Plus many seem to be FH happy.

                For your team I think Cancelo would be a good captain - VC on one of the Arsenal lads.

                I think a -8 or -12 this week is dangerous.
                Because the impression I get is plenty have an eleven or near eleven with no -4's or FH's.
                For a -8 or -12 you would need at least 2/3 of those transfers to get big scores.

                My team is fairly template as fpl live tells me- one transfer gave me a starting eleven that should all get some sort of points.

                1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Don't trust Cancelo this GW and get the "dangerous" part. Selling Bowen for Bilva last GW has made things tougher for this one.

          6. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            27 mins ago

            I'd spend that FT on King to Broja and maybe take a hit for Livra to Dalot

            The main absentee for GW19 is Ronaldo, but I wouldn't FH for one main target only in a SGW

        8. Alisson WondHaaland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          54 mins ago

          Merry Xmas all!

          Just want to discuss some chip strategy, I think currently the popular strategy seems to be FH in DGW 22 and another BGW, save the WC+BB combo for the final big DGW of the season.

          One strategy Im currently considering is to build up a strong DGW 22 squad using transfers and then BB in GW22, Id have 14 DGW players + Cancelo. I think BB is a weak chip and so getting it out of the way is good and allows more freedom with the 2nd WC which I intend to play at around GW 26 when Chelsea return from CWC.

          Would like to hear other peoples thoughts on this

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            I'm totally in the second camp. Team my team is good enough for BB22 without WC. I'd imagine DGW22 FHers will have almost identical team and it's actually not easy to predict which player will play 2 games in a DGW, too many variables involved, so BB22 might actually be an advantage. I also agree that BB is a pain to manage and gettin it out of the door early might be a good strategy.

            1. Alisson WondHaaland
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah agreed, maybe Im a bit biased because BB has never really worked for me but I definitely do feel like this strategy is ideal.

              It would allow a 2nd WC to be played to solely focus on the last third or so of the season with the luxury to use 2 FH's on the big blank and double.

          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            This is mine:

            FH1 for Covid chaos or one of the many other DGWs. FH19 will be if we get more postponements. I'll save it if we don't

            FH2 locked in for DGW36 (might not be needed) or GW38, so it's gonna be late

            WC21, setting up for both DGW21 and BB22, as well as a good long-term team with a Salah-back plan for GW24, Foden back for GW23, and then the big one: -8 + 3 FTs in GWs 27 and 28

            TC Salah or Son in one of the extra minor DGWs, likely Son atm

            I don't use chips for Cup BGWs. I prefer planning transfers for around 9 core players who won't blank. The extra FH helps with the surprise "unplannable" BGWs that Covid brings, so I could use FH1 on that if it becomes obvious. Maybe GW19, maybe later, or hopefully a DGW instead

        9. seewhyaxe
          • 4 Years
          47 mins ago

          morning dz.

          Salah + Dennis -> Ronaldo + Son -4 no brainer?

          This would save my FH. 4.9m itb.

          Ramsdale
          Livramento, James, Cancelo, Alonso
          Gallagher, Saka, Bilva
          Laca

          Out: Foster, Salah, Jota, TAA, Dennis, Gelhardt

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            Yes, if you're comfortable not owning Salah next GW

            1. seewhyaxe
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Thanks!

          2. Aadii
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            I have done the same.

        10. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          REguilon or Davies?

          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Depends if you need the savings - no chance Davies is going to be bombing down the wing anytime soon. But at least you know he starts.

        11. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          Which teams will have most DGWs in near future?

          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Those fellas that play in white from London - as they miss one because of white stuff, plus another two for virus stuff.

        12. Totalfootball
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Next game most likely to be postponed on boxing Day?

          1. ilikewud
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            Arsenal vs Norwich

          2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Villa vs Chelsea

        13. Avery
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          Go big or go home FH. 4-5-1 + Crap bench (as all in)

          Ramsdale
          Cancelo | Reguilion | Tierney | Lamptey
          Bruno | KDB | Son | Bowen | Foden
          Ronaldo

        14. TheYogaDaddy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          29 mins ago

          What to do here?

          Ramsdale
          Livramento James Cancelo Dias
          Foden
          Watkins Antonio

          (Foster) (TAA) (Salah) (Raphinha) (King) (Brownhill)

          1 ft, 0.6 itb

          1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            26 mins ago

            Raphinha and Salah look possible sells.

          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Probably FH with Antonio and maybe Foden not looking likely to play

          3. Aadii
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            8 starting including watkins and livra. you should FH this GW.

        15. ilikewud
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Will we get the Man City team sheet before the deadline?

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Maybe. But also maybe lots of fake ones too. Good luck.

        16. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Rumour mill says Raphinha to Bayern in January

          https://twitter.com/TNTSportsBR/status/1474469930133303338?t=1kHJXYQOfU_730Txzn-lOA&s=19

        17. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          FPL's fixture list has confirmed Liverpool vs Arsenal in GW27 as a blank

          So, Liverpool have Leeds and Arsenal matches to reschedule as DGWs

          Hopefully, the Leeds one comes to DGW22 for TAA (C), and the Arsenal one comes after Salah returns, for a likely Salah TC. Also considering Son's juicy postponements for TC)

