FPL Gameweek 19 Scout Picks: City triple-up against injury-hit Leicester

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 19 ahead of Sunday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

We’re already three fixtures down for the Boxing Day matches, with the postponement of Liverpool v Leeds United depriving us of the services of Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m) for the first time in a while.

We have gone for a 4-5-1 formation this week and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

GOALKEEPER

Norwich City are the division’s lowest scorers with a paltry eight goals in 17 matches and even the change in head coach hasn’t really addressed that weakness, with Dean Smith’s side finding the net on just one occasion in the last five league fixtures. A Covid outbreak isn’t likely to do the Canaries’ preparations any good, either, so Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) wasn’t a difficult pick this week. As well as the opposition, he is also in on his own merit: he has the highest points-per-match average (5.1) of any first-choice goalkeeper this season and has prevented more ‘expected goals’ (4.2) than any other shot-stopper bar Jose Sa.

DEFENDERS

