Newcastle v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo starts, Sancho benched

The final match of Gameweek 19 sees Newcastle United play host to Manchester United at St James’ Park.

Kick-off on Tyneside is at 20:00 GMT.

A lot of captaincy hopes will be pinned on Cristiano Ronaldo tonight (not far off 50% in the top 10k, in fact) and the veteran Portuguese starts up top for the Red Devils as expected.

After going with the same team in his last two league outings, Ralf Rangnick has made two changes for the visitors tonight: Raphael Varane makes his return from injury to replace the absent Victor Lindelof, while Mason Greenwood is in for the benched Jadon Sancho.

Eddie Howe has made six changes from the defeat to Manchester City.

Three come in defence, with Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar replacing Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie and Ciaran Clark.

Further forward, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff are in for the benched Miguel Almiron, the suspended Isaac Hayden and the absent Joe Willock.

The omissions of Clark, Ritchie, Willock and Karl Darlow from the matchday squad are reportedly due to a combination of injuries and Covid-19.

Manchester United have a coronavirus case themselves, with Lindelof self-isolating.

Ronaldo’s ‘second’ debut for the Red Devils came against the Magpies in the Gameweek 4 reverse fixture, when he plundered 13 points at Old Trafford – a score he hasn’t been able to top since his return to England.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Manquillo, Krafth, Fraser, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Telles, Maguire, Varane, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Ronaldo.

