FPL Gameweek 20 round-up: Tuesday’s 3pm kick-off review

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Tuesday’s 3pm kick-offs, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes throughout December.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Conor Gallagher was a surprise absentee for Crystal Palace in Gameweek 20, with assistant manager Osian Roberts suggesting that the club are trying to avoid fatigue with the midfielder:

“The close proximity of games means that the combination of Covid, injuries and suspension, means we have to rotate a little bit. And obviously as well, we’ve got some freshness in the group and it’s important to try to utilise that. There’s always testing going on and we’re always awaiting results. In this particular case (Gallagher), it’s making sure that we try to keep the group as fresh as possible.”

At Southampton, Che Adams was absent after testing positive for Covid-19, while team-mate Tino Livramento missed out with fluid in his knee.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will also be without Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters in Gameweek 20, who are both suspended, having been handed red and yellow cards respectively today.

Elsewhere, Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki were missing for Norwich City through injury and illness.

GAMEWEEK 20 TAKEAWAYS

TRIO OF ASSISTS FOR BRILLIANT BOWEN

Jarrod Bowen produced a hat-trick of assists in Gameweek 20 to move him up to 11 for the season, more than any other player. In an excellent display which also saw him collect maximum bonus, the winger ended the match with three goal attempts, nine penalty box touches and three created chances.

For West Ham United, the 4-1 victory marked their first away win since October, ahead of an appealing run of games which sees them take on Crystal Palace (a) and Leeds United (h) next.

SPURS STILL AN UNKNOWN ON THE ROAD

Tottenham Hotspur remain unbeaten in their seven Premier League games under Antonio Conte. However, five of those matches have been at home, with their two away trips seeing them draw at Everton and now Southampton.

Despite that, they were unfortunate to leave St. Mary’s without all three points, as they bossed the game after Mohammed Salisu’s red card. Harry Kane was particularly lively and looked back to his best, producing four goal attempts – which included two big chances – whilst also seeing his second-half strike narrowly disallowed for offside.

Harry Kane’s xG shot map v Southampton in Gameweek 20

SORRY NORWICH LOSE HEAVILY AGAIN

A disastrous opening 45 minutes for Norwich City saw them concede three at Selhurst Park, as differential pick Odsonne Edouard tormented their backline, scoring once and laying on two assists. As a result, the Canaries have now conceded 42 goals across their 19 Premier League games, with 14 of those arriving in the last five:

Gameweek Opponent Score xGC 20 Crystal Palace (a) 0-3 2.08 19 Arsenal (h) 0-5 2.65 17 Aston Villa (h) 0-2 1.67 16 Manchester United (h) 0-1 2.05 15 Tottenham Hotspur (a) 0-3 1.52

Next up is a trip to Leicester City on New Year’s Day, with James Maddison surely set to see huge Fantasy investment ahead of their Gameweek 20 encounter.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT