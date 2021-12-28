316
Scoreboard December 28

FPL Gameweek 20 round-up: Tuesday's 3pm kick-off review

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Tuesday’s 3pm kick-offs, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes throughout December.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS 

Conor Gallagher was a surprise absentee for Crystal Palace in Gameweek 20, with assistant manager Osian Roberts suggesting that the club are trying to avoid fatigue with the midfielder:

“The close proximity of games means that the combination of Covid, injuries and suspension, means we have to rotate a little bit. And obviously as well, we’ve got some freshness in the group and it’s important to try to utilise that. There’s always testing going on and we’re always awaiting results. In this particular case (Gallagher), it’s making sure that we try to keep the group as fresh as possible.”

At Southampton, Che Adams was absent after testing positive for Covid-19, while team-mate Tino Livramento missed out with fluid in his knee.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will also be without Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters in Gameweek 20, who are both suspended, having been handed red and yellow cards respectively today.

Elsewhere, Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki were missing for Norwich City through injury and illness.

GAMEWEEK 20 TAKEAWAYS

TRIO OF ASSISTS FOR BRILLIANT BOWEN

Jarrod Bowen produced a hat-trick of assists in Gameweek 20 to move him up to 11 for the season, more than any other player. In an excellent display which also saw him collect maximum bonus, the winger ended the match with three goal attempts, nine penalty box touches and three created chances.

For West Ham United, the 4-1 victory marked their first away win since October, ahead of an appealing run of games which sees them take on Crystal Palace (a) and Leeds United (h) next.

SPURS STILL AN UNKNOWN ON THE ROAD

Tottenham Hotspur remain unbeaten in their seven Premier League games under Antonio Conte. However, five of those matches have been at home, with their two away trips seeing them draw at Everton and now Southampton.

Despite that, they were unfortunate to leave St. Mary’s without all three points, as they bossed the game after Mohammed Salisu’s red card. Harry Kane was particularly lively and looked back to his best, producing four goal attempts – which included two big chances – whilst also seeing his second-half strike narrowly disallowed for offside.

Harry Kane’s xG shot map v Southampton in Gameweek 20

SORRY NORWICH LOSE HEAVILY AGAIN

A disastrous opening 45 minutes for Norwich City saw them concede three at Selhurst Park, as differential pick Odsonne Edouard tormented their backline, scoring once and laying on two assists. As a result, the Canaries have now conceded 42 goals across their 19 Premier League games, with 14 of those arriving in the last five:

GameweekOpponentScorexGC
20Crystal Palace (a)0-32.08
19Arsenal (h)0-52.65
17Aston Villa (h)0-21.67
16Manchester United (h)0-12.05
15Tottenham Hotspur (a)0-31.52

Next up is a trip to Leicester City on New Year’s Day, with James Maddison surely set to see huge Fantasy investment ahead of their Gameweek 20 encounter.

  1. PocketZola
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is salah out?

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Yes, from my team he is.

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes, Vladimir Smicer starting instead of him.

    3. PartyTime
        4 mins ago

        Yeah. On the pitch warming up fir his hatty

      • CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nope.
        Averaging 6 pts per game over the last 4. i will take that.

      • Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes hopefully out of goals

    4. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bowen first sub, the pain.

      Can anyone see any of these missing out?

      James
      Alonso
      Rudiger
      Cancelo
      Foden
      Ronaldo

      1. Davros
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ouch. Maybe james

        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Was a coin toss between benching him and King. After 5 mins I thought I'd called it right!

      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        All of them apart from Ron.

      3. Forgetmeknot
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think there’s a good chance at least one doesn’t start. Cameo may be your enemy though

        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A late cameo would be top cruel

          1. Rains of Castamere
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            *too cruel

      4. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cancelo due a rest.

        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I'd take that all day

      5. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hope Burnley push for postponement.

        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That would be nice

      6. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Quite possible you could get those Bowen points, but I'd suggest not to hold your breath. Any of those could cameo off the bench as well.

        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah it's the hope that kills you

      7. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        James or Alonso

        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          *praying*

      8. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Curious as to why you benched Bowen against Watford? Even a cameo would’ve been good for him

        Open Controls
        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Played the 6 above plus my Liverpool boys, Antonio and King.

          King was the coin toss but edged for him as he's on pens against a leaky defence while Bowen played 90 mins on Boxing Day. Was a tough call... horrible punishment!

      9. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        All tbh, James/Cancelo due a rest

    5. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah cap fail incoming?

      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Owner trying to reverse jinx spotted

      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        No, Leicester plays with no CBs. It will be absolute carnage.

      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're wishing or you're calling it? Don't sit on the fence like a mary

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Salah v Lei - +3 pts I'm hoping 😉

    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maddison or Son in for Salah?

    7. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Really need Salah haul and Jota blank.

    8. Kaneyonero
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      This is the game we all expect Salah to haul but he'll just blank. Bookmark this

    9. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bowen in for who?

      A) Saka
      B) Gallagher

      Thanks!

    10. Mr Arsenal
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will Salah outscore Ronaldo…?

      1. Hiiler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Who knows should and I hope so though.

    11. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Really hope Iheanacho makes the start for against Norwich!

