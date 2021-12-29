34
Scout Notes December 29

The James injury latest as FPL exodus awaits Chelsea defenders

We round up the main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wednesday’s two Gameweek 20 fixtures, with the results of both matches further consolidating Manchester City’s position at the top of the Premier League table.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

KEY FPL TALKING POINTS

JAMES INJURY

Reece James (£6.4m) didn’t even last half an hour of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, with FPL’s third-most-owned defender barely able to walk off the field when being withdrawn with a muscle problem and later sighted on crutches.

A still-seething Thomas Tuchel was taciturn in his post-match interview and offered very little on his wing-back but the fact that it’s a muscle injury suggests that his involvement against Liverpool is in serious doubt.

“No prognosis. Hamstring injury.” – Thomas Tuchel on Reece James

Andreas Christensen (£4.6m) was also withdrawn at the interval with a back injury, while Tuchel revealed in his post-match press conference that Timo Werner (£8.6m) wasn’t even back in training yet after his recent Covid diagnosis.

“It’s too early but it looks not good.” – Thomas Tuchel on Reece James and Andreas Christensen

Brighton boss Graham Potter meanwhile offered an update on Leandro Trossard (£6.2m), who missed out on Wednesday night.

“Hopefully he’s back at the weekend. We’ll hopefully get one or two players back.” – Graham Potter on Leandro Trossard

CHELSEA DEFENCE SIGNS OFF WITH A WHIMPER

For a lot of Fantasy managers, Gameweek 21 will be a jumping-off point for Chelsea defenders – and that’s before we even consider the injury to James.

A late, late Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) header ruined a clean sheet for the Blues but had they held on for a shut-out it would have been wholly undeserved, with Brighton the better team for large periods and registering 18 shots to their hosts’ 11. The fact that Edouard Mendy (£6.2m) was on course for maximum bonus points before Welbeck’s leveller said much about the course of the game and Chelsea’s patchy form at the back.

“Our players are injured. I told you what would happen weeks ago. Same thoughts, I told you. Sure we are tired, if you had been in bed for 10 days and played Premier League matches after that, you would be tired.” – Thomas Tuchel

It’s now just one clean sheet in eight league matches for Tuchel’s weary-looking side and the upcoming fixtures, plus a couple of medium-term blanks, will make the likes of Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) an easy sell in early 2022.

One thing to mention is that the Blues could well end up getting a Double Gameweek 22 but, with one of a potential two fixtures being away at the Etihad, there is limited appeal.

PREMIUM DIFFERENTIALS HIT FORM… BUT AT THE WRONG TIME?

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) have low ownerships among ‘active’ FPL managers: in the top 10,000, for instance, they are selected by 0.5% and 2.2% respectively.

The pair had unremarkable autumns, struggling to recapture former glories, but have caught the eye recently, with Lukaku looking sharp on his return from Covid-19 and De Bruyne now starting to purr.

“Surprised what he’s doing. Actually very surprised, but I don’t know how long he can do it. We will try it and then we will see because nobody knows. I’m surprised because he was six weeks, eight weeks out, then when was trying to come back caught Covid and after that one training and let’s go. This is what we do at the moment.” – Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku nodded in Chelsea’s only goal of the match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, while De Bruyne – described as “exceptional” by his manager after full-time – produced a superb assist for Phil Foden’s (£8.1m) match-winner across west London and would have had a second attacking return to his name had Aymeric Laporte (£5.6m) not strayed fractionally offside when nodding home the Belgian’s free-kick.

Such a return to form would ordinarily see them re-enter the premium radar but their purple patches perhaps come at an inopportune time, FPL wise.

Chelsea’s aforementioned run of tricky games and blanks count against Lukaku, while City are the only Premier League club who haven’t had a match postponed so far this season and so won’t ‘double’ in Gameweeks 21 or 22. The champions elect play Arsenal and Chelsea in those two Gameweeks.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE XG

Foden and Jack Grealish (£7.6m) were brought back out of detention for a start at Brentford and had contrasting evenings. Foden excelled out wide and then as a false nine, earning Guardiola’s praise after the match, but Grealish had another poor evening and did little to suggest he’ll keep his place on New Year’s Day.

Bernardo Silva (£7.6m), meanwhile, blanked for the fourth straight Gameweek. His expected goals (xG) ‘overachievement’ in the autumn was well discussed in FPL circles and, unsurprisingly, there has been some regression to the mean in the last fortnight. The Portugal international didn’t have a single shot for the second successive match and has had only two efforts in total during his recent four-game drought.

This midfield trio, and the rest of City’s starting XI, lasted 90 minutes at Brentford, so with little more than 60 hours separating their Gameweek 20 and 21 fixtures, Guardiola may well be calling on the benched and unused Raheem Sterling (£8.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£10.7m) at the Emirates in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

  1. Chemical76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Peace to all

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
        12 mins ago

        Except Salah non-owners (jk)

        Open Controls
    2. EVILFUK
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      The mass selling of Chelsea defenders begins.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Rudiger -> Matty Cash

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        If he gets yellow would miss second game in any week 21 double as Villa played 2 games less than 19 week threshold

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Good point!

          Open Controls
    4. EVILFUK
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just praying there's a DGW in 21 and it favours my current line up.

      Open Controls
    5. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      James to Reguilon seems the obvious move, but maybe better to move for a Maguire who might get a double double?

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That just means you get 4 games of abject failure though

        Open Controls
    6. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Does anyone know what the timeframe is of Cresswell's injury?
      I may look to do R James to B Johnson.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Just asked this a few minutes ago and went searching. Suspected chipped bone in his back. Worse than first feared and could be out for months. This is not confirmed.

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes, I thought it was longer-term, in spite of FPL listing him as a 75% chance.

          Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Didn't sound to good. Cresswell may be out a while

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yep, cheers.

          Open Controls
    7. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is a FH GW21 followed by a FH GW22 a viable strategy? Saving WC, BB & TC for later doubles/blanks..

      Open Controls
      1. asr
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can't have consecutive FH

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Just seeing that now. Might be better served with FH GW21 and WC GW22

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thinking about this strategy possibly too.
            FH almost definitely, as I still need to use this hit twice.

            Open Controls
            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              just now

              chip*

              Open Controls
          2. asr
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yes could work. Personally I am WC GW21, and then FH GW22 because I think a lot of the players that I would want for GW22 are not necessarily players I would want for the rest of the season

            Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Can’t play them b2b

        Open Controls
      3. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Can't use two FH in a row.

        Open Controls
    8. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      So who is the Reece James replacement (except City) ?
      A) Reguilon
      B) Cash
      C) Castagne

      Open Controls
      1. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        the best*

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A or Bavies

        Open Controls
      3. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I reckon Cash - although they're all decent option to be fair.

        Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Wolves def maybe

        Open Controls
    9. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      DDG
      Alonso James TAA Cancelo
      Foden Jota Raphinha Mount
      Ronaldo Watkins

      Steele Livramento Pukki Martinelli

      James to Reguilon? Or take a hit or two to bring Son in?

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Dgw with a good fixture could easily outscore and you’re not stuck with a Burnley defender

        Open Controls
    10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Burnleys fixtures beyond GW 22 look awful but perhaps one defender wouldn’t hurt if there’s a DGW?

      Open Controls
    11. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      United without Bruno tomorrow may actually work in their favour with his current form

      Open Controls
    12. asr
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep could work. Personally I am WC GW21, and then FH GW22 because I think a lot of the players that I would want for GW22 are not necessarily players I would want for the rest of the season

      Open Controls
      1. asr
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Reply fail

        Open Controls
    13. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      lost on old thread -

      If not a WC then how's this seem....DGW fixtures might change it I suppose...

      DDG
      Cancelo, TAA, Reguilon
      Foden (vc), Gundogan, Jota, Martinelli
      Antonio, Ronaldo, Watkins (c)

      Foster, Alonso, Gallagher, James
      1ft, 0.4 itb

      a/ Gundogan > Bowen
      b/ James > Amartey (cheap 3rd bench)
      c/ James > Davies (double Tot def...)
      d/ James > Cash
      e/ Roll it

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.