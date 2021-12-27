466
Suspensions December 27

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a one-match ban?

466 Comments
Share

We’re bringing you another Suspension Tightrope article as Gameweek 20 hurtles into view, with the yellow cards steadily racking up for numerous Premier League players and the threat of a one-match ban looming.

There are a grand total of 32 Fantasy Premier League assets (FPL) who are now just one booking away from a ban, while three players are red-flagged as a consequence of picking up their fifth cautions of the campaign on Boxing Day.

The yellow card amnesty is not until after the completion of a team’s 19th league fixture (more on that later), after which the threshold moves up from five to ten bookings.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Christian Norgaard (£5.0m), Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) and Declan Rice (£5.1m) all reached the unwanted target of five yellow cards on Boxing Day and will miss their sides’ next match – in the case of Mings, that will be Gameweek 21.

Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) will sit out Gameweeks 20 and 21 as a result of his red card against Tottenham Hotspur a week ago, while Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) won’t be involved in Gameweek 20 after being dismissed for two bookings in the defeat to Spurs on Sunday.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Of the notable names in the above list, Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) has one more match to negotiate until the threat of a one-match ban passes, while Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Raphinha (£6.5m) won’t be in the clear until Gameweek 21 has been and gone – assuming there are no more postponements, of course.

Callum Wilson (£7.4m) and Javier Manquillo (£3.9m) will have seen off any danger if they avoid a booking tonight.

Again, there’s more on cut-off dates in the bottom section.

SAFE FROM A ONE-MATCH BAN

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City fulfilled their 19th league fixture on Boxing so a handful of big names sitting on four yellow cards, namely Marcos Alonso (£5.7m), Reece James (£6.4m), Bernardo Silva (£7.6m) and Ruben Dias (£6.2m), are now in the clear.

Rodri (£5.5m) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (£4.7m) are also now out of danger.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There’s less to sweat about if your player is on three bookings: some are already in the clear (assets from Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Liverpool, West Ham, Wolves, Villa, Southampton, Palace, Leeds, Newcastle and Norwich), while others just have to avoid picking up two bookings in as many Gameweeks.

There are 21 players in total on the above list of players still at risk but owners of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), Ivan Toney (£6.6m) and Demarai Gray (£5.5m) are unlikely to be losing any sleep over their current disciplinary statuses.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to ten after a team’s 19th league fixture.

That is not to be confused with Gameweek 19: due to the raft of postponements over the last month, only four teams have fulfilled or will fulfill their 19th league fixture in the current round of matches.

A club-by-club rundown is below (clubs in italics have already played their 19th match):

Club19th League Fixture (as things stand)
ArsenalGW19
Aston VillaGW21
BrentfordGW21
BrightonGW21
BurnleyGW23
ChelseaGW19
Crystal PalaceGW20
EvertonGW21
LeedsGW21
LeicesterGW21
LiverpoolGW20
Man CityGW19
Man UtdGW21
NewcastleGW19
NorwichGW20
SouthamptonGW20
SpursGW22
WatfordGW22
West HamGW20
WolvesGW21

The threshold for ten yellow cards is after 32 league matches, which will be April at the earliest.

Players collecting ten bookings before that point will serve a two-game ban.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

466 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Any merit in bringing Salah straight back in for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think you have to see out the risky move you made when you got rid of him

      Open Controls
    2. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      If you’ll cap him both weeks I would probably just about do it. Both opponents looking really quite weak.

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you have Jota, I'd just captain him. Or at least that's what I'm doing.

      IMHO it's more sensible to focus your transfers on the upcoming doubles instead of using two on adding and removing Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. Fodderx4
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree, I'm doing the same and hoping Kane and Sterling do well. I need a hit to get 11 out.

        Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup. I probably will.

      Open Controls
  2. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts here? May need -8 to get full XI, Don't want to ship Saka.

    Bachmann (Ramsdale)
    TAA Dias James Rudiger Livra
    Jota Salah Bernardo
    King

    Saka Hwang Watkins Raphinha

    0.9 ITB

    A) Raphinha to Bowen, play Livra
    B) A plus Watkins to ASM (-4) bench Livra
    C) Raphinha to Son, Hwang to 4.5, Watkins to Broja (-8)
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Option A
      Not a fan of ASM
      Not a fan of getting in a dead spot over this period

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Leaning to that one.

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don’t get the Bowen hype, Saka, Maddy & Moura are on fire.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        I am getting of double Chelsea been horrific for weeks !

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Off

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        WHU have good upcoming fixtures and he is in some set pieces. Saka has a few blanks coming up. Agreed with Maddison. Is Moura nailed though? Is Dele a risk to him starting on a regular basis?

        Open Controls
        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Moura will be rotated depending on formation. If its 3-5-2 he'll drop out.

          Open Controls
      3. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Double Chelsea defence definitely going, but not this week for me as other fires to put out.

        Open Controls
  3. JariL
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    I know he's typically a troll but hear me out. How about Maupay?

    - After Chelsea in GW20 they have amazing fixtures: eve, CRY, lei, (blank), wat, BUR, AVL, new
    - 3 extra fixtures to be rescheduled
    - 3 goals in his last 3 PL matches

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Is he nailed or will he get randomly dropped by Potter and play Trossard F9?

      Open Controls
      1. JariL
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Lately both have been playing together. But you're right, Potter likes his share of roulette as well.

        6.4 not a bad price though especially considering the lack of forward options.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agreed not a bad pick in that price bracket and I think he is on pens. Could be worth the punt as the 8th attacker

          Open Controls
          1. JariL
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah, rotating him and Broja is something I'm considering.

            Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Here's a list of strikers atm: Ronaldo, Antonio, Watkins, DCL

      I understand the attraction, but would you take Maupay over any of those 4?

      Maybe for funds...

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        I think I would drop down King or Broja rather than go to Maupay

        Open Controls
        1. JariL
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ronaldo + Broja + one more in my WC. Considering King/Watkins/Maupay.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Probably lean towards King has Watford have 3 fixtures to rearrange. Slight issue is Watford will be missing a few players due to AFCON and not sure how big that impact will be

            Open Controls
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              They’ve got a talent in Joao Pedro who I hope will fill Dennis’ shoes but I think they’re weakened by a number of other losses too

              Open Controls
      2. JariL
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        - Antonio: sure, got a tap in yesterday after a corner but having held him through all those blanks I'm hesitant to get him back. Bowen better value and I'm not sure about doubling up on West Han attack?

        - DCL: been out so long that I doubt he'll be starting all matches in this busy period. More likely to be eased in. A fit and firing DCL would be a dream with those fixtures though.

        - Watkins: a good option I think. Blank next. Reverse OOP though with Ings back and Watkins pushed to left?

        Open Controls
  4. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Maddison is either gold dust or sawdust. No midpoint

    Targeting him for the DGWs. Glad to see VVD back in training to help restrain Madders for the TAA CS, hopefully

    Open Controls
  5. AWelstand
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Broja or King. Will rotate with Martinelli so sometimes start and sometimes on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      just now

      get a cheaper one

      Open Controls
  6. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    A little help here lads?

    ***
    TAA, Dias, Cancelo, James
    Salah, Jota, Foden, Bowen, Martinelli
    Broja

    Ramsdale (Foster), Lacazette, Watkins, Cash

    A. Laca to Antonio
    B. Foden to Maddison, Ramsdale to Lloris (- 4)
    C. Foster to Guaita/Bachmann, Laca to Antonio (- 4)

    Open Controls
  7. GoonerSteve
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thinking of going without a keeper for one week and instead bringing either or both of Gallagher and Bowen for Saka and ESR. Both would be a 4pt hit but would give me:

    Ramsdale*
    Trent, Cancelo, James, Regullion
    Salah (c), Jota, Bowen, Gallagher
    Antonio, Ronaldo

    Foster*, Broja, Livramento, Douglas L*

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  8. Fantasy Football Friend!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Any news on Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Still all fart no poo

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bryan Mbeumo (£5.4m) was replaced during the first-half at the Amex with a tight calf, with Thomas Frank suggesting it was a precautionary decision.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/26/fpl-round-up-gameweek-20-matches-off-covid-updates-and-boxing-day-lessons/

      Open Controls
  9. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    1FT and £2.9m ITB. Did Salah to Son for free last GW to leave the option to reverse for free this week. Not sure if I should do it now as want Son longer term.

    A) Son to Salah
    B) Foster to playing cheap keeper
    C) Archer to Broja
    D) Save for potential doubles

    Ramsdale*
    TAA, Rudiger, James, Cancelo, Reguilon
    Son, Jota, Bilva, Mount
    Antonio

    Foster*, Wilson, Saka*, Archer*

    Open Controls
  10. Phlajo
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka to Jota for free seems obvious?

    Gives me 11 starters and Brownhill+Livra as subs

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      just now

      absolutely

      Open Controls
  11. vincentwsho
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    What to do? Saka to Bowen 0.1 short

    A) ESR to Benrahma
    B) Saka to Tielemans
    C) ESR, Saka to Benrahma, Bowen (-4)
    D) ESR to Gray
    E) ESR to Gallagher
    F) hold FT and play 10 players

    Open Controls
  12. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any better moves than this?

    Ramsdale & Alonso -> DDG & Reguilon (-4)?

    xxx
    Trent, Cancelo, James, Alonso
    Salah, Jota, Bowen
    CR7, Antonio, King

    Ramsdale, Foster, White, Saka, Brownhill
    Bank 0.0m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don’t see the rush to sell Alonso *this week*.

      Brighton shot shy usually and even the two they got yesterday were just fantastic finishes with a low XG.

      Saka > Moura perhaps (if you think he can keep up his form) and then you’ll have King on the bench just incase?

      Open Controls
    2. Beautiful Game
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not sure you need the hit this week.

      Only Ramsdale to DDG should suffice in my opinion

      Open Controls
  13. Beautiful Game
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Team at the moment:

    Ramsdale*
    TAA • Cancelo • James • Alonso
    Salah • Foden(?) • Bilva • Jota • Bowen
    Lacazette*

    Foster* • Watkins* • Tierney* • Locadia*

    Have 2 FT, .2 ITB

    Thinking of doing below transfers for free(will hold the transfers till tomorrow):

    Lacazette + Ramsdale -> Antonio + De Gea

    Any suggestions?

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
  14. FantasyClub
      9 mins ago

      -Guys should I roll my FT ?
      -Only able to field 10, GK Ramsdale (BLANK)

      My team:

      Ramsdale(BLANK)
      TAA-James-Cancelo-Alonso
      Son-Foden-Gallagher-Jota
      Ronaldo(C)-Dennis

      Livra~Watkins(BLANK)~ESR(blank)

      1.0 itb 1FT

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I like that you have away and home blank...you can roll yes or Foden out but worth keeping one more.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Enough itb to look to change Ramsdale to DDG or Lloris with extra fixtures

        Open Controls
    • kusasi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thoughts on best Foster replacement? (have Ramsdale so he'd mostly be long term cover but key for GW20 and any ARS blanks)

      Butland? (Guaita?)
      Bachman?
      Pickford?
      Forster?
      Gunn?

      ta!

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same problem. Would love a second playing keeper, maybe BB GW22. If I go Bachman it would be a disaster if Foster returns.

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Ok to roll here? 3m itb 1 ft

      De gea
      Rudiger Taa cancelo
      Son jota Gallagher Bowen
      Antonio king Ronaldo

      Foster livra gilmour tierny

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        yea looks good

        Open Controls
    • have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do these moves look ok for a -4? Still will only field 10, but theres no one worth swapping ESR to.

      Ramsdale>DDG
      Silva>Jota
      Laca>Antonio

      Giving me

      DDG
      TAA - James - Reg - Davies - Cancelo
      Salah - Jota
      Kane - Antonio

      Foster, ESR, Watkins, Normann, Brownhill,

      Open Controls
    • Henning
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      What to do here?

      Thinking of one of
      1. Ramsdale to DDG/Lloris
      2. Watkins to Antonio
      3. Steele and Watkins to DDG/Lloris and King - 4

      Ramsdale* Steele*
      James Dalot cancelo TAA Tierny*
      Son Bernardo Bowen Jota ESR*
      Ronaldo Broja Watkins*

      Open Controls
    • Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cristiano Ronaldo’s career record vs Newcastle in all competitions:

      12 games
      8 goals
      5 assists

      Surely 5 goals tonight then?

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Looks like regression is in order

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hiding behind the sofa as non owner

        Open Controls

