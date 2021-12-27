When do Mohamed Salah and other FPL players leave for AFCON?

It was only a few days ago that we brought you our latest guide to the Africa Cup of Nations and how it will affect Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but since then we have had a few developments.

The main one concerns when Premier League players will leave for Cameroon, where the tournament takes place.

We’ve also got some updated national team squad information at the foot of this piece.

WHEN WILL PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS LEAVE FOR AFCON?

Previously there had been some concern about FPL assets leaving as early as Gameweek 19 or 20 to attend pre-competition training camps but it has now been confirmed that players from the English top flight will be allowed to represent their clubs in Gameweek 21 before departing for AFCON.

The Athletic reported on Boxing Day that FIFA deputy secretary general Mattias Grafstrom had given permission for this to happen:

“CAF has decided that for those players who have official club matches between the 27 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the participating member associations in question are to be directed that these players may remain with their clubs to participate in these matches and be released after the last match during this period.”

Speaking on Monday, Jurgen Klopp corroborated the news:

“The news about that was good. We are really thankful for that. We needed help and we got the help – all the clubs got the help.” – Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita being allowed to play in Gameweek 21 before departing for AFCON

WHEN DOES AFCON 2021 TAKE PLACE?

The tournament proper runs from Sunday 9 January to Sunday 6 February and will be staged in Cameroon.

With 16 nations progressing from the 24-team group stage, the chances of getting some of the big FPL names back early aren’t great; the likes of Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Algeria are among the tournament favourites and will expect to go deep into the knockout rounds.

Stage Dates Group stage Jan 9-20 Round of 16 Jan 23-26 Quarter-finals Jan 29-30 Semi-finals Feb 2-3 Third place play-off/Final Feb 6

HOW MANY GAMEWEEKS WILL FPL PLAYERS MISS DUE TO THEIR INVOLEMENT AT AFCON?

Thanks to a combination of the FA Cup and a wider January international break, only two Gameweeks are affected while AFCON is on: Gameweeks 22 and 23.

Anyone involved in the final or third-place play-off on Sunday 6 February could be doubtful for Gameweek 24, however, which takes place on February 8-10.

Gameweek Dates Gameweek 20 Dec 28-30 Gameweek 21 (PL players leave after this point) Jan 1-3 Gameweek 22 Jan 14-16 Gameweek 23 Jan 21-23 Gameweek 24 (PL players arrive back at clubs before this point) Feb 8-10

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS AND TEAMS AFFECTED BY AFCON 2021

Over 30 players from 16 clubs could be representing their respective nations at AFCON in January.

Arsenal, Leicester City and Watford look set to be the worst hit, with four or more players on international duty.

Leeds United, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur are the four teams that won’t be affected by the tournament in Cameroon.

There are some big names in the below list, the most notable of which is Mohamed Salah (£13.0m).

The 64%-owned leading points-scorer in FPL is one of three Liverpool players who are set to be missing in January and possibly the beginning of February, with Sadio Mane (£11.8m) and Naby Keita (£5.0m) poised to turn out for Senegal and Guinea respectively.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.6m), Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m), Edouard Mendy (£6.2m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), and Said Benrahma (£5.9m) are also stand-out names in the table we’ve put together below:

Club Players who may be at AFCON 2021 (bold indicates the final squad has been announced, italics means named in the provisional squad) Arsenal Thomas Partey (Ghana) Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast) Aston Villa Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt) Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso) Brentford Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) Brighton Yves Bissouma (Mali) Burnley Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast) Chelsea Edouard Mendy (Senegal) Crystal Palace Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal) Jordan Ayew (Ghana) Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) Everton Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) Leicester Daniel Amartey (Ghana) Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) Liverpool Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Naby Keita (Guinea) Sadio Mane (Senegal) Manchester City Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) Manchester United Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast) Southampton Moussa Djenepo (Mali) Watford William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) Adam Masina (Morocco) Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria) Imran Louza (Morocco) West Ham Said Benrahma (Algeria) Wolves Romain Saiss (Morocco) Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT