The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

Our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions take a break in Gameweek 20 due to the quick turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines but we’ve still got the latest results and draws to bring you in our regular round-up.

We’re at the business end of both competitions, with the round of 16s set to take place in Gameweek 21.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

*all overall Fantasy Premier League ranks given in this article were correct before Gameweek 20 commenced

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Three managers who sat in the top 1k ahead of Gameweek 20, and another lurking just outside, made it through to the last 16 of our FFS Members Cup.

The highest-ranked of these FPL bosses is I Member (449th), whose successful Free Hit saw him see off Korma Police to set up a Gameweek 21 clash with Phoenix From The Flames.

ZIKOFLY (942nd) and Minority Laporte (983rd) defeated Dog Shot Rovers and rligudfootiemanager despite red arrows, in what was a low-scoring Gameweek for most concerned.

Mingo (1,157th) also played their Free Hit to move within touching distance of a three-figure rank, beating Rfiske in the process.

Batmaniac‘s score of 73 was our highest of round five.

The standard is high in our last 16, with Notlob Legin the only manager outside of the top 100k.

The full results from round five are here.

The sixth-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

In contrast to the FFS Members Cup, there are no managers within the top 1,000 still standing in this tournament after elfortu (637th) and the aforementioned I Member (449th) were dumped out at the sixth-round stage by Bousy_boozer and the mysterious ‘Restored’ team, who is on a remarkable run having been presumably hacked in Gameweek 7.

Al ashkar, Matjes_taet and WEAK BECOME HEROES are all ranked between 3k and 6k and are our best-performing FPL managers still left in the FFS Open Cup.

Al ashkar is on a run of 11 consecutive green arrows, having moved from 611,730th in Gameweek 8 to 3,669th in Gameweek 19.

rocco10 managed to progress despite scoring just 32, with opponent TFO falling seven points short.

The full round six results can be viewed here.

The seventh-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 19

Round 7 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 15

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

