391
FFS Cup December 29

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

391 Comments
Share

Our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions take a break in Gameweek 20 due to the quick turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines but we’ve still got the latest results and draws to bring you in our regular round-up.

We’re at the business end of both competitions, with the round of 16s set to take place in Gameweek 21.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

*all overall Fantasy Premier League ranks given in this article were correct before Gameweek 20 commenced

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Three managers who sat in the top 1k ahead of Gameweek 20, and another lurking just outside, made it through to the last 16 of our FFS Members Cup.

The highest-ranked of these FPL bosses is I Member (449th), whose successful Free Hit saw him see off Korma Police to set up a Gameweek 21 clash with Phoenix From The Flames.

ZIKOFLY (942nd) and Minority Laporte (983rd) defeated Dog Shot Rovers and rligudfootiemanager despite red arrows, in what was a low-scoring Gameweek for most concerned.

Mingo (1,157th) also played their Free Hit to move within touching distance of a three-figure rank, beating Rfiske in the process.

Batmaniac‘s score of 73 was our highest of round five.

The standard is high in our last 16, with Notlob Legin the only manager outside of the top 100k.

The full results from round five are here.

The sixth-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

In contrast to the FFS Members Cup, there are no managers within the top 1,000 still standing in this tournament after elfortu (637th) and the aforementioned I Member (449th) were dumped out at the sixth-round stage by Bousy_boozer and the mysterious ‘Restored’ team, who is on a remarkable run having been presumably hacked in Gameweek 7.

Al ashkar, Matjes_taet and WEAK BECOME HEROES are all ranked between 3k and 6k and are our best-performing FPL managers still left in the FFS Open Cup.

Al ashkar is on a run of 11 consecutive green arrows, having moved from 611,730th in Gameweek 8 to 3,669th in Gameweek 19.

rocco10 managed to progress despite scoring just 32, with opponent TFO falling seven points short.

The full round six results can be viewed here.

The seventh-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

391 Comments Post a Comment
  1. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Are DGW fixtures likely to be confirmed before this weeks deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Yeah, I read on here they could be out today so fingers crossed

      Open Controls
    2. Toonmad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Hopefully then the wc button can be hit

      Open Controls
    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Lets hope. The more, the better

      Open Controls
  2. Toonmad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    So hopefully the dgw gets announced today and I can hit the wc button and get 44 players in 2 gws.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Only 44? I'd want 60 or 56 at least.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      U can't. Cuz the teams doubling in 21 might not in 22 and the ones in 22 probably won't in 21

      Open Controls
      1. Toonmad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        How is that?

        Open Controls
    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Same here, but with FH. Especially if there are some juicy doubles

      Open Controls
  3. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Captained Sonny last two weeks so have pretty good situation and still have all chips. Waiting to see CR in action and not sure if shipping Dennis after this gw or keeping one more. But besides that any suggestions for some other future transfers here?

    DDG 3.9
    TAA Rudi Cancelo Tierney Dier
    Son Jota Bilva Bowen D. Luiz
    CR7 Dennis Broja

    2ft, 2.2itb

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bilva out? Dennis/Broja upgrade?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Probably that is on the cards. Or maybe even Rudi out. Like the team very much atm.

        Open Controls
  4. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this lot? Bilva out for someone? 1 FT, 0.1 ITB.

    DDG
    TAA, James, Cancelo
    Son, Bilva, Jota, Bowen
    Watkins, Antonio, Ronaldo

    (Steele, Dier, White, Allan)

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Nice team; wait to see CR7 first and then decide

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Yes, CR7 to Kane vs Watford is on cards if MU doesn't bounce back.

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Exactly! Maybe my future move also

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            I had him on my FH last week. Glad that I played it, because otherwise I would have both him and Lacazette to ditch.

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Shame they disallowed his goal but he can make up for that against Hornets 😉

              Open Controls
          2. Bleh
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Thanks both, interesting thoughts. Obviously will wait for DGW news before doing anything.

            Trying to stay away from tripling up on any team due to covid so maybe Ronaldo > DCL could be a better choice?

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Noooo. Just stay away from Everton for now. Would rather have Joelinton at this point.

              Open Controls
              1. Bleh
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Haha probably not this week but one for the future definitely. Just look at those fixtures!

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  You need points also, not having triple up is basically good idea, but it might also hurt you. Everton is a mess and DCL could be eased in. You have to look at both form and fixtures imo.

                  Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I wouldn't hurry ditching Bilva when he is probably going to start. If Maddison was fit, it would be different story.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yeah will hold off on Leicester assets for now I think. No standouts with Vardy’s scattered minutes and Maddison’s injury issues.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Iheanacho might be decent short term punt now

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            59 mins ago

            Good option for free hit this week

            Open Controls
          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            59 mins ago

            AFCON?

            Open Controls
    3. T.Henry14
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Nice.

      Mine:

      DDG
      TAA, Cancelo, James
      Son, Bilva, Jota, Bowen
      Ronaldo, Antonio, Dennis

      (Foster, Cash, D.Luiz, White)

      I look at some Everton players when they start playing. (Gray, DCL ---- Bilva, Dennis)
      Ronaldo -- Kane maybe.
      James?

      Open Controls
  5. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Is Luca Digne completely out of the picture? EVE have great fixtures & hes only 5 mill

    Open Controls
    1. Toonmad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      He's been offered to Newcastle apparently, you'll be happy to know haha

      Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      For now he is still a hard NO.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Imagine having him since start of the season?!? He has issues with manager, just forget. One of the worst ideas for long time here.

      Open Controls
    4. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Frozen out by Rafa l think

      Open Controls
    5. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Heard he might be targeted by Chelsea as a back up to alonso especially now chilwell needs surgery

      Open Controls
    6. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      He’s an option if he joins Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Why would he join Chelsea? Comfier bench?

        Open Controls
        1. vova
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          He would be rotated with Alonso and in my opinion could become the first choice until the end of the season.

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Right, forgot that Chilwell is out

            Open Controls
          2. bench boost for every gamew…
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            Could be good competition between how to not defend properly best.

            Open Controls
  6. smash
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Parked up with double Chelsea defence currently, thinking...

    James to Regulion? (keep Alonso)
    Or
    Alonso to Dier? (keep James)

    Finding it a tough decision tbh
    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Alonso to Dier and keep James! 100% for me. Less headache.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Why? Chelsea have city and pool and 2 blanks in the next 5 weeks...

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Between two options that one is safer. You keep James who is better then Alonso and Dier is secure starter. He has double che defence so he has to ship one and doing both out is too much atm with all uncertainty, rather save ft.

          Open Controls
        2. smash
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I've already got 2 Chelsea defenders, in a perfect world I'd sell both but other fires to put out, I'd end up benching whoever I keep out the two no doubt

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. smash
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Yes was leaning that way, don't think Conte likes Alonso but is currently forced, makes sense holding James

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Good thing Contes opinion doesn't matter here

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Emerson? I think he's a good balance of price/potential. Also a nice differential.

      Open Controls
  7. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-59810383

    They're coming for us! Skynet is next

    Open Controls
    1. King Carlos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Where's John Connor?

      Open Controls
  8. Conor1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Good afternoon all. Any inklings on when double game weeks may be announced? Are there likely to be many?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Read the page before posting at least!

      Open Controls
      1. Conor1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Have some manners before replying at least!!!

        Open Controls
        1. GreenAmberRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Ignore the trolls.

          Ben Crellin is the go to guy for Doubles etc.

          https://twitter.com/BenCrellin

          Open Controls
        2. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          ^THIS ^

          Open Controls
      2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Might deactivate my account if I had to read through your dung before commenting 😉

        Open Controls
    2. vova
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      soon-ish. I think there will be a couple of doubles for GW21 but the big one seems to be GW22. Follow Ben Crellin (@BenCrellin) on twitter for the latest updates on that, he does very useful spreadsheets.

      Open Controls
      1. Conor1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Much appreciated pal

        Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I would guess Friday at the latest, and I would expect any GW22 DGW game to be subject to neither team involved in a match having their their FA Cup 3rd round tie postponed.

      Open Controls
      1. Conor1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I am hoping I’ve read Ben Crellin’s page right but it seems to suggest the coming GW will probably (?) include Lei v Eve, Bur v Avl and Cry v Wat?

      Anyone else read that the same way. Loads look likely for GW22

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Wait for actual news - fixture rearrangements are largely a guessing game, no matter how many Twitter followers you have.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Cheers Jarvish. Sounds good

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            But yes, 22 seems the logical and likely big DGW, though FA Cup postponements may put a spanner in the works (if there are any)

            Open Controls
      2. vova
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        yeah, wait and see really. DGW22 will probably be the one to target. Wouldn't make any transfers before we get confirmation though.

        Open Controls
  9. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    FPL website has Gallagher at 50/50 with "illness", but I can't see any quotes relating to illness or covid. Just avoiding fatigue.

    Where have they got this from?

    Open Controls
    1. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I seen a comment here yesterday about "Fluid in the Knee", unsure of source though.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Fluid on the knee was Livramento I think, Gallagher apparently has COVID.

        Open Controls
        1. GreenAmberRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Oh, my bad. >_

          Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      “The close proximity of games means that the combination of Covid, injuries and suspension, means we have to rotate a little bit. And obviously as well, we’ve got some freshness in the group and it’s important to try to utilise that. There’s always testing going on and we’re always awaiting results. In this particular case (Gallagher), it’s making sure that we try to keep the group as fresh as possible.”

      Open Controls
  10. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Dennis being bought by 1000s for his game against spurs before heading off to afcon.

    Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Guessing many don't realise he's going to AFCON

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Is it after the spurs game, that he goes,?

        Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        even ranieri was informed only yesterday it seems!!

        Open Controls
    2. VALDEZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      No just casuals not paying attention

      Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      No, the AFCON tournament is unknown to many. Slight chance he’s not selected, however

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Wasn’t he selected already?

        Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Apparently dillyding dillydong will try to make him stay. And also casuals.

      Open Controls
  11. Bookkeeper
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    No one around me getting Covid, yet the small percentage in professional Football are!
    Doesn't add up....

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Bit weird that half the teams were affected at the same time

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      What doesn’t add up? Literally hundreds of thousands of people are catching it every day.

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        This.. many dont make pcr .. many not showing symptoms and mild etc .. i mean here outside UK with population way more and careless measures number of new cases 800 ... Doesnt add up when i read europe news !

        Open Controls
      2. Bookkeeper
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        Stop making numbers up. It's not hundreds of thousands. It's less than 1% of the population of UK.

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          51 mins ago

          Yeah and when did that stop the Government......

          Open Controls
        2. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          Making numbers up? Have you not seen the news recently?

          Open Controls
          1. Bookkeeper
            • 5 Years
            48 mins ago

            I'm referring to daily. Also, suggest you educate yourself on how a PCR test works. Start with the person who invented it and for what purpose.

            Open Controls
            1. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              46 mins ago

              There were 128,000 new covid cases yesterday… and that’s just people that have taken a test. Take the tinfoil hat off

              Open Controls
              1. Bookkeeper
                • 5 Years
                43 mins ago

                So they say....a vaccine dodging variant!!

                Open Controls
                1. Bubz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Who’s ‘they’? Who do you believe is in charge of this grand conspiracy?

                  Open Controls
                2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I live in Sweden where it’s mandatory by law to drive with winter tyres yet I don’t know anyone who’s died in a car crash.

                  This whole winter tyre thing is made up by Goodyear and Big Tyre. Wake up sheeple!

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL flop
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    "I live in Sweden where it’s mandatory by law to drive with winter tyres yet I don’t know anyone who’s died in a car crash".......Exactly!!!

                    Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Uh oh

      Open Controls
    4. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      PCR positive doesnt mean that you are sick or will get sick so if people around you make pcr every twod days youll find some positive assymptomatic cases that apparently well like Antonio for example he was positive but assymptomatic and completely fine

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Way less vaccinated here too so logic says numbers should rise but actually they are very low (because it depends on number of pcr performed ) the more you do the more youllfind ...

        Open Controls
    5. Men in green tights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Where I work , we are in bubbles at moment to limit spread and currently in my Bublé of 25 we have 4 off with COVID. But then we don't hug each other after doing something good what you're getting paid for like the the footballers scoring goals quite embarrassing especially when you are suppose to be keeping some sort of social distance where possible in sport.

      Open Controls
    6. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I've got it now, my two kids have it, my girlfriend has just got it, it's going around my work.

      Maybe you're just well isolated???

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        This new variant transmits like wildfire - there was a party with 120 people the other week and 90 attendees caught it from 1 person.

        Open Controls
        1. Bookkeeper
          • 5 Years
          59 mins ago

          If it transmitted at such an exponential rate, it should take 2 weeks for the country to be infected!!

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            50 mins ago

            The rate is either too high or too low for you, you've made up your mind because your friend doesn't have it

            Open Controls
            1. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              49 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
            2. hoganzo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              34 mins ago

              Pretty hard for an imaginary friend to catch a virus.

              Open Controls
          2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            48 mins ago

            If we all sat indoors together and licked each other it probably would.

            Open Controls
          3. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            I like your username. It one of the longest words in English to have 3 consecutive double letters, but you probably already know that 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Sorry, that was to Bookkeeper 😀

              Open Controls
        2. MagicMessi
          • 9 Years
          58 mins ago

          Yes but most are mild right ? It high spread and mild or low fatality like flu or common cold.

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Seems that way, thankfully.

            Open Controls
            1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
              • 7 Years
              just now

              But obviously can still be serious

              Open Controls
    7. PaddyPyne
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Lost me best mate to it and my wife has just lost her to it after being in an induced coma for a month, make sure your bubble that you live in doesn't get punctured

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sorry to hear that but well said and all the best.

        Open Controls
    8. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Just a cold. The pca tests are 97% faulty

      Open Controls
    9. RedRo
        39 mins ago

        It’s just Bill Gates and Beyonce trying to keep us all indoors and make us all grow extra limbs mate. Let these sheep believe medical experts - We’ll continue doing our research on YouTube and listening to preachers and Bob on customer service.

        Open Controls
      • RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        33 mins ago

        I’ve been double jabbed but I do worry about problems with the vaccine when you hear about the increase in people having heart problems. I remember seeing this the other day which sounds shocking. https://youtu.be/gJ8t0qQ5R4I

        Open Controls
      • Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        My wife and a whole bunch of my mates had it last 2 weeks - thankfully all OK now. Keep doing whatever you are doing to stay safe, I guess

        Open Controls
    10. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Can't believe these are the moves I'm considering but...

      Laca + Foden > Kane + Lookman?

      If Maddison is indeed injured, Lookman is nailed considering Leicester's injury situation. Kane looked up for it vs Southampton. Unlucky to only get 1. Nice doubles on the horizon too.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        59 mins ago

        Also considering Lookman for the same reasons, would be doing Martineli to Lookman along with Alonso to Royal and/or Ronaldo to Kane

        Open Controls
      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        59 mins ago

        Like it considering the same.

        Open Controls
      3. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        Do you have son? He'd be my preferred spurs option over kane, purely from value perspective.

        Kane did look good though.

        Open Controls
      4. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Thinking the same if maddison is out but is he out !? Also how about Telemans ?

        Open Controls
        1. bigwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          44 mins ago

          Maddy's looked like a calf strain, similar to Wilson, Richarlison. If so it'll be a month minimum

          Nursing one myself right now and they take ages to heal!

          Open Controls
          1. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Mm yea bur was thinking keep him for 22 ... Get well soon !!

            Open Controls
      5. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yeah sounded like non-Kane owners got away with it yesterday! See how Ron does tomorrow else may swap to Kane.

        Open Controls
    11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Getting confirmed DGWs is one thing. These fixtures actually being played another. One of your players playing both a third. I won’t rip up my team for this.

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Agreed, going to transfer my way towards a decent team (dumping Chelsea for example) and will then try and manage the DGWs with a FH or two.

        Open Controls
      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Agreed, DGWs this year should be viewed as a bonus not crucial to your strategy.

        Open Controls
      3. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        I agree with this, I’m sitting with 2FT and 3m itb but want to be really careful about messing up my team with dgw punts and forcing myself to wildcard early

        That said, if the climate looks right I’d like to push for a bench boost in 22

        Open Controls
      4. Who are all Lukakus
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        I strongly disagree.
        People keep saying DGW players can flop, matches can be postponed etc...
        But they forget their single GW players also have the same risks. They can also flop. Match can be postponed too.
        After all, DGW players have much more xP than single GW players, which is the only thing matters.

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don’t disagree. However I think the better DGWs will happen later in the season when covid isn’t such a factor.

          Open Controls
    12. vova
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      James/Foden > Emerson/Son -4?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Si.

        Open Controls
      2. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I’d go Dier, Reguillon og Davies. Doherty is back and can rotate with Emerson. Rwb is his natural position.

        Open Controls
    13. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      But out the loop, are we anticipating a DGW in 21 as well as the bigger one in 22?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        *bit

        Open Controls
        1. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes. According to Crellins spreadsheets

          Open Controls
    14. cigan
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      Mount to a Leicester mid (Maddison if fit; Lookman/Tielemans if not) and bench the Chelsea defenders (liv) + Saka (mci) looks like the move here right?

      Lloris
      Trent Cancelo Dalot (James Rudiger)
      Son Jota Mount Bernardo (Saka)
      Watkins Dennis Broja

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        ^ that's if things stay as they are re: cancellations/doubles

        Open Controls
      2. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        Agreed on all. If not Saka theb Broja

        Open Controls
        1. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Broja out? Why?

          Open Controls
          1. iL PiStOlErO
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Not out but maybe bench Bernardo or him instead of Saka. Have a feeling he will have pts, even against city

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Dennis out first imo.

            Open Controls
            1. PLerix
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              For sure. I brought Broja this gw. Was asking if he intended to ship him out, and in that case, why he would.

              Open Controls
    15. Blue Moon Rising
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Salah out for:

      A) Kane
      B) Son?

      Open Controls
      1. bigwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        When one is firing the other one is likely involved, so there's an argument for both, particulalry in a Salah-less team if money is not an issue. If you have to choose it's probably Son but considering the lack of options up top Kane isn't a bad option now. I had him for 6 blanks in a row so gonna be difficult for me to go there again!

        Open Controls
      2. Bellerinmondo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Son and save the money

        Open Controls
    16. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Why does the FFS cup take a break this week? I thought I was going into the last 8 but realised this week doesn’t even count?

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Hi. I'm still in it too and until your post I didn't realise either. Just checked and you're right. Much higher chance I'd go through this week than next - really annoying as I've been checking the scores all week!!

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Either way good luck for next week

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            You too

            Open Controls
    17. Who are all Lukakus
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Best move for this squad? 1 FT 2.5m itb

      DDG Ramsdale

      Taa Cancelo Rudiger James Alonso

      Son Jota Foden Bilva Saka

      Watkins King Broja

      A. Chelsea def to Reguillon

      B. City mid to Bowen / Maddison

      Open Controls
    18. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Chelsea have such a good squad now. They are a backup RWB away from having two decent players for every position in their 3-4-2-1 formation:

      Mendy
      Azpilicueta Silva Rudiger
      James Kante Jorginho Chilwell
      Mount Werner
      Lukaku

      Kepa
      Chalobah Christensen Sarr
      ????? Saul Kovacic Alonso
      Ziyech Pulisic
      Havertz

      Can get rid of the poorer English players like Barkley, RLC and CHO. And get Gilmour back to replace Saul.

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Two mediocre teams doesn't equal having a good squad IMO. Their first XI isn't good enough to challenge for the title

        Open Controls
        1. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Really? Because that's exactly what they were doing before losing Lukaku, Chilwell and Kante

          Open Controls
          1. Ruinenlust
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Werner and Kovacic as well. They basically lost half their first team lol.

            Open Controls
      2. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        CHO has been their best winger this season lol

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        2. diesel001
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Going on a hot streak don't make you good. See the dozens of English players that have gone before him.

          Open Controls
          1. Collie01
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            It's his first real run in the team and he's done well. Can't lump him into the bracket of other players that came before him just because of nationality

            Open Controls
      3. RedRo
          21 mins ago

          James, Chilwell and Mount all English as well. Aren’t you going to get rid of those?

          Open Controls
      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        I have started to consider to play WC if we get confirmation of dgw:s.

        Ramsdale / DdG
        Alonso*, James*, TAA, Cancelo, Dalot
        Salah*, Bernardo*, Saka*, Foden(*), Jota
        Lacazette*, Dennis*, Broja

        3.1 mitb, 1 ft

        Changing 7-8 players could be worth it. I believe we should get info about future dgw:s in advance and there is possibility to navigate future blanks and doubles with one FH and a couple of hits. My bad not having Son already.

        Open Controls
        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          What would be you're 5 players you would target on a WC? Mine would be .... TAA/ James/ Son/ Salah/ Antonio's/

          Open Controls
          1. Bellerinmondo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            23 mins ago

            Umtiti, Messi and mbappe at Newcastle:)

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Salah is going to Afcon, he can go. James and Alonso have difficult fixtures and blanks, they can both go.

            Son and Kane are obvious main targets. I would probably get also 3rd Spurs player. Dennis to Iheanacho could be nice short term punt. 5th def could be either Avl or Wolves def, depending on dgw:s. So the idea would be having decent fully rotating XV and targeting teams like Nor whenever possible. Nacho could be short term option, Edourd perhaps over Broja.

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Salah and Laca >> Son and Kane are my planned transfers. But I want to get rid of Che and Ars assets and Dennis is going to Afcon. Nor am I happy with Bernardo and Foden is a rotation risk. So even if not playing BB gw 22, I believe that making this team good with ft:s and hits is simply not going to be easy. How well I could manage later blanks and doubles without WC is another matter though.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Copying my team, eh? I'm in the Hunting Party ML too 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Remember when my OR was much over million worse than yours 😉 No, it's far too early to block you with so small lead 🙂 We need also to catch the leader first. A lot of similarities in our teams though.

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              I don't think I am going near Antonio, I prefer Bowen over him. Yet they are both fpl trolls imo. Having both Foden and Bernardo hasn't worked out as planned tbh. Rotation with these postponenements is an issue.

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah I went for Antonio as there's hardly anyone else up front that I want, other than the options I have already (Kane, King). Just brought in Foden as well him, so hoping Pep lets him back in the team again this evening. I think the all of their fixtures, apart from the week they play Chelsea (which might be the week to use my first Free Hit) are too good to ignore.

                Open Controls
      5. boc610
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        to the many on here spouting its a hoax or its just the same as a cold nonsense or vaccines led to kun retiring id love you to post an actual source for all of this. something peer reviewed preferably.

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
            35 mins ago

            You mean Bookkeeper’s mate not having it isn’t enough proof for you?

            Open Controls
            1. Shineonme
              • 5 Years
              32 mins ago

              Nothing is for the dumbed down brainwashed convid lovers

              Open Controls
              1. Jerse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                27 mins ago

                Keep your anti vax rubbish off here mate.

                Open Controls
                1. Shineonme
                  • 5 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Keep you're head firmly up your rear end and keep watching bbc mate

                  Open Controls
                2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Preferably keep anti vax and pro vax off

                  Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and they feel they are right. That’s why it’s their opinion. You can’t force opinions onto others or justify one being right over the other

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bellerinmondo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yup you can choose the one backed up by science or you can choose the one backed up by evidence-less conspiracy, totally up to you

                    Open Controls
                  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    This

                    Open Controls
              2. zeslinguer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                24 mins ago

                Nurse!

                Open Controls
              3. Cammick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Glad too see Dr Google is your close friend

                Open Controls
        2. Jerse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          It just shows how much luck is involved in this game. Leicester had conceded 6 at Man C and have 6 defenders out with a complete makeshift defence. Liverpool fresh from not having played on boxing day so captain Salah with Trent and Jota in team as well, what can go wrong. The soundest decision you can possibly make. Salah misses a pen gets played off the park by Thomas and Dewsbury hall and Liverpool lose 1-0.

          Great decision process, lousy luck.

          Open Controls
          1. Bellerinmondo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Still the right decision, just bad luck, is how it goes sometimes

            Open Controls
          2. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            I know. Who would have predicted 1-0 to Leicester?????

            Open Controls
          3. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            On another day the score could easily have been Leicester 1 - 3 Liverpool

            Open Controls
          4. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            This isnt that random. Quite often when a team has a bad game it motivates them to play with substantially more discipline and responsibility. Comes down to whether the skill is there, so whilst a team like Norwich can lose week in week out, Leicester are better than that.

            Obviously Man United prove the rule with their ridiculous ego's.

            Open Controls
          5. Ruinenlust
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            The obvious play was to sell Salah last week before the blank. Just admit you got it wrong and move on

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Harsh to call it the obvious play. If he scores that penalty yesterday, it's a different game and he maybe scores 2/3.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I agree. Bad luck for us Salah owners. Everything can happen, but Dalah missing that pen and hitting the post after that was simply bad luck. He could have had a bad day when his EO was 199,5% But no, it just happened this week. Unfortunate.

                Open Controls
            2. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              I sold Salah last week and was very aware that it could go horribly wrong. Yesterday was a freak result that went our way and I’m breathing a sigh of relief. By the way, I don’t know why everyone is ruling out a Salah haul against Chelsea to reverse this fortune; they’ve not exactly been watertight at the back and have a few injury issues of their own.

              Open Controls
              1. iL PiStOlErO
                • 2 Years
                just now

                This.

                Open Controls
          6. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            City scored 6 goals from 3.83 xG, Liverpool scored 0 from 2.73 xG. Happens. When you have 760 games in a season there will surely be some significant deviations. Just bad luck. All you can do is to maximize your probabilities.

            Open Controls
            1. Bellerinmondo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              This is correct, you'll do better if you evaluate your decisions on their informed rationale rather than the outcome of one game.

              Open Controls
          7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            This is football

            That’s what makes it interesting. The shocks, the unexpected. Unlike the super league with big games every week.

            Open Controls
            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              In theory a good decision and logic pointed towards a Liverpool win

              But logic and theory in football isn’t guarantee of anything

              Open Controls
          8. Who are all Lukakus
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Bad luck? Yes. Great decision? Doubt it.
            Yes ofc captain Mo agaisnt Lei was a no brainer. But remember Mo other fixtures are blank, Chelsea, blank, blank. He needed to mega-haul againt Lei to compensate that.
            Keeping Salah over these fixtures / blanks are not "great decison" as you thought.

            Open Controls
        3. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          Is Dias & ESR > Tierney & Bowen worth a -4?

          Also, anyone considering Lukaku?

          Open Controls
          1. PLerix
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Arsenal has tough fixtures and a couple of blanks incoming. I’d reconsider.

            Open Controls
        4. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          Any chance of a Ronaldo benching tomorrow?

          Open Controls
          1. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Doubt it

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Any chance of Bernardo not starting so I can get Dennis’s points off the bench 😀

              Open Controls
          2. iL PiStOlErO
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Hardly. They need a win.

            Open Controls
            1. Bavarian
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              That's why he could be benched 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. iL PiStOlErO
                • 2 Years
                just now

                And thats also true, lol.

                Open Controls
        5. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Will Nacho stert vs Nor?

          Open Controls
          1. European Bob
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'd expect him too

            Open Controls
        6. Pepeye
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Not great sign Sterling learning Spanish with one to one tuition

          Open Controls
          1. European Bob
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Probably the best way to learn it

            Open Controls
        7. Plyng
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Sell Salah now or not for 2/3 weeks? Can’t decide based on how much he might drop.
          Hes 12.7M selling price for me now as ive had him from the start. He’s 13M now to buy.
          I can’t afford to sell and buy back unless he drops to that level. Do we think he will drop by 0.3?

          Then who to get in. Son is obvious choice but plays Ars & Chel whilst salah is at Afcon. Not likely big scoring games.

          Not sure what to do? If I held it’s not the end of the world. Thinking of keeping for chelsea given I’ve already pushed through the last 2 weeks of pain. Help

          Open Controls
          1. fricky_
              3 mins ago

              I'm selling for KDB most likely. Will get Son as well

              Open Controls
              1. fricky_
                  just now

                  And probably going to sell GW21 unless some more cancelations take place

                  Open Controls
              2. DycheDycheBaby
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Spurs vs Arsenal is usually a high scoring game 🙂

                Open Controls
              3. Ruinenlust
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Keeping Salah = 0, 0, che, 0, 0 points

                Lol

                Open Controls
                1. Plyng
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Already had the first 2 zeros though. So it’s chelsea, 0,0. Which i realise also sounds stupid. But salah is more than capable of scoring high against currently leaky chelsea?

                  Open Controls
            • EmreCan Hustle
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Are we expecting a Leicester presser before the next deadline?

              Daka a worthwhile punt if Vardy and Maddison still "sore"?

              Thanks.

              Open Controls
              1. fricky_
                  5 mins ago

                  Daka defnitely worth a punt, especially if you're on a FH

                  Open Controls
                • Ginkapo FPL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Isnt Daka injured as well

                  Open Controls
                  1. fricky_
                      2 mins ago

                      You're right. Daka is out for a few weeks. Ihenacho is a great punt

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Isnt Iheanacho injured?

                        Open Controls
                      2. iL PiStOlErO
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Actually the whole pl feels like a punt at this moment.

                        Open Controls
                  2. DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    Hamstring injury - Expected back 15 Jan

                    Open Controls
                • Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  So the great Magnus Carlsen played his fh last week and scored 75 pts.
                  Now he's on 14(-4) with captain played and James, Gray*,Cancelo and Raz to play. And still owns Raphina.
                  Nothing like fpl cutting one to size.

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.