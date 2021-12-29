FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

We’ve had plenty ‘blanks’ in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far this season but no Double Gameweeks.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long for one, however, with Gameweeks 21 and 22 mooted as potential doubles because of some much-needed free midweeks appearing in the calendar – not to mention a loose-tongued manager and two club websites potentially giving the game away.

While we wait on an official announcement from the Premier League, here’s what we know so far.

VISUAL OVERVIEW

Our thanks to moderator Legomane for the above graphic (click to expand).

POSTPONED MATCHES – AND REASONS WHY

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)

Everton v Leicester City (Covid)

Southampton v Brentford (Covid)

Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)

West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)

Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Covid)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)

Liverpool v Leeds (Covid)

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Covid)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (Covid)

Everton v Newcastle United (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (clash with the Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (clash with the Club World Cup)

Arsenal v Liverpool (clash with EFL Cup final)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Burnley (4)

Spurs, Arsenal, Everton, Brighton, Watford (3)

Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves, Brentford (2)

West Ham, Newcastle, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Norwich (1)

Man City (0)

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21 CLUES?

Ralph Hasenhuttl last night may have let slip that Southampton’s one outstanding match against Brentford may be set for Double Gameweek 21 – although ‘may be’ are the operative words there:

DGW related – Hassenhuttl has just said that Soton will have their ‘regame’ against Brentford after the FA Cup game. Think that would make it a dgw in 21 #FPL #FPLCommunity pic.twitter.com/Gltcm3A0v0 — Dusan FPL (@DusanFpl) December 28, 2021

Ticket information on the websites of Aston Villa and Watford suggest these two clubs could have a Double Gameweek 21, although perhaps these are mere placeholders; Villa are in FA Cup action two days before the suggested rearranged date for Burnley (h), while the kick-off time for Watford v Palace is listed as 9am!

WHY DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS 21 and 22 ARE POSSIBLE

January 2022 dates Competition Sat 1 Gameweek 21 Sun 2 Gameweek 21 Mon 3 Gameweek 21 Tue 4 Wed 5 EFL Cup semi-finals, 1st leg Thu 6 EFL Cup semi-finals, 1st leg Fri 7 FA Cup 3rd round Sat 8 FA Cup 3rd round Sun 9 FA Cup 3rd round Mon 10 FA Cup 3rd round Tue 11 Wed 12 EFL Cup semi-finals, 2nd leg Thu 13 EFL Cup semi-finals, 2nd leg Fri 14 Gameweek 22 Sat 15 Gameweek 22 Sun 16 Gameweek 22

A Double Gameweek 21 is only a possibility if a club isn’t involved in EFL Cup semi-final action in one of the next two midweeks. That immediately rules out Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs.

All 20 Premier League teams will be in FA Cup action on the weekend of January 8/9.

January 2022 dates Competition Fri 14 Gameweek 22 Sat 15 Gameweek 22 Sun 16 Gameweek 22 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19 Thu 20 Fri 21 Gameweek 23 Sat 22 Gameweek 23 Sun 23 Gameweek 23

Thanks to the cancellation of the FA Cup third round replays, which were scheduled for January 18/19, Double Gameweek 22 is now very much on the cards as it frees up a midweek with which to accommodate postponed matches.

Any FA Cup third-round ties that get called off, however, may also have to fit in here.

OTHER POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Week beginning… Weekend Midweek Sat 22 Jan Gameweek 23 International/winter break Sat 29 Jan International/winter break International/winter break Sat 5 Feb FA Cup 4th round Gameweek 24 Sat 12 Feb Gameweek 25 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 19 Feb Gameweek 26 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 26 Feb Gameweek 27/EFL Cup final FA Cup 5th round Sat 5 Mar Gameweek 28 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 12 Mar Gameweek 29 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 19 Mar Gameweek 30/FA Cup quarter-finals International break Sat 26 Mar International break International break Sat 2 Apr Gameweek 31 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 9 Apr Gameweek 32 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 16 Apr Gameweek 33/FA Cup semi-finals *free* Sat 23 Apr Gameweek 34 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 30 Apr Gameweek 35 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 7 May Gameweek 36 *free* Sat 14 May Gameweek 37 Europa League final Sat 21 May Gameweek 38

Gameweek 27: Any clubs already eliminated by the FA Cup fifth round stage could theoretically have a league match rearranged for this midweek. Liverpool and Arsenal blank at the weekend because of the EFL Cup final clash, while one of Chelsea v Leicester and Leeds v Spurs will also be postponed for the same reason.

Any clubs already eliminated by the FA Cup fifth round stage could theoretically have a league match rearranged for this midweek. Liverpool and Arsenal blank at the weekend because of the EFL Cup final clash, while one of Chelsea v Leicester and Leeds v Spurs will also be postponed for the same reason. Gameweek 30 : This will be a Blank Gameweek due to the clash with the FA Cup fifth round.

: This will be a Blank Gameweek due to the clash with the FA Cup fifth round. Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.

A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too. Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek.

That leaves the Champions League/Europa League/Conference League midweeks as emergency windows to accommodate any outstanding league fixtures, which while not ideal for either the Premier League or UEFA, seems inescapable given the numbers we are talking about.

