480
Fixtures December 29

FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

480 Comments
Share

We’ve had plenty ‘blanks’ in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far this season but no Double Gameweeks.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long for one, however, with Gameweeks 21 and 22 mooted as potential doubles because of some much-needed free midweeks appearing in the calendar – not to mention a loose-tongued manager and two club websites potentially giving the game away.

While we wait on an official announcement from the Premier League, here’s what we know so far.

VISUAL OVERVIEW

  • FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

Our thanks to moderator Legomane for the above graphic (click to expand).

POSTPONED MATCHES – AND REASONS WHY

Burnley v Watford postponed as Covid outbreak hits Hornets
  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Covid)
  • Southampton v Brentford (Covid)
  • Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)
  • West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)
  • Burnley v Everton (Covid)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)
  • Liverpool v Leeds (Covid)
  • Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Covid)
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa (Covid)
  • Everton v Newcastle United (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (clash with the Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (clash with the Club World Cup)
  • Arsenal v Liverpool (clash with EFL Cup final)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match
  • Burnley (4)
  • Spurs, Arsenal, Everton, Brighton, Watford (3)
  • Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves, Brentford (2)
  • West Ham, Newcastle, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Norwich (1)
  • Man City (0)

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21 CLUES?

Ralph Hasenhuttl last night may have let slip that Southampton’s one outstanding match against Brentford may be set for Double Gameweek 21 – although ‘may be’ are the operative words there:

Ticket information on the websites of Aston Villa and Watford suggest these two clubs could have a Double Gameweek 21, although perhaps these are mere placeholders; Villa are in FA Cup action two days before the suggested rearranged date for Burnley (h), while the kick-off time for Watford v Palace is listed as 9am!

WHY DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS 21 and 22 ARE POSSIBLE

January 2022 datesCompetition
Sat 1Gameweek 21
Sun 2Gameweek 21
Mon 3Gameweek 21
Tue 4
Wed 5EFL Cup semi-finals, 1st leg
Thu 6EFL Cup semi-finals, 1st leg
Fri 7FA Cup 3rd round
Sat 8FA Cup 3rd round
Sun 9FA Cup 3rd round
Mon 10FA Cup 3rd round
Tue 11
Wed 12EFL Cup semi-finals, 2nd leg
Thu 13EFL Cup semi-finals, 2nd leg
Fri 14Gameweek 22
Sat 15Gameweek 22
Sun 16Gameweek 22

A Double Gameweek 21 is only a possibility if a club isn’t involved in EFL Cup semi-final action in one of the next two midweeks. That immediately rules out Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs.

All 20 Premier League teams will be in FA Cup action on the weekend of January 8/9.

January 2022 datesCompetition
Fri 14Gameweek 22
Sat 15Gameweek 22
Sun 16Gameweek 22
Mon 17
Tue 18
Wed 19
Thu 20
Fri 21Gameweek 23
Sat 22Gameweek 23
Sun 23Gameweek 23

Thanks to the cancellation of the FA Cup third round replays, which were scheduled for January 18/19, Double Gameweek 22 is now very much on the cards as it frees up a midweek with which to accommodate postponed matches.

Any FA Cup third-round ties that get called off, however, may also have to fit in here.

OTHER POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Week beginning…WeekendMidweek
Sat 22 JanGameweek 23
International/winter break
Sat 29 JanInternational/winter break
International/winter break
Sat 5 FebFA Cup 4th round
Gameweek 24
Sat 12 FebGameweek 25
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 19 FebGameweek 26
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 26 FebGameweek 27/EFL Cup final
FA Cup 5th round
Sat 5 MarGameweek 28
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 12 MarGameweek 29
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 19 MarGameweek 30/FA Cup quarter-finals
International break
Sat 26 MarInternational break
International break
Sat 2 AprGameweek 31
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 9 AprGameweek 32
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 16 AprGameweek 33/FA Cup semi-finals
*free*
Sat 23 AprGameweek 34
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 30 AprGameweek 35
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 7 MayGameweek 36
*free*
Sat 14 MayGameweek 37
Europa League final
Sat 21 MayGameweek 38
  • Gameweek 27: Any clubs already eliminated by the FA Cup fifth round stage could theoretically have a league match rearranged for this midweek. Liverpool and Arsenal blank at the weekend because of the EFL Cup final clash, while one of Chelsea v Leicester and Leeds v Spurs will also be postponed for the same reason.
  • Gameweek 30: This will be a Blank Gameweek due to the clash with the FA Cup fifth round.
  • Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.
  • Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek.

That leaves the Champions League/Europa League/Conference League midweeks as emergency windows to accommodate any outstanding league fixtures, which while not ideal for either the Premier League or UEFA, seems inescapable given the numbers we are talking about.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

480 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Not again Shirley
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    How times have changed as I am now tempted to bring in Joelinton for Wilson. It’s either him or King (enabler for bringing in Kane for the weekend).

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      King

      Open Controls
    2. bigwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Joelinton is playing a sort of swashbuckling attacking mid role atm, you want someone with a bit more attack potential. For sure King

      Open Controls
      1. Not again Shirley
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        My thinking was that with Wilson injured he could be pushed further forward of necessity. May be wrong though.

        Open Controls
        1. bigwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Could happen, yeah. He's been the best though in that position. I think Gayle might start for Wilson

          Open Controls
        2. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          What's his goals and assists record like in the dozens of games he'd played further forward in the past 2 years?

          Open Controls
          1. Not again Shirley
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Terrible but he just seems to be a better player now. Will probably go safe with King anyway. Was just a thought.

            Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      King

      Open Controls
    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Joelinton is more of a Patrick Viera player nowadays

      Open Controls
    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bit risky for my liking!

      Open Controls
  2. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    When making a transfer do you…?

    A) Identify who you want to bring in, *then*look at who you can sell in your team to get that person.

    B) Identify who you really want to sell in your squad, *then* look for appropriate replacements in that position and within your budget.

    C) Just wing it

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      A combination but usually B

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Sondre van Bank
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol.
        Wasn’t really a yes/no question. But thx for your contribution 😉

        Open Controls
    4. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      More B than A, but usually a mix of both.

      Open Controls
    5. Feanor
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      D) Get it wrong 90% of the time

      Open Controls
    6. F4L
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A for sure, which probably is the bad way of doing transfers as you end up selling decent players 😆

      Open Controls
    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      B - identify weak links in my team

      Open Controls
    8. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Both A and B, sometimes C and regretted it 😛

      Open Controls
  3. bigwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    As a non Spurs asset owner, non Salah owner I do feel like I got away with one yesterday.

    C'mon big Phil tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      You did

      Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
        5 mins ago

        Same here but captained Trent

        Open Controls
      • thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        You (and I) absolutely did.
        That Salah penalty miss was 1st pen he’s missed since 2017.
        Kane was an armpit hair away from another goal (assisted by Son).
        Straight away we’re talking double figure points swings there…

        Open Controls
        1. bigwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          yeah it's unbelievable luck really. I don't really know why I don't own any of them, I guess it's been a bit of a bizarre few week. I've bought Antonio twice and changed my keeper twice for example

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Ha, I’m the same pal with the keepers Sanchez > DDG > Ramsdale > Lloris 🙁

            But funnily enough I’m in the black points wise, even taking hits for most of those.

            Open Controls
    3. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Is James still on the 5 bookings tightrope? Just wondering if Tuchel might leave him out so he isn't suspended for Liverpool?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Don't think so, think they've played 19 games.

        Open Controls
        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          OK ta

          Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is EFL cup semi final going to be one leg?

      Open Controls
      1. Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          So no double 21 for Spurs?

          Open Controls
          1. Meechoo115
              just now

              Correct

              Open Controls
        2. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Last i heard it was still 2. Would be good if they make it one though.

          Open Controls
      2. Meechoo115
          10 mins ago

          Captain this week?

          A. Jota
          B. Foden
          C. Ronaldo

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Wouldn’t think about it until doubles are announced

            Open Controls
          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Absolutely not Jota.

            Wolves are very solid and will love frustrating United.

            Foden is a great option if he starts, playing vs the perfect team who love to role over for City and take a beating.

            Open Controls
          3. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            All of those seem terrible

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Agreed that Foden could be good if there were a reasonable certainty regarding a start

              Open Controls
        • Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          I miss the salah perma cap days - 2 vows and 2 massive fails

          Open Controls
          1. Meechoo115
              5 mins ago

              I did Ronaldo last gw. Trent this week

              Open Controls
            • Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              It's good for the game at least.

              Open Controls
              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Agreed, I just need to be better

                Open Controls
            • Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              I love it although haven't capitalised on it

              Open Controls
            • banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I had Son captain both these weeks. But, it was terrible 90 mins during the Liverpool game.

              Open Controls
          2. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            Think its finally time for Kane, doing Laca>Kane but with Kane rising and laca falling its now James that gotta go over Rudiger. Best 4.5 defender ?

            Open Controls
            1. Threat Level Midnight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Lamptey

              Open Controls
              1. fricky_
                  just now

                  Dalot/Lamptey

                  Open Controls
              2. _Ninja_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Bavies

                Open Controls
            2. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Found my picks I think , Maddison and Cash

              Open Controls
              1. Do I Not Like Orange
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I definitely like Cash as a James/Alonso replacement if Villa DGW is confirmed.

                Open Controls
            3. Hryszko
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              What's more of a priority transfer for next GW? All being well..

              1. James/Rudiger > Ben Davies
              2. ESR > Bowen
              3. Bilva > Maddison

              Open Controls
              1. fricky_
                  2 mins ago

                  Bowen.

                  Open Controls
                • Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  2 for me

                  Open Controls
                • Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  A mid for ceiling but DGW confirmation needed for full knowledge of options.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hryszko
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah true, thanks mate just trying to prep.

                    Open Controls
                • Hryszko
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  to Clarify, I own Son & Antonio but no Leicester assets.

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.