FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

**Last updated: Monday 21 March**

We’ve had plenty of ‘blanks’ in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far this season and now we’re on a run of Double Gameweeks as we attempt to catch up.

‘Doubles’ in Gameweeks 31 and 33 are now confirmed, although Gameweek 33 will also see Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers blank.

There’ll be sizeable Double Gameweeks in 36/37, meanwhile, with one or two smaller ‘doubles’ possible in Gameweeks 34/35.

A total of nine outstanding matches are still to be rearranged, while two more postponements will follow in Gameweek 37 once the results of the FA Cup semi-finals are known.

With the situation constantly evolving, our Blank and Double Gameweek guide rounds up what we know at present.

VISUAL OVERVIEW OF THE CONFIRMED SCHEDULE

FUTURE POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK FIXTURES

The blue squares on the above picture indicate free midweeks which could be used to accommodate outstanding fixtures, the majority of which will fall into Gameweeks 36 and 37.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester could have back-to-back Double Gameweeks in 36/37.

Our thanks to Legomane for use of the above graphics.

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Aston Villa v Burnley (Dec 18 – Covid)

Leicester City v Norwich City (Jan 1 – Covid)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (Jan 16 – Covid)

Chelsea v Leicester City (Feb 25 – clash with the EFL Cup final)

Watford v Everton (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Everton v Crystal Palace (Apr 16 – clash with the FA Cup semi-finals)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (Apr 16 – clash with the FA Cup semi-finals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (Apr 17 – clash with the FA Cup semi-finals)

Leeds United v Chelsea (Apr 17 – clash with the FA Cup semi-finals)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester (2)

Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Norwich, Spurs, Watford, Wolves (1)

Brentford, Brighton, Man Utd, Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham (0)

The above outstanding matches will be fulfilled from Gameweek 34 onwards.

CALENDAR + OTHER POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Week beginning… Weekend Midweek Sat 19 Mar Blank Gameweek 30 + FA Cup quarter-finals International break Sat 26 Mar International break International break Sat 2 Apr Double Gameweek 31 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 9 Apr Gameweek 32 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 16 Apr Blank/Double Gameweek 33 + FA Cup semi-finals *free* Sat 23 Apr Gameweek 34 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 30 Apr Gameweek 35 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 7 May Gameweek 36 *free* Sat 14 May Gameweek 37 + FA Cup final Europa League final Sat 21 May Gameweek 38

Gameweek 31 : A Double Gameweek for only Burnley and Everton .

: A Double Gameweek for only and . Gameweek 33: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Manchester United , Newcastle United and Southampton , while Aston Villa , Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will all ‘blank’.

A Double Gameweek for , and , while , and will all ‘blank’. Gameweek 36 : A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season. Gameweek 37: A free midweek (other than the Europa League final, which could feature West Ham United) allows for a Double Gameweek. The weekend of Gameweek 37 also clashes with the FA Cup final, however, so up to four teams could have their scheduled fixtures postponed and rearranged.

There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 34 and 35, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

