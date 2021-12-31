1185
Scouting The Doubles December 31

Who are the best West Ham, Brentford and Everton players for FPL Double Gameweek 21?

With Brentford, Everton and West Ham United all set to double in Gameweek 21, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers must now revise their plans at short notice.

So, ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline, we’re on hand to identify the best targets from all three clubs involved.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21 CLUBS:
ClubGW21 opponents
BrentfordAVL + sou
EvertonBHA + LEI
West Ham Unitedcry + NOR

BRENTFORD

Toney off the mark as injuries and Covid impact Villa 4

Brentford arrive in Double Gameweek 21 in poor form, with just one win in their last six matches. However, their opponents during that period have included Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while they have also had to contend with a Covid outbreak and lengthy injury list.

As a result, they will be without first-teamers David Raya (£4.3m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m) against Aston Villa, and possibly Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m) too, who was described as “touch and go” by Thomas Frank in regards to his availability this weekend.

In terms of targets, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) stands clear as the best attacking option. The penalty-taking forward has had a mixed start to his time in the Premier League, but has produced six attacking returns (four goals and two assists) across his 16 appearances, whilst also leading the way amongst team-mates for expected goal involvement (xGI):

Brentford’s players ranked by xGI 2021/22

However, it is worth noting that Aston Villa have been defending much better in recent weeks, having conceded just eight goals in their seven matches under Steven Gerrard, despite a tough schedule which has included games against all of the current top three. The second part of their double-header sees them take on Southampton, which is admittedly more appealing from an attacking perspective, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side shipping 17 goals across their last eight Premier League matches.

At the back, it’s debatable if any investment is needed, especially given the schedule to follow, but they did battle valiantly against Man City in midweek, restricting them to just one goal, with Pep Guardiola describing their defensive performance as “incredible”. It did seem like a match-specific gameplan, however, with Frank normally favouring a high-line and aggressive press, but if you are keen on covering them, Pontus Jansson (£4.6m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) remain the better options.

  1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Out: James, Rudi, Saka, Bilva
    In: Cash, Bavies, Son, Bowen

    For -8, yes or no?
    Happy New Year

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      NO...unless you want a miserable OR.

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not bad, just done -8 last week and got a green arrow.

      Open Controls
  2. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Foden/jota ----> Gray
    king to Antonio

    -4

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Kaka
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    What do you reckon?

    A) DCL

    B) Toney

    C) Both!

    Open Controls
    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Sorry can’t get excited over either

      Open Controls
    3. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A is more intriguing to me for sure

      Open Controls
    4. Ayzay112728
      • 1 Year
      just now

      d) neither

      Open Controls
  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    So who would have Salah in a free hit team this week? Not sure I would.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Negative

      Open Controls
  5. huwwilliams_
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Are any of the dgw defenders better options than Cancelo TAA or Regu?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Dawson

      Open Controls
      1. huwwilliams_
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        which one would you bench for dawson

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Reg

          Open Controls
        2. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Reg but Dawson sounds more secure than coufal

          Open Controls
    2. fricky_
        10 mins ago

        Keane

        Open Controls
        1. huwwilliams_
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          which one would you bench for keane

          Open Controls
          1. fricky_
              just now

              Reg

              Open Controls
        2. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      • FPL Mentor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        WC active

        De Gea
        TAA Keane* Cancelo
        Son Jota Gray* Bowen*
        Kane Antonio* DCL*

        Foster / Johnson* / Robertson / Bissouma

        Good to go?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Gtg

          Open Controls
        2. schlupptheweek
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yep very nice, Robertson is a good buy for the future

          Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Best option out of these?

        A) Dawson
        B) Coufal
        C) Keane

        Open Controls
        1. Fpl_Ludwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Dawson

          Open Controls
        2. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Funny. I was tinkering with my WC and made rookie error and pressed the button. One problem solved. I don't have money tied in other players than Cancelo, Jota and Trent.

        Open Controls
      • Fpl_Ludwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        39 mins ago

        Is this WC G2G?

        Setting up so i can BB in gw22
        I have 0.1 ITB

        Pickford
        TAA - Targett - Cancelo - Diop
        Son - Foden - Gray - Bowen
        Kane - Antonio

        Bench: Sá - Jota - Thomas - King

        Open Controls
      • TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        38 mins ago

        Salah or Son on FH?

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Or sterling?

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            just now

            (which two)

            Open Controls
      • CMIUK (Catch Me If U Kane)
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Ddg
        Taa Cancelo Livramento
        Son Jota Foden Bowen Martinelli
        Ronaldo Antonio

        3.9 Rudiger James Gelhardt

        0.2 itb 1ft

        A) Martinelli to Gray
        B) Martinelli + James to Gray + Cash/Laporte/Keane (-4) (Bench Livra)
        C) Martinelli + James + Cr7 to Gray + Any Def + Dcl (-8) (Bench livra)
        D) Any other moves.

        Open Controls
      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Is Johnson likely to start both matches?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          I would say so now he’s had his rest, was playing every week before that

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Coufal and Dawson over 1150 minutes

            Johnson 750 minutes or so

            Open Controls
      • asr
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Locked in. Can't believe I am playing Dawson over Foden and Cancelo but need to take some risks now while the template team is being smashed to pieces. Good luck everyone and Happy New Year!

        Pickford
        TAA Laporte Dawson
        Son Jota Bowen(c) Gray
        Ronaldo Antonio DCL

        Foster Foden Cancelo Tsimikas

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Foden and Cancelo benched for Dawson and Gray.... The power of a DGW!

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Finding it difficult to justify to myself that KdB is worth c4m more than the other City mids, especially as he doesn’t have penalties.

        What are people’s thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty Hippo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I brought him into my team as my Salah replacement a couple of weeks ago and I'm really happy to have him (I've also got Fkden and Cancelo).

          It's difficult to know if Son will be a better option in the longer term, but KDB is a lovely player, so I'll hopefully be holding onto him.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes already have Son, KdB would be in addition to.
            Really wish he had pens (he used to?) then I think that would persuade me

            Open Controls
      • jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        James > [...]
        1) Keane
        2) Coufal

        [...] > Bowen
        a) Bilva
        b) ESR

        Open Controls
        1. CMIUK (Catch Me If U Kane)
          • 4 Years
          just now

          1b

          Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        RMWCT 2

        DdG / Sanchez
        TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon, Keane, Cash
        Son, Jota, Bowen, Foden, D Luiz
        Kane, Antonio, DCL
        0.0 itb

        Open Controls
      • pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Any leaks on which Liverpool players have COVID?

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          I heard Adrian & Alisson

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Rumours based on training photos it could be Alison and Firmino

          Open Controls
      • rokonto
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Will Salah play in gw24?

        Open Controls
        1. I Must Break You
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Depends if Egypt make semi-finals I think. Someone correct me if I'm wrong

          Open Controls
      • bigdip
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Which forward gives most returns for DGW 21:
        A) Kane (Away to Watford)
        B) Ronaldo (Home to WolvesA)
        C) Toney (DGW - Home to Villa & Away to Southampton

        Open Controls
        1. CMIUK (Catch Me If U Kane)
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Kane I think

          Open Controls
          1. bigdip
            • 9 Years
            just now

            thanks

            Open Controls
        3. Chrispy
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        4. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          How does this look?

          Flappyhandski
          Trent, Cancelo, Keane
          Son, Jota, Gray, Bowen
          Kane, Dcl, Antonio

          Ramsdale, Reguillon, Ramsey, Marcal

          Open Controls
          1. Chrispy
              just now

              Play Reguillon if you have him. Would sack off Keane unless you already have him.

              Open Controls
          2. bigdip
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            FH activated, any changes worth doing? if so, which ones pls (2.7tib)
            (* is for DGW players)

            Fabianski**
            Jansson** Keane** Laporte
            Bowen** Gray** Son Sterling
            Antonio** Kane DCL**
            (Reguilon,Raphinha Tsimikas)

            Open Controls
            1. Chrispy
                just now

                I like Raphinha this week. DCL and Keane risky. Not sold on Everton at all.

                Open Controls
            2. FOMFF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              Is coufal, Antonio and Bowen too much for 2ft?

              Lacca and james out

              Open Controls
            3. Chrispy
                15 mins ago

                Ramsdale
                Livramento, Cancelo, TAA
                Son, Bilva, Mount, Moura
                Ronaldo (vc), Antonio, Toney

                Subs: Saka, Alonso, James

                a) Bilva, James > Bowen (c), Johnson (-4)
                b) Bilva, James, Mount > Bowen (c), Johnson, Raphinha (-8)
                c) Bilva, James, Mount > Bowen (c), Dawson, Gray (-8)

                PS: Drunk Christmas Day Moura transfer instead of Bowen a horrendous error!

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Do it before you get drunk tonight then!!

                  Happy New Year...

                  Open Controls
              • Old Gregg
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                12 mins ago

                R James + Gallagher + King > Reguillon + Bowen +
                Antonio (-8)

                Is this worth it?

                Open Controls
                1. Chrispy
                    2 mins ago

                    Reguillon could go either way. But I'd say yes looking at who you are ditching.

                    Open Controls
                  • POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    I'd just James Gallagher > Reg Bowen. (-4)

                    Open Controls
                2. Jaok
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Gallager + Laca to DCL and Gray - 4?

                  Good moves?

                  DDG
                  Coufal Cancelo TAA
                  Foden Gray Bowen Jota
                  Antonio cr7 DCL

                  Foster Bsilva Rudiger livramento

                  Open Controls
                3. bigdip
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Hi guys. FH activated, any changes worth doing? if so, which ones pls (2.7tib)
                  (* is for DGW players)

                  Fabianski**
                  Jansson** Keane** Laporte
                  Bowen** Gray** Son Sterling
                  Antonio** Kane DCL**
                  (Reguilon,Raphinha Tsimikas)

                  Open Controls
                4. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Stepping back a bit, it looks like Martinelli to Soucek is my best transfer.

                  I had thought of Lacazette to Dennis

                  Or James to someone else but none of them seem to offer value in gw21....

                  Will likely FH into 22.

                  Open Controls
                5. SallySlayer
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Of this team what would be your priority? 1 FT Lots in the bank.

                  Cancelo - Trent - Alonso - Rudiger (Livra)
                  Salah - Jota - Foden - Bowen (Ramsey)
                  Broja - Antonio - Watkins
                  A) Foden -> Son
                  B) Salah -> Son
                  C) Alonso -> Lamptey
                  C) Something else

                  Open Controls

