Who are the best West Ham, Brentford and Everton players for FPL Double Gameweek 21?

With Brentford, Everton and West Ham United all set to double in Gameweek 21, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers must now revise their plans at short notice.

So, ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline, we’re on hand to identify the best targets from all three clubs involved.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21 CLUBS:

Club GW21 opponents Brentford AVL + sou Everton BHA + LEI West Ham United cry + NOR

BRENTFORD

Brentford arrive in Double Gameweek 21 in poor form, with just one win in their last six matches. However, their opponents during that period have included Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while they have also had to contend with a Covid outbreak and lengthy injury list.

As a result, they will be without first-teamers David Raya (£4.3m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m) against Aston Villa, and possibly Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m) too, who was described as “touch and go” by Thomas Frank in regards to his availability this weekend.

In terms of targets, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) stands clear as the best attacking option. The penalty-taking forward has had a mixed start to his time in the Premier League, but has produced six attacking returns (four goals and two assists) across his 16 appearances, whilst also leading the way amongst team-mates for expected goal involvement (xGI):

Brentford’s players ranked by xGI 2021/22

However, it is worth noting that Aston Villa have been defending much better in recent weeks, having conceded just eight goals in their seven matches under Steven Gerrard, despite a tough schedule which has included games against all of the current top three. The second part of their double-header sees them take on Southampton, which is admittedly more appealing from an attacking perspective, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side shipping 17 goals across their last eight Premier League matches.

At the back, it’s debatable if any investment is needed, especially given the schedule to follow, but they did battle valiantly against Man City in midweek, restricting them to just one goal, with Pep Guardiola describing their defensive performance as “incredible”. It did seem like a match-specific gameplan, however, with Frank normally favouring a high-line and aggressive press, but if you are keen on covering them, Pontus Jansson (£4.6m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) remain the better options.

EVERTON

This article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT