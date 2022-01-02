Chelsea v Liverpool team news: Lukaku, Alisson, Matip + Firmino absent

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

The big team news is that Romelu Lukaku is not in Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad.

The 28-year-old has scored in his last two Premier League appearances but found himself at the centre of a controversy this week after an interview was broadcast in which he said he was unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, the Belgian forward has been dropped, with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic lining up in the attacking positions.

At the back, Andreas Christensen and Reece James are out, while Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi are substitutes, with N’Golo Kante and Kai Havertz amongst those coming in.

For Liverpool, they make three changes from Gameweek 20, as Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino miss out after suspected positive Covid tests, in addition to manager Jurgen Klopp who won’t be at today’s game.

That means Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal, with Ibrahima Konate and James Milner also featuring in the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr, Vale, Hall

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton, Pitaluga

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT