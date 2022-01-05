43
News January 5

FPL Daily: No Double Gameweek 22 for Liverpool or Arsenal, new player prices

43 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that will serve non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

NO DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 FOR LIVERPOOL

There has yet to be any announcement on the matches and scale of the widely touted Double Gameweek 22 but if and when we do get any fixture news, it won’t feature Liverpool or Arsenal.

A Covid outbreak in the Reds’ camp has put paid to tomorrow’s EFL Cup semi-final between Jurgen Klopp’s side and the Gunners, which will now take place on Thursday 13 January.

As a result, the second leg of that tie will now go ahead on Thursday 20 January, which is in the ‘free’ midweek after Gameweek 22.

There is no immediate rush to get Arsenal and Liverpool’s outstanding league fixtures rearranged in the short term, at least: UEFA seemed to suggest on Tuesday that it may open the door to Premier League matches being scheduled on Champions League nights to deal with the fixture congestion caused by Covid-19.

NEW FPL PLAYER PRICES

Three new January window signings had their prices announced on Wednesday.

Jonas Lossl’s (£4.5m) pricing as a back-up Brentford goalkeeper will be greeted by a collective shrug of the shoulders by the Fantasy community but there may be a bit more interest in the two new Everton signings who are now listed in FPL.

Full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson were priced up by FPL at £5.0m and £4.5m respectively, with the extra outlay for the Ukrainian partly because of his proven pedigree (Patterson has only started four league matches in his entire career) but perhaps mostly because he will face less of a challenge for a start at left-back; Lucas Digne (£5.0m), surely, is on his way out of Merseyside.

Patterson has club stalwart Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) as competition for his place at right-back, so he may have to bide his time initially.

The Toffees are top of our Season Ticker over the next five Gameweeks but have kept only three clean sheets all season, so have much to prove.

CHELSEA HALFWAY TO A BLANK GAMEWEEK 27… SORT OF

Chelsea defeated Spurs 2-0 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final and are just 90 minutes away from an appearance at Wembley in late-February.

That cup final clashes with Gameweek 27 of FPL, which should Chelsea progress, would give the Blues the following run before we get any news about fixture rearrangements:

Thomas Tuchel’s side can only ‘double’ in Gameweek 22 when glancing at the above lookahead, although they could have an outstanding fixture planted in their free midweek after Gameweek 27 (against Brighton or Arsenal) to ensure they don’t blank.

The Blues suffered more fitness misery at the back on Wednesday: already without Andreas Christensen (£4.6m), Trevoh Chalobah (£4.7m), Reece James (£6.2m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) because of injury, they lost Thiago Silva (£5.6m) to a positive Covid-19 test before the game and then Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) to an apparent hamstring strain during it – although Tuchel later said he hoped it was just cramp.

Kai Havertz (£7.8m) was also substituted with a broken finger, while N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) also missed out because of a positive coronavirus test result.

Spurs at least avoided any injuries of their own but were outclassed ahead of the two sides’ Gameweek 23 league meeting, something Antonio Conte mentioned after full-time:

“This type of game can show us the difference. The gap between us and a top club like Chelsea. I think we struggle, we struggled a lot against Chelsea. They showed to be stronger, much stronger than us. For sure you have to be disappointed but also understand that there is an important difference.” – Antonio Conte

  1. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Salah & Watkins > KDB & DCL -4?

    Leaves this.

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Dias
    Son Jota Bowen KDB
    DCL Antonio Edouard

    Foster Keane Livra Brownhill

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Haven’t a clue yet. Wait a week until DCL plays.

    2. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I’d go for Son over KDB if Spurs double

  2. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Chelsea to turn into blankety blank soon.

    But Chelsea and Manchester United could well have dgw22.

    So is it fixtures or form players that come through with sgw22 Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool too?

    West Ham won't double either but triple attack on Leeds could pay dividends.

    Luckily I'm well set up for most of that if it pays off.

  3. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    If Ben Crelin’s DGW prediction is correct, would you do this for -8?

    ESR, Bilva, Antonio > Buendia, Maddison, DCL

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Antonio versus Leeds could be profitable.

  4. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Lukaku should be able to say anything he damn well wants to as long as he doesn't infringe on the LAW.
    And so should bloody anyone.#
    Stop burning books.

    1. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      But what about Chelsea's feelings?

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Feck 'em.

    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I enjoy seeing their £100m striker call them a small club.

      Historically the are minuscule.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Not any more though. A few premier league titles and a couple of CL.

      2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I'm not really on a Russian bashing exercise but just espousing free speech gravitas that my ancestors fought tooth and nail to protect in horrendous circumstances.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Strong.

      3. Chelsea Rangers Loyal
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Which is the same size as your brain because you can't even spell it!

    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      All I know is that if I was publicly critical of my employer and brought them the sort of attention they can do without, I'd quite rightly be read the riot act and probably invited to consider my position. Nothing to do with free speech in this instance.

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I've always had time for whistleblowers.

    4. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Well he can and he did but his employer doesn’t have to like it.

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I know, I know; 'twas a cheeky wave at the moderation here on a previous thread with banned comments.
        Sorry it seems vacuous on a stand alone.

  5. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Bought Watkins 3 weeks ago pre Burnley. So far no game and probably have to sell this week.

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I bought him for a *hit* about then, myself! Then the games began getting called off. Sold him for Edouard which was a good move, though!

    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Villa are one of the more likely teams to double. Just hold fire. If he starts in the FA Cup and they get a double he stays.

  6. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Just to change some of the fiery topics today...

    Which teams have you not owned players from so far this season?

    Surprisingly for me just BUR BRE

    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      4 for me:
      BRE, BUR, NEW, NOR

      1. Bojack Horseman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Good work missing out on Toney and Mbeumo!

    2. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      BUR NEW

    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Just NEW for me

    4. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Only Norwich.

      If you don't count Brownhill, then Burnley too.

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Fodder still counts ha!

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          He hasn't got me a single point though, what a troll! Always finds a way to go missing precisely when I need him.

    5. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Newcastle & Palace

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Owned Brownhill / Gilmour*

    6. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Palace (weirdly) and Norwich

    7. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Only two for me - Brentford & Newcastle.

      Thought I skipped Norwich but Gilmour was there for 1 week!

    8. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      SOU BUR NEW

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        * Although I swapped Livra in and out on a WC but didn't own him at the beginning or end of any game week.

        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          that doesn't count as owning

          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yeah it was just revenue raising

    9. Jamz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      None! Palace were the last one missing before I brought in Gallagher a few weeks ago. I quite like to diversify my players across various teams.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley and, in a huge miscalculation, Wolves.

  7. PastaConcerto
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Only Newcastle for me....but just Brownhill and Williams very briefly for fodder from BUR and NOR.

  8. Ragabolly
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Risers: Alexander-Arnold (8.4)

    Fallers: Livramento (4.3)

    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks.

  9. PastaConcerto
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cheers Ragabolly!

