62
SoRare January 5

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

62 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

Back in September, we launched the free-to-play Sorare Academy @ Fantasy Football Scout for the new season.

Since then, we’ve grown to thousands of weekly players and given out thousands of pounds in prizes to 10 weekly winners, courtesy of Sorare.

It’s totally free to play and takes just a few minutes to enter a team; you have all the best stars across Europe to pick your best five from each week. 

Get started here 

And to help a lucky player kick off their collection in style in 2022, we have a huge giveaway of 10 Limited Player cards!

How to Enter the Giveaway

Just head over to our Twitter account and follow the simple instructions there for a shot at winning 10 Sorare Limited cards to help you start your Sorare journey.

Entering a team for this week

It’s really easy to play, and to make it even easier, I’ll share some team selection thoughts for the weekend. 

Fixtures

Just like FPL, I tend to start with a look at the fixtures. I have a tool on my website for this:

Bayern Munich, as they often do, top the algorithm rating. Gladbach have been no pushovers in seasons gone by but I’ve no reason to quibble with the algorithm on current form. Bayern’s opponents are on a four-game losing streak and are shipping goals.

These high possession outfits, like Bayern and Manchester City, tend to do well in games like Sorare where background actions count for points. The more positive actions on the ball, the higher your chances of a decent score. So possession is key.

Predictable as it might be, the Bayern heavy line-up might work here – providing the game goes ahead due to the current Covid situation (make sure to keep checking that, as the Bavarian giants have been affected this week). The only issue is, lots of people will do it! So we’ll want at least one differential to get our head above the crowd.

Liverpool’s next game is on the fixture ticker but they do not actually play in the EPL this Sorare Gameweek, so the Academy will not let us select them. 

Real Madrid up against Valencia are another strong option, with plenty of names even those who do not follow La Liga will recognise. 

Inter Milan look good too. And Lille and Atalanta could provide a differential or two if we can spot a player in form.

Form

Just like FPL, we can spend hours deliberating over every player. And I often do because I am that guy. However, for the free-to-play Academy, I generally just have some fun and don’t stress too much. And the Academy makes this easy by showing us the average score, out of 100, of players in the last five games, and provide an indicator on whether they generally start or not.

Most of these top Bayern scorers look solid, subject to checking their chances of starting. Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski look likely to and are solid choices. But you can mix this up and go for Serge Gnabry or perhaps Jamal Musiala (remember the name, fantastic young player), who would be a small differential. 

Real Madrid have some hot picks as well. The maestro Toni Kroos should start and he’s been scoring very highly recently, as he often does. Casemiro is a reliable alternative. 

Karim Benzema is a great option with three goals in five. Vinicius Jr may be out, which could afford likely differential Marco Asensio a game – he has not lived up to his hype but on his day can explode. 

Inter Milan look good on paper with a nice fixture and three clean sheets on the bounce. I’ll take the keeper, Samir Handanovic, but you could also go for centre-backs Alessandro Bastoni or Stefan de Vrij. Further forward, Lautaro Martinez or, a blast from the past, Alexis Sanchez are both in form

At Lille, I’ll highlight Jonathan David who is a young player to watch. He struggled in his early days at the Ligue I club but is in rich form recently, with three goals in the last five.

Good luck with the giveaway and your teams for the weekend. Remember the Friday deadline at 11:00am UK time!

18+ #ad

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 22: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

62 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Play up.................anybody!!

    Open Controls
  2. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Ajax only 2nd in the league with 56 goals and 4 conceded while PSV is first with 46/24.

    4 goals conceded in 18 games. Crazy!

    Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    I'm considering... rolling FT haha.

    If Chelsea get a DGW I really might just roll FT and field:

    DDG
    TAA Emerson Alonso
    Son Jota Bowen Gray
    Kane Antonio King
    (Ramsdale Bernardo Cancelo Livra)

    If they don't double I'll sell Alonso for a DGW defender.

    TC is out of the question now that the Liverpool double with LEE as the fixture is hanging. It is reserved for Mo Salah whenever that Leeds fixture falls.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      What happened to the BB plan?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        It's not really worth it now is it with Liverpool not doubling? If City had a better fixture I'd do it but it looks likely I'll just keep both Bernardo and Cancelo and make do.

        Ramsdale not doubling is a big deal too. Getting two expensive keepers was part of the BB plan and a SGW vs Spurs is nothing to write home about.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I agree with this

          Open Controls
    2. GE
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Almost same team as me, see below. I’m tempted to FH with so many single week players

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I would BB here

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I would if City had a better fixture. Ramsdale not doubling is the kicker here I think. I've learned as well from past seasons not to force the BB. Just be patient. There will be an opportunity.

        Last year people forced BB with double Leeds vs Brighton and it flopped. I'd essentially be forcing BB for City vs Che. It really doesn't seem worth it.

        Open Controls
  4. GE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    FH this team right? (I will not push the button now)

    Ramsdale
    TAA/Cancelo/Dias/Reguilon
    Son/Jota/Bowen/Gray
    Ronaldo/Antonio

    Bench: Bachmann, Dawson, Broja, Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      Nah just take a -4

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Why?

      You'd be getting rid of Liverpool and West Ham who have great fixtures for a mismatch of doublers. It doesn't seem worth it to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I would say you're closer to FH than I am but I don't know if you could get huge value from it tbh. If Watford have a good fixture which they're expected to.

        You coudl field:

        Bachmann
        TAA Reguilon XX
        Son Jota Bowen Gray
        Ronaldo Antonio XX
        (Ramsdale Dawson Brownhill Cancelo)

        Those slots could be DGW players and you'd be just fine.

        Open Controls
      2. CrouchDown
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Or just get rid of Dias and Brownhill

        6/7 DGW players is loads imo. I would be considering TAA, Cancelo and WH attack on FH anyway

        Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/04/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-5/

    For those late entries.

    Open Controls
  6. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    FH will be best used on an unplanned DGW with 4 or 6 DGW teams.

    Allowing to build a team with TAA, Cancelo, Salah + 8 DGW players

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Or unplanned BGW with few games on. We're far from out of the woods on postponements

      Open Controls
      1. CrouchDown
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very true

        Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      that's pretty much why i used my first FH this week, since i had no players from any of the dgw teams, it just seemed pointless to hit some in then hit them out again

      Open Controls
      1. CrouchDown
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Good shout. Hopefully the DGW picks perform better in the remaining games

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I also think FH is great for a big blank like FA Cup quarter final gw30.

      If there's say 4 or 5 fixtures remaining it's great.

      Then again, it's likely that teams knocked out of the FA Cup will have games needing rearranging. It also depends if lower league teams progress or the big boys dominate the latter stages.

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        This is a good point regarding fixtures still to be played.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          It provides for more combinations so 2 knocked out teams could be paired up in gw30 too.

          Open Controls
  7. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    More Gambling YAWN

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Give us your money!!!

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      True.

      Open Controls
    3. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      I almost read that as YNWA.

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        You'll Never Win Anything

        Open Controls
  8. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    What to do here guys?

    DDG, Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon, Keane, Tierney
    Salah*, Jota, Son, Gray, Bowen
    Antonio, Broja, King

    Open Controls
  9. Pringle
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How can so many of you plan on whether to BB, FH etc now? I know Liverpool and Arsenal not having a double but are there a consensus on what teams that will?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      It's just ideal speculation which is what this site can be good at at the best of times.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
          18 mins ago

          Ideal or idle? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Both tbf!

            Realised after i posted that.

            Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        This, I am confused..m

        Open Controls
      3. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wait for DGW22 fixtures to be confirmed and then ask the question mate. Fixtures are everything at this point and you’ll go on from there.

        Open Controls
      4. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        BB is about your bench, not the main players. Everyone has Trent so it doesn’t matter how many games he has

        Open Controls
    2. Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Does the possibility remain of any additional DGW 21 fixtures being announced at short notice?

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
          14 mins ago

          I think anything is possible at this point. But i doubt it personally.

          Open Controls
        • The Train Driver
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Is this even possible when gw already started?

          Open Controls
        • Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Less than 1%

          Open Controls
        • Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Was surprised Watford, Brighton or Burnley didn’t get a double this week given the amount of games they are behind. Plenty of weeks left I guess but with more cancellations bound to happen as they say you should “make hay while the sun shines!”

          Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Not with all the domestic cup games to play too.

          All the Premier League in action in fa Cup plus league Cup semi finals.

          Much more likely league games drop off still than added.

          Open Controls
      2. AzzaroMax99
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Any love for Sterling here? With no Mahrez around, he should be on pens. Nice swap with Salah also.

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Been on great form.

          Open Controls
        2. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          If your bench can take the rotation then he’s defo worth it

          Open Controls
      3. PartyTime
          39 mins ago

          No fantasy afcon article?

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Team name: Shake Djibouti

            Open Controls
        • KarlosTheJackal
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          36 mins ago

          If I enter this, will I get 03:00 calls from India telling me that my laptop is broke and they can fix it remotely?

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Dunno, but I wouldn't touch it with a barge pole.

            Open Controls
          2. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Probably more of a hook to get you involved in the main Sorare platform.

            Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          It will be interesting to see what team Spurs put out tonight.

          You'd expect Conte and Tottenham to go for it, so Chelsea will need to match up to them.

          Should be a good game I reckon in a couple of hours.

          Open Controls
        • rokonto
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Do has the arsenal Liverpool tie been rescheduled?

          Open Controls
          1. rokonto
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            *so

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Think the 1st leg is next week instead and there's about 6 weeks to rearrange the 2nd leg before the final on Sunday 27 February.

              Open Controls
              1. Skonto Rigga
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                The second leg is on January 20, so no DGW22 for Liverpool or Arsenal.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                2. rokonto
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
              2. rokonto
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
        • diesel001
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Newcastle team going to end up something like below after the January transfer window:

          Dubravka
          Trippier Umtiti Carlos Digne
          Kamara Lerma
          Joelinton Ramsey ASM
          Aubameyang

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Mbappe benched?

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Digne adamant he's not going there.

            Apparently Chelsea were interested.

            Open Controls
        • RedLightning - Jan to May L…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          New article
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/05/which-fpl-players-could-start-in-their-teammates-absences-at-afcon/

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.