Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Back in September, we launched the free-to-play Sorare Academy @ Fantasy Football Scout for the new season.

Since then, we’ve grown to thousands of weekly players and given out thousands of pounds in prizes to 10 weekly winners, courtesy of Sorare.

It’s totally free to play and takes just a few minutes to enter a team; you have all the best stars across Europe to pick your best five from each week.

And to help a lucky player kick off their collection in style in 2022, we have a huge giveaway of 10 Limited Player cards!

How to Enter the Giveaway

Just head over to our Twitter account and follow the simple instructions there for a shot at winning 10 Sorare Limited cards to help you start your Sorare journey.

Entering a team for this week

It’s really easy to play, and to make it even easier, I’ll share some team selection thoughts for the weekend.

Fixtures



Just like FPL, I tend to start with a look at the fixtures. I have a tool on my website for this:

Bayern Munich, as they often do, top the algorithm rating. Gladbach have been no pushovers in seasons gone by but I’ve no reason to quibble with the algorithm on current form. Bayern’s opponents are on a four-game losing streak and are shipping goals.

These high possession outfits, like Bayern and Manchester City, tend to do well in games like Sorare where background actions count for points. The more positive actions on the ball, the higher your chances of a decent score. So possession is key.

Predictable as it might be, the Bayern heavy line-up might work here – providing the game goes ahead due to the current Covid situation (make sure to keep checking that, as the Bavarian giants have been affected this week). The only issue is, lots of people will do it! So we’ll want at least one differential to get our head above the crowd.

Liverpool’s next game is on the fixture ticker but they do not actually play in the EPL this Sorare Gameweek, so the Academy will not let us select them.

Real Madrid up against Valencia are another strong option, with plenty of names even those who do not follow La Liga will recognise.

Inter Milan look good too. And Lille and Atalanta could provide a differential or two if we can spot a player in form.

Form

Just like FPL, we can spend hours deliberating over every player. And I often do because I am that guy. However, for the free-to-play Academy, I generally just have some fun and don’t stress too much. And the Academy makes this easy by showing us the average score, out of 100, of players in the last five games, and provide an indicator on whether they generally start or not.

Most of these top Bayern scorers look solid, subject to checking their chances of starting. Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski look likely to and are solid choices. But you can mix this up and go for Serge Gnabry or perhaps Jamal Musiala (remember the name, fantastic young player), who would be a small differential.

Real Madrid have some hot picks as well. The maestro Toni Kroos should start and he’s been scoring very highly recently, as he often does. Casemiro is a reliable alternative.

Karim Benzema is a great option with three goals in five. Vinicius Jr may be out, which could afford likely differential Marco Asensio a game – he has not lived up to his hype but on his day can explode.

Inter Milan look good on paper with a nice fixture and three clean sheets on the bounce. I’ll take the keeper, Samir Handanovic, but you could also go for centre-backs Alessandro Bastoni or Stefan de Vrij. Further forward, Lautaro Martinez or, a blast from the past, Alexis Sanchez are both in form.

At Lille, I’ll highlight Jonathan David who is a young player to watch. He struggled in his early days at the Ligue I club but is in rich form recently, with three goals in the last five.

Good luck with the giveaway and your teams for the weekend. Remember the Friday deadline at 11:00am UK time!

