Last Chance to Enter the Last Man Standing Competition

Time is running out to join the Last Man Standing competition, in which thousands of Fantasy managers are whittled down to just one by the end of the season. This season over 3,400 managers have entered so far with just 719 left with 17 Gameweeks to go. For a reminder on what it is and how it works click here.

HOW TO QUALIFY

In order to qualify, you need to at least match the safety score after hits for each of the first 20 Gameweeks. These can be found below. If you pass the 20 scores needed, you qualify to join and can enter using the code 6dcode

HOW IT WORKS FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON

The bottom “X%” of teams or equal after hits get eliminated each Gameweek.

Here is a general guide of what value “x” will equal.

Gameweeks 21-25 = Bottom 10% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 26-30 = Bottom (12,14,16,18,20)% respectively.

Gameweeks 31-32 = Bottom (25,30)% respectively.

Gameweeks 33-34 = Bottom (36,42)% respectively.

Gameweeks 35 = Bottom 50% or equal

Gameweek 36 = Top 4 or equal.

Gameweek 37 = Top 4 or equal from GW36 make the final with the winner taking the title (overall rank is the tiebreak decider).

WHEN DO ENTRIES CLOSE

Entry to LMS will close 4pm on the 16th of January.

There are a lot of FFScout users who still qualify to enter so make sure you check your FPL history page to see if you have the scores to get yourselves involved. Looking forward to a late rush of entries and to see a new bunch of teams. There is a Community Round-Up mention to anyone who top scores for a Gameweek and the eventual LMS winner gets free FFS 2022-2023 membership and key bragging rights in what has proved one of the toughest competitions to win in Fantasy Football.