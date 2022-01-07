Fantasy Bundesliga: Longer-term planning with the unlimited transfers

Our Fantasy Bundesliga picks will follow later on Friday but for those thinking about longer-term planning with their unlimited transfers, world number three FBL Thinker discusses the best options.

With the Rückrunde (second half of the season) beginning from the weekend, we look to build our Fantasy Bundesliga team for the upcoming fixtures. Whilst selecting it, here are a few factors taken into consideration:

With the ongoing Covid situation, player picks have tried to be distributed amongst several teams so that a game postponement can be managed by having squad depth.

With the next unlimited transfer window being on Matchday 27, these players are for the long run, as the three transfers given per matchday will be mostly used to replace players due to Covid or dealing with such match postponements.

The squad value considered while building this squad is 169.0m, as this is roughly the average team value for most active squads in Fantasy Bundesliga.

Now let’s get straight into the player picks.

GOALKEEPERS

MARK FLEKKEN (7.8m), MARVIN SCHWABE (1.2m)

Freiburg’s Mark Flekken has been one of the standout ‘keepers after registering six clean sheets in the first half of the season and also saving around 80% of shots on target, thereby becoming the highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game. With a stable Freiburg defence that has been difficult to breach and an upcoming fixture against shot-shy Bielefeld, he remains the one to own.

Marvin Schwabe got his place in the starting line-up due to the injury of first-choice keeper Timo Horn. However, he has done well in his five starts, keeping Koln’s first clean sheet of the season on Matchday 17 against Stuttgart and saving 68% shots on target. Costing only 1.2m, he is a great enabler, and comments from the Koln coach suggest that he may keep his place between the sticks in upcoming matches.

Alternatives: Manuel Riemann (5.8m), Lukas Hradecky (9.2m), Andreas Luthe (5.6m)

DEFENDERS

RAPHAEL GUERREIRO (14.4m), ANGELINO (14.4m), AARON MARTIN (3.6m), BENNO SCHMITZ (5.0m), NIKO GIESSELMANN (5.2m)

On his day, Raphael Guerreiro is one of the best attacking left-backs in the world but his first half of the season was hampered by muscular injuries. His three goals and two assists have come from only seven starts, indicating the potential of a fully-fit Guerreiro during the second half of the season. He is on free kicks and occasional penalties, so a ready Guerreiro can deliver Fantasy points both defensively and offensively.

Leipzig’s Angelino has looked like getting back the form that saw him become one of Europe’s top left-backs in the 2020-21 season. Under a new coach, he is playing in his preferred left wing-back position and has been involved in their attacking play by providing three assists.

Aaron Martin is playing left wing-back in a solid Mainz backline and, at just 3.6m, is, therefore, one of the best cheap enablers around. His attacking runs and crosses from the left are a constant threat, averaging seven points per match in the first half of the season that included a huge 20-point haul against Hertha Berlin. Koln right-back Benno Schmitz is yet another cheap enabler – one with four assists in the first half of the season that has made him an integral part of their system.

The biggest surprise of the season has been Niko Giesselmann. The Union Berlin left wing-back has provided a trio of both goals and assists, averaging eight points per match. He has been a go-to asset for a steady return of points. With upcoming matches against Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and Gladbach, he can continue his stream of attacking returns alongside clean sheets.

Alternatives: Borna Sosa (10.7m), Jeremie Frimpong (7.6m), Danilo Soares (6.8m)

MIDFIELDERS

FLORIAN WIRTZ (13.4m), FILIP KOSTIC (17.3m), VINCENZO GRIFO (14.8m), DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI (12.1m), GERRIT HOLTMANN (5.1m)

Leverkusen wonder-kid Florian Wirtz has taken the Bundesliga by storm, with his five goals and eight assists from the first half of the season testament to his involvement in their attack. His goal-creating rate is the league’s highest, even overshadowing players like Thomas Muller and Christopher Nkunku. Ahead of upcoming fixtures against Union and Augsburg, he is the first midfielder in my team.

Filip Kostic is one of the most consistent players in the Fantasy game, averaging ten points per league start. Four goals and two assists do not truly reflect his impact on the Frankfurt side, as he is the heart and soul of their attack with constant crosses and corners that end up being most of their goals.

Similarly consistent, Vincenzo Grifo is the heart of Freiburg’s attack and is instrumental in their overall attacking play, chipping in with three goals and two assists as their set-piece and penalty taker. He plays 90 minutes in most matches, to add another layer of reliability.

The mercurial talent that is Dominik Szoboszlai, with a potential showcased during his huge 25-point haul against Stuttgart that included scoring one of the goals of the season. His contribution of three goals and four assists doesn’t do justice to the talent, partly caused by his playing time being impacted by frequent rotation. But now, with many of Leipzig’s midfielders heading to AFCON and a potential injury to Emil Forsberg, he has a chance to cement his place as a first-choice starter. Perhaps star teammate Nkunku could be deemed a better option, considering he is about to return from Covid.

Bochum’s Gerrit Holtmann is the fastest man in the Bundesliga and one of the main creative sources for a defence-first team. His first half of the season was hit with injury yet he still managed three goals and two assists. Priced at 5.1m, he is a cheap midfield enabler about to face a depleted Wolfsburg side.

Alternatives: Jesper Lindstrom (8.1m), Jude Bellingham (13.1m), Florian Kainz (8.8m)

FORWARDS

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (21.2m), ERLING HAALAND (18.3m), PATRIK SCHICK (15.6m)

Robert Lewandowski should be the first name in your Fantasy team. The Bayern hitman scored 19 goals in the first half of the campaign and will expect to maintain this rate. He is a reliable star option for most weeks, having a good points return even in tough matches.

Erling Haaland is the hottest young striker in the world right now and the main man leading Dortmund’s attack. He has 13 goals so far despite missing a major chunk of matches through injury. Now fit and raring to go, he is another must-own asset. The second-highest goal scorer in the league with 16 goals is Patrik Schick. On fire since returning from injury and playing for one of the league’s most attacking teams in Leverkusen, he should rake in the goals.

Alternatives: Anthony Modeste (9.3m), Andrej Kramaric (15.9m), Jonathan Burkardt (7.9m)

