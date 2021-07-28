How to play Fantasy Bundesliga – A beginner’s guide

Fantasy Football Scout are joining forces with Fantasy Bundesliga in 2021/22, with top picks and advice to come in pre-season and beyond.

German football enthusiasts and Scout site users FFFrog and Stats Don’t Lie are on board for the upcoming campaign but before we draw on their expertise, we’ll run through the rules and scoring system of the game.

PICKING A TEAM

As with FPL, Fantasy Bundesliga managers have to pick a squad of 15 players (two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three strikers) and then select a starting XI from that.

The budget is set at 150.0m, with players varying in price from 1.0m to 17.0m and there being regular falls/rises depending on form rather than the weekly number of transactions made.

There are no limits on how many players a Fantasy manager can pick from one particular club, so long as it’s financially viable.

TRANSFERS/WILDCARD

Unlimited transfers are allowed until the start of the campaign and then three are permitted between matchdays (the equivalent of Gameweeks) after that point.

In the Wildcard weeks, managers will be able to transfer more players in and out of their squads.

Player pricing will fluctuate based on the performance of each player compared to assets in the same position:

Price increases (must play at least 70 mins)

400,000 – 10 or more points above the position average

300,000 – 6 to 9 points above the position average

200,000 – 3 to 5 points above the position average

No Change – 0 to 2 points above the position average

300,000 – winning the official Player of the Month award

100,000 – winner of an ‘in-form card’ in the official Team of the Week

Price decreases (must play at least 70 mins)

No Change – 0 to 2 points below the position average

200,000 – 3 to 5 points below the position average

300,000 – 6 to 9 points below the position average

400,000 – 10 or more points below the position average

100,000 – Didn’t play

100,000 – Receiving a red card (independent of minutes played)

SUBSTITUTIONS

Much like in UCL Fantasy, managers can manually substitute out players (if they have blanked, for example) and replace them with those that haven’t yet played.

If you remove a player who has already played, you will lose his points.

‘STAR PLAYERS’

Rather than captains, Fantasy Bundesliga bosses nominate three ‘star players’ (one each for defence, midfield and attack) that earn them 1.5 times the points they would usually get.

These too are changeable once the matchday has commenced, making this a more hands-on, Sky-type game than FPL.

SCORING SYSTEM

Fantasy Bundesliga’s scoring system is almost a mish-mash of FPL, FanTeam and Sky Sports:

Points are awarded for appearances, goals, assists, saves and the rest, although they differ in a number of ways: defenders are awarded more points for assists (five) than midfielders (four) and forwards (three), for instance.

There are stricter punishments for straight red cards, own-goals and missed penalties, while those players converting spot-kicks aren’t handed as many points as if they had scored from open play.

Eschewing the type of Bonus Points System that we see in FPL, additional points are instead awarded for contributions such as duels, shots, key passes, multiple goals and winning strikes.

Players who are on a winning team gain an extra point, with those on the losing side similarly losing a mark.

As well as goalkeepers and defenders being punished for every goal they concede, Fantasy assets whose side lose by three or more goals are deducted an extra two points.

Assists are treated more stringently, meanwhile, and are not awarded to players who are fouled for converted free-kicks or penalties, force an own-goal or see their blocked shot rebound to a teammate.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY BUNDESLIGA MINI-LEAGUE

We’ve launched our very own mini-league, which we are delighted to announce will offer prizes to the manager of the month and overall winner and runner-up.

Click on this link here to sign up to our Fantasy Bundesliga mini-league. No password or pin is required.

