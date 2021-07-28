282
Fantasy Bundesliga July 28

How to play Fantasy Bundesliga – A beginner’s guide

282 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout are joining forces with Fantasy Bundesliga in 2021/22, with top picks and advice to come in pre-season and beyond.

German football enthusiasts and Scout site users FFFrog and Stats Don’t Lie are on board for the upcoming campaign but before we draw on their expertise, we’ll run through the rules and scoring system of the game.

Sign up to Fantasy Bundesliga and pick a team here

PICKING A TEAM

As with FPL, Fantasy Bundesliga managers have to pick a squad of 15 players (two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three strikers) and then select a starting XI from that.

The budget is set at 150.0m, with players varying in price from 1.0m to 17.0m and there being regular falls/rises depending on form rather than the weekly number of transactions made.

There are no limits on how many players a Fantasy manager can pick from one particular club, so long as it’s financially viable.

TRANSFERS/WILDCARD

How to play Fantasy Bundesliga - A beginner's guide 3

Unlimited transfers are allowed until the start of the campaign and then three are permitted between matchdays (the equivalent of Gameweeks) after that point.

In the Wildcard weeks, managers will be able to transfer more players in and out of their squads.

Player pricing will fluctuate based on the performance of each player compared to assets in the same position:

Price increases (must play at least 70 mins)

400,000 – 10 or more points above the position average
300,000 – 6 to 9 points above the position average
200,000 – 3 to 5 points above the position average
No Change – 0 to 2 points above the position average
300,000 – winning the official Player of the Month award
100,000 – winner of an ‘in-form card’ in the official Team of the Week

Price decreases (must play at least 70 mins)

No Change – 0 to 2 points below the position average
200,000 – 3 to 5 points below the position average
300,000 – 6 to 9 points below the position average
400,000 – 10 or more points below the position average
100,000 – Didn’t play
100,000 – Receiving a red card (independent of minutes played)

SUBSTITUTIONS

Much like in UCL Fantasy, managers can manually substitute out players (if they have blanked, for example) and replace them with those that haven’t yet played.

If you remove a player who has already played, you will lose his points.

‘STAR PLAYERS’

How to play Fantasy Bundesliga - A beginner's guide 4

Rather than captains, Fantasy Bundesliga bosses nominate three ‘star players’ (one each for defence, midfield and attack) that earn them 1.5 times the points they would usually get.

These too are changeable once the matchday has commenced, making this a more hands-on, Sky-type game than FPL.

SCORING SYSTEM

Fantasy Bundesliga’s scoring system is almost a mish-mash of FPL, FanTeam and Sky Sports:

  • Points are awarded for appearances, goals, assists, saves and the rest, although they differ in a number of ways: defenders are awarded more points for assists (five) than midfielders (four) and forwards (three), for instance.
  • There are stricter punishments for straight red cards, own-goals and missed penalties, while those players converting spot-kicks aren’t handed as many points as if they had scored from open play.
  • Eschewing the type of Bonus Points System that we see in FPL, additional points are instead awarded for contributions such as duels, shots, key passes, multiple goals and winning strikes.
  • Players who are on a winning team gain an extra point, with those on the losing side similarly losing a mark.
  • As well as goalkeepers and defenders being punished for every goal they concede, Fantasy assets whose side lose by three or more goals are deducted an extra two points.
  • Assists are treated more stringently, meanwhile, and are not awarded to players who are fouled for converted free-kicks or penalties, force an own-goal or see their blocked shot rebound to a teammate.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY BUNDESLIGA MINI-LEAGUE

Image

We’ve launched our very own mini-league, which we are delighted to announce will offer prizes to the manager of the month and overall winner and runner-up.

Click on this link here to sign up to our Fantasy Bundesliga mini-league. No password or pin is required.

282 Comments
  1. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 41 mins ago

    Alongside TAA, which of the following defenders would you go for?

    A. Chilwell, Ayling, White, 4.0
    B. Shaw, Ayling, White, Veltman
    C. Coufal, Dunk, Ayling, White
    D. Shaw, Dunk, Ayling, 4.0

    Would need to start 2 or 3 of the above + TAA most weeks.

    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      B. TAA and Shaw nailed. Ayling weirdly rotates well with both White at Ars and Veltman (or Brighton anyway)

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        Shaw when fit. Until then. with Telles out, that 4.0, williams could well cover him.

        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yeah until then Digne!

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      C

    4. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      d from that lot

    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      This is the best imo but it is an extra 1m

      Shaw, Dunk, Coufal, Ayling/White

  2. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    Hello all, first time back on the site since the end of the season.

    Any thoughts on my first draft? Template or not template?

    Sanchez, (Gunn)
    TAA, Digne, Tierney, (Ayling), (Manquillo)
    Salah, Bruno, Raph, ESR, (Brownhill)
    DCL, Watkins, Antonio
    1.0 ITB

    1. Crusher K-1
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      I like it

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      The only slight issue you have will be the two relatively poor fixtures in gw2/3 for your Arsenal players. However, it's a great team otherwise.

  3. infa fred
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    thoughts on starting with sancho

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      In for me

    2. Crusher K-1
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      Not for me.
      Possible bench roll to start the season?
      And like a few others here, I have had poor luck with new arrivals.

    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      Thinking about the double up with Bruno. Those fixtures are well suited to the way United play imo.

      The top managers tend to go hard on fixtures. In Magnus' best season he even doubled on Salah and Mane during good fixture runs.

      And my biggest mistake last season was not starting with Son. I thought there was better value elsewhere. But I was thinking too long term. Fixtures are important, points tend to come in bursts.

      These big players can score big points in the right fixtures. And Sancho would give me another ticket for the United raffle...

    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Might be golden but who knows...

  4. Tinmen
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 31 mins ago

    Folks, can I get away with this defence, or should I downgrade Jota and Cavani to make it better ?

    Sanchez
    Trent White Ait Nouri
    Salah Bruno Beundia Jota
    Cavani Nacho Watkins

    Dr.Foster Ayling Brownhill Manquillo

    1. Crusher K-1
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      I would see about improving.

      1. Tinmen
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 19 mins ago

        Cheers. Just struggling to ditch Cavani. I think he’s great and being massively overlooked

        1. tibollom
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 14 mins ago

          agree with you mate but he's not even back training yet I believe... Ole mentioned that for the first game, the fittest players will start.. do you think there is a risk he is on the bench?

          1. Tinmen
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 54 mins ago

            I never knew he wasn’t back training, but I believe he will still start.
            They manage him well. Plus they only have 1 match a week for the first while, so he will be starting

  5. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 27 mins ago

    Under the radar picks I hope will help.
    Dunk (Underestimated) Takes free kicks. Gets a few goals. Price point scaring others but easy to drop .5.
    Son (Difficult price point) Good for GW3 and 4. Never fails to perform better than expected. Could end up center forward.
    Mbuemo (an option with potential) can come good with a 5.5 price. Easy to get out of. A class player IMO.
    Havertz (Underrated) Young, had long Covid, A baby in the UK. All against him last year and he will be first on the teamsheet soon.

    None are differentials but worth considering

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      Got Dunk and Son

      1. Crusher K-1
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        sounds like a donuts shop?

    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      Agree on all but don't think Dunk has ever scored a free kick (except that disallowed one). Dynamite in the air though.

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        I think the good will outweigh the bad. A 5.5 imo. and that is unusual for a CB

    3. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      Agree with all the points.
      Dunk particularly is a great pick and has two viable routes to points each week. Feel he has the potential to outscore some of the 5.5s

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Dead right

    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Dunk more likely to pick up his 4th red card in just under 3 seasons than score a FK imho

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 17 mins ago

        26 yellows & 3 reds in 147 appearances

        Man bloody loves a card he does

        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          Value in what you say but I love him

      2. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

        Worrying about Trivia IMO mate, I rate him.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 46 mins ago

          Losing White surely can’t improve Brighton’s defence either…

          I’d say Dunk must be hitting his absolute ceiling at 130 - very hard for him to go over that with his disciplinary record without sustaining chunky overperformance to his XGi (5G from 2.7 XG last year etc)

  6. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    Whats the fuss with ESR. Didn't watch Arsenal games last season but have seen him in few drafts

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      Only AM at Arsenal atm, been given the 10 shirt and a new contract, people expecting a big season from him and at 5.5m he is a steal

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 20 mins ago

        Sounds worth a try to me.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      Let's pause at "didn't watch"

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 20 mins ago

        ?

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      He's a good enabler at 5.5 if you go with 3 starting forwards especially if he nails that Arsenal starting spot.

  7. Lovren an elevator
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 20 mins ago

    Any of these defenders nailed?

    A. Gabriel Magalhaes
    B. Thiago Silva
    C. Mina
    D. Davison Sanchez
    E. Ricardo Pereira
    F. Fernandez

    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      A if that is the arsenal Gabriel

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yes it's him. He's nailed even if white completes his move?

    2. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Why Gabriel when you can have Tierney?

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        Need back up options (for a draft league) these are all plan B's

  8. Parthajitd
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      A) Buendia + Toney
      B) ESR + Watkins

      Suggestion please

      1. Crusher K-1
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 16 mins ago

        A.. I believe would yield a "potential" better start to the season

    • PP6
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thoughts all?

      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        Very good. Tempting. 11/10

    • tibollom
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      hey guys, seeing a few bruno-less teams, why people choosing salah ahead of Bruno?

      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        Norwich

      2. Crusher K-1
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        Hard to say one is better overall?
        Bruno had a monster season
        Salah had basically an "average" season
        Total points for each was still extremely close so.....

        1. tibollom
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 8 mins ago

          yea i guess so, cheers mate

      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        Better player, Better team, better (c)

        1. tibollom
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 8 mins ago

          hmm not sure about better player and team

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 7 mins ago

          2. Parthajitd
              7 hours, 5 mins ago

              1. tibollom
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 4 mins ago

                1. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours ago

            • farmerfat
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 25 mins ago

      4. PP6
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        Thoughts all? Fail above

        Sanchez
        Trent Shaw Digne Veltman
        Mahrez Salah Bruno Buendia
        Antonio Watkins

        Foster Ayling Brownhill Obafemi

        1. tibollom
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 13 mins ago

          decent team mate..bench a bit weak?

          1. PP6
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 10 mins ago

            Thanks mate. I don’t think so actually - 2 bench players is fine to me

            1. tibollom
              • 4 Years
              7 hours, 9 mins ago

              is brownhill nailed? But yea good team mate

      5. Mr Ozil
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        Which is better?

        A- Robertson + Sanchez (backup keeper)
        B- TAA + Foster (backup keeper)

        1. tibollom
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 13 mins ago

          b

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 11 mins ago

          B

        3. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 10 mins ago

          Clearly A

          1. 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 10 mins ago

            Ups, I means TAA.. so B 😀

        4. Parthajitd
            7 hours, 10 mins ago

            B

          • Mr Ozil
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 38 mins ago

            Thanks all

            Clearly B is the right choice

        5. FPL_Pugster
            7 hours, 11 mins ago

            Thoughts on new draft. Decided midfield is too bloated now so going big at the back.

            Bachman
            TAA - Robbo- Shaw - Digne
            Harrison - Salah - Bruno
            Wilson - Watkins - Antonio

            Subs: Foster - Brownhill - Gilmour - Manquilo

            1. Crusher K-1
              • 10 Years
              7 hours, 9 mins ago

              I like it..

            2. Weeb Kakashi
              • 5 Years
              7 hours, 8 mins ago

              Solid. Only 2 changes away from mine. Look below.
              Bruno Manquilo over Mahrez(Son) and Cancelo

          • Weeb Kakashi
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 11 mins ago

            Thoughts on a 5 atb draft?

            Sanchez
            TAA Robbo Cancelo Shaw Digne
            Salah Mahrez
            Watkins Wilson Antonio

            Harrison Brownhill Gilmour

            1M ITB for Mahrez> Sancho/Son later.
            Harrison might be too costly to bench though. He covers for Digne in GW2 and Robbo in GW3.

            Thoughts?

            1. PP6
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 9 mins ago

              That looks rlly good actually. Missing United player though. I’d be tempted by this myself but the fan in me “has” to pick one

              1. Weeb Kakashi
                • 5 Years
                7 hours, 6 mins ago

                Can get Sancho/Son for Mahrez in GW3 . But in the initial 2 weeks United attack can hurt me especially Bruno.

            2. 3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 hours, 9 mins ago

              Love 3-4-3 personally

            3. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 48 mins ago

              I've never been able to bring myself to play 5 at the back. It always looks good on paper but rarely performs. Those defenders tend to 'haul' (goal/assist, clean sheet, 3bp) and you have to wait out a few baron patches to get it (concede 1 goal and get a yellow...)

              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 47 mins ago

                Sorry. Forgot to add, you need a lot of patience.

                1. Weeb Kakashi
                  • 5 Years
                  6 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Fair Enough mate.
                  But the value in a Digne/Cancelo is higher for me over someone like Beundia/another 6.5 (barring Raph).

          • Chelsea91
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 7 mins ago

            Thoughts???
            Ederson
            Taa,Shaw,Fofana
            Raph,Salah,Buendia,Bruno
            Dcl,Antonio,Toney

            Forster White,Gilmour,Williams

            0.00 itb

            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 49 mins ago

              Ederson wasted funds imo

              I'd rather downgrade and upgrade Fofana. But it's no big deal

              1. Chelsea91
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 23 mins ago

                Might downgrade Ederson and upgrade Fofana

            2. Boywiththesoupdragontattoo
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 33 mins ago

              Lots to like there! I would say that you could comfortably get the same points as Ederson for £1m less (e.g., Meslier).

              Fofana is where I’d look to invest the cash as he’s got less threat than other options, Leicester aren’t stand out for defensive stats and their formation isn’t clear.

              1. Chelsea91
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 22 mins ago

                Will cover white to ayling for leeds cs

          • OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 54 mins ago

            I’m I the only person on here that fancy’s Konate?

            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 51 mins ago

              Yes.

              You have the two best defensive assest at that club and you will want a attacker from them too. Doesn't make much sense when he could take time to adapt and might not even be ahead of Matip/Gomez go begin with

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 50 mins ago

                This. If one or both of Gomez and Matip is back, we're unlikely to see him for a while.

                1. internal error
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 hours, 46 mins ago

                  I think it's Konate's place to lose if he starts gameweek 1

                  1. TheTinman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Klopp does have a history of easing the new signings in. Would not be shocked to see Fabinho line up there in all honesty

                    1. internal error
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      6 hours, 38 mins ago

                      Problem is we have lost Wijnaldum, and Hendo will be back late so we really need Fabinho in midfield. Konate looks pretty handy so far in pre season

                      1. Andy_Social
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        6 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Fabinho will be in midfield, but there are now plenty experienced centre backs.

              2. OneMan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 16 mins ago

                True, If Liverpool do let fly early on it would a shame not to have Jota. My plan was always to have 3 Pool assets anyway. Allison even interests me, but again, might be more high yielding options too.

          • TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 53 mins ago

            Don't see what's not to like about Greenwood and surprised not to see him in more teams.

            - Getting older and more experienced - more likely to start
            - Rashford is out
            - Has got himself ahead of Martial imo
            - Likely Cavani will rotate and he could cover the CF role
            - Man Utd looking better all round should help his prospects
            - Easy price point

            Surely he plays the vast majority of the first 6 games?

            1. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 50 mins ago

              Issue is Martial and Ole liking him. Chance Martial plays left some games and Sancho right. Greenwood should start but just the threat of Martial being there puts me off a little. I do think Martial will rotate with Cavani up top though

              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 45 mins ago

                I thought Martials favour was declining whilst Greenwood's was improving. Martial you never know who will turn up, Greenwood is more consistent even at his young age.

                I can see Martial departing for Spurs, Monaco or similar.

                Thanks for the help. I will wait and look for clues in preseason

                1. internal error
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 hours, 42 mins ago

                  I agree with that, just not sure if Ole thinks the same. He seemed to start him most games and didnt start Greenwood enough IMO. If Martial leaves, then Greenwood looks good as gold

            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 39 mins ago

              Greenwood will be gold at certain stages of the season - it's just hard to tell exactly when

              He's on a super trajectory though - 17G 3A from his last 3,100 minutes

              (For comparison - Jota has 16G 3A from his last 3,400 minutes)

              And Greenwood is still only 19... As soon as it's clear he's getting an extended period of starts he has the potential to put even Rashford & Sancho in the FPL shade

              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 32 mins ago

                Thank you my man. I think I will gamble on him with Rashford out. But we will see.

            3. 3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 32 mins ago

              How sure are u is the question.

              U r not Ole.

              I prefer nailed on players.

              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 27 mins ago

                I'm better than Ole

                1. 3 A
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  6 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Yeah.. sure

          • Sleepless in Settle FPL
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 53 mins ago

            Stop posting RMT if you have Salah + Bruno because all of them look similar due to damaged budget

            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 50 mins ago

              Haha nice try. You type that whilst you were p!ss!ng into the wind?

            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 38 mins ago

              Can you elaborate more on how Sancho is too skinny, and Varane is finished plz thx bye

              1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
                • 9 Years
                6 hours, 28 mins ago

                You will see

          • OLLY G
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 45 mins ago

            If Grealish goes to Man City, is he:

            (A) More appealing
            (B) Less appealing
            (C) The same

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 44 mins ago

              B

            2. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 43 mins ago

              B compared to last year

              A compared to this year probably, as I think Buendia, Traore and Watkins were all better priced at Villa.

              But I'll likely never get him as I hate Pep Roulette

          • Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 39 mins ago

            Pick 2 out of these 3, the 3rd player is 4.5m mid or def

            Shaw
            Digne
            ESR

            1. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 34 mins ago

              Shaw and Digne

            2. KGFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 30 mins ago

              S & D

            3. Parthajitd
                5 hours, 17 mins ago

                Shaw and Digne

            4. PortisRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 38 mins ago

              RMT - How's yours looking? My draft is currently looking at 347 (if I leave o.5 m ITB). It's a no Bruno team. I can squeeze a few more points if I empty the bank but prefer to have a bit of flexibility. How does this compare to others? Especially interested in teams with Bruno.

              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 35 mins ago

                This my current team, if you fancy having a look.

                Bachmann
                TAA Digne Shaw Veltman
                Salah Son Sancho Mahrez
                Watkins Toney

                Foster Ayling Brownhill Davis

            5. Differential (c)
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 37 mins ago

              Is Cavani REALLY worth the additional 1m over Antonio? Thats the dilemma I face right now.

              Cavani is just a world-class striker (at least was), Issue is minutes (due to his age) and he hasn't returned to Carrington at the moment. Also he costs an extra 1m.

              Antonio is a proven goal machine . . . . when fit. He MIGHT be on pens? Also cheaper than Cavani as well.

              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                6 hours, 32 mins ago

                Its only 0.5m but agree, I dont think he is worth it over 7.5m lads. Would prefer Bamford at 8.

                1. Weeb Kakashi
                  • 5 Years
                  6 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Cav is 1m more.

                  Open Controls
                    • 7 Years
                    6 hours, 26 mins ago

                    oh, he is 8.5, thought he is 8m. Not worth it for sure.

              2. 3 A
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 31 mins ago

                No

              3. getfunky
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 28 mins ago

                Personally I want to minimise the amount of transfers I have to make, especially with covid still lingering, so having a rotation risk or an injury prone player just isn't worth it when there are more reliable picks around that price.

              4. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 17 mins ago

                Cavani is a risk, but in the first few gameweeks while Rashford is out and CL hasn't begun, it's probably a risk worth taking for arguably the best finisher of the lot. Antonio is also a risk - of falling apart, which can happen any time. If I had the cash to choose I'd take Cavani; as it is, I've spent big at the back and in midfield, so I can't do it.

            6. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 33 mins ago

              Not yet priced in the game but would likely come in at 4.0m

              Young Freddie Woodman could well start our season in goal.

              Dubravka having a foot operation

              Darlow suffering very badly from COVID (was hospitalised)

              I wouldn't risk starting him in my team but he may be a good back up keeper in the 4m slot with a chance of playing.

              If he starts the season really well who knows, maybe he will keep his place.

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 21 mins ago

                That's right. He'll surely be 4m - perfect backup. Also keeping an eye on Bachmann - reports say Ajax are interested. Last minute deal could leave my 4m of choice Foster to start.

              2. Gabbiadini
                • 4 Years
                6 hours, 14 mins ago

                We saw Darlow play "really well" and not keep his spot so I can say fairly emphatically that this won't be the case.

                1. TheTinman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  6 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Difference is Darlow has always been thought of as nr2, Woodman we don't know.

            7. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 10 mins ago

              Anyone have any intel on Bachmann to Ajax links?
              Could open up the potential of a 4.0 starter...

            8. Just jarvo
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 59 mins ago

              opoinions on this team?
              sanchez
              taa digne coufal
              salah son mahrez greenwood
              watkins tooney antonio

              foster brownhill white hoever

              anywhere this can be improved. im unsure on greenwood will he start?

