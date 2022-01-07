89
News January 7

FPL Daily: Spurs suffer Son injury blow, Dennis latest, Coutinho joins Villa

89 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

CONTE REVEALS SON INJURY ISSUE

Mendy injury latest as Chelsea defence impresses again 5

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Morecambe, Antonio Conte revealed that Son Heung-min (£10.7m) picked up a muscle injury in his leg against Chelsea on Wednesday, which could potentially keep him out of action until the end of the month.

“It was a strange situation. Against Chelsea I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, their sub, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest. The day after, Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors. He’s an injury. I don’t know but probably they could stay without training session until the end of this cycle, before the international break.” – Antonio Conte

A new quote then emerged on the official website:

“We’re a bit disappointed for Sonny, because after the game against Chelsea, the day after, he felt a bit of pain in his leg. He had a scan and, probably, he will miss two weeks.” – Antonio Conte

If Son is indeed out until February, he will miss Tottenham Hotspurs forthcoming double against Arsenal and Leicester City, plus their Gameweek 23 clash at Chelsea.

Conte also offered updates on a host of other players including Harry Kane (£12.2m), who he is hoping to rest this weekend:

“Ryan (Sessegnon) is okay, and available for the game on Sunday. For sure, this could be a good opportunity to see him again. That’s good news for us.

Eric Dier had a training session with us today. That’s more good news. He missed Chelsea because he was ill. Today, he had a training session, and he’s available for the game on Sunday.

I have spoken with Steven (Bergwijn) today, and he’s solving the problem in his calf. I think, very soon, we’ll see him with the team.

Cristian (Romero) is improving a lot. Now, we are trying to bring him to a good (level of) fitness. He’s working a lot with our physical coach. We need a bit of patience, it was a big injury, but now he’s working very well. He will be very important when he’s okay again physically.

Honestly, I think Harry (Kane) played six games in 17 days and I think if I have the possibility, I think that it is right to give him a bit of rest. Also, after this game before the break of the international team we have four very difficult games, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea again.” – Antonio Conte

DENNIS “PRESERVED FOR NEXT MATCHES”

Mbeumo delivers as Dennis maintains fine form: FPL notes from Brentford v Watford 2

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) looks set to miss Watford’s trip to Leicester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Nigerian was withdrawn at half-time in Double Gameweek 21 and is unlikely to be risked as he is still struggling with a slight knock.

However, it isn’t expected to keep him out of their forthcoming double.

Look, Emmanuel (Dennis) took a kick in the match against Tottenham, then I prefer to preserve him for the next matches.” – Claudio Ranieri on Emmanuel Dennis

INJURY PROBLEMS MOUNT FOR RODGERS

Lukaku injury latest as Rodgers addresses Leicester’s poor form 2

Brendan Rodgers has suggested Leicester City could potentially be down to eight fit senior outfield players for this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie.

Luke Thomas (£4.3m) and Boubakary Soumare (£4.8m) are the latest players to be ruled out, while there are also doubts around Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m).

Worryingly, Rodgers also confirmed that Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) and Jonny Evans (£5.4m) are set for extended spells on the sidelines:

“It could be up to eight weeks (for Vardy). It’s the higher end of his hamstring, so you’re looking into March. He doesn’t need an operation, that was the only good news.

Jonny Evans has just had an operation so he will be April. With his hamstring, he’s needed that.”

There is better news for James Justin (£4.9m), however, with the full-back set to begin his comeback for the U23s on Saturday.

OTHER TEAM NEWS

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 7

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) is back in training, but he is still unsure on Harry Maguire’s (£5.4m) availability ahead of Monday’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa:

“Victor (Lindelof) is back in training, since yesterday, which is very good news for us.

Harry (Maguire) hasn’t been able to train, as yet, and we have to wait and see how this develops, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. With Harry, there is still a question mark but Victor will definitely be available for the game on Monday.”

At Norwich City, Dean Smith spoke to the media prior to his side’s trip to Charlton Athletic on Sunday and had some positive news on the injury front:

“The squad is looking healthier. We have got five or six back. We are looking at Milot Rashica who is going to be back in training with us today and we will see how he is. Grant Hanley is also back, along with Tim Krul, Teemu Pukki, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell.”

Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) is likely to play on Sunday and Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) is “back in training”, but Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Tino Livramento (£4.3m) remains out:

“We have Tino Livramento and Will Smallbone, two players still out with injury. We have Kyle Walker-Peters with a new Covid case, Thierry Small and Che Adams to make it three Covid cases. Against Tottenham we had five but we still played and we are hoping to not get more cases but you never know, but at the moment we are without these players.”

DIGNE WANTS TO LEAVE EVERTON

Rafa Benitez has confirmed that Lucas Digne (£5.0m) has requested to leave Everton.

The Frenchman hasn’t featured since Gameweek 14 after a disagreement over tactics and his role in the team, with the Toffees’ already adding full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko (£5.0m) and Nathan Patterson (£4.5m) to their squad in this window.

“I have no explanation. If someone is happy or not happy, you are paid big money and have to perform. Modern football, maybe the stats and the priorities have changed and maybe people think about themselves before the team.” – Rafa Benitez on why Lucas Digne has requested to leave

NEW SIGNINGS

Aston Villa have signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season, with an option to buy for £33m in the summer.

The Brazilian joined the Spanish giants from Liverpool back in 2018 but has struggled for form at the Nou Camp and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he produced 11 goals and nine assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Coutinho, of course, played alongside Steven Gerrard when Liverpool almost won the league eight years ago, and the chance to reunite with his former captain hands ‘the magician’ an opportunity to re-ignite his career.

Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier has finally been unveiled as a Newcastle United player, and was subsequently priced up at £5.0m by FPL.

The signing of the England full-back is something of a reunion for both player and manager, with Eddie Howe signing him in 2012 during his time as Burnley boss.

Discussing the player, Howe said:

“He has leadership qualities and a winning mentality that will help us to succeed. On the pitch we have a technical player, a level of calmness on the ball and a top defender too, so I’m delighted with the signing.”

LIVERPOOL REOPEN TRAINING GROUND

After Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Liverpool camp, in a positive development, the Reds’ have since reopened their training ground.

In a short statement, Liverpool said:

“… after consultation with the relevant Public Health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground. Assistant manager Peter Krawietz is currently taking charge of the team and leading preparations for Liverpool’s next fixture, which sees Shrewsbury Town visit Anfield in the Emirates FA Cup third round on Sunday.”

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

89 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    No Sonny 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      and btw, PLAY UP BURNLEY 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        20 mins ago

        He ain’t no fortunate Son

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Son sung blue
          Everybody knows one.

          Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Got caught in a Son trap last week.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Sorry to hear that.

        Open Controls
      2. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        It’s giving me vibes of when Mourinho said he was out with a hamstring

        Open Controls
      3. NorCal Villan
          16 mins ago

          You can’t walk out

          Open Controls
        • The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Heung out to dry

          Open Controls
      4. dshv
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Ddg
        Cancelo reguilon trent
        Jota foden son maddison bowen
        Ronaldo king

        Foster - watkins cash livra

        Son to who for a hit? Or FH chip

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Tielemens or moura?

          Open Controls
        2. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Oh sorry wouldn’t do a hit - can you play one of your subs instead

          Open Controls
      5. tristanabc
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        On FH, if I get rid of Dennis at 5.7 for King and then decide to get him back later this week, do I have to pay 5.7 or 6.1? Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          You have to pay whatever he costs on the official website, not what you sold him for.

          Open Controls
          1. tristanabc
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Right, so I should hold off then. Thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              Yeah, sideways move anyway and definitely not worth a short term punt.

              Open Controls
        2. Dammit_182
            15 mins ago

            It just reverts to your original team at the original prices. So if you get rid on the FH In 22 he’ll be back in 23

            Open Controls
            1. Dammit_182
                just now

                Ignore me. Answering a different question that was not asked.

                Open Controls
                1. tristanabc
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Dammit, thank you anyway

                  Open Controls
            2. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              Son injury unsurprising given I did an early Salah > Son transfer (knowing I had the two FH for insurance)

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Sorry, reply fail

                Open Controls
          • EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            Do we thing Sterling, Foden, Grealish and Mahrez all have Covid? Scout tweets say 7 first team players and none of them are on the bench.

            Open Controls
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              32 mins ago

              Mahrez at AFCON?

              Open Controls
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                Oh sorry. Forgot.

                Open Controls
            2. Dammit_182
                31 mins ago

                Foden and grealish probably gave it to each other

                Open Controls
                1. EmreCan Hustle
                  • 9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  😀
                  Probably.

                  Open Controls
            3. RWB_1991
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              35 mins ago

              Salah & Watkins to Bruno & Ronaldo for -4?

              Open Controls
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                30 mins ago

                How do you know Bruno starts?

                Open Controls
              2. DycheDycheBaby
                • 6 Years
                29 mins ago

                Ronaldo is risky enough, let alone Bruno !

                Open Controls
              3. dansully3
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Some crazy outlay right there!

                Open Controls
                1. RWB_1991
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I mean I’ve not pressed the button yet but thought it was temping as United got a dgw?

                  Open Controls
            4. DycheDycheBaby
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              Bernardo sending another message to his sellers (including me) 😀

              Open Controls
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                I don't mind him sending these messages in other cups.

                Open Controls
              2. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                24 mins ago

                Just thinking the same thing. Along with Alonso it doesn’t look like a good pair of transfers anymore

                Open Controls
            5. jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              34 mins ago

              Which one? Got Ronaldo

              A) Maddison
              B) Trossard
              C) Bruno

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                A for now. C if there's any guarantee he starts from now on.

                Open Controls
            6. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              32 mins ago

              Is Bernardo back to being City’s striker?

              Open Controls
              1. TeddiPonza
                • 11 Years
                24 mins ago

                Was against Arsenal as well

                Open Controls
              2. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                21 mins ago

                Ofcourse as soon as we get rid....

                Open Controls
              3. dansully3
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Not of foden starts

                Open Controls
            7. TeddiPonza
              • 11 Years
              30 mins ago

              Current team (got both FH intact) DGW players in Caps
              0,1m in bank and 1 FT

              DE GEA
              Cancelo Trent REGUILON (Livramento BJohnson)
              SON Jota Bernardo Foden Bowen
              Antonio RONALDO (Gelhardt)

              Was leaning towards doing just Bernardo to Maddison and save FH, but with the Son injury news, would you FH this??

              Open Controls
            8. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 7 Years
              30 mins ago

              Moura a good option is son is indeed out for the dgw ? Cheers.

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                Yes but still prefer Maddison

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Planning both for a hit. Cheers

                  Open Controls
              2. Gooner97
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Maddison or Kane imo

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
            9. Bertonian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              28 mins ago

              Leicester got a serious amount of flags & the 4 players mentioned above still to be added!

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Makes Maddison less attractive but still think good option

                Open Controls
            10. Rocket Raccoon
              • 11 Years
              27 mins ago

              Son to which DGW?

              Open Controls
              1. The Mighty Hippo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Maddison?

                Open Controls
            11. No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              Sorry lost on last post...

              Would you bench boost this..
              Foster (new, bur)
              Gray (nor)
              Coufal (LEE)
              Coady (SOU)

              Looks like it could be a bunch of 2s but will I get a better bench in the future?!

              Open Controls
              1. dshv
                • 4 Years
                22 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
              2. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Only if there was somehow confirmation Foster was fit and immediately first choice again. I doubt he plays either game

                Open Controls
                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  He’s already back in training though..?!

                  Yeah foster is risky. I feel the other 3 might haul, so risky to bench them too.

                  Open Controls
            12. Gooner97
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              And the crowd goes mild!

              Open Controls
              1. Hooky
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Is that a Banksy?

                Open Controls
            13. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              I have been asking for a daily news article like this for years; thank you Tom

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Persistence pays off

                Open Controls
            14. Lindelol
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              Moura or Kane(with hit) then

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                15 mins ago

                Kane

                Open Controls
                1. Lindelol
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Sorry I meant Dennis or Kane(-4)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Both for -4? Tricky but I own Dennis and much better value than Kane

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Dennis

                    Open Controls
              2. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                12 mins ago

                The thing about buying Moura is that you end up with Moura. I’d go Kane

                Open Controls
            15. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              Humiliation for Swindon. Allowing Jesus to score against them. They’ll all voluntarily give up their wages this week.

              Open Controls
              1. Lindelol
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                OMG thats embarrassing

                Open Controls
              2. Critical Observer
                • 5 Years
                just now

                So same like Chelsea and Arsenal, then?

                Open Controls
            16. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              Camcelo bossing the game

              Open Controls
              1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 5 Years
                17 mins ago

                Wow, Cancelo even

                Open Controls
              2. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                17 mins ago

                Wish he wasn’t playing

                Open Controls
              3. dansully3
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Crazy that he's there. What's the point!

                Open Controls
                1. Critical Observer
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  They have no other sidebacks available.

                  Open Controls
            17. Lindelol
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              Why Pep always comes up with his first 11 even against weak teams in cup matches?

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Keeps the rhythm

                Open Controls
            18. NorCal Villan
                14 mins ago

                Swindon sounds like the way Mr Wu pronounced “Swearengen”

                Open Controls
              • HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                11 mins ago

                FH almost certain for me now that Son is out. Only had 3 dgw to start with a would need to remove Son in gw23 anyway

                Bring on the differentials!

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  4 mins ago

                  I have only 3 too but still may hold onto FT as I like my SGW players

                  Open Controls
                  1. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Are you mostly happy with your gw23 lineup?
                    That’s what convincing to trigger FH don’t want to take too many hits and keep those players

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Mixed GW23 team as some hard games

                      Open Controls
              • The Mighty Hippo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                DDG
                TAA Alonso Cancelo Coufal
                KDB Mount Jota Bowen
                Watkins Antonio
                ----------------------------------------------
                Ramsdale Tierney Foden Scarlett

                A) Foden + Scarlett >>> Maddison + Dennis and play BB
                B) play FH to maximise people with doubles

                I'm leaning towards A) now that Son is out, I don't see much gain from using a FH this week when I've hopefully got a decent bench that can be used. Keeping both of my FH chips for future weeks may be useful.

                Open Controls
                1. Will Kane
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yeah, no need to FH that team

                  Open Controls
                2. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Too hard to comment since Dennis is out with injury for FA cup

                  Open Controls
              • sirmorbach
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Please, friends:

                Lloris
                TAA, Cancelo, Dias, Coufal, Cash
                Salah*, Jota, Foden, Bowen, Gray
                Watkins, Antonio, Broja

                A. Salah, Watkins, Broja to Maddison/Tielemans, Dennis, Ronaldo (- 8)
                B. Salah, Foden, Watkins to Son, KDB, Dennis (- 8)
                C. Salah, Broja to Son, Dennis (- 4)
                D. Something else?

                Open Controls
                1. Will Kane
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Son is injured so not B or C!

                  Open Controls
                  1. sirmorbach
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    F—.

                    Open Controls
              • putana
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                anyone else wondering how saiss leaving for afcon affects wolves clean sheet chances?

                was on their subreddit and they seem to think they will need to change formation until he comes back

                Open Controls
              • The Mighty Hippo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Not B or C, there are reports that Son is out until the end of the month.

                Open Controls
                1. The Mighty Hippo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  reply fail to sirmorbach

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.