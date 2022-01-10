244
Pro Pundit Teams January 10

Key player and team stats for FPL Double Gameweek 22

244 Comments
Share

So, it’s confirmed that we are to have a Double Gameweek 22. I still haven’t made my mind up in terms of what to do but my first instinct is to not use the Free Hit because of the decent assets I have from Liverpool, West Ham United and Everton. That said, the plan is not set in stone and I still want to let thoughts simmer in my head for a while. With this article, I just plan to highlight a few stats and factors with regards to the teams who double.

All figures in this piece are from the Premium Members Area.

In the last four matches, Watford are in the bottom five in the league for expected goals (xG) cumulated. It is worth noting that they faced Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in that period, however, and they are middle of the pack when looking at xG for the last six matches. I wouldn’t touch their defensive assets as they are the second-worst in the league for expected goals conceded (xGC) in their last half-dozen fixtures and are without a clean sheet all season.

Two out of the Hornets’ next three opponents, Newcastle United and Norwich City, are in the bottom six for xGC in the last six matches. It is also worth noting that Watford play on Saturday, Tuesday and Friday, which makes it three games in a period of six days; an already slim squad has got slimmer with a handful of their players going to AFCON.

Out of the teams doubling, Tottenham Hotspur have the best xGC in the last six matches. That said, they are facing two teams who are in the top six for xG in their last half-dozen outings, Arsenal and Leicester City. Spurs face Southampton and Wolves in Gameweek 24 and 25 so are a decent mid-term investment, at least.

Despite Manchester United’s on-field and off-field problems, they are in the top six for xGC in the last six matches. Aston Villa and Brentford are in the bottom half of the table for xG using the same criteria. In fact, until Gameweek 27, all the teams they face are in the wrong half of the table for xG with the exception of West Ham United.

That is all from me this week and I will see you next week with another piece.

On a completely separate note, I just wanted to say a word for my cousin who I lost in the last few days. He introduced me to football and is responsible for me being so passionate about the sport and FPL. May his soul rest in peace. This is the third loss my family has had to face in a very short period of time so I just wanted to add that don’t take your health for granted and do everything you can to protect it. And show as much love as possible to your near and dear ones.

Until next time.

244 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    When are they removing the EVE vs LEI fixture from FPL?

    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Gone just now by the looks of it...

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I see. Cheers

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Refresh.

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Was just done, after my motivation 😉

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          What else can you do?

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      It's been done

  2. Live Scoutcast - leave your questions here
    J0E
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    **Double Gameweek Special Live Scoutcast**

    Tues 8pm

    Seb has other commitments so just Andy and I tomorrow.

    Please leave your questions here about #DGW22

    #fpl

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Is it too risky to engage chips at the moment?

      1. J0E
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        too risky to even bring a player in|! 😉 We will certainly discuss chips though...I understand that one of us is considering its deployment.

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Is this the legendary ‘ Joe’ from FFS? 🙂

    2. Jafooli
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Would winning FPL this season have the same gravitas as winning in a normal season?

      Serious question - seems a bit like if the PL was decided on a coin toss or 38.

      1. The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I actually think this season is less based on luck since the whole Covid situation requires much more reasearch and planning. Avoiding teams with high risk of postponement, picking players who recently had Covid, planning for AFCON etc...

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          😆

        2. CrouchDown
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Haha someone has clearly benefitted from the random chaos

        3. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Leicester vs Everton is a strong argument against your comment. Like the Pool postponement, it smacks of cheating the system. Afcon stands out.

      2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I think if you won it you wouldn't really care.

      3. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I think anyone who stuck at the game throughout the entire season deserves the kudos of winning at least as much this season as any other: not giving up, not wasting chips at times when fixtures could be postponed with a couple of hours' notice, not focusing on the bad luck whilst ignoring the equal amount of good luck we think we think we deserve by being engaged managers but probably don't.

        I reckon anyone inside the top 150k could win it this season. There are people just inside the top million now who will make top 10k. That makes this season unusually exciting and competitive from a fantasy perspective. The luck argument/excuse comes up time and time again but it only accounts for pockets of isolated points at isolated times. My main work league of 100+ teams has all the usual suspects at the top. The guy who usually wins it will almost certainly win it again. Luck might make the difference between a #1 finish and a #1,000 finish, a 10k or a 50k finish, but luck just describes the error bars around where your skill has taken you. Those error bars are bigger this year, certainly, but they have always been there.

        1. Oneman
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          Totally agree MAGA. Well said. People need to maintain a little perspective when they have a bad game week (of which I've had my fair share sitting somewhere 250k ish). Still plenty of time left to make up any ground lost in mini leagues.

        2. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          "We think we think" apparently, I've gone full Always Cheating:)

    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      You will, of course, be covering the DGW players likely to be the most popular choices in DGW22. I would like to know which SGW players you think could end up outscoring their DGW counterparts. For example, Jota vs Brentford and Antonio vs Leeds could easily outscore the likes of Lucas Moura, Wood, Rashford etc.

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Have many SGW fixtures being postponed would change your chip strategy, especially if teams from well-owned clubs like Liverpool Arsenal was Man City was postponed?

      Are the GW30 and possibly GW27 (especially with the potential of a DGW 26 and blank GW27 for Liverpool) a good play?

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Should we ignore lure of double week players with our week 22 transfers and play game simply and just target players from teams with best fixtures (and/or form) going forward form over next few weeks. For example City, Villa.

    6. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A caveat to the arguments relating to chip strategy would be to cancel all chips. Less people will bet good or bad luck by their deployment. I am talking from the position of having all my chips so there is no favoritism in my situation. Anybody who used their chips, good luck to them.

    7. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who is your FPL team of the season so far? With lots of uncertainly for the upcoming gameweek, a look back on this season’s best performers/your favourite person picks might be a nice break from the ‘what ifs’

      1. The Sociologist
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I guess this is more a request for a segment, rather than a question, but would be interesting to see if covered nonetheless 🙂

    8. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      What to do with all the flags! Foden, Trent, Son, Dennis just in my team alone are doubts for the upcoming DGW. Should we also wave the metaphorical white flag and just cross our fingers these players start, or should we be looking to move them on?

  3. WATERMELONS
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Sorry for your loss Pranil. My thoughts with you and your family at this difficult time. Thank you for your message about remembering what is most important. So true

  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    A) Son -> Fernandes/Maddison -4
    B) Play Dawson (LEE)

  5. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Also, sorry for your loss Pranil. All the best to you and your family.

  6. J0E
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    So sorry to read about your loss Pranil and your cousin's important place not only in your family but also your interest in football and fpl.

  7. Jafooli
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    FPL has turned into complete dog chocolate this season 😆

    If I won it, I’d be embarrassed……

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I would take the prize and officially announce the retirement 😆

      1. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        And miss out on the lucrative content creation circuit?

    2. Junglist95
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        It's certainly not boring!

      • Sterling Archer
        • 4 Years
        just now

        triple Everton?

    3. vova
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Sorry for your loss Pranil, we are all here for you. ❤️

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Great article Pranil, your cousin would be proud. Very sorry to hear of your loss and best wishes to you and your family.

    5. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Sorry to hear about the loss, I was in a similar situation in 2020.

      Wish you and the family the best

    6. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      who are people predicting to go down this season?

      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Brentford, Norwich, Watford

        Open Controls
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Oh, Brentford is 12th with 23pts

          Probably Newcastle then

      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Hard to look past the current bottom 3 of Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley. Leeds are getting dragged into a relegation battle though and I expect them to still be close to the line come March with Philips expected to be out until then, especially with Bamford's injury issues continuing

      3. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Norwich, Watford, Newcastle

    7. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Best Son replacement if I dont want any DGW mids and already own Jota, Foden, Bowen & Gray?

      Just not feeling inspired by the Moura & Maddison picks.

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        KDB

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Too expensive unfortunately. I wouldnt be able to get Watford striker also for Broja if I get KDB.

      2. vova
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Raphinha?

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          He's the one at the top of my list atm.

      3. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Mount is probably going to my pick - don't hate Moura on current form and with Son out his minutes should be fairly secure

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Mount face Spurs and 2 blanks after DGW not an option for me.

          Moura is okay but without Son Spurs are probably worse. Fixtures are also okayish after double not too great.

    8. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Need FPL back, I’m getting bored of Wordle

      1. The Point About It Is
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Did you struggle with today's query Cowbell?

    9. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      I have 5 flagged players on my team. Anyone with more?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        5 here too. But hopefully Foden, TAA & Dier should be okay.

      2. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        4 here. Seriously considering freehit and load up on 11 DGW players instead of the measly 3 I have now thanks to Son injury.

      3. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        7 here sad face

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          FH territory...

          1. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            21 mins ago

            Getting there, but everyone has taa so I would say technically 6..right...right!?

            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I guess you could look at it like that.

      4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Just 3, but the other 12 are crap

      5. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        lets see...

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          just now

          5

    10. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Reply fail

    11. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Howdy Folks, why is Dier flagged? Missed that one?

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Conte: "Eric Dier, yeah [an injury], but I hope nothing serious"

      2. Moxon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Although Conte told the press that Dier missed out against Chelsea due to illness, he has now claimed the England international has picked up a minor injury. However, he added that he hopes it is nothing serious.

    12. rnrd
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      is there any place we caould find a heat map of the players for the Leicester -Watford FA Cup game?
      could not watch the game but it would be interesting to have the average positons of Lookman / Maddison / Barnes / Tielemans

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        From memory:

        Maddison LW/CAM, Lookman CAM/LW, Tielemans CM, Barnes ST, Perez RW

    13. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Do I play Brownhill ahead of Cancelo :lol:???

    14. Flair
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Burnley vs Leicester will probably be the next match to go.

    15. Junglist95
        31 mins ago

        Is there any point in planning anymore?

        Surely it's just wait until an hour before deadline each week and hope for the best.

      • Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Guy in my ML is losing his s**t over the fact he used his wildcard already, but was unaware you couldn't stack chips for a single week. Anyone want to give me more reasons to pass his way other than the reason I already gave him?

        Side note: Note a very competitive ML being I am 60 points clear in first with an OR of 150k-ish.

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just tell him to read the rules or go play monopoly

