Key player and team stats for FPL Double Gameweek 22

So, it’s confirmed that we are to have a Double Gameweek 22. I still haven’t made my mind up in terms of what to do but my first instinct is to not use the Free Hit because of the decent assets I have from Liverpool, West Ham United and Everton. That said, the plan is not set in stone and I still want to let thoughts simmer in my head for a while. With this article, I just plan to highlight a few stats and factors with regards to the teams who double.

All figures in this piece are from the Premium Members Area.

In the last four matches, Watford are in the bottom five in the league for expected goals (xG) cumulated. It is worth noting that they faced Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in that period, however, and they are middle of the pack when looking at xG for the last six matches. I wouldn’t touch their defensive assets as they are the second-worst in the league for expected goals conceded (xGC) in their last half-dozen fixtures and are without a clean sheet all season.

Two out of the Hornets’ next three opponents, Newcastle United and Norwich City, are in the bottom six for xGC in the last six matches. It is also worth noting that Watford play on Saturday, Tuesday and Friday, which makes it three games in a period of six days; an already slim squad has got slimmer with a handful of their players going to AFCON.

Out of the teams doubling, Tottenham Hotspur have the best xGC in the last six matches. That said, they are facing two teams who are in the top six for xG in their last half-dozen outings, Arsenal and Leicester City. Spurs face Southampton and Wolves in Gameweek 24 and 25 so are a decent mid-term investment, at least.

Despite Manchester United’s on-field and off-field problems, they are in the top six for xGC in the last six matches. Aston Villa and Brentford are in the bottom half of the table for xG using the same criteria. In fact, until Gameweek 27, all the teams they face are in the wrong half of the table for xG with the exception of West Ham United.

That is all from me this week and I will see you next week with another piece.

On a completely separate note, I just wanted to say a word for my cousin who I lost in the last few days. He introduced me to football and is responsible for me being so passionate about the sport and FPL. May his soul rest in peace. This is the third loss my family has had to face in a very short period of time so I just wanted to add that don’t take your health for granted and do everything you can to protect it. And show as much love as possible to your near and dear ones.

Until next time.

