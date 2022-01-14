Brighton v Palace team news: Olise + Eze start, Lamptey benched

Double Gameweek 22 gets underway this evening as Brighton and Hove Albion play host to Crystal Palace in the M23 derby.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Graham Potter makes two changes from his team’s 3-2 win at Everton, with Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder coming in for Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (international duty).

That means Tariq Lamptey has to settle for a place on the bench, with Joel Veltman preferred at right-back.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and Lewis Dunk (knee) miss out completely, although Dunk could be back for Brighton’s second Gameweek 22 match against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace, who have lost their last three league matches on the road without scoring, make four changes from Double Gameweek 21, as Jack Butland, Conor Gallagher, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise replace Vicente Guaita, Luka Milivojevic, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke.

Notably, Eze makes his first league start of the season, whilst Olise is handed an opportunity to shine from the off, having been directly involved in five Premier League goals as a substitute this season, scoring two and assisting three.

Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Ayew are all on international duty, whilst James Tomkins and James McArthur are both sidelined through injury.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Eze, Edouard

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Mateta, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Rak-Saki

