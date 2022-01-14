690
Dugout Discussion January 14

Brighton v Palace team news: Olise + Eze start, Lamptey benched

690 Comments
Double Gameweek 22 gets underway this evening as Brighton and Hove Albion play host to Crystal Palace in the M23 derby.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Graham Potter makes two changes from his team’s 3-2 win at Everton, with Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder coming in for Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (international duty).

That means Tariq Lamptey has to settle for a place on the bench, with Joel Veltman preferred at right-back.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and Lewis Dunk (knee) miss out completely, although Dunk could be back for Brighton’s second Gameweek 22 match against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace, who have lost their last three league matches on the road without scoring, make four changes from Double Gameweek 21, as Jack Butland, Conor Gallagher, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise replace Vicente Guaita, Luka Milivojevic, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke.

Notably, Eze makes his first league start of the season, whilst Olise is handed an opportunity to shine from the off, having been directly involved in five Premier League goals as a substitute this season, scoring two and assisting three.

Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Ayew are all on international duty, whilst James Tomkins and James McArthur are both sidelined through injury.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Eze, Edouard

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Mateta, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Rak-Saki

690 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zladan
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maupay A

  2. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brighton couldn't score, so Palace helped 'em out

  3. Tango74
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    This is crap

    Maguire transferred our Ronaldo?

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      You what?

      1. Tango74
        • 1 Year
        just now

        https://twitter.com/letstalk_fpl/status/1482079232540954625?s=21

    2. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He's just mad Ronaldo is stealing all the attention...

      1. Tango74
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I capt CR7, all over Twitter at mo!

        Ffs

  4. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Oh FFS what the hell

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Rival on 20 points already

    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lead gone

  5. PartyTime
      1 min ago

      Give Maupay the goal please

      1. The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Never happening...

    • Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Beauty

    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Palace keep finding ways to punish their defensive owners. So many late goals conceded

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No-one has their defensive assets

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Maupay assist

      Free hitters in total wonderland

