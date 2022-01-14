1688
FanTeam January 14

Additional £1k in FanTeam prize money exclusive for FFScout users

1,688 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

You’ll have no doubt heard by now that FanTeam are staging a ‘Second Chance’ Premier League Fantasy game for the latter half of this season, starting from Gameweek 22 on January 14th.

This gives a fresh chance for managers to win a huge cash prize if their original season-long team has already fallen way behind. And, remarkably, it’s completely free to play!

There is a guaranteed prize pool of £100,000 in this Fantasy tournament, with £20,000 going to the winner and money for anyone finishing in the top 4,000.

However, there is also £1,000 in prize money available just for Fantasy Football Scout users! The prize breakdown is as follows:

  • 1st: £400
  • 2nd: £200
  • 3rd: £100
  • 4th: £50
  • 5th: £30
  • 6th-10th: £20
  • 11th-15th: £10
  • 16th-20th: £5

There is also £50 in prize money for the FFScout managers who top-score in each of the first two Gameweeks.

****To be eligible for the FFScout prize pool, enter a team in the Second Chance game and complete this form here (Your FanTeam username can be found in the “Profile” section within FanTeam, on the top-right corner of the homepage)****

WHAT ARE THE SIMILARITIES AND DIFFERENCES TO FPL?

Here’s the great news: anyone with any sort of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) experience should be able to pick up FanTeam’s game without issue. The rules, scoring and prices are very similar, shown in detail below.

It’s essentially FPL but with huge cash prizes. Given that paid entry mini-leagues are now strongly discouraged by the Premier League, the FanTeam game offers Fantasy managers a legitimate opportunity to make money from their management expertise.

Unlike the main FanTeam game, this involves building a team of 11 players rather than a squad of 15. Therefore the 100.0m budget is now down to 80.0m. There must be at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players from a single Premier League team can be selected.

One free transfer is allowed each Gameweek, with every additional transfer costing minus four points. FanTeam managers have one Wildcard to use, allowing unlimited free transfers during its week of activation.

Additionally, a captain and vice-captain has to be nominated every week; the player handed the armband will score double points.

All sound very familiar? That’s because the two games are largely the same – although there are a handful of differences to watch out for.

KEY RULES DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

  • Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘purchase price’.
  • Other than the Wildcard, there aren’t any chips in FanTeam.
  • There is no limit to how many free transfers you can save up, unlike FPL allowing no more than two.
  • The ‘Safety Net’ feature makes up for the lack of substitutes. If your player doesn’t start a match, he’ll automatically be replaced by the next-priced (descending) starter in that team’s position who did. For example, if midfielder Mohamed Salah was rested, he would be switched for a cheaper Liverpool midfielder who played, like Sadio Mane.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

Seasoned FPL managers should have no problem in adjusting to FanTeam and running a squad with its familiar scoring system, shown above.

KEY SCORING DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.
  • Shots on target that don’t end up as goals are rewarded (+0.4 for midfielders and forwards, +0.6 for defenders)

CLICK HERE TO HEAD TO FANTEAM’S £100K PREMIER LEAGUE FANTASY GAME

#ad 18+ begambleaware.org

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,688 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago


    TAA,Cancelo,Lowton,Reguilon
    Bowen,Gray,Jota,
    DCL,Kane(c), Antonio

    Pickford,Odegaard,Dawson,Son 1FT 0.0itb

    Son,Antonio > Fernandes,Dennis -4?

    Don’t want to double up on Kane and Ronaldo and Bruno is an easier way to Salah or KDB.

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good. Thoughts below?

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No love for mount?

      Open Controls
  2. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Guys, I need some help please.

    Sanchez

    Cancelo TAA Dalot Rudiger

    Jota Bowen Gray

    Ronaldo Antonio Dennis

    Ramsdale Son Martinelli Livramento

    1 FT and 3m in the bank. Would you save FT or use it to sell Son??

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Team looks good. Save it 🙂 thoughts below?

      Open Controls
  3. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bruno or Ronaldo

    Open Controls
  4. Tsparkes10
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Since Maddison isn't a dgwer...

    A) Bruno, Maupay
    B) Trossard, Ronaldo
    C) Moura, Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Like A or B

      Open Controls
    2. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Ghost86
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Like A

        Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B out of those

      Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Lol….FFS is creaking…..crashing….drunk….

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      ….again

      Open Controls
  6. Thewoodyhorse
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    The longer today has gone on the more im feeling like not making any moves this GW and saving my ft. Have 4 DGW players if no more get cancelled but currently without a Watford striker or Ronaldo or DDG.

    What would any of you do with this team?

    Ederson
    TAA - Azpi - Cancelo
    Mount - Moura - Jota - Gallagher - Bowen
    Kane - Antonio

    Foster - Watkins - Johnson - Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who are you gonna captain? That will decide your transfer.

      Open Controls
    2. Harvey_27
        just now

        Mount or Azpi captain?

        Open Controls
    3. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Sterling and Antonio > Kane and Trossard? (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not sure I'd want to lose both of them. Do like Kane and Trossard though

        Open Controls
        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think Bowen covers WH, and its so frustrating owning Sterling since he is benched every third game..

          Open Controls
      2. HashAttack
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thinking of getting rid of both Sterling and Antonio too ... Man City have good fixtures but check Sterling's figures for the reverse ones ... they're not good

        Open Controls
      3. Harvey_27
          3 mins ago

          Assuming you can't just do Antonio to Kane cos of money, no

          Open Controls
          1. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Mhm, 0,2 itb

            Open Controls
      4. Ghost86
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Really don’t know want to do here…

        A) Son to Fernandes (no hit)

        B) Watkins/Antonio to Ronaldo -4

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Risk it with a. Thoughts above?

          Open Controls
        2. Harvey_27
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        3. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Sell Salah and get who? Money no issue
          Already have Jota, Foden, Bilva, Bowen

          Open Controls
        4. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Help.

          A. Salah to Mount (c) (-4)
          B. Keep calm and play Keane (nor)

          No Ronaldo, Kane, Dennis for captaincy.

          Open Controls
        5. Saintjack01
            30 mins ago

            Is bringing Robertson in stupid even though I already have Trent

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Assuming you have Jota, maybe. Blocking you from getting back Mo, unless you're thinking of selling Jota later, which is quite risky

              Open Controls
          • The Yorkshire Pirlo
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Watford striker for a hit or play Gray away to Norwich?

            Open Controls
            1. Harvey_27
                13 mins ago

                Burnley game might not happen so I think I'd say Gray (but cards on the table, I have King and Gray and will play both)

                Open Controls
              • Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Hit ruins the appeal to be honest.

                Open Controls
            2. Sturridge Wars
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              Which option to bring in?

              A) Bruno & Lukaku
              B) Trossard & Ronaldo/Kane
              C) Mount & Ronaldo/Kane
              D) Mount/Trossard & Lukaku

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                C with Ron

                Open Controls
            3. Twisted Melon
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Tierney > Reguilon -4?

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                Nope

                Open Controls
              2. Harvey_27
                  7 mins ago

                  Right now, no way

                  Open Controls
                • Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Not with a potential DGW loss & injury. Even Lamptey may be better.

                  Open Controls
              3. CobraKai
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                Fabianski

                White / Keana / TAA / Cancelo / Livramento

                Mount / Raphinha / Salah / Bowen / Gray

                Ron / Dennis / Broja

                Livramento to: ??

                A) Rudiger
                B) Maguire
                C) Reguilon

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Save

                  Open Controls
              4. PLerix
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                19 mins ago

                A) Son and Antonio -> CR7 and Moura / Mount (-4)
                B) Son -> Bruno for free

                Play Keane / Cancelo?

                Sanchez
                TAA, Reguillon, Keane/Cancelo
                Son*, Jota, Gray, Bowen
                Kane (c), King, Antonio
                Ramsdale, Cancelo/Keane, ESR, Dalot

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  A

                  Exact situation. Cancelo maybe

                  Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  B feels like it will give the least headaches & an easy move for when Salah is back? Antonio has an okay fixture & good upcoming fixtures

                  Open Controls
                3. PLerix
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Cheers both. Leaning towards B tbh.

                  Open Controls
              5. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Cor, this non-FH team looked good a week back...!

                DDG
                TAA Alonso Regulion*
                Son* Jota Maddison Bowen
                Ronaldo Antonio King

                Steele / Gray Cancelo Livramento

                If DGW off for Spurs, play:
                A) Regulion
                B) Cancelo

                RE: Son/Maddison/Gray
                1) Bench Son, play Gray (save FT)
                2) Son > Fernandes, play Maddison (bench Gray)
                3) Son > Fernandes, play Gray (bench Maddison)

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  B
                  1 or 2 but mount

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks. Not sure on Mount is off after GW23 (although would be an easy sell for Salah, lol).

                    Open Controls
                2. PLerix
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  B 3

                  Open Controls
              6. boyler
                • 8 Years
                17 mins ago

                Antonio to Kane Or CR7? It's giving me a migraine and would like to make the transfer soon. Any thoughts would be appreciated.

                Open Controls
                1. Skogen89
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  wait

                  Open Controls
                2. TB303
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Wait and see

                  Open Controls
              7. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                Hmm Leicester have ruined my free hit, what is the better option?

                A. Mount+TAA
                B. Jota+Cancelo

                Open Controls
                1. TB303
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  B

                  Open Controls
              8. Weeb Kakashi
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Bachmann
                TAA Cancelo Alonso
                Son Rashford Jota Bowen Gray
                Antonio King

                Dias

                Son>Bruno(C) best option?

                Open Controls
                1. TB303
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              9. Twisted Melon
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                Chance salah only misses 1 GW if Egypt dont go through?

                Open Controls
              10. TB303
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Is 4 x DGW players @ -4 ok?

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Whatever's best for your team

                  Open Controls
              11. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Maybe I'll save a FT so when the DGW23 fixtures are announced right as the deadline hits, I'll have capacity to accommodate it :mrgreen:

                Open Controls
              12. Gudjohnsen
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Dennis or Alonso on FH?

                Have Rudiger

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.