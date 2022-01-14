16
Captain Sensible January 14

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 22?

16 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford for the Double Gameweek 22 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Double Gameweek 22 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) is the leader of the captain poll in Double Gameweek 22, with 37.44% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Harry Kane (£12.2m) is in second place, backed by 15.68%, ahead of his double-header against north London rivals Arsenal and Leicester City, opponents he has traditionally performed well against.

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) occupies third place with 14.96%, followed by James Maddison (£6.9m) and Josh King (£5.8m), with 7.01% and 3.37% respectively.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

The best FPL forwards for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 3

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to return to action in Double Gameweek 22, after providing a positive update on his hip muscle issue on Thursday:

“I hope so. We will try on Thursday. I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed. I’m confident.

I’m good. I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work. You know, we have to feel some pain sometimes. It’s nothing big and I hope to be good soon.”

As United’s penalty taker and focal point in attack, Ronaldo is clearly one of the best captaincy options on offer in Double Gameweek 22, having produced eight goals and three assists across his 16 Premier League appearances in 2021/22.

RONALDO UNDER RANGNICK – PREMIER LEAGUE:
MetricTotal
Appearances5
Goals2
Assists1
Bonus points6
Points per match5.2
Goal attempts p903.60
Shots in the box p902.84
Big chances p900.95
xG p900.64
xA p900.03

However, United’s Double Gameweek 22 fixtures aren’t straightforward.

Aston Villa have improved defensively under Steven Gerrard, and could hand debuts to new signings Lucas Digne (£5.0m) and Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m), whilst Brentford are a different proposition at home, having conceded just three goals across their last four matches, despite facing Manchester City during that time.

The Red Devils’ form is a wider concern, too, having scored more than once in a match on just one occasion under Ralf Rangnick. Because of that, we may see a system change on Saturday, something the German tactician touched on following Monday’s narrow 1-0 win over Villa:

“In the second half we were on the counter-attack and we could have made more of those situations. We took the wrong decisions at times but when we changed to a diamond in midfield we had more control.”

If that materialises, it could be good news for Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), who has cut a disconsolate figure in recent matches, after he was suspended for the 3-1 win over Burnley and only brought on as a second-half substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, in a diamond formation, you’d expect the playmaker to be deployed as a traditional no.10, his favoured role.

OPPOSITION DEFENSIVE STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES:
Aston VillaBrentford
Goals conceded911
Clean sheets10
xGC8.266.22
xGC non-pen5.896.22

HARRY KANE

The best FPL forwards for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit
16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NorCal Villan
      9 mins ago

      Play up (Pink Floyd at) Pompeii!!!

      Open Controls
    • The Senate
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Morning all and good luck

      (A) Dennis
      (B) Maupay
      (C) Toney + 4 points

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • Stram Dunk
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • justmatt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      2. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Better option this gw?

        A. Antonio
        B. Kane -4

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. LC1
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          A because Antonio may well outscore Kane in 1 fixtures over Kanes 2. Also, you'll likely want Antonio back in a week due to his great fixtures.

          Open Controls
        3. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 6 Years
            just now

            For just this week*

            Open Controls
      3. VIVA_RONALDO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Best option:
        a) Son + Broja to Madders + Dennis -4 (have King) and keep Salah
        b) Salah + Broja to Gray + Ronaldo (c) -4 and deal with Son next week
        c) FH

        Open Controls
        1. justmatt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’d go B.

          Open Controls
        2. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Been out of the loop so not sure about Son injury length but I’d probably just keep the one out of Salah & Son that returns soonest

          Open Controls
      4. justmatt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Current front line of Kane, Antonio & DCL, worth losing either of the SGW guys for Ronaldo or Dennis?

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I wouldn’t myself unless you’d be keeping them for a few weeks

          Open Controls
      5. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Which 2 to pick?
        A) KDB (will stay until at least Salah returns)
        B) Jota (same as above)
        C) Leicester mid (Will likely captain but more of a short term pick and will likely be sold for A or B next week)

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A for me

          Open Controls
      6. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thoughts here with 1ft 0.0itb?

        Guaita
        TAA Cancelo Alonso Lamptey
        Foden Jota Bowen
        Ronaldo Antonio DCL

        Ramsdale Gundogan Jansson Gilmour

        A) DCL to Dennis/King
        B) Gundogan to Moura
        C) Save
        D) FH

        Open Controls
      7. Steager
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Best option please:

        A) Coufal and Raphina to Bavies and Maddison (-4)
        B) Foden and Broja to Dennis and Maddidon (-4)
        C) Any other option? see team below
        D) FH

        Bachmann
        TAA Cancelo Coufal
        Foden, Raphina, Bowen, Jota
        Ronaldo, Kane, Broja

        Subs: Pickford, Livra, Odegaard, White.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.