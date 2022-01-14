Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 22?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford for the Double Gameweek 22 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Double Gameweek 22 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) is the leader of the captain poll in Double Gameweek 22, with 37.44% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Harry Kane (£12.2m) is in second place, backed by 15.68%, ahead of his double-header against north London rivals Arsenal and Leicester City, opponents he has traditionally performed well against.

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) occupies third place with 14.96%, followed by James Maddison (£6.9m) and Josh King (£5.8m), with 7.01% and 3.37% respectively.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to return to action in Double Gameweek 22, after providing a positive update on his hip muscle issue on Thursday:

“I hope so. We will try on Thursday. I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed. I’m confident. I’m good. I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work. You know, we have to feel some pain sometimes. It’s nothing big and I hope to be good soon.”

As United’s penalty taker and focal point in attack, Ronaldo is clearly one of the best captaincy options on offer in Double Gameweek 22, having produced eight goals and three assists across his 16 Premier League appearances in 2021/22.

RONALDO UNDER RANGNICK – PREMIER LEAGUE:

Metric Total Appearances 5 Goals 2 Assists 1 Bonus points 6 Points per match 5.2 Goal attempts p90 3.60 Shots in the box p90 2.84 Big chances p90 0.95 xG p90 0.64 xA p90 0.03

However, United’s Double Gameweek 22 fixtures aren’t straightforward.

Aston Villa have improved defensively under Steven Gerrard, and could hand debuts to new signings Lucas Digne (£5.0m) and Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m), whilst Brentford are a different proposition at home, having conceded just three goals across their last four matches, despite facing Manchester City during that time.

The Red Devils’ form is a wider concern, too, having scored more than once in a match on just one occasion under Ralf Rangnick. Because of that, we may see a system change on Saturday, something the German tactician touched on following Monday’s narrow 1-0 win over Villa:

“In the second half we were on the counter-attack and we could have made more of those situations. We took the wrong decisions at times but when we changed to a diamond in midfield we had more control.”

If that materialises, it could be good news for Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), who has cut a disconsolate figure in recent matches, after he was suspended for the 3-1 win over Burnley and only brought on as a second-half substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, in a diamond formation, you’d expect the playmaker to be deployed as a traditional no.10, his favoured role.

OPPOSITION DEFENSIVE STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES:

Aston Villa Brentford Goals conceded 9 11 Clean sheets 1 0 xGC 8.26 6.22 xGC non-pen 5.89 6.22

HARRY KANE

