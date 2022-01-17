326
Suspensions January 17

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a one-match ban and who is safe?

326 Comments
Share

Our Suspension Tightrope series summarises the current state of play regarding bans for yellow card accumulation – although there’s now little to worry about for the vast majority of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Most players have now escaped the threat of a one-match suspension, with the yellow card amnesty arriving after the completion of a team’s 19th league fixture (more on that later).

There are still four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets who could pick up a ban, however, which we detail below.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Granit Xhaka (£4.8m) is the only Premier League player banned for Gameweek 23, with his dismissal in the EFL Cup semi-final last Thursday meaning that he will miss the return leg this week and Sunday’s visit of Burnley.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to ten after a team’s 19th league fixture.

Only three sides have yet to reach that landmark: Burnley, Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs and Leicester will do so after they meet at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (part of Gameweek 22), while Burnley won’t reach their 19th fixture until their Gameweek 23 clash with Arsenal.

This could change if there are further postponements, of course.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

Cornet and Smith Rowe 3

As a result of what we discussed above, there are very few players who can now pick up a ban as a result of yellow card accumulation.

Just two players remain at risk of an immediate suspension.

Josh Brownhill (£4.3m) and Cristian Romero (£4.8m) are both on four yellow cards, although Romero likely won’t be fit enough to feature in Spurs’ 19th league fixture anyway.

It’s also worth mentioning Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) and Ben Mee (£4.8m), as they are the only two players sitting on three yellow cards who can now get a one-match ban for bookings accumulated, although they’d have to be cautioned twice in as many league matches to get a suspension.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The threshold for ten yellow cards is after 32 league matches, which will be April at the earliest.

Players collecting ten bookings before that point will serve a two-game ban.

No-one is close to that unwanted landmark just yet, with Mohammed Salisu (£4.5m) leading the race on seven cautions.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

326 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Don Rogers FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Can anyone offer any in sight into whether Art Nouri will now keep his place at Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's been nailed for a while now, missed a couple due to injury but when fit came straight back in

      Open Controls
    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He is not nailed - look at playing history - he’s in due to a change in formation as Saiss is at AFCON
      Worth monitoring though as he is a good player

      Open Controls
    3. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He's first choice LWB over Marcal. Could be complicated with Jonny returning to fitness, but it's probably RAN's to lose now.

      Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Thinking CR7 > Watkins if Villa DGW confirmed otherwise roll FT and do Son & CR7 > Salah & Watkins in GW24?

    DDG
    TAA - Cancelo - Lamptey - Coady
    Jorghino - Jota - Bowen - Maddison
    Antonio - King

    Bachman - Broja - Son - Dier

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Ronaldo starts vs Brentford I think I keep. Those fixtures are good.

      Antonio can be sold first.

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Salah is more likely to be playing against Leicester or Burnley?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      The AFCON final is on 6th February so if Egypt get to the final, Burnley return will be more likely than Leicester.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        On current form Egypt will get nowhere near the final.

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Leicester. He will almost certainly make it back for GW24.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Makes the moves a little bit tougher as also have to get City mid.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yes, but will he start or even feature if not needed? We have to monitor Mane situation also. I wouldn't bet on them both starting.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          True that, I may get him after Lei game even if he is back for that one

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          I would.

          If Egypt go out in the Ro16 or QFs as their form suggests, Salah will have more than a week to come back and be ready for the midweek game in GW24.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Well, you are speculating with the scenario you think is likely. Form in cups may change and I am not calculating odds about his rest time. I will wait for facts and decide later when I know them. If he is back in training early, I will certainly get him. If it is only 4 days or less, I hear what Klopp has to say etc and decide on that basis.

            Open Controls
    3. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think both Salah & Liverpool will be keen to get him playing asap

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Well both.

      Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Not sure if it's been mentioned. But CR was pictured back in training (so was Pogba).

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Training w the injured ones

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Pretty sure VDB isn't injured(despite his playing time haha):

        Open Controls
  5. Ronaldo back in training
    Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Ronaldo has just posted a photo of himself in training

    https://twitter.com/cristiano/status/1483076476996136961?s=21

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      1pt

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Should we worried that isn’t the injured / bench team?!

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Well he’s in training and that’s what matters for those of us that captained. They didn’t breeze past Aston Villa without him, scored two lucky goals. He’ll start if he’s fit.

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I am a fellow ronaldo captainer so preying starts

          Open Controls
    3. TKC07
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      With Gallagher first on bench.. Hope (C)R7 doesn't blank..

      Open Controls
    4. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Perfect for a 30 min cameo

      Open Controls
  6. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    De Gea Foster
    Trent Robertson Cancelo Digne (Ait Nouri)
    Fernandes (PH) Bowen Raphinha KDB (Coutinho)
    Dennis Watkins (Broja)

    Thoughts on my WC side??

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Excellent mate.

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I too am thinking of moving away from Jota to Robertson. Robertson is in as good form as Jota, or better, for 1m less, and doesn't take up a midfield spot - seems like a no-brainer.

      I would be minded to go Sa over DDG but it's a small point.

      Good team.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        0.1 off if I want Salah back, I looked into it..

        Open Controls
  7. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Seems like Ronaldo is back in training.

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      In Madeira ?

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not overly bothered tbh

      Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Good article, if the link works for you.

    Ralf Rangnick is a glorified supply teacher and Manchester United's players know it.

    The Anthony Martial row is yet more evidence that temporary managers suffer from a fatal lack of authority.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/17/ralf-rangnick-glorified-supply-teacher-manchester-uniteds-players/

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        This doesn’t work without payment

        Open Controls
    2. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      Martial is such a toxic player

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        I'm not sure that's the takeaway.

        Appointing an interim manager in a fleeting industry like football is going to be difficult to do so with managerial authority.

        Open Controls
        1. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          20 mins ago

          Sorry but didnt read the article. But this Martial issue has been affecting since Ole take over.

          Did less on the pitch than off pitch.

          Open Controls
        2. Fit_to_drop
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          It didnt hurt Chelsea much with Hiddink, Di Matteo, etc so not sure that is always necessarily true.

          Open Controls
  9. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ronaldo captain and Bruno vice... shame he's back in training, need a brace on Wednesday Ronnie.

    Open Controls
  10. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    When Ings not playing, who is expected to take Pen for Villa?

    Open Controls
  11. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Burnley have requested their match v Watford to be postponed

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Inevitable

      https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1483084825259089930

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bum. Not unexpected though.

      Open Controls
    3. Skorr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I wouldn't be mad if that happened.
      I had a rough patch with earlier postponements so not too disappointed to see mini-league rivals have something similar.

      Strange how this game is probably 60% wishing ill on others and 40% wishing for the best for your team.
      I'm sure it wasn't this way when I first started playing.

      Open Controls
  12. Burnley request postponement of Watford game
    TKC07
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    The #PL has received a postponement request from @BurnleyOfficial relating to their home match against @WatfordFC
    , due to be played at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 18 Jan.

    The #PL Board will meet later today to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision

    https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1483084224991318023?s=21

    Open Controls
  13. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    The #PL has received a postponement request from @BurnleyOfficial relating to their home match against @WatfordFC, due to be played at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 18 Jan.

    The #PL Board will meet later today to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision https://t.co/PqJDtW0xjE

    Open Controls
  14. Black Knights
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/17/how-the-worlds-leading-fpl-managers-are-faring-in-double-gameweek-22/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24633670

    Open Controls
  15. Skorr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Strangely, I wouldn't be too sad if my Captain, Ronaldo, didn't play.

    Vice captain is on Maddison (so no great shakes there) and I have Gallagher on the bench with his 9pts.
    This would definitely get me a few more points than the mini-league guys around me (also Ronaldo captains, with similar vice-captains).

    Funny feeling being ok with a total captain fail.

    Open Controls
  16. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Here we go. Burnley going to cancel their game just like Arsenal.

    Dennis was always a risky choice. Glad I didn't get him.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.